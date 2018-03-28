₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:47pm
Abuja – Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday took an exception to the manner in which his close ally, Senator Dino Melaye, dramatizes issues on the floor of the Senate.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by mayowagabriel(m): 4:53pm
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by elgramz: 4:54pm
The Ali janga himself who declared melaye wanted has been fired the IGP
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by FarahAideed: 4:56pm
Dino is taking this singing thing to far ..Good thing he was scolded so he can know the NASS chambers is not his maitama house where he sings those songs
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by mrphysics(m): 5:00pm
I like Dino Melaye. His career path is visible to the blind. After 2019 election, he will join Efe in his studio
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by resurgentxtian4: 5:02pm
I like the way Saraki corrected Melaye on the floor of the senate.
The hallowed chambers of the Senate is not a place for petty jokes.
Maybe I expect too much from a character like Dino Melaye to act in line with with his status as distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by dunkem21(m): 5:07pm
Saraki is a matured man, very serious and business minded.
He has the character of a president.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by yarimo(m): 5:07pm
DINO MELAYE is not fit to be a lawmaker , MELAYE is a disgrace to other senators who knows why they are there .
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Hector09: 5:08pm
The manners our politicians conduct theirselves eh,u we start wondering how them use come be our representative or our leaders
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Kemperor: 5:27pm
Cowardly bitch APC government..
Declaring Dino Melaye wanted when you know where the man is. They know he is in Abuja and he attends Senate meetings, so, why not go there and arrest him?
Buhari and his incompetent arm forces trying 2 frustrate whoever that don't dance to their clueless musics...
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by yomi96(m): 6:00pm
yarimo:trash as usual, always masturbating all over the place. Get a life
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Sarang: 6:15pm
Please see my signature
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by superior1: 6:16pm
Bunch of comedians
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Pavore9: 6:16pm
Some people feel it is cool to act out of age.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by IamPatriotic(m): 6:17pm
Is it now that Saraki just realized that Dino has been behaving like a child? serious realignment is indeed taking place ahead of 2019 and someone is about to be dumped!
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Judolisco(m): 6:17pm
Haha modaran see wetin melaye caused for himself
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Jigba(f): 6:17pm
Dino is so damn childish , hope he listens to Saraki
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:18pm
*QUOTE *
He however, continued in a dramatic manner with a song: “dis kain God oo, I never see your type ooo, dis kain God ooo blessed be your holy name…”
At this point, the Senate president who yielded the floor to him said: please, Senator Melaye, you are an elder statesman and we expect that you conduct yourself as such”.
“The Senate chamber is not a place for drama, and I urge you to stick to the issue to underscore its seriousness,” Saraki said.
*UNQUOTE *
Dino: A boy in a man's body.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:19pm
Jigba:You can say that again sis.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by funsho75(m): 6:19pm
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by TreasuredGlory: 6:19pm
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 6:19pm
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Yoshy: 6:19pm
I see a lot of charisma in Saraki, he can handle Nigeria well.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Chiefpriest1(m): 6:20pm
Lol. Even Saraki is tired of Dino, his good friend.
If Dino survives till the next election and then go on to win re-election, I will beg him to introduce me to his pastor or babalawo
Mad man with mad troubles!
And Saraki even called him an elder statesman... Oturugbeke!
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by datola: 6:20pm
Mr Saraki really impressed me for scolding that immature, money missed road Dino Melaye disgracing the hallowed institution of the Nigeria's senate.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by olahero(m): 6:22pm
That's only reasons I like ABS, and I am proud of him, he conducted everything accordingly.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Radiants: 6:22pm
looks like he is in the national assembly to represent himself not his constituent
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Flashh: 6:23pm
Dino Melaye no get sense na. Who takes that one serious?
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by pat077: 6:24pm
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by tesppidd: 6:25pm
Dino na agbaya.
|Re: Kogi Prosecution: Saraki Scolds Dino Melaye: "Behave Like An Elder" by Weirdberg1: 6:26pm
