Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by princessco: 6:25pm
The Ekiti state police command has warned that any politician who causes any crisis ahead of the state governorship election in 2018 would be ruthlessly dealt with.
The state commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, issued the warning on Thursday, August 24, when briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, Premium Times reports.
The police boss promised that the officers would be fair to all political parties but noted that the police would not tolerate hooliganism and thuggery in the name of politics. He said: “They (politicians) should see the coming election as more of a game than a war. They shouldn’t kill or maim all because they want to win election, we are not going to tolerate these.
“Let me state clearly that our work is statutorily to protect the lives of all Nigerians, so we are going to be fair to all politicians. Whatever we do for any politician in party A shall be replicated for others. We are not going to take sides, because the police as far as I know are not supposed to be political.”
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/08/police-vow-to-crack-down-on-troublesome.html
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by Winningways01: 6:29pm
And the hungry and jobless youth will still queue and vote
Will ur vote count
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by bazzyblings: 6:29pm
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by Neochemist: 6:29pm
2 minutes silence for those who have seen Buhari as a Savior Of some sort
2 Likes
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by EKITI001: 6:30pm
Hmmm
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by Narldon(f): 6:32pm
Today is 24th August 2017..
Police is busy warning Poli-Trick-ians...
About Poli-Thiefs coming up in "2018"...
issorite
But when the Time for Action comes,
Nigeria Police be like..
3 Likes
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by mccoy47(m): 6:33pm
Fayoseeeeeeeeeeeee u'v been warned
1 Like
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by faoz: 6:34pm
Datz if Fayose wouldn't bring dat brown envelope
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by wunmi590(m): 6:34pm
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by Lummy20: 6:34pm
lol..... 9ja police
1 Like
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by oviejnr(m): 6:39pm
Sound it, I hope the Ekiti indigenes would learn that theres more to life than queueing for Rice, vegetable oil and N200 note.
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by AbuEzeFemi(m): 6:45pm
Ekiti Politics
Stomach Infrastructure
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by burkingx(f): 6:57pm
1 Like
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by Afriface: 6:57pm
Hope so!
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by NJUWithOfego: 6:58pm
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by Jolar101(m): 7:12pm
Only in Nigeria do government security agencies issuing threats to intimidating opponents of their ago in Aso Rock during this their fraudulent elections.
No Referendum No Peaceful Nigeria elections processes in Biafraland.
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by lytech1(m): 7:13pm
See this toothless dog ranting....
Like say they really mean business...
Wait and see them sleeping at the polling centre...
Yeye people
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by Arda1000(m): 7:28pm
Let me come and be going na #50 niara kase
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by bjcole(m): 7:41pm
Police doing their job
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by daviefm(m): 7:59pm
HAHAHAHA
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by kibra4u(m): 8:07pm
Watch out for Dr. M.A. Owolabi, the next Ekiti state Governor 2018 by the grace of God.........Ekiti State must be restored.
|Re: Police Vow To Crack Down On Troublesome Politicians Ahead Of Ekiti Governorship by ddippset(m): 8:08pm
This is definitely a subtle warning to Ayo Fayose.
Nigeria In The Year 2213 (pics) / Must See: Old And New Shakau: A Body Check / Letter To Southern Nigerians Particularly Yoruba People
