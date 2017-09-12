₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,812 members, 3,786,219 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 11:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 (16262 Views)
Barcelona Vs PSG UCL (6 - 1) On 8th March 2017 / Arsenal Vs Ludogorets Razgrad: UCL (6 - 0) On 19th October 2016 / Everton Vs Chelsea (3 - 1) On 12th September 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by youngwarlocks: 8:58pm
goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by youngwarlocks: 8:58pm
3-0 today na defenders day
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by hablink: 8:58pm
give to Cesar what belongs to Cesar!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by edwife(f): 9:00pm
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by MEILYN(m): 9:00pm
Who streams with Mobdro in Nigeria? Please what data subscription do you use? DSTV is a disappointment.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by highness25(m): 9:09pm
MEILYN:is dstv not showing the match?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Fembleez1(m): 9:12pm
shoyemiayodeji:I gaz move my ministry bro.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Kimcutie(m): 9:15pm
Goal. Chelsea 4, FK Qarabag 0. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by cstr1000: 9:15pm
We need to win by atleast 5 goals. Anything less is a fucck-up.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by EmekaBlue(m): 9:17pm
Up Bluesss
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by youngwarlocks: 9:17pm
4-0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:18pm
Moderator...it's 5:0 now wetin?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by youngwarlocks: 9:19pm
goal 5-0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Victornezzar: 9:19pm
hmmmm
5-0
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by cstr1000: 9:21pm
That is more like it.
Making it 7 will not be too bad.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by kerr9(f): 9:23pm
heartless chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Isapro1: 9:23pm
Served sir the 5 you ask for or you need extra?
cstr1000:
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by demsid(m): 9:23pm
Chai. Qarabag carry bag come o. They are finished
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by kerr9(f): 9:23pm
cstr1000:oliver twist
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Kaybaba5(m): 9:23pm
Blues we can do better.......
I need more
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Ekaka1(m): 9:24pm
Mod it's 6:0 mbok.
Meanwhile Zappacosta is simply the MoM
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by TinaAnita(f): 9:24pm
Gimme one 'Zappacosta' reason not to keep supporting chelsea? Hehehehe
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by enemyofprogress: 9:24pm
highness25:they are. I am washing the march right now on DSTV
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by hyfr(m): 9:25pm
I always laugh at people saying Chelsea is struggling, look here man, Chelsea is among the top three strongest team in Europe right now. Antonio Conte is absolutely the right man for the job, all his signings have proven their worth
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Danelo(m): 9:25pm
Now champions league feels more like it because Chelsea is back.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 9:26pm
Chelsea be like Welcome to the Champions league Qarabag take 12345 yes thank you for coming
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Qarabag FK: UCL (6 - 0) On 12th September 2017 by cstr1000: 9:26pm
Greizmann go destroy this Qarabag that day.
2 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)
BBM: Beating Barca Mercilessly / Real Madrid vs Arsenal / Is Rooney On His Way Out Of Manchester United?
Viewing this topic: lion042(m), freeman67, Ayo199(m), nanadeeva01(f), teebaxy(m), khalids, muehonyx22, sulaimon22, hardae(m), alexov(m), Corleone7(m), Israeljones(m), Anowax(m), emaoke7, Veetee(m), lifezone247(m), Gangster1ms, Mide24(m), Boycool1(m), Onyiridike(f), TAD2(m), cosby07, chorlay, silasweb(m), Essont(m), toseen7, cooljude(m), Yoshy, Aksimple47(m), eaglesshinne, Chimoski87(m), Joel47(m), Segedinho, dakeskese(m), yinmi, Seunsherif(m), Bluetooth2, nsilordgmail(m), akin7686(m), slimjosh231(m) and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17