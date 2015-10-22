Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Oil Spillage In Niger Delta Communities (5650 Views)

Niger Delta Kids Are Drinking Polluted Water Because Of Oil Spillage (pics) / Gowon Apologises To Niger Delta Communities, Says ‘we’ve Made Mistakes’ / Oil Spillage In Oba-Ama In Okrika, Rivers State. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Itsekiri oil spillage









Bonga oil spill, 2012.











Oil Spillage In Urhobo / Isoko













Idheze community, Isoko











ijaw Oil spillage











































ilaje Oil Spillage



















Ogoni Oil Spillage





















Oil spillage in Efik/ibibio



[img]https://i.onthe.io/vllkyt7hsv41f4foi.d5738319.jpg[/img]







Effect on the Hopeless people of Niger Delta



* No more fishing in our riverine communities, ilaje, itsekiri and ijaw waters are almost useless now



* Our Mothers and fathers no longer farm



* We no longer drink good water



* Our land looks underdeveloped.



Our Plead



* We ask the federal government to look into this issue, and find a way to compensate each communities



* Each region should be allowed to control their resources, with this we can be able to take care of any spillage









http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/south-south-regional/210020-10-delta-communities-battle-nnpc-alleged-oil-spill.html



http://punchng.com/oil-spillage-bayelsa-community-sues-eni-in-italy-2/



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2012/01/tension-over-n-delta-worst-oil-spill-in-a-decade/



https://ejatlas.org/conflict/massive-oil-spill-at-ilaje-communities-nigeria



http://www.waado.org/Environment/OilSpills/NigerDelta/Ilaje-second.html 5 Likes 1 Share

may i know the essence of this post, thank you 2 Likes 1 Share

Customer80:

may i know the essence of this post, thank you

Tell FG to give the people what belongs to them, our land are been destroyed daily. Tell FG to give the people what belongs to them, our land are been destroyed daily. 37 Likes 2 Shares

They will be busy bombing and destroying their own land, while blamiming the federal for their doing so, while their leaders from the niger delta becomes wealthier.

Niger delta youths are the most stupid set of people in the world. 16 Likes 2 Shares

Remimadrid:

They will be busy bombing and destroying their own land, while blamiming the federal for their doing so, while their leaders from the niger delta becomes wealthier.

Niger delta youths are the most stupid set of people in the world.

is that all you can come up with?, are the youth the ones causing the spillage? is that all you can come up with?, are the youth the ones causing the spillage? 16 Likes 2 Shares

Efewestern:





Tell FG to give the people what belongs to them, our land are been destroyed daily.



ok well done ok well done 1 Like

Remimadrid:

They will be busy bombing and destroying their own land, while blamiming the federal for their doing so, while their leaders from the niger delta becomes wealthier.

Niger delta youths are the most stupid set of people in the world. no one bombed pipelines in ogoni and ilaje, the federal government in conjunction with the oil companies refused to do clean-up.

The case is the same in most part of nigerdelta no one bombed pipelines in ogoni and ilaje, the federal government in conjunction with the oil companies refused to do clean-up.The case is the same in most part of nigerdelta 26 Likes 1 Share

I have been reading about oil spillage in books and internet with disinclination until I travelled to Emago Kugbo and its environs and I spent hours in the sea and other riverine communities in Abua LGA of rivers state and now, each time I retrospect my experience I feel like crying and cursing our leaders. These people are in a terrible condition which I lack words to describe. Oil spillage is a serious situation that deserves emergency response. 26 Likes 2 Shares

is that all you can come up with?, are the youth the ones causing the spillage?



No, but it is the leaders that are giving the youths the weapon to destroy their own land by themselves, while blaming the federal government for the cause of their actions 2 Likes 1 Share

Oil Spillage has become the sad reality of the Delta today. From the Western end of Ondo to the Eastern end of Akwa Ibom, oil spillage is a recurrent decimal.



In itself, oil spillage is not the problem because it can be cleaned and it is not unique to Nigeria. The problem, however, is the government's lack of interest in the plight of the poor fishermen and riverine dwellers of the Delta who have to face the reality of black oil on their land and waters. The oil companies pay little to no interest to these spills and even when monies are disbursed for cleanup, they end up on the stomach of the so-called Niger Delta leaders.



What about the militants that claim to fight for the rights of the people by blowing up pipes (and by extension causing more spillages)? Many of them have been bought off by the FG. The amount of money the FG spends to feed the ex-militants in a month is enough to clean up a large section of the oil spills in Urhobo/Isokoland. What are the militants doing about it now that their purses are full?



The blame for these spills goes to each and every one of us. To the government, for its negligence and blatant disregard for the welfare of its citizens who have to suffer the bitter taste of black crude, spilt over their water and land. To the Niger Delta leaders who eat the little money that may be used to satiate the plights of the jobless fishermen, farmers, and riverine dwellers who have nowhere to go. To the militants and agitators who use a genuine cause to enrich themselves at the detriment of the people they swore to fight for. To the average Nigerian who turns away from sordid images such as the ones on this thread; who rather pretends not to know what their fellow citizens are facing every day.



The Niger Delta is a mistreated and wealthy bride of Nigeria. She may not know her true worth now or have good leaders and agitators, but a day will come when the bride shall say enough is enough. When that day comes, Nigeria will stand still and see the evil its leaders and the oil companies have done against a once arable and ecologically rich region. No one, not even our closest neighbours, can help us. We alone have to break free of the chains we have allowed ourselves to be entrapped in.



lalasticlala 19 Likes 6 Shares

Where are the We the Niger crew come and defend ur land

BMC crew its time to show ur Foolishness or Wisdom 3 Likes

this happened because of the docility of ND. they focus on irrelevant issues and abandon the real deal. in a serious country shell would not have a single oil block in ND. yes shell because they are responsible for almost 70% of all oil spills in the ND. 3 Likes

legislatively:

no one bombed pipelines in ogoni and ilaje, the federal government in conjunction with the oil companies refused to do clean-up.

The case is the same in most part of nigerdelta

Abeg tell that guy, they always blame militant for everything, we don't have militant in urhobo/isoko, itsekiri has little millitant, ilaje don't do militancy, ogoni too.



The FG should let each region control their resources, our people are suffering, nobody but us can let the outside world know what's happening in our land. Abeg tell that guy, they always blame militant for everything, we don't have militant in urhobo/isoko, itsekiri has little millitant, ilaje don't do militancy, ogoni too.The FG should let each region control their resources, our people are suffering, nobody but us can let the outside world know what's happening in our land. 4 Likes 1 Share

This is the stuff of nightmares that makes heart bleed. It's hard to believe black people can do this to other black people.

fratermathy:

Oil Spillage has become the sad reality of the Delta today. From the Western end of Ondo to the Eastern end of Akwa Ibom, oil spillage is a recurrent decimal.



In itself, oil spillage is not the problem because it can be cleaned and it is not unique to Nigeria. The problem, however, is the government's lack of interest in the plight of the poor fishermen and riverine dwellers of the Delta who have to face the reality of black oil on their land and waters. The oil companies pay little to no interest to these spills and even when monies are disbursed for cleanup, they end up on the stomach of the so-called Niger Delta leaders.



What about the militants that claim to fight for the rights of the people by blowing up pipes (and by extension causing more spillages)? Many of them have been bought off by the FG. The amount of money the FG spends to feed the ex-militants in a month is enough to clean up a large section of the oil spills in Urhobo/Isokoland. What are the militants doing about it now that their purses are full?



The blame for these spills goes to each and every one of us. To the government, for its negligence and blatant disregard for the welfare of its citizens who have to suffer the bitter taste of black crude, spilt over their water and land. To the Niger Delta leaders who eat the little money that may be used to satiate the plights of the jobless fishermen, farmers, and riverine dwellers who have nowhere to go. To the militants and agitators who use a genuine cause to enrich themselves at the detriment of the people they swore to fight for. To the average Nigerian who turns away from sordid images such as the ones on this thread; who rather pretends not to know what their fellow citizens are facing every day.



The Niger Delta is a mistreated and wealthy bride of Nigeria. She may not know her true worth now or have good leaders and agitators, but a day will come when the bride shall say enough is enough. When that day comes, Nigeria will stand still and see the evil its leaders and the oil companies have done against a once arable and ecologically rich region. No one, not even our closest neighbours, can help us. We alone have to break free of the chains we have allowed ourselves to be entrapped in.



lalasticlala

nice one oniovo, well said nice one oniovo, well said 1 Like

No matter what we the Urhobo/Itsekiri Progressive Union have made our stance that One Nigeria is a must.



Nonsense 2 Likes 2 Shares

These sights shatter my heart anytime I see them.



We keep coming to this one point where our people are left with nothing but pain to deal with spillages that are clearly acts of neglects by the government.



The saddest part is that sons of the Delta understand the pain of their own but would not bother the moment they get to feed off the government's fingers.



More than ever, fishermen suffer at the expense of this act of negligence just as farmers whose lands are beside rivers. The likes of Shell and Chevron are the major players responsible for these anomalies and often times than not, they act like they don't see these things.



While we could go on and on to blame the FG and the oil companies in the region, our very own have been the primary catalysts of most of these spillages. We would not be battling to utilise many other resources at our disposal had these nonentities not taken to bombing pipelines. The rippling effects always come back to haunt us as a people.



Sadly, nothing would change except we get these pictures scattered all over cyberspace. These pictures are nothing to write home about and it breaks my heart. 1 Like

Afonjas caused this 1 Like 1 Share

Remimadrid:

They will be busy bombing and destroying their own land, while blamiming the federal for their doing so, while their leaders from the niger delta becomes wealthier.

Niger delta youths are the most stupid set of people in the world. what would you say about the leaky well heads of the various oil companies operating in the Niger delta??..



In your little mind you think the pics you see is all about Niger delta youths.. what would you say about the leaky well heads of the various oil companies operating in the Niger delta??..In your little mind you think the pics you see is all about Niger delta youths.. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Efewestern:





Abeg tell that guy, they always blame militant for everything, we don't have militant in urhobo/isoko, itsekiri has little millitant, ilaje don't do militancy, ogoni too.



The FG should let each region control their resources, our people are suffering, nobody but us can let the outside world know what's happening in our land.



I just replied that olodo that thinks the spills all over the Niger delta is as a result of the agitations in the delta.. I just replied that olodo that thinks the spills all over the Niger delta is as a result of the agitations in the delta.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Chai, leZOoo LaZooo.

i dont know what to say right now. Where are we going to start from? Even if we control our resources, i dont think our own people will do the needful. Anyway, i can only hope for the best. 1 Like

Remimadrid:

They will be busy bombing and destroying their own land, while blamiming the federal for their doing so, while their leaders from the niger delta becomes wealthier.

Niger delta youths are the most stupid set of people in the world. Always do some research before spilling trash online. Always do some research before spilling trash online. 4 Likes 1 Share

Efewestern:





Cc:



fratermathy

onuwaje

Sanchez01

amberon

iamtobore

ophare

izonpikin



mods: lalasticlala

seun



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/south-south-regional/210020-10-delta-communities-battle-nnpc-alleged-oil-spill.html



http://punchng.com/oil-spillage-bayelsa-community-sues-eni-in-italy-2/



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2012/01/tension-over-n-delta-worst-oil-spill-in-a-decade/



https://ejatlas.org/conflict/massive-oil-spill-at-ilaje-communities-nigeria



http://www.waado.org/Environment/OilSpills/NigerDelta/Ilaje-second.html

Crude oil in the developing world is like a curse to us. U don't see things like this in the developed world.





That aside we are also to blame.

Pipeline vandals

Outdated pipes d list goes on. This wud take a 1000 years to restore itsef



What is d function of NNPC? Crude oil in the developing world is like a curse to us. U don't see things like this in the developed world.That aside we are also to blame.Pipeline vandalsOutdated pipes d list goes on. This wud take a 1000 years to restore itsefWhat is d function of NNPC? 2 Likes 1 Share

IAmTobore:

i dont know what to say right now. Where are we going to start from? Even if we control our resources, i dont think our own people will do the needful. Anyway, i can only hope for the best.

controlling our resources won't solve our problem 100%, but it will help in reducing such disaster, We can react fast to any oil spillage, repair faulty pipes, compensate affected communities e. tc.



The federal government failed us.



onuwaje:





Crude oil in the developing world is like a curse to us. U don't see things like this in the developed world.





That aside we are also to blame.

Pipeline vandals

Outdated pipes d list goes on. This wud take a 1000 years to restore itsef



What is d function of NNPC?



Vandalization ? we blame our people a lot without taking the fight to the central government who rob us daily, oil companies careless about our land, the do whatever they want.



NNPC?, are they still functioning? controlling our resources won't solve our problem 100%, but it will help in reducing such disaster, We can react fast to any oil spillage, repair faulty pipes, compensate affected communities e. tc.The federal government failed us.Vandalization ? we blame our people a lot without taking the fight to the central government who rob us daily, oil companies careless about our land, the do whatever they want.NNPC?, are they still functioning? 2 Likes 1 Share

Efewestern:





controlling our resources won't solve our problem 100%, but it will help in reducing such disaster, We can reach fast to any oil spillage, repair faulty pipes, compensate affected communities e. tc.



The federal government failed us.







Vandalization ? we blame our people a lot without taking the fight to the central government who rob us daily, oil companies careless about our land, the do whatever they want.



NNPC?, are they still functioning? Lets not talk about it again. Lets not talk about it again.

Efewestern:





controlling our resources won't solve our problem 100%, but it will help in reducing such disaster, We can react fast to any oil spillage, repair faulty pipes, compensate affected communities e. tc.



The federal government failed us.







Vandalization ? we blame our people a lot without taking the fight to the central government who rob us daily, oil companies careless about our land, the do whatever they want.



NNPC?, are they still functioning?

Oil spill.is both our faults why do i say so



1. Have u heard of vandalism (pipelines) in advanced countries? Ur guess is as good as mine

2. What re the measures taken to ensure that vandalism is reduced?





Let's not go into govt cos d gist wont end Oil spill.is both our faults why do i say so1. Have u heard of vandalism (pipelines) in advanced countries? Ur guess is as good as mine2. What re the measures taken to ensure that vandalism is reduced?Let's not go into govt cos d gist wont end

What about clean up contractors, paying criminals to go and burst pipe lines, so that they can get clean up contracts?.

You tube is your friend OP, you can search for the video,

50% of Niger Delta pains are self inflicted.

All MADNESS will eventually end in COMMON SENSE, how come there are no noise of oil spillage offshore? does it means the oil companies took extra precautions on their off shore operations?. 1 Like

onuwaje:





Oil spill.is both our faults why do i say so



1. Have u heard of vandalism (pipelines) in advanced countries? Ur guess is as good as mine

2. What re the measures taken to ensure that vandalism is reduced?





Let's not go into govt cos d gist wont end

if we have jobs will the youth vandalize pipelines?



nothing is been done to reduce vandalism till your government get things done, if we have jobs will the youth vandalize pipelines?nothing is been done to reduce vandalism till your government get things done, 1 Like

7lives:

What about clean up contractors, paying criminals to go and burst pipe lines, so that they can get clean up contracts?.

You tube is your friend OP, you can search for the video,

50% of Niger Delta pains are self inflicted.

All MADNESS will eventually end in COMMON SENSE, how come there are no noise of oil spillage offshore? does it means the oil companies took extra precautions on their off shore operations?.

so the oil spillage in ilaje is onshore?



and you can't compare onshore and offshore field, both are not the same. onshore needs more attention because people reside around unlike offshore. so the oil spillage in ilaje is onshore?and you can't compare onshore and offshore field, both are not the same. onshore needs more attention because people reside around unlike offshore.

Wetin concern me when they were busy bombing they didn't think of this they are now shouting one stupid restructuring