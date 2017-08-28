Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Which Food Do You Hate That Most People Like? (4940 Views)

Which Food Should I Eat To Get A Little Bit Fat? / Which Food Has The Most Mouth Watering Aroma? / Which Of These Nigerian Food Do You Love Most?

surely.. everybody has a food they hate..







All spicy food especially when chili peppers are happily swimming all over the food... 4 Likes 2 Shares

IamKashyBaby:







All spicy food especially when chili peppers are happy swimming all over the food... LOL .. me too..



I separate em from the food even when I eat in public.



IDontCare LOL .. me too..I separate em from the food even when I eat in public.IDontCare 1 Like 1 Share

I love food for thought __buhari hates it

l love food for the soul____buhari hates it

























any ways back to the matter I hate ____titus____sadin____gesha''

I can't stand close to anybody dat eats it 15 Likes

Dodo. I wonder how everyone eats it without having nausea. The smell is enough to make me puke. 4 Likes

fresh fish pepper soup 11 Likes 1 Share

Dodo.

I wonder how everyone eats it without having nausea.

The smell is enough to make me puke. jesus 42 Likes 2 Shares

indomie and spagetti 4 Likes

Dodo.

I wonder how everyone eats it without having nausea.

The smell is enough to make me puke.

my son too.the way he squeezes his face and runsaway but he loves cooked unripe ones. my son too.the way he squeezes his face and runsaway but he loves cooked unripe ones. 2 Likes 1 Share

Dodo.

I wonder how everyone eats it without having nausea.

The smell is enough to make me puke. What??



DODO .. wow..



thought everyone loved it What??DODO .. wow..thought everyone loved it 2 Likes

What??

DODO .. wow..

thought everyone loved it coconut rice, the odour alone turns me off coconut rice, the odour alone turns me off 5 Likes

I hate eating Apple. 2 Likes

Mehn, this is what is called individual differences.



How can one hate spicy foods, dodo and coconut rice?



What food don't I like? I doubt it but one food combination I don't like is swallow with vegetable soup/stew. Choi! Bad combination for me. Swallows and draw soup is bae for me. 6 Likes 1 Share

Dodo.

I wonder how everyone eats it without having nausea.

The smell is enough to make me puke. Really? That's weird 2 Likes

indomie and spagetti I used to love Indomie before but can't stand it any more

I used to love Indomie before but can't stand it any more





I don't even like it at all... Feel like throwing up when I c them. I don't even like it at all... Feel like throwing up when I c them. 2 Likes

I don't even like it at all... Feel like throwing up when I c them. Lol..My kids love it that's why, one likes it with egg while others like it plain, I actually hate the smell when adding the egg..

Fried Plantain 2 Likes

Lol..My kids love it that's why, one likes it with egg while others like it plain, I actually hate the smell when adding the egg..



Yea kids love them so much. Yea kids love them so much.



But the king of it all is sausages (gala nd the likes) most times, I wonder how people eat that stuff.

I hate eating Apple. I thought i was d only one on planet Earth that can't stand apples...lol...jeez mhen, I can't even do apple drink.But the king of it all is sausages (gala nd the likes) most times, I wonder how people eat that stuff.

All spicy food especially when chili peppers are happily swimming all over the food... Oh mhen I love pepper...jeez... anything spicy, count me so much very in. 4 Likes

I can't just eat bread nd egg nd tea...I just don't know why...lol 2 Likes

I thought i was d only one on planet Earth that can't stand apples...lol...jeez mhen, I can't even do apple drink.

But the king of it all is sausages (gala nd the likes) most times, I wonder how people eat that stuff.

Apple drinks make me wanna throw up. Apple drinks make me wanna throw up. 2 Likes

1) fried ripe plaintain (dodo)

2) Egusi soup with bitter leaf

3) Beans and yam/plaintain/potato/corn

4) Indomie with raw egg poured inside or with sardine.

1) fried ripe plaintain (dodo)

2) Egusi soup with bitter leaf

3) Beans and yam/plaintain/potato/corn

4) Indomie with raw egg poured inside or with sardine. whattt?? You don't like dodo?

You must be an alien.

You should try some again. By force! whattt?? You don't like dodo?You must be an alien.You should try some again. By force! 3 Likes

whattt?? You don't like dodo?

You must be an alien.

You should try some again. By force!

Lol....all those foods I mentioned are foods I can comfortably stay a lifetime without eating. Like dodo, never bought it with my money. Lai lai! Lol....all those foods I mentioned are foods I can comfortably stay a lifetime without eating. Like dodo, never bought it with my money. Lai lai!

Lol....all those foods I mentioned are foods I can comfortably stay a lifetime without eating. Like dodo, never bought it with my money. Lai lai! lol and if I buy for you will you try eating? Awoof dodo lol and if I buy for you will you try eating? Awoof dodo

Beans 8 Likes

lol and if I buy for you will you try eating? Awoof dodo

Lol...It's not a question of who buys it. How much is dodo? When you like something, you don't have to wait for someone else to buy it for you if you can afford it. I personally don't like it so I can't buy it. And I won't feel it if I don't eat it for years to come Lol...It's not a question of who buys it. How much is dodo? When you like something, you don't have to wait for someone else to buy it for you if you can afford it. I personally don't like it so I can't buy it. And I won't feel it if I don't eat it for years to come

Lol...It's not a question of who buys it. How much is dodo? When you like something, you don't have to wait for someone else to buy it for you if you can afford it. I personally don't like it so I can't buy it. And I won't feel it if I don't eat it for years to come Ah! This one is strongg Ah! This one is strongg 1 Like

Ah! This one is strongg

lol....told you lol....told you