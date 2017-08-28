₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by akeeen: 3:08pm On Aug 23
surely.. everybody has a food they hate..
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:11pm On Aug 23
All spicy food especially when chili peppers are happily swimming all over the food...
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by akeeen: 3:14pm On Aug 23
IamKashyBaby:LOL .. me too..
I separate em from the food even when I eat in public.
IDontCare
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by DOUBLEWAHALA: 4:09pm On Aug 23
I love food for thought __buhari hates it
l love food for the soul____buhari hates it
any ways back to the matter I hate ____titus____sadin____gesha''
I can't stand close to anybody dat eats it
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by mercytripletz(f): 10:33pm On Aug 23
Dodo. I wonder how everyone eats it without having nausea. The smell is enough to make me puke.
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by ogeodi(f): 8:26am On Aug 24
fresh fish pepper soup
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by Ademat7(m): 9:30am On Aug 24
jesus
mercytripletz:
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by prittyboi(m): 2:17pm On Aug 24
indomie and spagetti
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by Abiagirl777(f): 6:05am On Aug 25
mercytripletz:
my son too.the way he squeezes his face and runsaway but he loves cooked unripe ones.
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by akeeen: 2:58pm On Aug 25
mercytripletz:What??
DODO .. wow..
thought everyone loved it
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by dukeprince50(m): 3:36pm On Aug 25
akeeen:coconut rice, the odour alone turns me off
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by Rorachy(f): 4:07pm On Aug 25
I hate eating Apple.
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by ferhyntorlah(f): 11:43pm On Aug 25
Mehn, this is what is called individual differences.
How can one hate spicy foods, dodo and coconut rice?
What food don't I like? I doubt it but one food combination I don't like is swallow with vegetable soup/stew. Choi! Bad combination for me. Swallows and draw soup is bae for me.
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by Bjgirl1: 12:47am On Aug 26
Really? That's weird
mercytripletz:
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by Bjgirl1: 12:51am On Aug 26
I used to love Indomie before but can't stand it any more
prittyboi:
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by prittyboi(m): 6:34am On Aug 26
Bjgirl1:
I don't even like it at all... Feel like throwing up when I c them.
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by Bjgirl1: 9:48am On Aug 26
Lol..My kids love it that's why, one likes it with egg while others like it plain, I actually hate the smell when adding the egg..
prittyboi:
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by Vivly(f): 12:29pm On Aug 26
Fried Plantain
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by prittyboi(m): 3:40pm On Aug 26
Bjgirl1:
Yea kids love them so much.
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by barongmj(f): 11:28pm On Aug 26
I thought i was d only one on planet Earth that can't stand apples...lol...jeez mhen, I can't even do apple drink.
But the king of it all is sausages (gala nd the likes) most times, I wonder how people eat that stuff.
Rorachy:
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by barongmj(f): 11:30pm On Aug 26
Oh mhen I love pepper...jeez... anything spicy, count me so much very in.
IamKashyBaby:
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by barongmj(f): 11:31pm On Aug 26
I can't just eat bread nd egg nd tea...I just don't know why...lol
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by Rorachy(f): 11:34pm On Aug 26
barongmj:Apple drinks make me wanna throw up.
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by MissJoy29(f): 9:15am On Aug 27
1) fried ripe plaintain (dodo)
2) Egusi soup with bitter leaf
3) Beans and yam/plaintain/potato/corn
4) Indomie with raw egg poured inside or with sardine.
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by iamkingzlee(m): 9:21am On Aug 27
MissJoy29:whattt?? You don't like dodo?
You must be an alien.
You should try some again. By force!
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by MissJoy29(f): 10:03am On Aug 27
iamkingzlee:
Lol....all those foods I mentioned are foods I can comfortably stay a lifetime without eating. Like dodo, never bought it with my money. Lai lai!
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by iamkingzlee(m): 2:58pm On Aug 27
MissJoy29:lol and if I buy for you will you try eating? Awoof dodo
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by Shalom51(f): 5:48pm On Aug 27
Beans
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by MissJoy29(f): 7:00pm On Aug 27
iamkingzlee:
Lol...It's not a question of who buys it. How much is dodo? When you like something, you don't have to wait for someone else to buy it for you if you can afford it. I personally don't like it so I can't buy it. And I won't feel it if I don't eat it for years to come
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by iamkingzlee(m): 7:02pm On Aug 27
MissJoy29:Ah! This one is strongg
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by MissJoy29(f): 7:07pm On Aug 27
iamkingzlee:
lol....told you
|Re: Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? by searchhussein(m): 2:13pm
Yam porridge
