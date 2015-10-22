₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,265 members, 3,743,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 06:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities (5650 Views)
Niger Delta Kids Are Drinking Polluted Water Because Of Oil Spillage (pics) / Gowon Apologises To Niger Delta Communities, Says ‘we’ve Made Mistakes’ / Oil Spillage In Oba-Ama In Okrika, Rivers State. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Efewestern: 5:17pm On Aug 22
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/south-south-regional/210020-10-delta-communities-battle-nnpc-alleged-oil-spill.html
http://punchng.com/oil-spillage-bayelsa-community-sues-eni-in-italy-2/
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2012/01/tension-over-n-delta-worst-oil-spill-in-a-decade/
https://ejatlas.org/conflict/massive-oil-spill-at-ilaje-communities-nigeria
http://www.waado.org/Environment/OilSpills/NigerDelta/Ilaje-second.html
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Customer80: 5:18pm On Aug 22
may i know the essence of this post, thank you
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Efewestern: 5:22pm On Aug 22
Customer80:
Tell FG to give the people what belongs to them, our land are been destroyed daily.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Remimadrid(m): 5:23pm On Aug 22
They will be busy bombing and destroying their own land, while blamiming the federal for their doing so, while their leaders from the niger delta becomes wealthier.
Niger delta youths are the most stupid set of people in the world.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Efewestern: 5:24pm On Aug 22
Remimadrid:
is that all you can come up with?, are the youth the ones causing the spillage?
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Customer80: 5:24pm On Aug 22
Efewestern:ok well done
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by legislatively: 5:25pm On Aug 22
Remimadrid:no one bombed pipelines in ogoni and ilaje, the federal government in conjunction with the oil companies refused to do clean-up.
The case is the same in most part of nigerdelta
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by DaniDani(m): 5:27pm On Aug 22
I have been reading about oil spillage in books and internet with disinclination until I travelled to Emago Kugbo and its environs and I spent hours in the sea and other riverine communities in Abua LGA of rivers state and now, each time I retrospect my experience I feel like crying and cursing our leaders. These people are in a terrible condition which I lack words to describe. Oil spillage is a serious situation that deserves emergency response.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Remimadrid(m): 5:33pm On Aug 22
is that all you can come up with?, are the youth the ones causing the spillage?
No, but it is the leaders that are giving the youths the weapon to destroy their own land by themselves, while blaming the federal government for the cause of their actions
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by fratermathy(m): 5:56pm On Aug 22
Oil Spillage has become the sad reality of the Delta today. From the Western end of Ondo to the Eastern end of Akwa Ibom, oil spillage is a recurrent decimal.
In itself, oil spillage is not the problem because it can be cleaned and it is not unique to Nigeria. The problem, however, is the government's lack of interest in the plight of the poor fishermen and riverine dwellers of the Delta who have to face the reality of black oil on their land and waters. The oil companies pay little to no interest to these spills and even when monies are disbursed for cleanup, they end up on the stomach of the so-called Niger Delta leaders.
What about the militants that claim to fight for the rights of the people by blowing up pipes (and by extension causing more spillages)? Many of them have been bought off by the FG. The amount of money the FG spends to feed the ex-militants in a month is enough to clean up a large section of the oil spills in Urhobo/Isokoland. What are the militants doing about it now that their purses are full?
The blame for these spills goes to each and every one of us. To the government, for its negligence and blatant disregard for the welfare of its citizens who have to suffer the bitter taste of black crude, spilt over their water and land. To the Niger Delta leaders who eat the little money that may be used to satiate the plights of the jobless fishermen, farmers, and riverine dwellers who have nowhere to go. To the militants and agitators who use a genuine cause to enrich themselves at the detriment of the people they swore to fight for. To the average Nigerian who turns away from sordid images such as the ones on this thread; who rather pretends not to know what their fellow citizens are facing every day.
The Niger Delta is a mistreated and wealthy bride of Nigeria. She may not know her true worth now or have good leaders and agitators, but a day will come when the bride shall say enough is enough. When that day comes, Nigeria will stand still and see the evil its leaders and the oil companies have done against a once arable and ecologically rich region. No one, not even our closest neighbours, can help us. We alone have to break free of the chains we have allowed ourselves to be entrapped in.
lalasticlala
19 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Gaiusjacob: 5:58pm On Aug 22
Where are the We the Niger crew come and defend ur land
BMC crew its time to show ur Foolishness or Wisdom
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by bonechamberlain(m): 6:09pm On Aug 22
this happened because of the docility of ND. they focus on irrelevant issues and abandon the real deal. in a serious country shell would not have a single oil block in ND. yes shell because they are responsible for almost 70% of all oil spills in the ND.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Efewestern: 6:17pm On Aug 22
legislatively:
Abeg tell that guy, they always blame militant for everything, we don't have militant in urhobo/isoko, itsekiri has little millitant, ilaje don't do militancy, ogoni too.
The FG should let each region control their resources, our people are suffering, nobody but us can let the outside world know what's happening in our land.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by LoveMachine(m): 6:30pm On Aug 22
This is the stuff of nightmares that makes heart bleed. It's hard to believe black people can do this to other black people.
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Efewestern: 7:10pm On Aug 22
fratermathy:
nice one oniovo, well said
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by ayzTIGER: 7:18pm On Aug 22
No matter what we the Urhobo/Itsekiri Progressive Union have made our stance that One Nigeria is a must.
Nonsense
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Sanchez01: 7:51pm On Aug 22
These sights shatter my heart anytime I see them.
We keep coming to this one point where our people are left with nothing but pain to deal with spillages that are clearly acts of neglects by the government.
The saddest part is that sons of the Delta understand the pain of their own but would not bother the moment they get to feed off the government's fingers.
More than ever, fishermen suffer at the expense of this act of negligence just as farmers whose lands are beside rivers. The likes of Shell and Chevron are the major players responsible for these anomalies and often times than not, they act like they don't see these things.
While we could go on and on to blame the FG and the oil companies in the region, our very own have been the primary catalysts of most of these spillages. We would not be battling to utilise many other resources at our disposal had these nonentities not taken to bombing pipelines. The rippling effects always come back to haunt us as a people.
Sadly, nothing would change except we get these pictures scattered all over cyberspace. These pictures are nothing to write home about and it breaks my heart.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by MasterKim: 8:21pm On Aug 22
Afonjas caused this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Izonpikin: 8:31pm On Aug 22
Remimadrid:what would you say about the leaky well heads of the various oil companies operating in the Niger delta??..
In your little mind you think the pics you see is all about Niger delta youths..
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Izonpikin: 8:34pm On Aug 22
Efewestern:I just replied that olodo that thinks the spills all over the Niger delta is as a result of the agitations in the delta..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by TechRev: 8:37pm On Aug 22
Chai, leZOoo LaZooo.
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by IAmTobore(m): 9:17pm On Aug 22
i dont know what to say right now. Where are we going to start from? Even if we control our resources, i dont think our own people will do the needful. Anyway, i can only hope for the best.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by IAmTobore(m): 9:19pm On Aug 22
Remimadrid:Always do some research before spilling trash online.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by onuwaje(m): 9:26pm On Aug 22
Efewestern:
Crude oil in the developing world is like a curse to us. U don't see things like this in the developed world.
That aside we are also to blame.
Pipeline vandals
Outdated pipes d list goes on. This wud take a 1000 years to restore itsef
What is d function of NNPC?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Efewestern: 9:42pm On Aug 22
IAmTobore:
controlling our resources won't solve our problem 100%, but it will help in reducing such disaster, We can react fast to any oil spillage, repair faulty pipes, compensate affected communities e. tc.
The federal government failed us.
onuwaje:
Vandalization ? we blame our people a lot without taking the fight to the central government who rob us daily, oil companies careless about our land, the do whatever they want.
NNPC?, are they still functioning?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by IAmTobore(m): 9:48pm On Aug 22
Efewestern:Lets not talk about it again.
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by onuwaje(m): 11:13pm On Aug 22
Efewestern:
Oil spill.is both our faults why do i say so
1. Have u heard of vandalism (pipelines) in advanced countries? Ur guess is as good as mine
2. What re the measures taken to ensure that vandalism is reduced?
Let's not go into govt cos d gist wont end
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by 7lives: 11:42pm On Aug 22
What about clean up contractors, paying criminals to go and burst pipe lines, so that they can get clean up contracts?.
You tube is your friend OP, you can search for the video,
50% of Niger Delta pains are self inflicted.
All MADNESS will eventually end in COMMON SENSE, how come there are no noise of oil spillage offshore? does it means the oil companies took extra precautions on their off shore operations?.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Efewestern: 11:44pm On Aug 22
onuwaje:
if we have jobs will the youth vandalize pipelines?
nothing is been done to reduce vandalism till your government get things done,
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Efewestern: 11:47pm On Aug 22
7lives:
so the oil spillage in ilaje is onshore?
and you can't compare onshore and offshore field, both are not the same. onshore needs more attention because people reside around unlike offshore.
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by Cool23(m): 11:56pm On Aug 22
Wetin concern me when they were busy bombing they didn't think of this they are now shouting one stupid restructuring
|Re: Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities by leofab(f): 12:09am
These northern hegemony will never go unpunished
3 Likes
Transformation Of Nigerian Railways: Mid-term Progress Report (With Pictures) / Most Literate States in Nigeria and How they Voted / List Of Sokoto State New Commissioners
Viewing this topic: Blizzy9ja, masterpat(m), truth4u, chemgee, nairaman66(m), fogechi(f), Phatty10, Natcho, Topology, HooxJnr(m), ipadey, snoopylinus, ruke84(m), Siddeek, Appliedmaths(m), activities, nopains, StRichard(m), Braze9(m), Oluwaeasy, 2black1(m), Dondbuzor, almeida3, IPOBrep, ODVanguard, joel1991(m), visita(m), honesty360(m), vivlyviv(f), DonaldGenes(m), Udeh402017(m), VisibleDreamz, fuckpro, horlus(m), luvinhubby(m), MrCGPA(m), MrTechy(m), willborhs07, Asquare49(m), fury(m), habtund(f), ShawnMcJoe, Revelation4(m), Karlman, Mistahmiles, Matty145(m), pressplay55, NtoAkwaIbom(m), Md3391, Phils, nothernstar, OluwasureGig, sheymite, Benuechild(m), yousooph(m), Factfinder1(f), philanthropist1(m), Sagay212, malcom2x(m), Bitken, frankobaba(m), preciousmaro, tonexman18(m), Riri26, Barfibassey(m), engrflames, massinola(m), ginggerxy, senny4ril2424(m), williams85(m), orobs93(m), CosmeticChemist(m), Jaeljael, Daliano(m), streetsoldier1(m), olash, Biamond(m), priceaction, protocol(m), iammo(m), Souljaboi1, maseratti, patriciaogam, kensokas, Remimadrid(m), jordyspices, magzey, fawalekunle(m), Leo3333, wumibello(f), Pillars1(m), Capital247, Oluforte and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22