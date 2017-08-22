₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by papaejima1: 12:52pm
President Muhammadu Buhari, who resumed duties Monday after a 103-day medical vacation abroad, will operate from his official residence until the completion of the renovation of his office, the Presidency said Monday.
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/08/22/buhari-works-from-home-pending-renovation-of-office/
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by iluvnaija: 1:00pm
Lies from pit of hell!
What happened to the paid cleaners and office staffs?
They all went to U.K. Too?
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Pontaboki: 1:00pm
Only in the Zoo!!!
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Paperwhite(m): 1:03pm
All the zombies in the house, does this sound convincing and reasonable to you guys? Pls voice out your objective opinion.Meanwhile all the Rattus rattus come explain wetin unu dey find ina the nation's seat of power.Jah Jah fire burn all them Babylon(APC)them.
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Paperwhite(m): 1:03pm
So why is Lassa fever disease yet to break out in Aso Rock? Chai just imagine how APC have reduced governance to this ridiculous level.Lying overtly and shamelessly.Spits
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by ChangetheChange: 1:05pm
Chai... it is finished
Buhari is cursed
Look at how Buhari media aides are contradicting themselves
Their propaganda have backfired
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by adosam(m): 1:09pm
It is well.
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by PrettyRita(f): 1:10pm
I weak for this one
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by feelgoodInc: 1:10pm
Ratatat - tat.
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Ojiofor: 1:13pm
Aso Rock Rats
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Adedaniel211(m): 1:13pm
Joke of d day.
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by fergie001(m): 1:14pm
This time its rats?
God,
Ananias and Sapphira
Y not these garbages and their zillions of pseudo functional malfunctionists.
So,with all the Security,
Nat Geo Wild is still taking place in Aso Villa.
Buhariiiiii!
for how long?
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by EKITI001: 1:16pm
Liar
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by psucc(m): 1:16pm
Imagine the stupidity. This recklessness has been taken too far.
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by brize(m): 1:17pm
The last time we heard about rat in Nigeria politics , someone died of its poison....... Ok thanks
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by SOFTENGR: 1:17pm
Some of these aides need to meet AY for next audition of AY live.
Their talent is seriously needed.
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Oxenomy: 1:17pm
That one na presidential rat ... Very very fortunate rats
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by omofunaab(m): 1:18pm
These people no dey shame... smh
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by SalamRushdie: 1:19pm
Are these the people we hope to deliver positive change yet the can't control rats in the higest office in the land despite being allocated billions and billions of naira to maintain the place ..Anybody that insist that Buhari must continue to lead us must follow him to UK on his next vacation IJN .
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Jabioro: 1:21pm
Help me slap that media guy...
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Karlman: 1:21pm
NDI ZOO
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by SalamRushdie: 1:24pm
Sarrki kpele you have really put up a good , fair and spirited fight on behalf of these clowns but daily they let you down ..How are you going to address such gaffe now boss
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by dumie(f): 1:24pm
When you think you have seen it all from this administration, they outdo themselves
Seriously Apc doesn't need opposition.. They goof all by themselves.. Bunch of comedians
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:25pm
.
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by madone: 1:25pm
Some people will be stoned pure water come 2019.
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Homeboiy(m): 1:28pm
Another story again
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by drss2(m): 1:30pm
d funy tin about d whole fiasco in aso rock is dat buari, who condemned "public officials" for going abroad for medical treatment, n vowed to end medical tourism among public officials ended up breaking a new record as d longest serving medical tourist by a PUBLIC OFFICIAL in nijeriya!
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by idealvun(m): 1:36pm
THE ONE THATEAT OUR BUDGET
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by ITbomb(m): 1:40pm
This is embarrassing. Please 2019 come quickly
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by policy12: 1:48pm
I lack words if ds is true...
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by Nightwolf1: 1:53pm
What a zoological republic
Re: Rats Damage President Buhari's Office - Garba Shehu by papaejima1: 2:15pm
policy12:Unfortunately it is true o
