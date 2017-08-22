Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Orders Military To Deal With Biafra Security Service, Boko Haram (27398 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the military service chiefs to tackle the secret army formed by the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB).



According to the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, the issue of the alleged Secret Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Boko Haram menace and the various security threats plaguing the country were among what was discussed at the closed-door meeting that held on Tuesday between President Buhari and the Service Chiefs.



Olonisakin disclosed that Buhari has issued directives that will soon be carried out by the military and the security agencies.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/08/22/just-buhari-orders-military-chiefs-deal-ipob-secret-army/

let's see if they will do something

expensiveguyman:

Haba! must u achieve everything by force it's a pity that we elected a tyranny without common sense as president of our dear nation .





So you couldn't differentiate what ORDER and FORCE means?! Your comment clearly shows that you're the one devoid of common sense here. 148 Likes 10 Shares

1 Like 1 Share

Hope he has booked the next available flight after plunging the nation into crises? 45 Likes 4 Shares

They wanted him to come back and he's back!!! Make I take my seat here and see as dem go come cry blood here...



Pmb aka Mr Bangdadadang... 34 Likes 1 Share

Its about time. I recall mentioning on another thread that the BSS was formed with the intention that it be the nucleus of the terrorist wing of IPOB, and the sooner they are crushed the better. We cant afford to have another boko haram like insurgency in the south east 92 Likes 14 Shares

Big Mistake! There's nothing dialogue cannot solve. Once you resort to force, you have already lost 82 Likes 5 Shares

How can somebody that supposedly lived part of his life in a civilized environment come and declare his own secret service in a sovereign State. It is a treasonable act and should be dealt with decisively. Try this rubbish in USA or other sane climes na your neighbour self go shoot you. 133 Likes 15 Shares

A new group is formed from a non violent group, and the new group has never done any harm to anybody yet they become your nightmare despite not bearing arms. 120 Likes 13 Shares

Buhari is a terrorist

what of dealing with arewa illiterate yoots 72 Likes 8 Shares

Once again IPOB offering themselves as sacrifice to nigerian army for training. I hope they saw zakzaki boys video sha. 35 Likes 5 Shares

Sai Baba. No do gra gra o.... E go dey give them mouth to talk.





Instead make he silently finish them all. 4 Likes

PMB always overplaying his hand. In the history of all IPOB gathering, there is no any evidence or even allegation against them that they harmed anybody neither do they constitute terror. They happily and peacefully gather in their thousands and go back home same way. PMB is here again to heat up the polity. Of all the numerous areas that need PMB's attention and action, his only priority now is Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, cunningly mentioning Boko Haram to appear well-meaning. You cannot beat a child and still stop him from crying. The whole world is watching him.

The people you called 5% and by implication negligible want to leave and you're forcing false unity on them. 56 Likes 4 Shares

Shot up and stop peddling fake news to promote a website for megree traffic to your website 2 Likes

Funny, all his gra gra from operation crocodile smile, operation python dance and operation dofi gole whatever have all been failures, BSS will continue to exist because it is a non violent crowd controlling security unit of IPOB. Nothing Buhari and his killer soldiers can do about it. 40 Likes 7 Shares

. Osunbade is very weak That's why i love BaBa. Osunbade is very weak 10 Likes 2 Shares

I m about to send Biafra a missile defence. 8 Likes 1 Share

BH they're yet to tame.Infact Buhari so enjoyed the coziness of the London hospital that he absolutely forgot he promised to lead the BH onslaught.Now IPOB is his worry. 9 Likes

Baba is back.pigs and idiots are finished 8 Likes 3 Shares

it's a pity that we elected a tyranny without common sense as president of our dear nation Haba! must u achieve everything by forceit's a pity that we elected a tyranny without common sense as president of our dear nation 14 Likes 2 Shares

GameGod:

That's why i love BaBa . Osunbade is very weak That one na pastor he go dey form.mtcheeeew.i hate that man That one na pastor he go dey form.mtcheeeew.i hate that man 3 Likes

GoroTango:

Its about time. I recall mentioning on another thread that the BSS is the nucleus of the terrorist wing of IPOB, the sooner they are crushed the better. We cant afford to have another boko haram like insurgency in the south east Then what is the islamic police in the 'nut'? Then what is the islamic police in the 'nut'? 5 Likes

Yet nothing on the illegal and selective recruitments,of mostly Northerners in the armed Forces and DSS.

How would the average SouthEasterner that does not buy into the Biafran agitation for eg feel knowing the security forces are systematically being turned into a Northern security forces and you want to use that force against their brothers,though on different ideological divide.

I wouldn't feel the govt is really out to help me if I was in that shoe.

This goverment,and rightly so,is being perceived as not pursuing justice on an equal basis,aside not being honest in it's dealings with the Nigerian people.

By the way there is no mention of Arewa youths being dealth with.A group that openly gave a particular tribe an ultimatum to quit a territory of Nigeria or they would force them!

Nothing on the viral songs calling for extermination of the Ibos!!

A case of the stick for IPOB and carrot for Arewa!!! 18 Likes 4 Shares