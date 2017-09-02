₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,870,954 members, 3,764,557 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 04:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity (1592 Views)
Anambra Election: A Message For The Aspirants By Dominic Barcity / Abians Throw Pure Water, Stones At T.A Orji At The Burial Of Dr. Elechi Nwaogbo / Ikpeazu To Appeal High Court Judgement: Tells Abians Not To Panic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by barcitymedia: 1:32pm
Some Weeks Back, Abians rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the creation of the state.
http://theplatformnews.com/the-positive-change-abians-need-by-dominic-barcity/
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by SOLMICHAEL(m): 3:16pm
What an articulate write-up!!
Positive change is not always about changing the ruling government or leaders. Change always start from mind, If people's orientation about some particular things is positively changed then there would be progress!!
Between ABIA is 26 not 21!!
LONG LIVE ABIA STATE!!
3 Likes
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by 1zynnvn(m): 3:17pm
abia state needs sensible leaders, not selfish people.Abia has been in the dark for so long now, despite been called Japan of Africa. Biafra may not necessarily be the solution , but i envy the way the masses come out enmasse to support the cause, if only they can demand for a better government in the same way, things will change.
4 Likes
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by Ushiefrank: 3:17pm
.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by Sirambassador(m): 3:17pm
Issokay
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by SirHouloo(m): 3:17pm
Nigeria isn't doing well coz our politics is more or less like a profit making venture without an iota selflessness.
You see people collecting money before voting, where do you think the money is coming from?
A common councillor spending hundreds of thousand in an election... Will you blame him if he embezzles?
The earlier we change our mindset towards how elections are being conducted in our local wards, the easier it will be fore us to question our leaders and the better it will be for us.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by obinna2nv(m): 3:17pm
But sha, what are they celebrating? They should just recreate the state and start counting from 1. Because the initial creation was abysmal, a failure of a state.
2 Likes
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by Cyoung4real(m): 3:18pm
nice
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by obicentlis: 3:19pm
The truth is that Okezie is not equal to the task. He leads with propaganda and he enjoys the noise more than governance. A Governor that is owing salary up to 8months to it's workers recently appointed 238 aides , increasing the state's liability with over 130million naira every month.
Many abandoned projects litters the state. Substandard jobs to the little he manages to do.
The Messiah that Abia needs in my personal opinion is Dr Alex Otti. He won the last election but the PDP Federal might and rigging machine, did the unimaginable . God bless Abia.
2 Likes
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by kingxsamz(m): 3:20pm
k
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by boogie2910: 3:22pm
ikpeazu is working, waiting till 2019 for my assessment.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by EmekaBlue(m): 3:22pm
Abia. God's own state! Not only Abia...many/all states in Nigeria needs change and development biko
1 Like
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by youngerikina40: 3:22pm
K
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by Yusfunoble(m): 3:22pm
Okay, but the word "Change" dey fear Nigerians
1 Like
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by Bossjosh: 3:22pm
Hmm!
Abia has never produced a reasonable governor. All the illustrious sons and daughters are just 'belle faced'. I don't care attitude is killing them.
Abians will troop out to support Biafra but will not come out to vote in someone credible.
Ikpeazu is just as useless as T.Orji. I pity Abia people.
See their roads, hospitals, schools, water and rural development, all POOR.
Despite all the federal allocations and state IGR yet zero. Even dead Kebbi state is now making the news for good things but as for Abia... Dead!!
1 Like
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by blackbeau1(f): 3:22pm
Abia is progressing at the same rate as it's parent - Nigeria.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by valx2: 3:22pm
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by Ojiofor: 3:23pm
The only thing we have is a photoshopped Abia Tower.
Btw Abia is 26 years old not 21 the state was created in 1991.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by youngerikina40: 3:24pm
EmekaBlue:
youngerikina40:
Cyoung4real:
SOLMICHAEL:
SOLMICHAEL:Space bookers, space bookers �️it shall neva be well with u
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by Franco93: 3:25pm
The problem of Abia State started with Orji Uzor Kalu. It drastically increased with Theodore Orji, but it's gradually decreasing with Okezie Ikeazu.
1 Like
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by shevy878: 3:27pm
why single out Abia, does Nigeria as a country have anything to celebrate.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by EmekaBlue(m): 3:28pm
youngerikina40:r u jealous...what's d fun in you guys getting FTC...Na waa. This is my state and booked a front seat position to read and comment later.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by youngerikina40: 3:31pm
EmekaBlue:
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by EmekaBlue(m): 3:32pm
youngerikina40:kid.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by SOLMICHAEL(m): 3:34pm
youngerikina40:Lol! A very funny being! You even included ur own post?! Anyway, It shall be well with you bro!! Love you!!
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by buffalowings: 3:35pm
Be careful what you wish for
Not long ago I voted for change
I need not tell you if I find the result satisfying
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by fairprince(m): 3:44pm
barcitymedia:
A lot of Igbos I have interacted with in many years always conclude Abia State is the worse off of all the states in the East. They believe Abia State is not developed and had never had any good government in a long time.
1 Like
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by youngerikina40: 3:52pm
One love bro
SOLMICHAEL:
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by hustlengetpaid(m): 3:52pm
We have Mediocres as leaders in abia state.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by hisgrace090: 3:54pm
I simply put it, abia state is the worst state even in Nigeria.
|Re: The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:01pm
Gimme sumtyn lyt, she say gimme sumtyn lite
21th Century Akanu Ibiam Airpot Enugu With Photo / Why Does The North Need To Leech When They Have All This? / Nigerian Banker Claims To Be Father Of Suspect Terrorist Bomber - Sky News
Viewing this topic: dmostcheerful(f), Innu, bigsam1992(m), theophorus(m), xezoid(m), SimpleMe07, spencekat(m) and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11