|Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by nazanwannem: 8:23pm On Aug 21
A Nigerian lady and Facebook user, Okibe Olivia who seem to have learnt a life's lesson through the hard way after her marriage to her Malayasia-based ex-husband crashed, has taken to the platform to advise ladies on dating men before choosing them as their life partners.
Olivia who shared photos from her introduction ceremony with a man she never dated, wrote;
"And this was my Introduction on the 7th of January 2017. Yes you read right, it was only my Introduction (knocking on my head and fixing date) and nothing more .
It was a blast, fun but guess what? I was still a bitter woman down my heart , with all those smiles you saw me wearing on the face , I was still very weary and bitter because I knew I entered the wrong hand but I found out abit late. But to God be the glory , it ended in praise.
Experience is the best teacher .
My advice to girls is to please date him atleast for 2days or three days , a week preferably before you say yes to his marriage proposal .
I never dated him oooooo and I said yes !! Pity me but eventually , I learnt my bitter lesson. Case closed"
http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-lady-wedding-introduction-man-never-dated-advises-ladies-learning-bitter-lesson/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by fernandez1(m): 8:28pm On Aug 21
Shebi u be öwó épo nah
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by Headlaw(m): 8:30pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by josephine123: 8:31pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by VargasVee(m): 8:35pm On Aug 21
Save us all that sermon.
Common sense should've told you it wasn't right but nahh you went ahead cause you heard Malaysia in the equation.
Most of those guys out there are doing illicit things. Now probably he's gotten another one pregnant and you suddenly realized #YourMumuDonDo.
Gtfoh.
126 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by akinade28(f): 8:38pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by madone: 8:42pm On Aug 21
Gist not complete why is she not happy
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by ikp120(m): 8:59pm On Aug 21
Gold digger get lost please. Nansense!
82 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by ucheHapers(m): 9:03pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by ucheHapers(m): 9:04pm On Aug 21
Save your sermon...why would you marry someone you don't even know...cos she thought it would rain money everyday
18 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by RichieDaVinci01(m): 9:08pm On Aug 21
She a thott she a thott thottt
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by BlackDBagba: 9:12pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by solomix10(m): 9:13pm On Aug 21
lielie ...you mean you just saw him at the eatery. he proposed and immediately you accept
even dating just for two days you no do?
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by kimbra(f): 9:18pm On Aug 21
Obviously you're not normal. Who marries a man without knowing a thing about him?. Be lucky he didn't use you for ritual after the marriage.
Mtchewww!.
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by slayking(m): 9:25pm On Aug 21
ikp120:
I pity the man who marries her greedy ass eventually.
24 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by slayking(m): 9:31pm On Aug 21
ikp120:
I pity the man who eventually marries her greedy ads.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by TINALETC3(f): 9:45pm On Aug 21
date hm 2 or 3days Or a week, ,Anty dis ur advice get k-leg
41 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by Flashh: 9:45pm On Aug 21
She's blindfolded with his cash.
Waiting for the outcome of this.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by medolab90(m): 9:45pm On Aug 21
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by Dimodf(f): 9:46pm On Aug 21
Na wah oh... What is life
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by fasterwell(m): 9:47pm On Aug 21
You must be hiding something from us abi?
Give us the real gist or keep kwayet
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by michael142(m): 9:48pm On Aug 21
Useless gold digger. Na your ancestor you go date for one week. She never still get sense, dey there dey advice girls to date for one week before marriage. I pity the girl when won come trick me with fake love sha. Ifa fall on you
23 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by Rorachy(f): 9:48pm On Aug 21
Dating is good, you get to know if you guys are compatible in all aspect.
She was blinded by Malaysia money.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by mysticgal(f): 9:48pm On Aug 21
SHe enjoyed the money before the marriage crashed, where is that side of the advice
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by Pray(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
What did she say, ayam not understanding!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by omobabalawo: 9:49pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by Zico5(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
Drug money, Malaysia people don show am. What a life, all that glitters is not gold. U see a ready made man with too much money u jump to him. U think na wasa. All these Evans and Bishop saga can make man run when u see endless money with no genuine source. Igbo and there way of life. I doff my cap
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by babywhite(f): 9:49pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by kn23h(m): 9:49pm On Aug 21
nazanwannem:
Ibo girls are fond of marrying picture frames
12 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by earldoyex(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
ikp120:
Truly NANSENSE........
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by soberdrunk(m): 9:50pm On Aug 21
|Re: Nigerian Lady Who Did Introduction With A Man She Never Dated, Advises Ladies by DozieInc(m): 9:51pm On Aug 21
When a desperate fish meets Oga Titus.
Aunty you see your life
2 Likes
