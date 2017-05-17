₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,553 members, 3,744,492 topics. Date: Thursday, 24 August 2017 at 08:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina (1746 Views)
Meet 'chidera Okolie' - 24 Year-old Barrister & Award Winning Writer / Onuorah Nzekwu Is Dead! (‘Eze Goes To School’ Author) / Nigerian Author Highlights Gay Characters In New Novel (1) (2) (3) (4)
|An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by OEPHIUS(m): 11:44pm On Aug 23
Tomi Adesina is a fiction series blogger whose blog I have been reading and following since 2014 or thereabout.In 2013 she won the Nigerian Blog Awards for her blog fiction series and in 2015 her screenplay on cyberbullying (Feisty John) won the Homevida Prize.
She also won the Nigerian Writers Award for Best Young Writer in 2015 and her short stories have been featured in magazines across Africa.
.
I have read quite a number of her fiction series and I must say, she is very exceptional. She has also written scripts for M-net TV series.
.
She recently wrote a book titled “George’s Pieces of Me” which was launched at the Centre for Contemporary Arts, Yaba, Lagos on Sunday.
She blogs at tomiadesina.wordpress.com
.
1. A brief introduction of you
My name is Tomi Adesina. I am a screenwriter, a fiction series blogger and now an author. I reside in Lagos, Nigeria. I hold a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology from Bowen University and a Master’s degree in Environmental Biology from the University of Lagos.
2. How long have you been blogging?
I have been blogging since 2012 till date.
.
3. How did you start blogging? What prompted or motivated you?
.
I had my first blog in 2008 but didn’t have any issue for it. However in 2012 while in the University, a friend gave me the idea of putting my stories online for people to read and so I took the initiative and started blogging fiction.
.
4. Do you earn through your blog? How?
.
I’d have said a flat ‘No’ but my blog has been a referral for me as a screenwriter, so that’s its contribution to my earning.
.
5. Who are the bloggers/writers you look up to?
.
Tunde Leye was a mentor to me when I started blogging because I was learning the ropes, I had no idea how to go about it and when he gave a story of mine a shot on his “Reader’s Corner”, it gave me a good leap.
.
6. You recently wrote a book. Tell us about it. Why should anyone buy it?
George’s Pieces Of Me is a collection of poems and short stories. It is one that internalizes loss, home and a journey to redemption in the lives of the characters that we meet in the course of the book. From George to Jemimah and the other characters with brief stints, we’re poised to find a reflection of ourselves in search for home.
.
7. How did your love for writing start? Especially scriptwriting.
.
I have always been a writer. Born a writer. Screenwriting came for me as a side hustle when I needed to take a new leap in my career in 2013. I wanted to try something new and that’s what gave birth to screenwriting, an opportunity to do something different.
.
8. Some of your series: Dear Future Husband, Beautiful stranger etc, how on earth do you pull those beautiful words together? Imaginations or life experiences?
.
Majority of them are married with life and fiction. I try to inject my imagination as much as I can into what I write. I have a very interesting mind and I love exploring it. There is also the part of life experiences which I enjoy infusing once in a while in of course a fictional manner.
.
9. Why did it take so long for you to have a published book? Because most of your blog series are like books in their own right
.
There was the financial angle at a time because it’s so difficult getting a publisher to take a chance on you, after that came the decision to wait until I had something I wanted to do. George’s Pieces Of Me is that first thing and I’m so excited about it. I don’t consider the blog series “books” () because it’s a different ball game writing a book than blogging. I considered having some of the blog series as books and I’m working towards the best option for it.
.
10. Do you plan to retire from blogging someday?
.
– Well, I’d always like to have a blog to pen down my thoughts from time to time. As it is now, I don’t think I’m blogging actively as my work takes a huge chunk of my time.
.
11. What makes you happy/ bring you fulfilment?
.
– I like being able to do something good in my own little way. When someone
http://yetundeolasiyan.com/meet-the-blogger-tomi-adesina-screenwriter-author-fiction-series-blogger/
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by NigeriaJokesUWO: 7:18am
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by veekid(m): 7:18am
E no concern me
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by SkydaDGreat(m): 7:18am
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by Mechette(m): 7:18am
ok
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by Ihutomi: 7:18am
Who ei epp
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by cr7rooney10(m): 7:19am
Mo shorire ooo
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by chinawapz(m): 7:21am
Nice one...this will motivate some serious blogger
Get your professional blog with domain name for just 10k and start blogging ( WhatsApp: 08130767357)
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by Mechette(m): 7:21am
Ihutomi:do u kw ha
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by yemitexcel(m): 7:21am
Alright
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by EntMirror: 7:21am
Originality pays.. Bloggers this time around are all into entertainment. I asked one yesterday night why he can't blog something else, his response was, 'I was born for entertainment right from my childhood'
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by sakalisis(m): 7:23am
okay
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by Ocutegan(m): 7:24am
Wow I remember during the ASUU strike of 2013 it was her blog that helped me pull through it, I think I got on the blog through a link here on nairaland and since then I got stuck, dear future husband was my favorite, then she used to post like every week. I loved it and I'm so happy to hear about her again, this time in a better position. All the best Tomi
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by Goodluckxz: 7:25am
Nice one.. It's all about passion and dedication.
Meanwhile I have an active 11.2k followers instagram account for sale.
Call/whatsapp 08084334575 .
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by pweetiedee(f): 7:25am
chinawapz:
Her own does not have domain name. So, bye.
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by millionboi(m): 7:27am
Jack
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by Franco93: 7:31am
k
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by kafiz1(m): 7:38am
ma 6ta in d makin
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:39am
Good for her
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by MhizzAJ(f): 7:42am
good
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by Emperor002: 7:47am
came to read comment nd dis one no concern me
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by Bigajeff(m): 7:53am
Another one known for her passion, fly high girl
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by UjSizzle(f): 7:55am
Tomi is an amazing writer.
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by moneychannel: 7:55am
Interesting read
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by jhonsmith12500: 7:59am
To us, customers' satisfaction is very scared since we comprehend it well that it is what empowers a company to attain success. Therefore, we show no leniency when it comes to maintaining brilliance and originality in our work. Write My Essay-Essaylabs.co.uk
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by davide470(m): 8:02am
Tomi!!
She has a beautiful soul and smile that calm the nerves.
Currently reading her George's Pieces of Me and it has been an interesting one so far.
|Re: An Interview With Award Winning Blogger, Author, Screenwriter, Tomi Adesina by yangabet12: 8:03am
Today's sure fixed match ready and available with me call or Whatsapp me on the number showing below for more information on free games pls
(0) (Reply)
N.p.g.c / Meet Other Professionals. / Recycle Your Used Battery, Scrap, Condemned Battery, Inverter Battery
Viewing this topic: kellywise54(m), phollybee(m), isiomadili, Hikmaking(f), petrelli07, joceey(m), jbreezy, Zoehill(m), dare0834(m), Goodluckxz, crystalpapers(m), samuelsontech(m), midps007(m), Royalty4vpz, davide470(m), chumakk, castrol180(m), gchap and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15