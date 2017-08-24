₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by hammak1993(m): 6:14pm On Aug 23
Late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s first son, Emeka Ojukwu Jr. has condemned the statement credited to him of refuting the remarks of the President, concerning Buhari’s relationship and discussions with his late father.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/i-did-not-say-buhari-lied-about-my-father-ojukwu-jr/211307.html
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Tolexander: 6:18pm On Aug 23
In a statement issued on Wednesday and made available to newsmen in Awka, Ojukwu Jr. noted that his late father actually held the said meeting with Buhari before his demise, adding that all that Buhari said in his nationwide broadcast were true.The children of hatred will start coming to call the man efulefu!
Telling us how Ojukwu had disowned him and the rift he has with Bianca, his stepmother.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Paulpaulpaul(m): 6:30pm On Aug 23
Hmmmm
Your father was a wise man
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by yarimo(m): 6:54pm On Aug 23
Kikikiki IPOBIANS being confusing themselves and fabricating lies since 1805AD
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Almaiga: 7:06pm On Aug 23
Ipobs and LIE, hhmmm. You guys are laying a Biafran foundation on propaganda/ lies. It will surely consume you guys when you finally achieve Biafra.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by life2017: 7:06pm On Aug 23
Good to know
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Evablizin(f): 7:07pm On Aug 23
With social media and bloggers white lie,black lie,red lie,blue lie, pink, yellow,green,purple and violet lie are possible especially in Nigeria
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Daviddson(m): 7:13pm On Aug 23
Anything built on lies is bound to crumble in the long run. These people are busy building their phantom Biafra on lies - big big, lies thinking it'll get them Biafra. What a pity. The Biafra pursuit led by IPOB has no single credibility or integrity.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Splashme: 7:14pm On Aug 23
Buhari is the shameless liar.
I have actually stopped believing comments from our president. He lies too much.
He claimed he had the agreement with Ojukwu in 2003 but Ojukwu himself confirmed strong support for Biafra in 2004
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Presidiotbuhari: 7:15pm On Aug 23
This 1 way yoruba muslims are falling over themselves over their eternal enermy, OJUKWU's family, is this suddern love real or is it a case of unity begging, takern to extra mile?
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by dadavivo: 7:16pm On Aug 23
Buhari and BMC crew are still telling lies. In biafra we stand
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Presidiotbuhari: 7:28pm On Aug 23
U mean, it will crumble lik ur current ZOO, where RAT is now occupaying ur presidential office?........lol
Daviddson:
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by RisingSun1: 7:54pm On Aug 23
Is it not the one that Ojukwu disowned when he was alive.
The one that Ojukwu never mentioned in his will.
The one that kept dragging Ojukwu's properties with Bianca instead of to go and labour to acquire his own wealth as a grown up man.
He is a nobody
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Bari22(m): 7:55pm On Aug 23
good
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by macluvph1(m): 8:08pm On Aug 23
The so called son of Ojukwu can say anything once the present government is giving him some crumbs.
Abeg who get that Newswatch magazine of September 13, 2004 Ojukwu said himself "I support Biafra" barely a year the so called meeting between Buhari and Ojukwu.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Deltagiant: 8:23pm On Aug 23
Even if Ojukwu had unwritten agreement with Buhari, what does that has to do with 40 million Igbos who wants a referendum today?
Ojukwu was just one man, one opinion. The former Eastern region asked him to lead them in war then, just like they have supported Nnamdi Kanu to lead them in their quest for referendum today.
Ojukwu has come and played his own role following his own level of common sense and intellect and gone, and the people appreciated and still appreciates his contribution immensely.
That said, it is inappropriate to invoke his personality in the scheme of things as it is today. We are living in a different political climate today with different challenges that are not present during Ojukwu's time. In this wise, different instruments of solution are being applied.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Ojiofor: 8:27pm On Aug 23
Buhari said restructuring which includes negotiating Nigeria is within the purview of national assembly and national council of states, and that he had agreed with Ikemba that Nigeria must remain one. Is Buhari and Ikemba national assembly or council of states? What a contradiction in the same speech.The dullard want to be smart by half .
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by sonsomegrigbo: 8:33pm On Aug 23
tell your fellow portorrians...
BTW e be like say dilector gentle small since Baba came back ooo
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by Omoluabi16: 8:35pm On Aug 23
RisingSun1:First Debe ojukwu, now this one? how many of his children did ojukwu disown sef. Ojukwu probably disowned himself. Typical ipob mentality.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by tooth4tooth: 8:42pm On Aug 23
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by wristbangle(m): 8:43pm On Aug 23
Omoluabi16:
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by babyfaceafrica: 8:46pm On Aug 23
I am expecting heart attack o
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by vedaxcool(m): 8:48pm On Aug 23
ipob and lies are
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by vedaxcool(m): 8:51pm On Aug 23
Ojiofor:
So you agree he didn't make up the conversation.... You jokers never seem to know what honor is.
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:52pm On Aug 23
lalasticlala
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by vedaxcool(m): 8:57pm On Aug 23
RisingSun1:
Just yesterday he was a somebody because liepobs lied he accused PMB of lying today he has distanced himself from liepobs accursed lies he has turned from a somebody to a nobody. ipork shame no dey ever catch unah
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by RisingSun1: 9:09pm On Aug 23
vedaxcool:Afonja this Ojukwu's son was no where near Ojukwu when he was alive.
His father disowned him so there is no way he can authoritatively confirm if Ojukwu spoke those words in Kastina or not.
That Ojukwu never mentioned him in his will spoke volumes
|Re: Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 9:11pm On Aug 23
vedaxcool:Them no dey ever find reason to be happy. Wail today, anger tomorrow, complain next, den suicide attempt. The tin na known circle.
