|Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by sarrki(m): 2:44am
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, who seems the loudest opposition voice against President Mohammadu Buhari’s government, has said that his agitation and revelation about what had happened to the President while away in London, was responsible for the return of President Buhari on Saturday.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by sarrki(m): 2:47am
Its because of your insanity your Excellency
Governor Nnyesom wike said only insane people will not be happy and rejoice with Baba recovery and coming back to the country safe
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by GMBuhari: 3:12am
sarrki:
Who go even invite the tout?
He knows his days are numbered
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by adamooye: 3:16am
Cry me a river.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Jostico: 3:26am
the very day Nigerians start speaking for themselves and not from themselves, that day, we've started taking pace in revolution to succeed
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by purityval(m): 3:27am
We know that PMB and APC are playing mind games with us; over 175million sane minds.
But You, Fayose, trying so much to be the 'Truth telling' messiah is a no no, we already know that trick. Even PMB once rambled about telling the truth and we believed him.
We'd prefer you let your good works in your state speak for you, that way, you'd be making a justfiable case.
Lastly, learn to live by your words.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by chriskosherbal(m): 3:27am
Personal opinion.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Aufbauh(m): 3:43am
Mr Fayose, you will soon get the attention you desire and deserve probably come 2018.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by madridguy(m): 4:23am
Fayose kill yourself first before anything.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by ZKOSOSO(m): 4:32am
The Real Lion King has spoken.....
Aso Rock Rats.........u can now go and tell Buhari to come back to his office.
Buhari is the face of Fulani Supremacists....holding down the Destiny of the South and Middlebelt....! Their lives depend on Power at the centre...
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Paperwhite(m): 4:35am
[/b]"Truth is that the pressure from me and many other Nigerians made the president to return home. They have been treating this matter under the table forgetting that the life of a president is an open book that can be read by everybody and anybody. What I am saying in effect is that it is in the overall interest of everybody that we have a president that is strong enough to do the job,”[b] Truth is that the APC have so much insulted the sensibility of over 170millions Nigerians that it has now reached a pathetic level.Never mind,a day of reckoning is surely coming.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Paperwhite(m): 4:38am
sarrki:And Buhari look healthy in your warped mind/reasoning? What about all the silly excuses that have been trailing after his return?
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by ThatCEO: 4:47am
Since the sensible people are scared of their life n won't join politics, they get to be ruled by a fool. Enjoy this foolery while it lasts till next year.
I don't think Fayose hates Buhari as much as Abaribe but can you compare the utterances n mental state of both men? If this is what the PDP has to offer Nigerian in 2019, better to vote for a"work from home" Buhari.
In saner climes, people come out to vote because a party has something to offer. Only in Nigeria will people vote not because the like APC manifesto but because they are certain that PDP will sink the country. Just take a look at who these guys are parading.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by merit455(m): 4:51am
Ñ
GMBuhari:. But he better than u
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by olawaletimi(m): 4:59am
Proudly Ekitian.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Evablizin(f): 6:05am
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by DonVikings: 6:22am
Spoken like a true garage tout cum LiePob god.
Same idiot who was begging for Baba to just speak with him on the phone, and abandoned his state to travel half way around the world stalking baba (and ended up only taking pictures at a train station saying it was a conference), is the one saying he would not visit even if invited.
Fayose, stop fooling yourself and your piggy idiots followers, no one would invite you anywhere!
Good morning dear Pigs and Idiots. Come and worship your god.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by omowolewa: 6:23am
It time Fayose review his tactics.
He shouldn't wait for betrayal to know that politics is a game of individual interests.
What was Wike doing at the welcome jamboree if the tactical mean is still viable. I don't blame the guy, he simply realized that you have interests bigger than the team's interest and wanted to be sure it's not similar to his own.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Blizzy9ja: 6:26am
See why I like this guy?
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Ask4bigneyo(m): 6:43am
Shame... ntoor
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by diablos: 6:50am
Buhari is a curse to Nigerians. Before 2015 the dullard was hale and hearty but immediately the clueless one won d elections his health started deteriorating .
How else can one describe a cursed president if one doesn't point buhari as a perfect example of a cursed human.
The only president in the history of the world to stay away from his country for 105days on medical vacation in another country only to come back and run from office because of rats.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by obamabinladen(m): 6:56am
DonVikings:
Hello Children of iniquity have you cleanse yourselves today?.
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by sarrki(m): 6:57am
Paperwhite:
When I see conked wailer I know them
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by sarrki(m): 6:58am
diablos:
Confused wailers are deadlier than ipob and boko boiz combined
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by diablos: 7:18am
sarrki:
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by aolawale025: 7:44am
Whatever Fayose did try to warn Nigerians about the man's health status. Now the movie is playing out for us to see
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Moreoffaith(m): 8:01am
Mumu
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by Abimbola29(m): 8:02am
who cares
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by gadgetsngs: 8:03am
u think they will even invite u?
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by babyfaceafrica: 8:03am
Who will invite you?..my guy go pay ekiti workers salary
|Re: Why I Can’t Go And Greet Buhari, Even If Invited —fayose by michoim(m): 8:03am
You can never even be invited in the first place. Who will invite a lying demon? Don't seek cheap popularity.
