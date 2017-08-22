₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,633 members, 3,741,576 topics. Date: Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at 08:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram (27398 Views)
Police Declares Biafra Security Service Illegal / Nnamdi Kanu And His Biafra Security Service 'BSS' (Photos, Video) / Northern Youths Write Osinbajo, Beg Him To Allow Igbo Go With Biafra (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by stephanie11: 4:10pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the military service chiefs to tackle the secret army formed by the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).
http://politicsngr.com/2017/08/22/just-buhari-orders-military-chiefs-deal-ipob-secret-army/
9 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by haconjy(m): 4:12pm
let's see if they will do something
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by SOLMICHAEL(m): 4:15pm
.
expensiveguyman:.
So you couldn't differentiate what ORDER and FORCE means?! Your comment clearly shows that you're the one devoid of common sense here.
148 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by seunlayi(m): 4:15pm
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by psucc(m): 4:17pm
Hope he has booked the next available flight after plunging the nation into crises?
45 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by ionsman: 4:23pm
They wanted him to come back and he's back!!! Make I take my seat here and see as dem go come cry blood here...
Pmb aka Mr Bangdadadang...
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by GoroTango: 4:23pm
Its about time. I recall mentioning on another thread that the BSS was formed with the intention that it be the nucleus of the terrorist wing of IPOB, and the sooner they are crushed the better. We cant afford to have another boko haram like insurgency in the south east
92 Likes 14 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by aolawale025: 4:25pm
Big Mistake! There's nothing dialogue cannot solve. Once you resort to force, you have already lost
82 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by Truthbtold1: 4:28pm
How can somebody that supposedly lived part of his life in a civilized environment come and declare his own secret service in a sovereign State. It is a treasonable act and should be dealt with decisively. Try this rubbish in USA or other sane climes na your neighbour self go shoot you.
133 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by perez100: 4:34pm
A new group is formed from a non violent group, and the new group has never done any harm to anybody yet they become your nightmare despite not bearing arms.
120 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by analyst9: 4:34pm
okay
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by Nebuzaradan: 4:35pm
Buhari is a terrorist
what of dealing with arewa illiterate yoots
72 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by intruxive(m): 4:36pm
Once again IPOB offering themselves as sacrifice to nigerian army for training. I hope they saw zakzaki boys video sha.
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by cummando(m): 4:38pm
Sai Baba. No do gra gra o.... E go dey give them mouth to talk.
Instead make he silently finish them all.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by Franchise21(m): 4:39pm
Hmm
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by Episteme2(m): 4:39pm
PMB always overplaying his hand. In the history of all IPOB gathering, there is no any evidence or even allegation against them that they harmed anybody neither do they constitute terror. They happily and peacefully gather in their thousands and go back home same way. PMB is here again to heat up the polity. Of all the numerous areas that need PMB's attention and action, his only priority now is Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, cunningly mentioning Boko Haram to appear well-meaning. You cannot beat a child and still stop him from crying. The whole world is watching him.
The people you called 5% and by implication negligible want to leave and you're forcing false unity on them.
56 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by GeeGuard: 4:40pm
Shot up and stop peddling fake news to promote a website for megree traffic to your website
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by Agumbaa: 4:41pm
Funny, all his gra gra from operation crocodile smile, operation python dance and operation dofi gole whatever have all been failures, BSS will continue to exist because it is a non violent crowd controlling security unit of IPOB. Nothing Buhari and his killer soldiers can do about it.
40 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by GameGod(m): 4:44pm
That's why i love BaBa . Osunbade is very weak
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by DonaldJTrump: 4:48pm
I m about to send Biafra a missile defence.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by Paperwhite(m): 4:49pm
BH they're yet to tame.Infact Buhari so enjoyed the coziness of the London hospital that he absolutely forgot he promised to lead the BH onslaught.Now IPOB is his worry.
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by Oladimejyy(m): 4:53pm
Baba is back.pigs and idiots are finished
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by expensiveguyman(m): 4:53pm
Haba! must u achieve everything by force it's a pity that we elected a tyranny without common sense as president of our dear nation
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by Oladimejyy(m): 4:58pm
GameGod:That one na pastor he go dey form.mtcheeeew.i hate that man
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by hamilton62(m): 5:00pm
GoroTango:Then what is the islamic police in the 'nut'?
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by doctokwus: 5:01pm
Yet nothing on the illegal and selective recruitments,of mostly Northerners in the armed Forces and DSS.
How would the average SouthEasterner that does not buy into the Biafran agitation for eg feel knowing the security forces are systematically being turned into a Northern security forces and you want to use that force against their brothers,though on different ideological divide.
I wouldn't feel the govt is really out to help me if I was in that shoe.
This goverment,and rightly so,is being perceived as not pursuing justice on an equal basis,aside not being honest in it's dealings with the Nigerian people.
By the way there is no mention of Arewa youths being dealth with.A group that openly gave a particular tribe an ultimatum to quit a territory of Nigeria or they would force them!
Nothing on the viral songs calling for extermination of the Ibos!!
A case of the stick for IPOB and carrot for Arewa!!!
18 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram by TheFreeOne: 5:02pm
What of October 1 quit notice deadline from Arewa youths and hate songs against igbos in the north
That's the no. 1 security threat that Buhari and his security chiefs need to tackle asap.
15 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (Reply)
Tony Elumelu With Obama, Warren Buffet, U2 & Danald Kaberuka (Pictures) / FG To Begin Payment Of Salaries By 25th Of Every Month – AGF / Amaechi, Sultan Of Sokoto, Cardinal Onayinkan At Aso Rock Today
Viewing this topic: Azeez532(m), akthedream(m), Tuneday01(m), hammerT, Spexo001(m), MaryKaku007(f), atomicdele, myhotbrain, Nistfrank(m), coolzeal(m), thinkdip(m), chetaraph(m), meracool(m), NigeriaB(m), BIODAVY(m), jurgyvideos, themejiwalker(m), zizoo36, Onix01, HODcol, gentle136(m), Olyboy16(m), tolue42(m), bukalis(m), silverkab, udumosam23(m), cpsowelle, Raybee2(m), ItzChinnex(m), jsb(m), engrflames, chidonez, tafabaloo, RRWraith(m), bshopdrama, AkaoluDotCom, mufasa007, kabostic(f), georgekingsley, Dformula, Bishopawe, dynicks(m), ezesj(m), Jpreyz(m), Lifebender(m), Seeker17, francis5051, gloryfidedesign(m), mightyhazell, aloeplant, Honza27(m), Truthbtold1, ReubenE(m), Oloba101, Blueeyedboi(m), ModJ1(m), Keneeby(m), Fayos1(m), Princemayorbens(m), willy30(m), Lordxeer(m), jakD, oloriIT(m), lunacol(m), olayinka63, bilms(m), Iblad0994(m), GreatMahmud, nemeomire, Qualityever, Oju4190, Jeezuzpick(m), fabkay37(m), Amoto94(m), Ade001ng(m), WorkSmartEdu, babatee4all(m), mcpizaro1106, obinnaobaino, Pianoman1(m), jegusj(m), sanerugwei, Fearlez, lereinter(m), Hapiano(m), KEVIND, hugoboss70(m), SaintMog(m), jack1410, Doyin2, lamex10(m), sanandreas(m), kunzo, Ayandaseyi(m), Davindal(m), desire222(f), Ahmeduana(m), whatofyou, Emmystified(m), onedayatime(m), dearsly(m), ovobe1(m), abes(m), rottennaija(m), Niwdog(m), eclecticbaron, okomogo(m), andyanders, Sojaboyofficial(m), fergie001(m), kaptainp(m), Agimor(m), scofieldsimba(m), erimmy(m), omooba969, benbenards(m), Sveen, Sagay212, Blueblack, montero4Dladies(m), BuBBley(f) and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29