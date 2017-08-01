



The state commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, issued the warning on Thursday, August 24, when briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Premium Times reports.



The police boss promised that the officers would be fair to all political parties but noted that the police would not tolerate hooliganism and thuggery in the name of politics. He said: “They (politicians) should see the coming election as more of a game than a war. They shouldn’t kill or maim all because they want to win election, we are not going to tolerate these.



“Let me state clearly that our work is statutorily to protect the lives of all Nigerians, so we are going to be fair to all politicians. Whatever we do for any politician in party A shall be replicated for others. We are not going to take sides, because the police as far as I know are not supposed to be political.”



