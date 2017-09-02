Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Positive Change Abians Need By Dominic Barcity (1592 Views)

​Some Weeks Back, Abians rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the creation of the state.



But the million dollar question that agitates the minds of many is: At 21, has Abia any cause to celebrate? The answer you get will depend on which side of the political pendulum the respondent belongs to.

For those in opposition, the answer would be that there is no reason to celebrate! That the dreams of the founding fathers are far from being realised; that Abia is still crawling at 21. Some would even be of the opinion that Abia is a failed state. The moderates, however, would admit that Abia has been making haste slowly.



Using the physical development of the state as an example, the critics would point to lack of institutional structures and infrastructural deficit that has bedevilled the state over time. To people in this school of thought, the incumbent government is always responsible for what they would adjudge as the underdevelopment of Abia.



Regardless of the diversity of these views, everyone is or appears to be in perfect harmony with one fact: Abia is underdeveloped and in desperate need of change. Not just any change, but a positive change that will enhance the life of everyone. Change that will usher in equal opportunity for every Abian. Many also agreed that Abia has more than it would take to improve the life of the greatest number of her indigenes. Everyone agreed that the bane on our state is corruption; Everyone unequivocally agreed that Abia is underdeveloped and needs a change.



The Fact is Abia politics should be planted on Individualism, what should be uppermost in the minds of the average Abian is who will stand in the gap for the ordinary Abian who has been impoverished and made to eat out of the dustbin of the political elites and subjected to even bow down to say thank you for such privilege.



In as much it is difficult to compare circumstances, but Abia of today is ranking in ‘’clear language’’ the least, interms of infrastructural, social and economic development, because we are stuck in a leadership that lacks focus, strong will, direction and vision to control a state as diverse as ours, richly blessed with abundance of natural and human resources, but today we cannot pay salaries despite huge financial inflows from the federal government.



The Primary need of Abians are affordable Health Care delivery, Education, Security, infrastructure, job creation and physical projects while ensuring the wellbeing of the aged, the weak, vulnerable and the poor. if development is not about focusing on phoney white elephant projects when our existing roads are impassable, then we need to look beyond political parties and source for that Abian who has the pedigree to deliver.



However, in all these, the answer to one fundamental question appears misdirected: who will do the changing? I thought the lives of Abians will be better after the 2015 Election with the emergence of Industrialists like Dr Uche Ogah, a trusted entrepreneur who has the insight & knowledge of transforming Abia startups, businesses and bring about the positive change needed but the people's mandate was denied.

Although we should all have expectations for the government to implement policies, which will make our existence as Abians more comfortable, we should be aware that we each have a role to play in that journey to change. Every single Abian has a role to play in actualizing change.



While government has a great responsibility to attain the parameters needed for us to grow and flourish, one must be realistic and keep in.



http://theplatformnews.com/the-positive-change-abians-need-by-dominic-barcity/

What an articulate write-up!!

Positive change is not always about changing the ruling government or leaders. Change always start from mind, If people's orientation about some particular things is positively changed then there would be progress!!

Between ABIA is 26 not 21!!



LONG LIVE ABIA STATE!! 3 Likes

abia state needs sensible leaders, not selfish people.Abia has been in the dark for so long now, despite been called Japan of Africa. Biafra may not necessarily be the solution , but i envy the way the masses come out enmasse to support the cause, if only they can demand for a better government in the same way, things will change. 4 Likes

Issokay

Nigeria isn't doing well coz our politics is more or less like a profit making venture without an iota selflessness.

You see people collecting money before voting, where do you think the money is coming from?

A common councillor spending hundreds of thousand in an election... Will you blame him if he embezzles?

The earlier we change our mindset towards how elections are being conducted in our local wards, the easier it will be fore us to question our leaders and the better it will be for us.

But sha, what are they celebrating? They should just recreate the state and start counting from 1. Because the initial creation was abysmal, a failure of a state. 2 Likes

nice

The truth is that Okezie is not equal to the task. He leads with propaganda and he enjoys the noise more than governance. A Governor that is owing salary up to 8months to it's workers recently appointed 238 aides , increasing the state's liability with over 130million naira every month.



Many abandoned projects litters the state. Substandard jobs to the little he manages to do.



The Messiah that Abia needs in my personal opinion is Dr Alex Otti. He won the last election but the PDP Federal might and rigging machine, did the unimaginable . God bless Abia. 2 Likes

ikpeazu is working, waiting till 2019 for my assessment.

Abia. God's own state! Not only Abia...many/all states in Nigeria needs change and development biko 1 Like

Okay, but the word "Change" dey fear Nigerians 1 Like

Abia has never produced a reasonable governor. All the illustrious sons and daughters are just 'belle faced'. I don't care attitude is killing them.

Abians will troop out to support Biafra but will not come out to vote in someone credible.



Ikpeazu is just as useless as T.Orji. I pity Abia people.

See their roads, hospitals, schools, water and rural development, all POOR.



Despite all the federal allocations and state IGR yet zero. Even dead Kebbi state is now making the news for good things but as for Abia... Dead!! 1 Like

Abia is progressing at the same rate as it's parent - Nigeria.

The only thing we have is a photoshopped Abia Tower.

Btw Abia is 26 years old not 21 the state was created in 1991.

The problem of Abia State started with Orji Uzor Kalu. It drastically increased with Theodore Orji, but it's gradually decreasing with Okezie Ikeazu. 1 Like

why single out Abia, does Nigeria as a country have anything to celebrate.

Be careful what you wish for



Not long ago I voted for change



I need not tell you if I find the result satisfying

A lot of Igbos I have interacted with in many years always conclude Abia State is the worse off of all the states in the East. They believe Abia State is not developed and had never had any good government in a long time. A lot of Igbos I have interacted with in many years always conclude Abia State is the worse off of all the states in the East. They believe Abia State is not developed and had never had any good government in a long time. 1 Like

We have Mediocres as leaders in abia state.

I simply put it, abia state is the worst state even in Nigeria.