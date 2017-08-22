



Olivia who shared photos from her introduction ceremony with a man she never dated, wrote;



"And this was my Introduction on the 7th of January 2017. Yes you read right, it was only my Introduction (knocking on my head and fixing date) and nothing more .



It was a blast, fun but guess what? I was still a bitter woman down my heart , with all those smiles you saw me wearing on the face , I was still very weary and bitter because I knew I entered the wrong hand but I found out abit late. But to God be the glory , it ended in praise.



Experience is the best teacher .



My advice to girls is to please date him atleast for 2days or three days , a week preferably before you say yes to his marriage proposal .



I never dated him oooooo and I said yes !! Pity me but eventually , I learnt my bitter lesson. Case closed"



