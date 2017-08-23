₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,864,898 members, 3,742,550 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 09:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response (11735 Views)
Dele Momodu Displays His 7 Phones As He Treats Himself To A Pedicure & Manicure / Lady Asks Osinbajo About 'Cabals In Aso Rock'. Check Out His Response / Aisha Buhari Criticized For Her Outfit To Washington (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by zoho23(f): 5:35am
Ovation International publisher, Chief Dele Momodushared a photo during a pampering session,but the subject of most comments were the seven phones displayed.
One follower directly criticized him for it and he fired back.Read exchange below
2 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by 0b100100111: 5:49am
Matured response!
Dele must be very brilliant and belong to a league of myself who happen to be affluent, learned, composed, enlightened and diligently radical.
Can imagine how much work he must have put-in to reach such height considering what I myself have invested to be in such highly esteemed league.
25 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by DonVikings: 5:54am
0b100100111:
60 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by feda01: 5:54am
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by PassingShot(m): 5:59am
0b100100111:And who are you please?
Reveal your identity so we know you're what you claim to be.
19 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by PassingShot(m): 5:59am
@ topic,
their headache.
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by Slayer2: 6:01am
Lol but 7 is too much. Even kelvin gates sang using only "2 phones" top American rapper for that matter.
2 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by Bugatie(m): 6:17am
"He's not foolish, just rascally"
Savage!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by Zeze06(m): 6:22am
Instead of asking the man for a job as "personal assistant" to help him carry the phones....
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by iammo(m): 6:31am
Always mind your business.. it can be highly profitable if you choose to
4 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by babyfaceafrica: 6:55am
People will not just mind their business...what concerns him if Dele use 9 phones
1 Like
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by benedictac(f): 6:55am
Minding my business all the way.
.
Check my signature
1 Like
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by balaclava: 7:15am
Billionaire Otedola Femi
11 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by Lloydfather: 7:23am
0b100100111:what is brilliant about those responses. One comment from the gentleman with about 3 replies. Can't u see how much it pained him that someone was able to point out his foolishness.
By the way is he a blogger? And what has communication with different countries has to do with having 7 phones. Rubbish.
19 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by fidalgo19: 7:51am
OK ToDo your business transaction around the world, Even bill gates that Is 20times richer than you haven't even shown such height of foolishness. Go and search how he even said he doesn't allow his children to use phones till there 14.
While your there pampering yourself people are making impact on the world we live in.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by OrestesDante: 7:56am
Even if he is using 100 phones... E no concern any bagga....
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by xreal: 8:39am
So Otedola only communicates with polished within Nigeria alone?
Dele, try another lie.
U can learn from that minister.
4 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by Partnerbiz3: 8:39am
Leave that man.
Hated him since sophie davido saga...
2 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by Omotayor123(f): 8:39am
Wetin concern them? is it their Money
Better News Jare
1 Like
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by kentkyle: 8:39am
I knew this was coming
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by tigers978(m): 8:40am
Sir momodu if u like use 1000 phones na ur business. I can't remember who set the standards. But wait oh Bros, you be Evans?
2 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by magoo10: 8:40am
If he is the president of Nigeria he will use 100 phones I guess,all this yahoo yahoo people sha.
3 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by rozayx5(m): 8:40am
0b100100111:
Sharap my friend
League of BMC zombies
5 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by KingBish(f): 8:41am
Lol. Dunno why I'm just reading his responses in his croaky voice.
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by exlinklodge: 8:41am
naija get time sha
na no job they cause all this one
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by burkingx(f): 8:41am
Em life , Em Money , Em business .....
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by chumakk: 8:41am
One line is enough
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by elaigwusimona: 8:41am
His problem, is not my problem. Nigerians with poor mentality. 7 Phones when 2 alone seems to be problem carrying it 4rm one place 2 another. wetin concern me sef
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by winkmart: 8:42am
Joblessness is a disease
2 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response by 9jayes: 8:42am
exlinklodge:
JTF Explains Gun Duel With Terrorists In Potiskum / ACF Boss Accuses Northern Elders Of Betrayal. / Why Do Yoruba Men Eat More Of Ibo Foods Today?
Viewing this topic: bigsam1992(m), Torontoparrot(m), gatsboi(m), ikofgod(f), bunchyproject(m), bolasunkanmi, SolomonAdeola, sanmy(m), Harjibode(m), akusum, pelboy, apajetura, SlowlybtSurely, Tenifayo23, folakemigeh(f), DadaStephen1(m), DripDrop, kelsgal(f), BIDEEN, peripepe(m), tjman, Mrluv(m), SamCeci(m), BRIGHTSOLAR(m), RuggedArab, spellit, Sectis(m), XCLUX(m), AkachukwuD(m), Gallass(m), Safiaaa(f), Ogafid, GreenBusiness, mailemy(m), ironMind, glad92(m), maestrojay(m), WINDSOW(m), tuscani, jfleece(m), AngryArmani, valentee(m), paymentvoucher(m), felixeze(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, Immanueladebol(m), ofexpryz(m), Darkseid(m), tshabaea(m), sherozy(m), genabc, Prefola, Lekeo, bioman, Sweetyie(f), kehnnny(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), Whatarewehere4, bokadious, Kenfletcher, rapfezy, aboveu(m), bayonekind(m), angiography(m), justmhe1, babatawa(m), Johnsonpac(m), Suplexx, emioga1(m), MAbdulsamod(m), praisecity(m), squino(m), daroz(m), D4Daymoo(m), ebosse(m), ezex(m), Bapvicslink(m), OldBeer, odinga1of, Ilasan, Biggty(m), aieromon(m), untainted, whisperofGod(m), extol187, LUGBE, Angelb4, unite4real, magman, johnstar(m), GGclef(m), Zaha(m), marc14, poksmahn(m), yashau(m), Queen23xc, nathan77(m), Lilnikee(m), alcovex, madridsta007(m), olasam218, prettyboi1989(m), wordsbase(m), Spartan1203(m), lagorjah, agakeem, chiTT(m), Ahadeyhola, IamOrion(m), knightfemi, ekymiles(m), Tocynone(m), DANSULEIMAN(m), neyop85(m), Ebaony, Ugoerico(m), ajide99(m), Pain, chikachike86(m), PharmAlfred, ABBkelvin(m), Yimme, jayembassy1, Gmajor(m), fuckumods and 179 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19