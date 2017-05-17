

She also won the Nigerian Writers Award for Best Young Writer in 2015 and her short stories have been featured in magazines across Africa.



I have read quite a number of her fiction series and I must say, she is very exceptional. She has also written scripts for M-net TV series.

She recently wrote a book titled “George’s Pieces of Me” which was launched at the Centre for Contemporary Arts, Yaba, Lagos on Sunday.

She blogs at tomiadesina.wordpress.com

1. A brief introduction of you





My name is Tomi Adesina. I am a screenwriter, a fiction series blogger and now an author. I reside in Lagos, Nigeria. I hold a Bachelor’s​ degree in Microbiology from Bowen University and a Master’s degree in Environmental Biology from the University​ of Lagos.



2. How long have you been blogging?



I have been blogging since 2012 till date.



3. How did you start blogging? What prompted or motivated you?

I had my first blog in 2008 but didn’t have any issue for it. However in 2012 while in the University, a friend gave me the idea of putting my stories online for people to read and so I took the initiative and started blogging fiction.

4. Do you earn through your blog? How?

I’d have said a flat ‘No’ but my blog has been a referral for me as a screenwriter, so that’s its contribution to my earning.

5. Who are the bloggers/writers you look up to?

Tunde Leye was a mentor to me when I started blogging because I was learning the ropes, I had no idea how to go about it and when he gave a story of mine a shot on his “Reader’s Corner”, it gave me a good leap.

6. You recently wrote a book. Tell us about it. Why should anyone buy it?



George’s Pieces Of Me is a collection of poems and short stories. It is one that internalizes loss, home and a journey to redemption in the lives of the characters that we meet in the course of the book. From George to Jemimah and the other characters with brief stints, we’re poised to find a reflection of ourselves in search for home.



7. How did your love for writing start? Especially scriptwriting.

I have always been a writer. Born a writer. Screenwriting came for me as a side hustle when I needed to take a new leap in my career in 2013. I wanted to try something new and that’s what gave birth to screenwriting, an opportunity to do something different.



8. Some of your series: Dear Future Husband, Beautiful stranger etc, how on earth do you pull those beautiful words together? Imaginations or life experiences?

Majority of them are married with life and fiction. I try to inject my imagination as much as I can into what I write. I have a very interesting mind and I love exploring it. There is also the part of life experiences which I enjoy infusing once in a while in of course a fictional manner.



9. Why did it take so long for you to have a published book? Because most of your blog series are like books in their own right

There was the financial angle at a time because it’s so difficult getting a publisher to take a chance on you, after that came the decision to wait until I had something I wanted to do. George’s Pieces Of Me is that first thing and I’m so excited about it. I don’t consider the blog series “books” () because it’s a different ball game writing a book than blogging. I considered having some of the blog series as books and I’m working towards the best option for it.

10. Do you plan to retire from blogging someday?

– Well, I’d always like to have a blog to pen down my thoughts from time to time. As it is now, I don’t think I’m blogging actively as my work takes a huge chunk of my time.

11. What makes you happy/ bring you fulfilment?

– I like being able to do something good in my own little way. When someone



