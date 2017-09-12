Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 (16262 Views)

goal

3-0 today na defenders day

give to Cesar what belongs to Cesar!





Who streams with Mobdro in Nigeria? Please what data subscription do you use? DSTV is a disappointment.

MEILYN:

Who streams with Mobdro in Nigeria? Please what data subscription do you use? DSTV is a disappointment.

shoyemiayodeji:







Nah every thread you dey now I gaz move my ministry bro. I gaz move my ministry bro.

Goal. Chelsea 4, FK Qarabag 0. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

We need to win by atleast 5 goals. Anything less is a fucck-up. 1 Like

Up Bluesss 1 Like

4-0

Moderator...it's 5:0 now wetin?

goal 5-0

5-0

That is more like it.

Making it 7 will not be too bad.

heartless chelsea

cstr1000:

We need to win by atleast 5 goals. Anything less is a fucck-up. Served sir the 5 you ask for or you need extra? 2 Likes

Chai. Qarabag carry bag come o. They are finished

cstr1000:

That is more like it. Making it 7 will not be too bad. oliver twist oliver twist

Blues we can do better.......



I need more

Mod it's 6:0 mbok.

Meanwhile Zappacosta is simply the MoM 1 Like

Gimme one 'Zappacosta' reason not to keep supporting chelsea? Hehehehe 7 Likes 2 Shares

highness25:

they are. I am washing the march right now on DSTV

I always laugh at people saying Chelsea is struggling, look here man, Chelsea is among the top three strongest team in Europe right now. Antonio Conte is absolutely the right man for the job, all his signings have proven their worth 10 Likes 1 Share

Now champions league feels more like it because Chelsea is back. 3 Likes 1 Share

Chelsea be like Welcome to the Champions league Qarabag take 12345 yes thank you for coming 1 Like 1 Share