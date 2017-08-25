₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by irepnaija4eva(m): 6:10pm
Some Igbo residents in Bauchi State have reacted to the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)’s withdrawal of the quit notice handed down to the Igbo living in the North, insisting that they already had their minds made and would leave the region.
http://sunnewsonline.com/quit-notice-were-leaving-igbo-in-bauchi-vow/
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by irepnaija4eva(m): 6:11pm
I think some people living up there should be branded
Cowards of the century.
Now tell me who are the unity BEGGERS now?
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Zimri(m): 6:13pm
Anybody that want to go should go enough of these barking.
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Cyynthia(f): 6:13pm
Nice one.
The earlier they leave that desert for @bokis the better.
Their economy will definitely collapse after 1st Oct because of absence of commercial activities in that region.They have made a terrible mistake they will never forget in their life.
Everybody knows that the quit notice was issued with the intention of silencing the Ipob agitation, but since they have seen that the quit notice order didn't yield any positive fruit after seeing that Ipobs are serious with their agitation, they had no other alternative than to cowardly back out.
So, quit notice withdrawal is useless because the mistake has been made. In your next world, always think before you act. Even if after break up, it's expected that Igbos should remain wherever they are if they like, after all, there are many foreigners doing their businesses here in Nigeria.
But average @boki no dey disappoint in exhibition of stVpidity.
I pity Northerners.
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by ojun50(m): 6:14pm
Never trust that call
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Gaiusjacob: 6:20pm
Wise Men from the east
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by zionmade1: 6:28pm
they should come back.
Hausas have carry come hatred for Igbos mainly because of religion and the rate at which Igbos succeed anywhere they go. it's better to come home and start all over than to come home in a coffin
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by KevinDein: 6:37pm
Cyynthia:Oh shut up and fuuuckk offf
No one is gonna miss your criminally minded assss
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by KevinDein: 6:38pm
zionmade1:Yeah, and igbos have shown tremendous love to the hausas.
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Cyynthia(f): 6:40pm
KevinDein:@boki, what are you good at other than this below ?...............
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Paperwhite(m): 6:44pm
Trust aboki at your own peril.Check out their fanatic support for this cursed government regardless of the hardship it has wrought on our nationhood.I remembered Ojukwu's naive thinking that igbos should return to the north in 1967 only for many of them to be killed.To be forewarned is to be forearmed as a stitch in time saves nine.Igbos pls think and act wise.
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by zionmade1: 6:47pm
KevinDein:In the course of biafra agitation have u heard hausas should leave the south east?
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by akthedream(m): 7:03pm
"some igbos"
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Cooly100: 7:05pm
KevinDein:
Have you interviewed all those killer fulani herdsmen..raping, killing women down the south? How many have returned?
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by SlayerForever: 7:58pm
One of the women said she and her family are not going anywhere. Hm! To me o,such people are playing ludo with their life.
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by TINALETC3(f): 8:39pm
goodest news eva
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by roqrules04(m): 8:39pm
Safe journey
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Sighte(f): 8:39pm
See oh? Them dey beg poo make e no smell?
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by babyfaceafrica: 8:39pm
.no one will.miss you.. Bye
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by auntysimbiat(f): 8:40pm
FREE BIAFRANS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETt1roNX6KU
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Narldon(f): 8:40pm
Ok
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Milestogo(m): 8:40pm
Nigerians and thr funny thinking!!
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by obaival(m): 8:41pm
Ezi's
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Ekwekwe1(m): 8:41pm
Umu okorobia otu nkpuru amua si na ha bu Arewa youths should eat their boko haram ravaged region.
Ball-less adult-youths that can't issue quit notice on Boko harams.
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by EndtimeJudge(m): 8:41pm
#ifIhear... [color=#000000][/color]Say No More. Action is better than Ranting.
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by madridguy(m): 8:41pm
You Won't Be Missed.
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by cstr1000: 8:41pm
Good.
It is a going to happen one day, anyway. It might as well happen as soon as possible.
Besides, what will a sane man be doing in a terrorist infested zone.?
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by cyberdurable(m): 8:42pm
the Mod that pushed this to FP is heartless..
He just want to ruin some peoples Night for them...
Afonja take heart, unity beggers take heart... Biafra is here
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Milestogo(m): 8:43pm
Happy leaving...!!
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by okerekeikpo: 8:43pm
Very good pls come back home, they think we can't do without them, we went there and developed their desert land still they had the guts to tell us to leave their place, very mad people
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Franco93: 8:44pm
Igbos will definitely leave and go back home. It is just a gradual process. We were once together in a place till the white men came and scattered us with religion, politics and education, but one day, something will take us back to our original place.
|Re: Quit Notice : We Are Leaving, Some Igbos In Bauchi Vow by Foolishking: 8:44pm
Today na Igbo day
