₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,519 members, 3,747,964 topics. Date: Friday, 25 August 2017 at 05:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity (1819 Views)
Anambra Election: A Condemnation Of Peter Obi's Stance On Female Governor / Anambra Election: Militants Back Nnamdi Kanu On Boycott / The Bayelsa Election: A Lesson For The Igbos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by barcitymedia: 1:43pm
On the 18th of November, the electorate in Anambra State will go to the polls to elect their governor for the next four years. Political parties are already fixing dates for primary elections and the embargo on open campaign will soon be lifted. As the date draws near, observers are making predictions on who could emerge for each party and their chances. We look at the major Aspirants from notable political parties: Willie Obiano seats as the Candidate for the incumbent party, APGA While Sen Andy Uba, Tony Nwoye and others battle for the APC Ticket, Mr Godwin Ezeemo represents PPA, Ifeanyi Uba, Sen Stella Oduah & others for PDP, Osita Chidoka for UPP and so many others will be battling to become the next Governor of the State.
I see all kinds of people moving with political aspirants as they undertake campaign tours around the state. “Eh politicians, your season is here again”! But please take this humble advice!
The human being or in simple terms man is the most complex and unpredictable of all the creatures God created.
If you do not know this, you could get a terrible shock that will make you very depressed. A man can say I like/love you with his mouth but his heart will be no where near you.
People flatter you and will not really tell you the truth because they want to “please” you.
Let it also be in your mind that most of the people following you as you cruise along the high ways are not necessarily your supporters.
There are a lot of “stomach direction” supporters these days.
As we prepare for elections 2017 I will like to caution all Governorship aspirants to remember to put themselves in “neutral gear” to avoid disappointment and not be astounded, hurt, broken hearted or disillusioned after the final results are announced.
When you organise rallies one thing should be noted: People will come in their numbers but you should never have the erroneous impression that the entire crowd represents your supporters. There are three categories of people in a crowd.
– Supporters
– Opponents
– Observers (neutral or floating voters)
On the day or even an hour to voting any of these people can change their mind for or against you.
You ought to know that one can never read the human mind and that is why you should not be swayed by the presence or utterances of the crowd at your rallies.
If you are in “neutral gear” and you win, the happiness associated with it is overwhelming but if your expectations are very high and you are defeated, it is not very easy to recover. Note these points:
Do your home work well before addressing the people.
Be very frank with the audience.
Don’t ever promise them what you cannot deliver.
Do not allow the applause and praises (usually flatter) associated with large crowds to sway you into making utterances that are unnecessary, uncalled for and unpleasant.
Deal with issues and do not direct any verbal missiles at your opponents.
Please do not refer to your opponents in your speeches otherwise you will make them more popular and that could go against you.
Tell the crowd about current problems and what you intend to do to solve them when you are given the nod.
Finally stay focused, and frequently questions your followers on what people are saying.
Let us all put our heads together and plan for a successful campaign and a peaceful election. Any one or group of people who intend to foment trouble should know in advance that they might live to witness their intentions.
http://theplatformnews.com/anambra-guber-a-message-for-the-aspirants-by-dominic-barcity
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Remimadrid(m): 1:53pm
My money is on APC winning the election
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Remimadrid(m): 1:54pm
Nice and sensible post OP.
in other news kanu and his cohorts can go Bleep themself cos election is gonna hold in Anambra this year, whether they like it or not
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Bolustical: 4:09pm
Ofe Nsala Day- November 18, 2016.
Any Igbo man that goes out to vote on that day goes out for election is a confirmed P&I- Nnamdi Kanu
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Bolustical: 4:10pm
no problem
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by malakus(m): 4:17pm
okay
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by magoo10: 4:18pm
Remimadrid:your money on APC? are you just being sarcastic or something,do you gamble a lot?I Don die we are still talking of how politicians rode to power on the gullibility of the youths and then this.mogbe ah olorun o
4 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Chascop: 4:19pm
Where is Yul Edochie's pics.
The problem is not Chanting and calling on the youths to partake, but the problem is ; " will you support them when they finally declare".
I can't see Yul's pix and this is now like a joke
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Wolfbrother(m): 4:21pm
I thought no elections....
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by AtkinsPlanet(m): 4:22pm
I Thought Nnamdi said no election.
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by okasebe(m): 4:22pm
No Election in Anambra
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Saxifrage12(m): 4:26pm
November 18th ok I didn't say anything oh........
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by tydi(m): 4:37pm
pls someone, anyone should summarize what he said up there..
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Teryfik(m): 4:43pm
waste of time.... politicians will always be wat dey are:gullible,sarcastic n do or die set of pple
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by obailala(m): 4:51pm
Remimadrid:You might just be losing your money so easily... Obiano at the moment is like a large immovable boulder.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by GlobalGisting: 4:51pm
@OP is biased. Go back and include Yul's Picture or u are hating...
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by FKO81(m): 4:56pm
No vacancy in Anambra state gov house.
Obiano we know.
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Robbin7(m): 5:00pm
Where is our actor?
OP bring back our actor.
Yul ti take over anambra.
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Greatzeus(m): 5:02pm
Chascop:I guess Op already concluded that at his age and Little money,he has no hope whatsoever,which shouldn't be
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Allee90: 5:35pm
tydi:
He said NO election
|Re: Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity by Kingsley1000(m): 5:48pm
NO ELECTION
(0) (Reply)
Fawehinmi Against Court Of Appeal On Atiku / Pictorial Population Of Igbos That Voted Jonathan / Breaking News Breaking News Corps Members To Receive N19,800 Monthly
Viewing this topic: skykenny(m), hollah123, jumper524(m), iyke649(m), kamsiobi, nevplus(m), cardinal12 and 6 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13