|FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by Robbin7(m): 11:47am
Today’s meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will hold at the office of the wife of the President, Daily Trust learnt yesterday.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/today-s-fec-meeting-holds-at-aisha-buhari-s-office.html
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by Raph01(f): 1:27pm
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by Keneking: 1:28pm
Ok, even if the meeting holds in the cockpit of Nigeria's Airforce One, no good thing would happen
Useless meeting
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by Marcelinho(m): 1:28pm
Believe me at this point Nigerians care less...
2019 in a bit
3 Likes
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by vizboy(m): 1:28pm
Okay
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by Laredojohn(m): 1:28pm
hmm
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by NwaAmaikpe: 1:28pm
This is unheard of,
What a shame!!!
Where is this country headed to?
Very soon political office appointees will be sworn in inside Zahra's bedroom.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by blezzymoore: 1:28pm
So Aisha get office.
I think na only patience Jonathan get office.
4 Likes
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by ahmg001(m): 1:28pm
K
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by Nbote(m): 1:28pm
I thought d "Wife of the President" holds no official position in d govt except for za oza room? Stupidity is wen u simply replace "First Lady" with "Wife of the President" but d office didn't change
8 Likes
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by mccoy47(m): 1:28pm
Hmmm. Aisha mugabe loading.
Buhari presidency is NOT SEXUALLY transmitted o
2 Likes
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by wellmax(m): 1:28pm
hmmmm
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by googlepikins: 1:28pm
Finally Buhari is a scammer.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by Saifullah01: 1:28pm
Space booked to reply any foolish comment below.
Searching......
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by lurther: 1:29pm
HMMMMMMMMM.
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by investwisely: 1:29pm
Make them start dey pay unemployed salary na. N-power no reach anywhere.
1 Like
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by ziggyzee: 1:29pm
The only thing from which we derive reading and sharing pleasure is the Bad news, Fake news and Stupid news just so they can consistently breed an army of trolls. Beware!
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by stefanweeks: 1:29pm
okay o
if u see bra there,
na you go run
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:29pm
Yes she belongs to his kitchen, living room and the other room so she doesn't need the conference room
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by miqos02(m): 1:29pm
did aisha built any office?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by phadat(m): 1:29pm
So far the meeting holds venue shouldn't be an issue
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by eleojo23: 1:30pm
Whatever...
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by chumaster(m): 1:30pm
na new one?
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by Agent23(m): 1:30pm
I know haters will never understand this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by jeffery456: 1:31pm
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by bart10: 1:31pm
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by edgeP(m): 1:31pm
You mean "In the oza room"
2 Likes
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by kay29000(m): 1:31pm
Interesting.
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by bart10: 1:31pm
“Changi in za oza room”
1 Like
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by deebsman1(m): 1:31pm
Sensationalism and Propaganda.
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by Wilit: 1:31pm
What is so special about holding a meeting in a conference hall. Is there a sin in a name? Conference hall and so what? Why are people always crying fowl when non has been committed? Naijas,abeg this one too petty carry another Ness,if non close shop make we sleep
|Re: FEC Meeting Holds In Aisha Buhari's Office by anonimi: 1:32pm
Is Aisha the new Grace (Mugabe)?
Or another Turai Yar'Adua?
Hajia has been promoted from za oza room just like pension thief Maina was promoted
