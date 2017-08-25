Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow (3629 Views)

"Igbo In The North Must Dissociate From Kanu, Biafra" - Dasuki / Igbo Quit Notice: Press Release By South East Governors Forum / Niger-Delta Militants Vow To Bomb Aso-rock, Details Specific targets (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Some Igbo residents in Bauchi State have reacted to the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)’s withdrawal of the quit notice handed down to the Igbo living in the North, insisting that they already had their minds made and would leave the region.



Speaking with Daily Sun in Bauchi, on Friday, they stressed that they are leaving before the October 1 quit notice issued to them saying that as far as they are concern the quit notice still stands.



One of them, IK Iloanya, a businessman, said Thursday’s stance by the northern youth did not appease him to stay back.



Iloanya, from Agwu Local Government Area of Anambra State, said: “As far as I am concern, the quit notice still stands. I still stand on the quit notice. I am ready to forfeit my house and other property to leave before October 1”



Another Igbo resident, Jerry Ikechukwu, a spare parts dealer at Bakin Kura, said he has conclude plans to leave Bauchi and return after a week when he is sure that there would be no trouble.



Ikechuwku, an indigene of Aniocha Local Government in Anambra State, said but for prominent northern leaders like the Sultan of Sokoto



Sa’ad Abubakar and the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu. who personally came out to say that nothing would happen to Igbos, he would have left as soon as the notice was issued.



“I expected President Buhari to say something about the issue in his recent speech but did not but I am leaving and may return when I am sure the coast is clear,” Ikechuwku said.



Saturday Sun reliably gathered that there is still tension and apprehension among Igbo residents



Our correspondent discovered that a lot of Igbos residents had either sold or lease their properties, including Hotels, houses and business premises.



“Almost all the Igbo people in my yard are going,” said Olu, a Bauchi resident.



But others like Vera Udeh, and Chika Onwuka, said they are not leaving Bauchi.



“I thank them for not asking us to leave again. As for me and my family, we are staying. When it is time to go, we will go because nobody forced me to come to Bauchi,” Onwuka said.



Henry Nduagube, a spare parts dealer, said that there had been tremendous pressure from his kinsmen in Ezeagu local government of



Enugu State, for him to leave the north before the October 1 dealine “Thank God for the new development. I was confident that nothing will happen to us (Igbos). I have made up my mind that I will not leave the north. I am not going anywhere,” said Nduagube, who has lived in Bauchi for over 16 years.



Another resident, Vincent Okonkwo, from Nnewi , said he didn’t see any reason why Nigeria should break up.



“I have been in Bauchi for 28 years. I don’t plan to go anywhere because I remain a Nigerian,” Okonkwo, said.



The Eze Igbo of Bauchi, Igwe Jude Umezika, expressed happiness with the northern youth for rescinding the October 1 quiet notice.



Umezika particularly commended the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, for the way he handled the situation, saying it calm frayed nerves.



“Any Igbo man thinking of going should drop the idea because the quit notice has been dropped,” he said.



Speaking with Saturday Sun, the Igwe appealed to religious and traditional rulers in the north to come together and sue for peace.



“I call on them now that the quit notice has been dropped, to go round and preach peace



“Igbos have no problem with our host community and don’t support anything that will lead to break down of the peace we enjoy”



He was optimistic that the role played by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Dr Rilwanu Adamu and the Governor of the state Barrister Mohammed



Abubakar would engender lasting peace.



The Igwe said: “I trust the Emir of Bauchi who raised his hands to heaven that as long as he is alive, his time would witness peace.



“We also thank Governor Abubakar because he is someone that if you are aggrieved, when he talks to you, you will feel better and change your mind about what you planned to do”



http://sunnewsonline.com/quit-notice-were-leaving-igbo-in-bauchi-vow/ 2 Likes 1 Share

I think some people living up there should be branded

Cowards of the century.

Now tell me who are the unity BEGGERS now? I think some people living up there should be brandedCowards of the century.Now tell me who are the unity BEGGERS now? 5 Likes





Anybody that want to go should go enough of these barking. Anybody that want to go should go enough of these barking. 11 Likes 1 Share

Nice one.

The earlier they leave that desert for @bokis the better.



Their economy will definitely collapse after 1st Oct because of absence of commercial activities in that region.They have made a terrible mistake they will never forget in their life.

Everybody knows that the quit notice was issued with the intention of silencing the Ipob agitation, but since they have seen that the quit notice order didn't yield any positive fruit after seeing that Ipobs are serious with their agitation, they had no other alternative than to cowardly back out.

So, quit notice withdrawal is useless because the mistake has been made. In your next world, always think before you act. Even if after break up, it's expected that Igbos should remain wherever they are if they like, after all, there are many foreigners doing their businesses here in Nigeria.

But average @boki no dey disappoint in exhibition of stVpidity.

I pity Northerners. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Never trust that call 2 Likes

Wise Men from the east 5 Likes

they should come back.

Hausas have carry come hatred for Igbos mainly because of religion and the rate at which Igbos succeed anywhere they go. it's better to come home and start all over than to come home in a coffin 5 Likes

Cyynthia:

Nice one.

The earlier they leave that desert for @bokis the better.



Their economy will definitely collapse after 1st Oct because of absence of commercial activities in that region.They have made a terrible mistake they will never forget in their life.

Everybody knows that the quit notice was issued with the intention of silencing the Ipob agitation, but since they have seen that the quit notice order didn't yield any fruit after seeing that Ipobs are serious with their agitation, they had no other alternative than to cowardly back out.

So, quit notice withdrawal is useless because the mistake has been made. In your next world, always think before you act. Even if after break up, it's expected that Igbos should remain wherever they are if they like, after all, there are many foreigners doing their businesses here in Nigeria.

But average @boki no dey disappoint in exhibition of stVpidity.

I pity Northerners. Oh shut up and fuuuckk offf



No one is gonna miss your criminally minded assss Oh shut up and fuuuckk offfNo one is gonna miss your criminally minded assss 9 Likes 1 Share

zionmade1:

they should come back.

Hausas have carry come [b]hatred for Igbos [/b]mainly because of religion and the rate at which Igbos succeed anywhere they go. it's better to come home and start all over than to come home in a coffin Yeah, and igbos have shown tremendous love to the hausas. Yeah, and igbos have shown tremendous love to the hausas. 3 Likes

KevinDein:

[/s]

Oh shut up and fuuuckk offf



No one is gonna miss your criminally minded assss[s] @boki, what are you good at other than this below ?............... @boki, what are you good at other than this below ?............... 8 Likes

Trust aboki at your own peril.Check out their fanatic support for this cursed government regardless of the hardship it has wrought on our nationhood.I remembered Ojukwu's naive thinking that igbos should return to the north in 1967 only for many of them to be killed.To be forewarned is to be forearmed as a stitch in time saves nine.Igbos pls think and act wise. 7 Likes 1 Share

KevinDein:



Yeah, and igbos have shown tremendous love to the hausas. In the course of biafra agitation have u heard hausas should leave the south east? In the course of biafra agitation have u heard hausas should leave the south east? 3 Likes

"some igbos"

KevinDein:



Oh shut up and fuuuckk offf



No one is gonna miss your criminally minded assss

Have you interviewed all those killer fulani herdsmen..raping, killing women down the south? How many have returned? Have you interviewed all those killer fulani herdsmen..raping, killing women down the south? How many have returned? 3 Likes

One of the women said she and her family are not going anywhere. Hm! To me o,such people are playing ludo with their life. 2 Likes

goodest news eva goodest news eva 3 Likes

Safe journey

See oh? Them dey beg poo make e no smell?

.no one will.miss you.. Bye 1 Like

FREE BIAFRANS







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETt1roNX6KU 3 Likes

Ok

Nigerians and thr funny thinking!!

Ezi's

Umu okorobia otu nkpuru amua si na ha bu Arewa youths should eat their boko haram ravaged region.



Ball-less adult-youths that can't issue quit notice on Boko harams. 2 Likes

[color=#000000][/color]Say No More. Action is better than Ranting. #ifIhear...[color=#000000][/color]Say No More. Action is better than Ranting.

You Won't Be Missed.

Good.

It is a going to happen one day, anyway. It might as well happen as soon as possible.

Besides, what will a sane man be doing in a terrorist infested zone.? 2 Likes

the Mod that pushed this to FP is heartless..



He just want to ruin some peoples Night for them...

Afonja take heart, unity beggers take heart... Biafra is here 4 Likes

Happy leaving...!!

Very good pls come back home, they think we can't do without them, we went there and developed their desert land still they had the guts to tell us to leave their place, very mad people 2 Likes

Igbos will definitely leave and go back home. It is just a gradual process. We were once together in a place till the white men came and scattered us with religion, politics and education, but one day, something will take us back to our original place. 1 Like