₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,485 members, 3,741,030 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 03:24 PM

Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu (9697 Views)

President Buhari Pictured With His Son, Yusuf And Daughters In His Office / President Buhari Working In His Living Room Office (Photo) / Buhari's Working Visit To Lagos: Places He Will Visit (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by papaejima1: 12:52pm
President Muhammadu Buhari, who resumed duties Monday after a 103-day medical vacation abroad, will operate from his official residence until the completion of the renovation of his office, the Presidency said Monday.


The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Shehu Garba, told THISDAY that the president’s office needed renovation because of its devastation by rodents during the president’s long period of absence.

“Following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units,” he said, explaining that it was impossible for his boss to operate from the office in that condition.

Garba, however, said this would not affect the effectiveness of Buhari’s work since the residence has an annex to the office, adding that the president had been carrying out his duties from home since he resumed.

Saying he could not tell when the renovation would be completed, the presidential spokesperson stated that the maintenance company that was seen at work Monday at the Presidential Villa by THISDAY had been asked to speed up its pace of work.

The president had Monday morning met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other senior aides, including the Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari, at his official residence, where he signed a letter informing the National Assembly that he had resumed duties.

The president’s decision to work from home got a nod from the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, who said it was in order, explaining that what was important was that the president would do his job.

“What is important is that the job gets done. Whether he does it from his bedroom, or his sitting room, or his ante room, it does not matter. Let the job be done. And the job will be done,” he told ARISE TV, a THISDAY Newspaper sister broadcast network, Monday.

http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/08/22/buhari-works-from-home-pending-renovation-of-office/

1 Like

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by iluvnaija: 1:00pm
Lies from pit of hell!
What happened to the paid cleaners and office staffs?
They all went to U.K. Too?

88 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Pontaboki: 1:00pm
Only in the Zoo!!!

32 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Paperwhite(m): 1:03pm
All the zombies in the house, does this sound convincing and reasonable to you guys? Pls voice out your objective opinion.Meanwhile all the Rattus rattus come explain wetin unu dey find ina the nation's seat of power.Jah Jah fire burn all them Babylon(APC)them. tongue

27 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Paperwhite(m): 1:03pm
So why is Lassa fever disease yet to break out in Aso Rock? Chai cry cry cry cry just imagine how APC have reduced governance to this ridiculous level.Lying overtly and shamelessly.Spits

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by ChangetheChange: 1:05pm
grin

Chai... it is finished

Buhari is cursed

Look at how Buhari media aides are contradicting themselves
Their propaganda have backfired

16 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by adosam(m): 1:09pm
It is well.

1 Like

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by PrettyRita(f): 1:10pm
I weak for this one

3 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by feelgoodInc: 1:10pm
Ratatat - tat.

1 Like

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Ojiofor: 1:13pm
Aso Rock Rats grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Adedaniel211(m): 1:13pm
Joke of d day.

12 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by fergie001(m): 1:14pm
This time its rats?
God,
Ananias and Sapphira
Y not these garbages and their zillions of pseudo functional malfunctionists.

So,with all the Security,
Nat Geo Wild is still taking place in Aso Villa.

Buhariiiiii!
for how long?

9 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by EKITI001: 1:16pm
Liar
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by psucc(m): 1:16pm
Imagine the stupidity. This recklessness has been taken too far.

5 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by brize(m): 1:17pm
The last time we heard about rat in Nigeria politics , someone died of its poison....... Ok thanks

1 Like

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by SOFTENGR: 1:17pm
Some of these aides need to meet AY for next audition of AY live.
Their talent is seriously needed.

8 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Oxenomy: 1:17pm
That one na presidential rat grin grin ... Very very fortunate rats cheesy

4 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by omofunaab(m): 1:18pm
These people no dey shame... smh

20 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by SalamRushdie: 1:19pm
Are these the people we hope to deliver positive change yet the can't control rats in the higest office in the land despite being allocated billions and billions of naira to maintain the place ..Anybody that insist that Buhari must continue to lead us must follow him to UK on his next vacation IJN .

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Jabioro: 1:21pm
Help me slap that media guy...

4 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Karlman: 1:21pm
NDI ZOO

6 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by SalamRushdie: 1:24pm
Sarrki kpele you have really put up a good , fair and spirited fight on behalf of these clowns but daily they let you down ..How are you going to address such gaffe now boss

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by dumie(f): 1:24pm
When you think you have seen it all from this administration, they outdo themselves
Seriously Apc doesn't need opposition.. They goof all by themselves.. Bunch of comedians

18 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:25pm
.

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by madone: 1:25pm
Some people will be stoned pure water come 2019.

3 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Homeboiy(m): 1:28pm
Another story again
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by drss2(m): 1:30pm
d funy tin about d whole fiasco in aso rock is dat buari, who condemned "public officials" for going abroad for medical treatment, n vowed to end medical tourism among public officials ended up breaking a new record as d longest serving medical tourist by a PUBLIC OFFICIAL in nijeriya!

4 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by idealvun(m): 1:36pm
THE ONE THATEAT OUR BUDGET

1 Like

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by ITbomb(m): 1:40pm
This is embarrassing. Please 2019 come quickly

2 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by policy12: 1:48pm
I lack words if ds is true...

2 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Nightwolf1: 1:53pm
What a zoological republic

4 Likes

Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by papaejima1: 2:15pm
policy12:

I lack words if ds is true...
Unfortunately it is true o

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Apc And Lies,obanikoro Won / We Did Not Ban Export Of Nigeria’s Agric Products – EU / Obj Is Bad Yes, But He's Still Nigeria's Best Ever President. No Contest

Viewing this topic: TheRealestGuy(m), KinzyeWriter(m), LilTroy(m), Ininabuk, ElPadrino007(m), sayisayi, praisedd(m), pimppimp(m), dutchnorics, iroko212, deparagon(m), worlexy(m), Nigeman, mikezuruki(m), chino4(m), yemibams(m), starlentboi(m), tdayof(m), Vicmine(m), adomuwiner(m), Saintbonnie(m), mowapa(m), Alphagan, jasmineali(f), Lakesidemotors, shaklisco(m), ola20, brossam2001(m), Sainttops(m), zantama05(m), Richard2007(m), belindar, FMCASH(m), kastope3, Oluwatomisin121(m), Rupect, kumalee, Machiny, Bunmi10, Sheguama, achyc2002(m), Olayimikami, EmmanuelFaith, IFNOTGOD(m), oyelekeabo, sammychimex(m), Rollingbiz, aguiyi2, SaviTar(m), laughter25, genearts(m), nattyGENT, luggy(m), meldoman8773(m), ShabaJ(m), spyder880(m), jhoshy55, lelvin(m), Openreach, cutisman50, blackboy(m), NaijaNaWaa, innytee, Omotollad(f), dguizman(m), Halo22, ifybaby555, raystanley(m), sunnydayasaba(m), dhakingpin(m), Willie2015, BecomeALandLord(m), onelovenigeria(m), ngozionefeli, duran2059(m), ebenholer(m), onyenze123(m), TourismMan, kenniology(m), estheremma(f), biggestmanhood(m), teniboss(m), Chitumu(m), ceeteed(m), GodDey01, Maloboy, relevanteism, assemble, hels(f), Royruky(m), maishai, Edithspecials(f), trinity76, Atlantia(f), Maduawuchukwu(m), Coolval22com, Onymerchandise, ayinde88(m), Enduranceportal, jice(m), pfc1, bobestman(m), mukhcech(m), sirvic29(m), abason(m), mightykay(m), wite111(m), josephchidi1012, ayitty(f), markonuche14, elitejosef, chukadiho1(m), mishB, mike1994reds, leemond(m), otunbadan(m), vitrendy4eva, Bolustical, kasmail(m), Donaldomo(m), Eyor1(m), oviejnr(m), Richyicon(m), Byfaith123, Ickes, Robbin7(m), Honza27(m), burkingx(f), dgr8truth(m), zolonzo85(m), qtrim, Denn(m), oziawo, Shed24(m), Ayodeji95(m), Iziquest, IgedeBushBoy(m), wagazala, debola27(f), timexkaka, Pointnoire(m), BAAD(m), Ropson(m), kamilat03, ewons1(m), abham, Claumy2(m), alexmaye(m), Obukohwo47, samfuntua, onyekakingsley(m), todaynewsreview, pweshboi(m), supernet5, OZIL419(m), timoscholar(m), Chuky123, degamemaster(m), ashkenking, planetx, ivolt, LAGATA(m), Tyche(m), emerich(m), Topnotch16, SirBastine, TRUCKPLACE, oluwadamilolah(f), temidosumu(m), Nistfrank(m), gsharp12(m), MisterKings(m), cornoil(m), Ray1start(m), victor768(m), spine, teegrams(m), obinna234, OlaSalo(m), paulworld, ok24, Tobisco911(m), ugreat(m), nwajohn(m), Sungba, OSESUNATE(m), Water9430(m), Palchiji and 350 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.