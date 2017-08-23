Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dele Momodu Criticized For Using 7 Phones. See His Response (11735 Views)

Ovation International publisher, Chief Dele Momodushared a photo during a pampering session,but the subject of most comments were the seven phones displayed.

One follower directly criticized him for it and he fired back.Read exchange below



Matured response!



Dele must be very brilliant and belong to a league of myself who happen to be affluent, learned, composed, enlightened and diligently radical.



Can imagine how much work he must have put-in to reach such height considering what I myself have invested to be in such highly esteemed league. 25 Likes

And who are you please?

Reveal your identity so we know you're what you claim to be.

@ topic,



their headache.

Lol but 7 is too much. Even kelvin gates sang using only "2 phones" top American rapper for that matter. 2 Likes





Savage! "He's not foolish, just rascally"Savage! 2 Likes 1 Share





Instead of asking the man for a job as "personal assistant" to help him carry the phones.... Instead of asking the man for a job as "personal assistant" to help him carry the phones.... 8 Likes 1 Share

Always mind your business.. it can be highly profitable if you choose to 4 Likes

People will not just mind their business...what concerns him if Dele use 9 phones 1 Like

Minding my business all the way.





.

Check my signature 1 Like

Billionaire Otedola Femi 11 Likes

what is brilliant about those responses. One comment from the gentleman with about 3 replies. Can't u see how much it pained him that someone was able to point out his foolishness.

By the way is he a blogger? And what has communication with different countries has to do with having 7 phones. Rubbish.

OK ToDo your business transaction around the world, Even bill gates that Is 20times richer than you haven't even shown such height of foolishness. Go and search how he even said he doesn't allow his children to use phones till there 14.



While your there pampering yourself people are making impact on the world we live in. 7 Likes 1 Share





Even if he is using 100 phones... E no concern any bagga.... Even if he is using 100 phones... E no concern any bagga.... 2 Likes 2 Shares

So Otedola only communicates with polished within Nigeria alone?



Dele, try another lie.

U can learn from that minister. 4 Likes

Leave that man.



Hated him since sophie davido saga... 2 Likes





Better News Jare Wetin concern them? is it their MoneyBetter News Jare 1 Like

I knew this was coming

Sir momodu if u like use 1000 phones na ur business. I can't remember who set the standards. But wait oh Bros, you be Evans? 2 Likes

If he is the president of Nigeria he will use 100 phones I guess,all this yahoo yahoo people sha. 3 Likes

Sharap my friend





League of BMC zombies





Sharap my friend

League of BMC zombies

Lol. Dunno why I'm just reading his responses in his croaky voice.

naija get time sha





na no job they cause all this one

..... Em life , Em Money , Em business.....

One line is enough

His problem, is not my problem. Nigerians with poor mentality. 7 Phones when 2 alone seems to be problem carrying it 4rm one place 2 another. wetin concern me sef

Joblessness is a disease 2 Likes