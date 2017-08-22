₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Makapedia: 1:20pm
One Nigeria ? .. Am thinking ... see picture below.
You can say your Mind.
Source : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/throwback-ojukwu-buhari-and-ngige-rock-igbo-native-attire
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by feelgoodInc: 1:24pm
So is it in this picture that ojukwu accepted that Nigeria is non-negotiable
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by swiz123(m): 1:34pm
Back in the days when bubu was still a lil bit robust
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Okoroawusa: 1:37pm
wow!
This is lovely
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Okoroawusa: 1:37pm
wow!
This is lovely
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Histrings08(m): 1:40pm
Campaign time I guess
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by tooth4tooth: 1:42pm
The man on Kalu's left side looks Babangida. I stand to be corrected
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Cinkq: 2:07pm
Just thinking if president buhari can for whatever reason adorn igbo native attire again.
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Blackfire(m): 2:14pm
Karlu, ibb, ngige, bubu, ojukwu....
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Oasishosting: 2:16pm
Buhari is always looking great in any choice of cloth
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by mikeycharles(m): 2:18pm
No offence but Buhari looks like a giraffe
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Makapedia: 3:56pm
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Headlaw(m): 4:54pm
I don't believe this, its photo shop.
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Marotzke(m): 5:05pm
tooth4tooth:That is IBB himself.
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by binsanni(m): 5:26pm
and one idiot will come an say this is a photo shop, just waiting for those who will fall victim
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by cumbak60: 5:43pm
This President Buhari na fine man'o. See as the attire fit am pass even people wey get am.
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Gaiusjacob: 5:47pm
Buhari be like.......................
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by GoroTango: 5:58pm
tooth4tooth:Its Babangida alright
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by scholes0(m): 7:59pm
This was when Ojukwu was enjoying retirement money benefits from Nigeria.
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Fegy47: 8:00pm
J
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by MrPresident1: 8:00pm
Esere eyin citizens mi, eyin eyan Mayweather
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:01pm
Hmmmm
Fact is the Iporks yoots said in 2015 that PMB will islamise the whole country...i am still waiting shaa.
No mata how much they hate him, facts always come to disprove their claims.
Cant waite to watch the war of the Burutai boys and the Bull-Shid service... Lols. Na now has we go see all those weapons the online Chestbeaters been d boast about... #hahahaha..
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:01pm
Gh
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Franchise21(m): 8:01pm
Ok na
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Nebuzaradan: 8:02pm
Buhari is a terrorist
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by akilo1: 8:02pm
ojukwu the coward
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by veacea: 8:02pm
With this picture na him be say e don tey wey our president be "photo" according to one south south man.
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Partnerbiz3: 8:02pm
Politics anything goes
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by babyfaceafrica: 8:03pm
Fresh..God bless Nigeria
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by AK481(m): 8:03pm
This man hates igbos and igbos don't like him too.
He has just ordered the military to kill Biafra Boy Scout,Boy Scout in the sense that they never paraded any arms,the media just called they Biafra security services when there is no difference between them and a private security guard.
The soldiers are energized and encouraged to change the color of river niger to red,and it seems like they are ready for the task.
Isaac newton says to every force their is an equal and opposite reaction.
Like nnamdi Kanu like mohd Farrah adid
|Re: Throwback: Ojukwu, Buhari And Ngige Rock Igbo Native Attire by Integrityfarms(m): 8:03pm
Na today?
You can't fool the 5%ers
