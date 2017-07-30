₦airaland Forum

Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by sarrki(m): 2:44am
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, who seems the loudest opposition voice against President Mohammadu Buhari’s government, has said that his agitation and revelation about what had happened to the President while away in London, was responsible for the return of President Buhari on Saturday.



Fayose, who said this on Wednesday, when speaking to leaders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) at the government office, said he stands by all his claims about the President being in coma on July 6.

He said he had no apology whatsoever for all he has said about the President.

Affirming this in a press release from his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor who reiterated his call for President Buhari’s resignation, said: “If not for our efforts Buhari wouldn’t have returned now. Buhari is sick and tired and even his physical appearance betrayed this and he needs to go home and rest.

“Today, they have cancelled the Federal Executive Council meeting. You cannot hide the truth forever, it will reveal itself someday. You cannot continue to deceive Nigerians.

“Every word that has come out of my mouth before the President’s return, I have no apology for them. President Buhari was indeed in coma and one of those who visited him said his recovery is a miracle, that shows that he was indeed very sick.

“Let Buhari go back to Daura and rest. Don’t send him to early grave. Buhari is not old enough to be my father, my mother is older than Buhari, he cannot be my father, he can only be my uncle. I am close to 60. I stand by all I have said about the President. We are glad he is back, but don’t over flog him.

“I am not a sycophant and I stand to speak for Nigeria. Somebody must be able to speak on behalf of the poor masses. This was how they deceived us during the time of Yar’Adua. I am not a hypocrite and I will never be one. This country deserves a very healthy person. The office of the president is not for a sick man. The president is tired and should be allowed to resign and go and rest,” he said details later.

“I have said it severally and without apologies. Everything I said when the President was away, I stand by them. The president actually went into coma and this was attested to by what one of the governors who visited him when he was abroad said that his recovery was a miracle. When somebody’s recovery is a miracle it simply means something very serious happened to the person.

“Since the President himself cannot disclose his health status and also the extent of his ailment, it apparently shows that there is so much to hide. Not until civil societies and people like us started making noise. You can’t be our president without us knowing what is happening to you. So, for me, the president went to coma July 6. Today, they can come back and organise rallies and all that; they attested to the fact the President recovered by miracle which we are glad about. We are happy th at he is back But when you look physically look at the President he is physically. You will see that he is emaciated tired and weak.

“You don’t have to be president at all cost, when you are tired. You go home. I don’t want to talk about 2019′ but I want to tell you that Nigeria needs a president that is agile and strong. The job is too much for an individual that does not have what it takes. It is a common saying that health is wealth. Everything is about health. We wish him well and we want him to recover but the President should throw in the towel , resign and go home.

“You see they said he would come back and resume in his office, he resumed in his office , they said rats have taken over his office! A presidential office, rats took over his office!

“Now they said he is working from home, tomorrow, they would say he is coming from bedroom. All these stories are ending up in a make believe. In a country where you have so much to do, I m not going to be a sycophants here. I am going to be on the side of the common man, the President is tired. I feel for the president like every other elderly persons, or even people who are not elderly. They could be sick. But when it comes to the issue of governing a country. There is so much responsibility to this and we must equally be able to stand up and say if the president does not have what it takes to continue, he should throw in the towel.

Asked if he would oblige if invited to see Buhari, Fayose said: “I cannot go and greet the president if invited and the reason is that such action would be misinterpreted to be something else. So, it is good for me to wish him well from a distant and be able to tell Nigerians the truth.”

Denying that he ever said he would commit suicide should Buhari returns home as being speculated in the social media, he said: ” I can’t commit suicide because of an old man. Such are from miscreants on the social media. Let me tell you expressly, why would I commit suicide? I cannot commit suicide because of my mother. Even if they are burying my mother now, I will cleverly stay away from the grave so that I won’t fall into it.

“I can’t commit suicide because of Buhari. I never said that and will never made such statement. Truth is that the pressure from me and many other Nigerians made the president to return home. They have been treating this matter under the table forgetting that the life of a president is an open book that can be read by everybody and anybody. What I am saying in effect is that it is in the overall interest of everybody that we have a president that is strong enough to do the job,” Fayose insisted


http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/i-cant-go-greet-buhari-even-invited-fayose/

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by sarrki(m): 2:47am
Its because of your insanity your Excellency

Governor Nnyesom wike said only insane people will not be happy and rejoice with Baba recovery and coming back to the country safe

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by GMBuhari: 3:12am
sarrki:
Its because of your insanity your Excellency

Governor Nnyesom wike said only insane people will not be happy and rejoice with Baba recovery and coming back to the country safe

Who go even invite the tout?

He knows his days are numbered

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by adamooye: 3:16am
Cry me a river.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Jostico: 3:26am
the very day Nigerians start speaking for themselves and not from themselves, that day, we've started taking pace in revolution to succeed

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by purityval(m): 3:27am
We know that PMB and APC are playing mind games with us; over 175million sane minds.


But You, Fayose, trying so much to be the 'Truth telling' messiah is a no no, we already know that trick. Even PMB once rambled about telling the truth and we believed him.

We'd prefer you let your good works in your state speak for you, that way, you'd be making a justfiable case.

Lastly, learn to live by your words.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by chriskosherbal(m): 3:27am
Personal opinion.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Aufbauh(m): 3:43am
Mr Fayose, you will soon get the attention you desire and deserve probably come 2018.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by madridguy(m): 4:23am
Fayose kill yourself first before anything.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by ZKOSOSO(m): 4:32am
The Real Lion King has spoken.....

Aso Rock Rats.........u can now go and tell Buhari to come back to his office.

Buhari is the face of Fulani Supremacists....holding down the Destiny of the South and Middlebelt....! Their lives depend on Power at the centre...
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Paperwhite(m): 4:35am
[/b]"Truth is that the pressure from me and many other Nigerians made the president to return home. They have been treating this matter under the table forgetting that the life of a president is an open book that can be read by everybody and anybody. What I am saying in effect is that it is in the overall interest of everybody that we have a president that is strong enough to do the job,”[b] Truth is that the APC have so much insulted the sensibility of over 170millions Nigerians that it has now reached a pathetic level.Never mind,a day of reckoning is surely coming.
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Paperwhite(m): 4:38am
sarrki:
Its because of your insanity your Excellency

Governor Nnyesom wike said only insane people will not be happy and rejoice with Baba recovery and coming back to the country safe
And Buhari look healthy in your warped mind/reasoning? What about all the silly excuses that have been trailing after his return?
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by ThatCEO: 4:47am
Since the sensible people are scared of their life n won't join politics, they get to be ruled by a fool. Enjoy this foolery while it lasts till next year.

I don't think Fayose hates Buhari as much as Abaribe but can you compare the utterances n mental state of both men? If this is what the PDP has to offer Nigerian in 2019, better to vote for a"work from home" Buhari.

In saner climes, people come out to vote because a party has something to offer. Only in Nigeria will people vote not because the like APC manifesto but because they are certain that PDP will sink the country. Just take a look at who these guys are parading.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by merit455(m): 4:51am
Ñ
GMBuhari:


Who go even invite the tout?

He knows his days are numbered
. But he better than u
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by olawaletimi(m): 4:59am
Proudly Ekitian.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Evablizin(f): 6:05am
sad
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by DonVikings: 6:22am
Spoken like a true garage tout cum LiePob god. grin

Same idiot who was begging for Baba to just speak with him on the phone, and abandoned his state to travel half way around the world stalking baba (and ended up only taking pictures at a train station saying it was a conference), is the one saying he would not visit even if invited. grin

Fayose, stop fooling yourself and your piggy idiots followers, no one would invite you anywhere! grin grin

Good morning dear Pigs and Idiots. Come and worship your god.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by omowolewa: 6:23am
It time Fayose review his tactics.

He shouldn't wait for betrayal to know that politics is a game of individual interests.

What was Wike doing at the welcome jamboree if the tactical mean is still viable. I don't blame the guy, he simply realized that you have interests bigger than the team's interest and wanted to be sure it's not similar to his own.
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Blizzy9ja: 6:26am
See why I like this guy?
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Ask4bigneyo(m): 6:43am
Shame... ntoor

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by diablos: 6:50am
Buhari is a curse to Nigerians. Before 2015 the dullard was hale and hearty but immediately the clueless one won d elections his health started deteriorating .

How else can one describe a cursed president if one doesn't point buhari as a perfect example of a cursed human.

The only president in the history of the world to stay away from his country for 105days on medical vacation in another country only to come back and run from office because of rats.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by obamabinladen(m): 6:56am
DonVikings:
Spoken like a true garage tout cum LiePob god. grin

Same idiot who was begging for Baba to just speak with him on the phone, and abandoned his state to travel half way around the world stalking baba (and ended up only taking pictures at a train station saying it was a conference), is the one saying he would not visit even if invited. grin

Fayose, stop fooling yourself and your piggy idiots followers, no one would invite you anywhere! grin grin

Good morning dear Pigs and Idiots. Come and worship your god.


Hello Children of iniquity have you cleanse yourselves today?.

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by sarrki(m): 6:57am
Paperwhite:
And Buhari look healthy in your warped mind/reasoning? What about all the silly excuses that have been trailing after his return?

When I see conked wailer I know them

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by sarrki(m): 6:58am
diablos:
Buhari is a curse to Nigerians. Before 2015 the dullard was hale and hearty but immediately the clueless one won d elections his health started deteriorating .

How else can one describe a cursed president if one doesn't point buhari as a perfect example of a cursed human.

The only president in the history of the world to stay away from his country for 105days on medical vacation in another country only to come back and run from office because of rats.

Confused wailers are deadlier than ipob and boko boiz combined
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by diablos: 7:18am
sarrki:


Confused wailers are deadlier than ipob and boko boiz combined

Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by aolawale025: 7:44am
Whatever Fayose did try to warn Nigerians about the man's health status. Now the movie is playing out for us to see
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Moreoffaith(m): 8:01am
Mumu
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Abimbola29(m): 8:02am
who cares
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by gadgetsngs: 8:03am
u think they will even invite u?
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by babyfaceafrica: 8:03am
Who will invite you?..my guy go pay ekiti workers salary
Re: Why I Can't Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by michoim(m): 8:03am
You can never even be invited in the first place. Who will invite a lying demon? Don't seek cheap popularity.

