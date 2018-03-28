₦airaland Forum

Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder"

Politics

by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:47pm
Abuja – Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday took an exception to the manner in which his close ally, Senator Dino Melaye, dramatizes issues on the floor of the Senate.

Saraki, while reacting to Melaye’s account of new developments in the case of his alleged involvement with two criminal suspects whom he said had reportedly escaped from police custody in Lokoja, frowned at how Melaye quickly digressed from presenting his argument to singing.

Senator Melaye, who told the Senate that while he sent legal representations to the state High Court, despite not being served any summon started that the police instead of presenting the suspects in court were asking for a bench warrant to arrest him.

“Mr President, the social media this morning was awash – and I have made confirmation that the suspects in my case who said I gave them guns and money – there is a reported case in Lokoja that there was a jailbreak at 5:00am this morning and the two suspects have escaped.

“Mr President we were all suppose to appear before the Lokoja high court this morning. My lawyers were in court at 9:00am and the case was called up and the prosecutor of the Nigerian police could not produce the two persons.

“Instead of producing the two persons they asked the judge to a bench warrant for an arrest but the judge refused to grant their prayers and the judge said despite the fact that I have not been served I sent representation to the court. And the main accused persons are absent in court,” Melaye said.

He however, continued in a dramatic manner with a song: “dis kain God oo, I never see your type ooo, dis kain God ooo blessed be your holy name…”

At this point, the Senate president who yielded the floor to him said: please, Senator Melaye, you are an elder statesman and we expect that you conduct yourself as such”.

“The Senate chamber is not a place for drama, and I urge you to stick to the issue to underscore its seriousness,” Saraki said.

Continuing, Senator Melaye said: “Rumours have it that this people were moved from detention, and rumours have it that they may have been killed because yesterday two international organisations were in Kogi based on my petition to find out what is happening.

“Surprisingly these two people have now been declared escapees. Mr President I want to use the opportunity and on the principle of justice to call on the inspector-general of police that within 48 hours he must produce these accused persons because they are presumed innocent until proven guilty they also have right to life.

“So police must as a matter urgency produce these two accused persons. Failure to do so I will sue the IG for mental assault. Nigeria is not a banana republic,”, he said.

The senate therefore directed the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to as a matter of urgency produce the suspects within 48hours.

However, in a related development, the Kogi State police command in Lokoja has declared Senator Melaye wanted.

In a statement issued and signed by the Commissioner, Mr Ali Janga, the police said that 6 suspects who were in custody, out of whom two had confessed to crimes at the instance of the lawmaker and one Mohammed Audu, have broken out of jail.

“Consequently, all the six suspects, Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu were sent for watch listing and red notice by the INTERPOL for immediate arrest any where we see them.

“The Command hereby appealed to members of the public to assist the Police with useful information on the whereabouts of the suspects by reporting to the nearest police station,” the statement read.

The police authority also said investigation into the incident is ongoing and 13 officers who were on duty when the incident occurred have been detained for interrogation.

https://independent.ng/kogi-persecution-behave-like-an-elder-saraki-chides-melaye/amp/

by mayowagabriel(m): 4:53pm
interesting
by elgramz: 4:54pm
The Ali janga himself who declared melaye wanted has been fired the IGP
The Ali janga himself who declared melaye wanted has been fired the IGP

Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by FarahAideed: 4:56pm
Dino is taking this singing thing to far ..Good thing he was scolded so he can know the NASS chambers is not his maitama house where he sings those songs

by mrphysics(m): 5:00pm
I like Dino Melaye. His career path is visible to the blind. After 2019 election, he will join Efe in his studio
I like Dino Melaye. His career path is visible to the blind. After 2019 election, he will join Efe in his studio

by resurgentxtian4: 5:02pm
I like the way Saraki corrected Melaye on the floor of the senate.

The hallowed chambers of the Senate is not a place for petty jokes.

Maybe I expect too much from a character like Dino Melaye to act in line with with his status as distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

by dunkem21(m): 5:07pm
Saraki is a matured man, very serious and business minded.

He has the character of a president.
Saraki is a matured man, very serious and business minded.

He has the character of a president.

by yarimo(m): 5:07pm
DINO MELAYE is not fit to be a lawmaker , MELAYE is a disgrace to other senators who knows why they are there .
DINO MELAYE is not fit to be a lawmaker , MELAYE is a disgrace to other senators who knows why they are there . undecided

Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Hector09: 5:08pm
The manners our politicians conduct theirselves eh,u we start wondering how them use come be our representative or our leaders

Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Kemperor: 5:27pm
Cowardly bitch APC government..

Declaring Dino Melaye wanted when you know where the man is. They know he is in Abuja and he attends Senate meetings, so, why not go there and arrest him?

Buhari and his incompetent arm forces trying 2 frustrate whoever that don't dance to their clueless musics...

by yomi96(m): 6:00pm
yarimo:
DINO MELAYE is not fit to be a lawmaker , MELAYE is a disgrace to other senators who knows why they are there .
trash as usual, always masturbating all over the place. Get a life
trash as usual, always masturbating all over the place. Get a life

by Sarang: 6:15pm

Please see my signature
Please see my signature

by superior1: 6:16pm
Bunch of comedians
Bunch of comedians

by Pavore9: 6:16pm
Some people feel it is cool to act out of age.
Some people feel it is cool to act out of age.

Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by IamPatriotic(m): 6:17pm
grin Is it now that Saraki just realized that Dino has been behaving like a child? serious realignment is indeed taking place ahead of 2019 and someone is about to be dumped! grin grin

by Judolisco(m): 6:17pm
Haha modaran see wetin melaye caused for himself
Haha modaran see wetin melaye caused for himself grin
by Jigba(f): 6:17pm
Dino is so damn childish, hope he listens to Saraki
Dino is so damn childish undecided, hope he listens to Saraki

by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:18pm
He however, continued in a dramatic manner with a song: “dis kain God oo, I never see your type ooo, dis kain God ooo blessed be your holy name…”

"The Senate chamber is not a place for drama, and I urge you to stick to the issue to underscore its seriousness," Saraki said.
“The Senate chamber is not a place for drama, and I urge you to stick to the issue to underscore its seriousness,” Saraki said.
Dino: A boy in a man's body.

by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:19pm
Jigba:
Dino is so damn childish, hope he listens to Saraki
You can say that again sis.
You can say that again sis.
by funsho75(m): 6:19pm
Lol
by TreasuredGlory: 6:19pm
W
by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 6:19pm
mayowagabriel:
interesting undecided
by Yoshy: 6:19pm
I see a lot of charisma in Saraki, he can handle Nigeria well.
I see a lot of charisma in Saraki, he can handle Nigeria well.

Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Chiefpriest1(m): 6:20pm
Lol. Even Saraki is tired of Dino, his good friend.

If Dino survives till the next election and then go on to win re-election, I will beg him to introduce me to his pastor or babalawo


Mad man with mad troubles!

And Saraki even called him an elder statesman... Oturugbeke!

Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by datola: 6:20pm
Mr Saraki really impressed me for scolding that immature, money missed road Dino Melaye disgracing the hallowed institution of the Nigeria's senate.
by olahero(m): 6:22pm
That's only reasons I like ABS, and I am proud of him, he conducted everything accordingly.
That's only reasons I like ABS, and I am proud of him, he conducted everything accordingly.
by Radiants: 6:22pm
looks like he is in the national assembly to represent himself not his constituent
looks like he is in the national assembly to represent himself not his constituent
by Flashh: 6:23pm
Dino Melaye no get sense na. Who takes that one serious?
Dino Melaye no get sense na. Who takes that one serious?

by pat077: 6:24pm
Dino na agbaya.

by Weirdberg1: 6:26pm
