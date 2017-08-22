President Muhammadu Buhari, who resumed duties Monday after a 103-day medical vacation abroad, will operate from his official residence until the completion of the renovation of his office, the Presidency said Monday.





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Shehu Garba, told THISDAY that the president’s office needed renovation because of its devastation by rodents during the president’s long period of absence.



“Following the three months period of disuse, rodents have caused a lot of damage to the furniture and the air conditioning units,” he said, explaining that it was impossible for his boss to operate from the office in that condition.



Garba, however, said this would not affect the effectiveness of Buhari’s work since the residence has an annex to the office, adding that the president had been carrying out his duties from home since he resumed.



Saying he could not tell when the renovation would be completed, the presidential spokesperson stated that the maintenance company that was seen at work Monday at the Presidential Villa by THISDAY had been asked to speed up its pace of work.



The president had Monday morning met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other senior aides, including the Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari, at his official residence, where he signed a letter informing the National Assembly that he had resumed duties.



The president’s decision to work from home got a nod from the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, who said it was in order, explaining that what was important was that the president would do his job.



“What is important is that the job gets done. Whether he does it from his bedroom, or his sitting room, or his ante room, it does not matter. Let the job be done. And the job will be done,” he told ARISE TV, a THISDAY Newspaper sister broadcast network, Monday.

http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/08/22/buhari-works-from-home-pending-renovation-of-office/ 1 Like