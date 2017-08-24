Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Did Not Lie About My Father - Ojukwu's Son (17767 Views)

Late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s first son, Emeka Ojukwu Jr. has condemned the statement credited to him of refuting the remarks of the President, concerning Buhari’s relationship and discussions with his late father.



He denied granting any media interview or posting any massage on social media that Buhari was wrong about his discussions with his late father.



The media was awashed with reports that Ojukwu Jr. replied Buhari’s statements as untrue which members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) described as lies, demanding proof of the meeting with the late Ikemba of Nnewi with Mr. President.



In a statement issued on Wednesday and made available to newsmen in Awka, Ojukwu Jr. noted that his late father actually held the said meeting with Buhari before his demise, adding that all that Buhari said in his nationwide broadcast were true.



He warned that such malicious and damaging publications would not be taken lightly should it be repeated.



The statement read in part, “It has been brought to my attention that there is an article making the rounds on social media attributed to me refuting the remarks of Mr. President concerning his relationship and discussions with my late father.



“Let me lend my voice to those of the rest of my fellow countrymen and welcome Mr. President back home.



“Let me state the following categorically; firstly, that I made no such comments to anybody, and secondly that I am aware that His Excellency’s comments were indeed factual.



“I have noticed a disturbing trend recently of fake news being attributed to me on social media. I don’t know who is behind it or what their motivation might be, but let me assure you that any time I feel the need to comment publicly on any matter, I will not do so via some anonymous email or anything of the like, rather be rest assured that there will be no ambiguity whatsoever as to whether the comments came from me.



While calling on members of the public to discountenance the stories in the social media or any media platform, Ojukwu Jr. urged the President not to take such comments serious as it smacks of gutter and yellow media reportage aimed at overheating the polity.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/i-did-not-say-buhari-lied-about-my-father-ojukwu-jr/211307.html

The children of hatred will start coming to call the man efulefu!

Telling us how Ojukwu had disowned him and the rift he has with Bianca, his stepmother.



The children of hatred will start coming to call the man efulefu!Telling us how Ojukwu had disowned him and the rift he has with Bianca, his stepmother.

Your father was a wise man

Kikikiki IPOBIANS being confusing themselves and fabricating lies since 1805AD

Ipobs and LIE, hhmmm. You guys are laying a Biafran foundation on propaganda/ lies. It will surely consume you guys when you finally achieve Biafra.

With social media and bloggers white lie,black lie,red lie,blue lie, pink, yellow,green,purple and violet lie are possible especially in Nigeria

Anything built on lies is bound to crumble in the long run. These people are busy building their phantom Biafra on lies - big big, lies thinking it'll get them Biafra. What a pity. The Biafra pursuit led by IPOB has no single credibility or integrity.

Buhari is the shameless liar.

I have actually stopped believing comments from our president. He lies too much.



He claimed he had the agreement with Ojukwu in 2003 but Ojukwu himself confirmed strong support for Biafra in 2004 22 Likes 8 Shares

This 1 way yoruba muslims are falling over themselves over their eternal enermy, OJUKWU's family, is this suddern love real or is it a case of unity begging, takern to extra mile?

Buhari and BMC crew are still telling lies. In biafra we stand

Daviddson:

Daviddson:

Anything built on lies is bound to crumble in the long run. These people are busy building their phantom Biafra on lies - big big lies thinking it'll get them Biafra. What a pity. U mean, it will crumble lik ur current ZOO, where RAT is now occupaying ur presidential office?........lol

Is it not the one that Ojukwu disowned when he was alive.



The one that Ojukwu never mentioned in his will.



The one that kept dragging Ojukwu's properties with Bianca instead of to go and labour to acquire his own wealth as a grown up man.



He is a nobody 22 Likes 1 Share

The so called son of Ojukwu can say anything once the present government is giving him some crumbs.



The so called son of Ojukwu can say anything once the present government is giving him some crumbs.

Abeg who get that Newswatch magazine of September 13, 2004 Ojukwu said himself "I support Biafra" barely a year the so called meeting between Buhari and Ojukwu.

Even if Ojukwu had unwritten agreement with Buhari, what does that has to do with 40 million Igbos who wants a referendum today?



Ojukwu was just one man, one opinion. The former Eastern region asked him to lead them in war then, just like they have supported Nnamdi Kanu to lead them in their quest for referendum today.



Ojukwu has come and played his own role following his own level of common sense and intellect and gone, and the people appreciated and still appreciates his contribution immensely.



That said, it is inappropriate to invoke his personality in the scheme of things as it is today. We are living in a different political climate today with different challenges that are not present during Ojukwu's time. In this wise, different instruments of solution are being applied. 18 Likes 3 Shares

. Buhari said restructuring which includes negotiating Nigeria is within the purview of national assembly and national council of states, and that he had agreed with Ikemba that Nigeria must remain one. Is Buhari and Ikemba national assembly or council of states? What a contradiction in the same speech.The dullard want to be smart by half

tell your fellow portorrians...

BTW e be like say dilector gentle small since Baba came back ooo

RisingSun1:

Is it not the one that Ojukwu disowned when he was alive.



The one that Ojukwu never mentioned in his will.



The one that kept dragging Ojukwu's properties with Bianca instead of to go and labour to acquire his own wealth as a grown up man.



RisingSun1:

Is it not the one that Ojukwu disowned when he was alive.

The one that Ojukwu never mentioned in his will.

The one that kept dragging Ojukwu's properties with Bianca instead of to go and labour to acquire his own wealth as a grown up man.

He is a nobody First Debe ojukwu, now this one? how many of his children did ojukwu disown sef. Ojukwu probably disowned himself. Typical ipob mentality.

Omoluabi16:

Omoluabi16:

First Debe ojukwu, now this one? how many of his children did ojukwu disown sef. Ojukwu probably disowned himself. Typical ipob mentality.

ipob and lies are

Ojiofor:

Buhari said restructuring which includes negotiating Nigeria is within the purview of national assembly and national council of states, and that he had agreed with Ikemba that Nigeria must remain one. Is Buhari and Ikemba national assembly or council of states? What a contradiction in the same speech.The dullard want to be smart by half .





So you agree he didn't make up the conversation.... You jokers never seem to know what honor is. So you agree he didn't make up the conversation.... You jokers never seem to know what honor is. 21 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala

RisingSun1:

Is it not the one that Ojukwu disowned when he was alive.



The one that Ojukwu never mentioned in his will.



The one that kept dragging Ojukwu's properties with Bianca instead of to go and labour to acquire his own wealth as a grown up man.



He is a nobody



RisingSun1:

Is it not the one that Ojukwu disowned when he was alive.

The one that Ojukwu never mentioned in his will.

The one that kept dragging Ojukwu's properties with Bianca instead of to go and labour to acquire his own wealth as a grown up man.

He is a nobody

Just yesterday he was a somebody because liepobs lied he accused PMB of lying today he has distanced himself from liepobs accursed lies he has turned from a somebody to a nobody. ipork shame no dey ever catch unah

vedaxcool:

Just yesterday he was a somebody because liepobs lied he accused PMB of lying today he has distanced himself from liepobs accursed lies he has turned from a somebody to a nobody. ipork shame no dey ever catch unah

Afonja this Ojukwu's son was no where near Ojukwu when he was alive.



His father disowned him so there is no way he can authoritatively confirm if Ojukwu spoke those words in Kastina or not.



vedaxcool:

Just yesterday he was a somebody because liepobs lied he accused PMB of lying today he has distanced himself from liepobs accursed lies he has turned from a somebody to a nobody. ipork shame no dey ever catch unah

Afonja this Ojukwu's son was no where near Ojukwu when he was alive.

His father disowned him so there is no way he can authoritatively confirm if Ojukwu spoke those words in Kastina or not.

That Ojukwu never mentioned him in his will spoke volumes