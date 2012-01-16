Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / A Review Of "Freedom" Enjoyed Under Goodluck Jonathan. (12450 Views)

It is no longer news that ex President Goodluck Jonathan indirectly took a swipe at the current administration in response to her plans to clamp down on inflammatory and hate speeches that seem to have become the norm on our social media space. His comments suggested that during his regime Nigerians enjoyed freedoms only comparable to those obtainable in the most advanced countries, especially in the West.



Especially, his fans and supporters had a field day doing what they do best, trying to turn history in its head, just like Jonathan himself, in total disregard for truth and recorded history!



Their conduct was appalling and shocking to say the least.



For some of us, there can be nothing more scandalous than this for we know and will not, in the blink of an eye, forget how oppressive and repressive that regime was. The only credit those of us old and shrewd enough to recollect the past can give to Jonathan as regards respect for democratic freedoms and principles is his concession of defeat in a contest in which he was beaten roundly and squarely.



Let no one be deceived, his acceptance of defeat was as much a favour to Nigeria as it was to himself. He sure knew what might have been had he done otherwise.



Now, let us take a trip down memory lane and peel some skin off "FREEROM ICON" Jonathan, and see just how deserving of the title and accolades he truly is:



Come with me:



1. Governors Forum Crises (2013): A lot of political pundits insist this marked the beginning of Jonathan downfall, forget his crass incompetence.



In a simple election involving 35 participants and two contestants, Jonathan's interference saw to it that this more or less political pressure group was fractured beyond redemption resulting in the formation of the PDP Governors Forum chaired by his stooge Godswill Akpabio and another faction of the forum chaired by his preferred candidate who lost in the contest, Jonah Jang.



The election whose video went rival at that time due to its outcome saw Amaechi pulling 19 votes while Jonah Jang pulled 16. Democrat Jonathan insisted Jang won the election and recognised him as the Chairman of the forum giving rise to the much publicised PDP arithmetics where 16 is greater than 19.



This set the precedence for the scenarios that played out in Rivers and Ekiti Houses of Assembly while our "Hero" stood idly by, giving a tacit nod to the obvious anomalies as state police were used to suppress the opposition.



www.punchng.com/news/jonathan-endorses-gov-jangs-faction/



2. APC National Leader Harassed by the Military: During the heat of the campaigns, keeping faith with their doctrine of hounding and intimidating opposition figures, Bola Tinubu had his house placed under surveillance by the military when he wasn't indicted for any federal offence. The national leader responded to this in a manner that set social media on fire, placing a banner in front of his house that seemingly pointed the military where they should be looking- Sambisa.



leadership.ng/news/411334/military-places-tinubu-surveillance



3. Journalists Harassed and Newspapers Confiscated: This was one of the greatest assaults on freedom of speech we witnessed under Jonathan. It was a crackdown reminiscent of the dark days of the Khaki Boys.



Hundreds of papers with publications critical of the government's handling of national issues were confiscated and destroyed. Same guys who supported the actions of the government then screamed blue murder when reports circulated the press that Buhari had barred AIT from covering his activities.



www.premiumtimesng.com/news/162255-nigerian-military-goes-berserk-blocks-newspapers-distribution-abuja-lagos.html



dailypost.ng/2014/06/06/soldiers-seize-thousands-leadership-nation-vanguard-newspapers-friday-edition/



www.punchng.com/news/military-sss-seize-destroy-major-nigerian-newspapers/



4. APC Office Raided: This was another very dark

day in our democratic experience and marked an upsurge in the use of state security agents to harass and gag the opposition. Under the guise of carrying out an investigation, offices of the opposition were raided with computers and other instruments confiscated and destroyed. It was one of the lowest points of the DSS and somewhat signalled its complete evolution into an arm of the PDP.



The DSS at a press conference displayed items "discovered" at the office during the raid and they were computers, hard drives and other electronic accessories- hell it was a data centre!! Were they expecting to find chopsticks and stoves



www.naij.com/329843-lagos-apc-office-stormed-by-dss-soldiers-data-confiscated.html



dailyindependentnig.com/2014/11/apc-office-raid-dss-releases-list-recovered-items/



5. Buhari's Plane Barred from Landing: Another shameful incident where a plane conveying opposition bigwigs (then), including her flag bearer, on a campaign trail was refused landing rights in Makurdi and they had to return to Abuja. My question is, what if there wasn't sufficient fuel to take them back to Abuja as they made the u-turn mid-air?? Your guess is as good as mine.



www.vanguardngr.com/2014/11/buharis-aircraft-barred-landing-makurdi-airport/



saharareporters.com/2014/11/26/buharis-jet-barred-landing-makurdi



6. Protesters and Senator Shot in Rivers: Another gut wrenching incident that demonstrated the partisan nature of our security apparatus under ex president Jonathan. In a continuation of the government's crackdown on the opposition, citizens who were on a peaceful protest in Rivers state were shot at with live and rubber bullets and a Senator was hit twice in the chest. Thankfully, he

survived and a serious crises was averted.



www.vanguardngr.com/2014/01/rivers-crisis-senator-abe-shot-flown-london/



7. APC Women Protesters Teargassed: This was another horrid incident that demonstrated the ex president's disdain for opposition and civil liberties.



www.vanguardngr.com/2015/03/police-fire-tear-gas-at-apc-women-protesters-in-rivers/



8. Jonathan Orders Withdrawal of Speaker's Security Detail: Arguably the most vicious assault on our democracy by the ex president. This much publicised incident that needs no introduction earned the ex president (and deservedly so) local and international disrepute and condemnation. People had started to see him as the worst civilian dictator in the country's history. If you ask me, this incident drove the last nail into the coffin of Jonathan's 2015 ambition.



leadership.ng/news/388651/jonathan-orders-withdrawal-tambuwals-security-details



www.channelstv.com/2014/10/30/tambuwals-security-details-withdrawn/



www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/170346-jonathan-orders-withdrawal-of-tambuwals-security-details.html



9. Soldiers shoot to disperse protesters in Ojota, Lagos as secret police raids CNN's office: Here's another account of Jonathan's "tollerance" for freedom and human rights. We can all remember that administration's response to Occupy Nigeria protests except of course we want to be deliberately forgetful.



http://saharareporters.com/2012/01/16/soldiers-shoot-disperse-occupy-protesters-lagos-nigerian-secret-police-raids-cnns-office





These are but a few events the Mr Freedom subjected Nigerians to. Indeed it would be a herculean task convincing people of sound minds as to the propriety of referring to Mr Jonathan as a protector and promoter of freedoms in this country.



God bless your memory, Let me help you had more.



1. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi the then CBN governor was sacked because he exposed the atrocities going on in NNPC



2. The same Sanusi was placed under watch because he was about to be crown Emir of Kano, He have to run to government house in Kano for protection while his residence and and Emir palace were surrounded with DSS.



3. Amaechi, Saraki and Oshiomole plane were granded in Kano when they paid visit to newly installed emir of Kano and they were locked inside the airport. Amachi have to drive from Kano to Abuja with others in the midnight without escort



4. National assembly was locked against the speaker of the house Tanbuwa because he crossed to APC.



5. Amaechi was locked out of Government house in Rivers state by order from the above.



6. Amaechi securities where withdrawn for several months.







ETC.



I hope these are part of freedom we enjoyed from the dullard as well 114 Likes 14 Shares

As much some of these happened under GEJ, it is safe to say that Buhari's current administration can best be described as a "military junta" when compared to that of GEJ's.



GEJ is still the king of freedom of expression. 199 Likes 20 Shares

MXrap:

As much some these happened under GEJ, it is safe to say that Buhari's current administration can best be described as a 'military junta' compare to that of GEJ's.

Really?



Bring your facts, I'd like to see them Really?Bring your facts, I'd like to see them 70 Likes 7 Shares

adem30:

God bless your memory, Let me help you had more.



1. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi the then CBN governor was sacked because he exposed the atrocities going on in NNPC



2. The same Sanusi was placed under watch because he was about to be crown Emir of Kano, He have to run to government house in Kano for protection while his residence and and Emir palace were surrounded with DSS.



3. Amaechi, Saraki and Oshiomole plane were granded in Kano when they paid visit to newly installed emir of Kano and they were locked inside the airport. Amachi have to drive from Kano to Abuja with others in the midnight without escort



4. National assembly was locked against the speaker of the house Tanbuwa because he crossed to APC.



5. Amaechi was locked out of Government house in Rivers state by order from the above.



6. Amaechi securities where withdrawn for several months.







ETC.



I hope these are part of freedom we enjoyed from the dullard as well



Jonathan keeps trying to rewrite history oblivious of the fact all of us aren't fools.



If anyone should talk about upholding and protecting democratic freedoms, that person certainly shouldn't be Goodkuck Ebele Jonathan. Jonathan keeps trying to rewrite history oblivious of the fact all of us aren't fools.If anyone should talk about upholding and protecting democratic freedoms, that person certainly shouldn't be Goodkuck Ebele Jonathan. 65 Likes 8 Shares

MXrap:

As much some these happened under GEJ, it is safe to say that Buhari's current administration can best be described as a 'military junta' compare to that of GEJ's.



GEJ is the king of freedom of expression. How is that so? What exactly has Buhari done compared to these things up there?



It is not just about name calling. Present verifiable proofs. How is that so? What exactly has Buhari done compared to these things up there?It is not just about name calling. Present verifiable proofs. 51 Likes 6 Shares

OurYansh:





Really?



Bring your facts, I'd like to see them Exactly. Exactly. 18 Likes 1 Share

bros op,

if you are actually trying to compare Jonathan and buhari in terms of any type of freedom enjoyed the citizens under their government, buhari did not come anywhere near Jonathan. if what you are trying to do is divert attention from buhari and what he stands for, you have failed too, and if you are still at the blame game, that will be too unfortunate 161 Likes 12 Shares

chairman010:

bros op,

if you are actually trying to compare Jonathan and buhari in terms of any type of freedom enjoyed the citizens under their government, buhari did not come anywhere near Jonathan. if what you are trying to do is divert attention from buhari and what he stands for, you have failed too, and if you are still at the blame game, that will be too unfortunate

Oga nor be to shout.



Bring your facts of STFU Oga nor be to shout.Bring your facts of STFU 67 Likes 5 Shares

Thanks bro...



Jonadumbo can only deceive Idiotic dolts with short memories 28 Likes 4 Shares

A feeble but disgusting attempt at rationalising the move to suppress ppls opinions even on social media. when u take away the common mans only avenue to express himself what Is left of the man?





even in psychiatric healing process (psychotherapy),patients are encouraged to voice out their hidden fears,disappointments and the likes...





a supposedly educated fella has been racking his brains for days just to com up with ds pathetic piece to rationalise a move to stop ppl expressing demsrlves freely



na wa o 63 Likes 4 Shares

chairman010:

bros op,

if you are actually trying to compare Jonathan and buhari in terms of any type of freedom enjoyed the citizens under their government, buhari did not come anywhere near Jonathan. if what you are trying to do is divert attention from buhari and what he stands for, you have failed too, and if you are still at the blame game, that will be too unfortunate

Why is it so difficult to bring yournown point to counter the OP? Why is it so difficult to bring yournown point to counter the OP? 44 Likes

chairman010:

bros op,

if you are actually trying to compare Jonathan and buhari in terms of any type of freedom enjoyed the citizens under their government, buhari did not come anywhere near Jonathan. if what you are trying to do is divert attention from buhari and what he stands for, you have failed too, and if you are still at the blame game, that will be too unfortunate Your facts with verifiable sources would be alot more appreciated than these lame attempts at defence of a barefaced lie. Your facts with verifiable sources would be alot more appreciated than these lame attempts at defence of a barefaced lie. 29 Likes 2 Shares

The otuoke drunk thinks everyone has short memory span. He and his overbloated wife went around the country preaching hatred during campaigns and that birthed all the hate speaches we see now.



Let someone point out any action from Buhari that can be compared to the heinous attrocity perpetuated by Jonathan during his tenure.



Ndi ara! 43 Likes 3 Shares





Comparing someone that signed freedom of speech bill into law with one that came from London to tell us how social media is his problem in governance Comparing someone that signed freedom of speech bill into law with one that came from London to tell us how social media is his problem in governance 56 Likes 4 Shares

I once challenged a GEJ supporter to provide me with proof of how Nigerians enjoyed a better freedom of speech under Jonathan than under Buhari and he ran away. We just have to continue calling them out. 38 Likes 5 Shares

seunmsg:

I once challenged a GEJ support to provide me with proof of how Nigerians enjoyed a better freedom of speech under Jonathan than under Buhari and he ran away. We just have to continue calling them out. At best, all they would do is throw feeble jabs and insults at those who present stronger arguments with hard facts. At best, all they would do is throw feeble jabs and insults at those who present stronger arguments with hard facts. 50 Likes 3 Shares

God bless you for this succinct reminder. Unfortunately, the fellows who this message is meant for have all sacrificed their brains on the altar of stinking sentiments... This will never make any sense to them. God bless you for this succinct reminder. Unfortunately, the fellows who this message is meant for have all sacrificed their brains on the altar of stinking sentiments... This will never make any sense to them. 51 Likes 4 Shares

Patience Jonathan direct his fans to stone APC supporters pre election in rivers state that is a perfect example of freedom of association under President Jonathan 50 Likes 7 Shares

Thank you for this. 9 Likes 2 Shares

richidinho:





Comparing someone that signed freedom of speech bill into law with one that came from London to tell us how social media is his problem in governance

Get your facts. It was hate speech not social media.



Abi you sef no go school? Get your facts. It was hate speech not social media.Abi you sef no go school? 41 Likes 3 Shares

Horlufemi:





Get your facts. It was hate speech not social media.



Abi you sef no go school?

I guess you assumed you are trying to correct a sane person; don't border yourself, common sense is alien to some people. They will never present any hard fact, it's just the usual mumbo-jumbo of an illiterate tout. Any intellectual discuss have them scampering for a more accommodating thread were insult is free for all. I guess you assumed you are trying to correct a sane person; don't border yourself, common sense is alien to some people. They will never present any hard fact, it's just the usual mumbo-jumbo of an illiterate tout. Any intellectual discuss have them scampering for a more accommodating thread were insult is free for all. 37 Likes 1 Share







See below what Femi Fani-Kayode had to say about Jonathan in 2013, before he was given food to sing a new tune from late 2014.



“OBJ has finally closed GEJ’s chapter with his letter. Jonathan is finished- mark my words. Abati should shut up and let his boss speak for himself on this one.



The Ebora Owu has spoken and the issues that he has raised are too serious to be ignored or to be responded to with amatuerish and cheeky insults and slurs from a mere staff of the Presidency.



The President should find the courage to personally answer the charges and address the message rather than get his aides to attack the messenger. As Baba said, Jonathan is “bleeding Nigeria to death”. It is time for change.



God used Obasanjo to put Jonathan in power and, by His grace, He will use that same Obasanjo to remove him.” OP you forgot to mention those killed during the subsidy protest of January 2012.See below what Femi Fani-Kayode had to say about Jonathan in 2013, before he was given food to sing a new tune from late 2014. 37 Likes 4 Shares

Throwback:

OP you forgot to mention those killed during the subsidy protest of January 2012. handiwork of Tinubu & his blood sucking APC vampire to discredit the then ruling party.



I'm not interested in any of the present political party but I stand for dissolution/separation of this fraud called a nation. handiwork of Tinubu & his blood sucking APC vampire to discredit the then ruling party.I'm not interested in any of the present political party but I stand for dissolution/separation of this fraud called a nation. 11 Likes

omenkaLives:

Jonathan keeps trying to rewrite history oblivious of the fact all of us aren't fools.



If anyone should talk about upholding and protecting democratic freedoms, that person certainly shouldn't be Goodkuck Ebele Jonathan.

Please give us a full load down Please give us a full load down





In Ekiti, Soldiers were deployed to hunt down opposition & prevent them from moving freely same as in Osun. Under the watchful eyes of Gej, Impunity was brazenly entrenched, a presiding judge was beaten in ekiti, opposition members were gruesomely murdered in Rivers, all in the bid to clamp down on opposition.



In Adamawa, Nyako was impeached at the instance of Gej & his party to have decamped to APC. His next stop was Nassarrawa but for the people's resistance. Oshiomole, Amaechi were all threatened with impeachment including Gov.Shettima for quite an obvious reason.



Akure airport was shut down to punish the opposition leaders who had converged for Gov. Fayemi's campaign rally just as Maiduguri Airport was also closed forcing Governor Shettima travel by road, but suddenly a private plane bearing Alimodu Sherrif was allowed to land at the same Airport the same day.





The fools know themselves from Jonathanians to Zerothanians to Tanoids to wailers Jonathan exhibited barefaced dictatorial tendencies. He championed a war against opposition inducing State Assembly Members to impeach Governors of APC controlled states. He was so obsessed with reelection so much so the key institutions were bastardised.In Ekiti, Soldiers were deployed to hunt down opposition & prevent them from moving freely same as in Osun. Under the watchful eyes of Gej, Impunity was brazenly entrenched, a presiding judge was beaten in ekiti, opposition members were gruesomely murdered in Rivers, all in the bid to clamp down on opposition.In Adamawa, Nyako was impeached at the instance of Gej & his party to have decamped to APC. His next stop was Nassarrawa but for the people's resistance. Oshiomole, Amaechi were all threatened with impeachment including Gov.Shettima for quite an obvious reason.Akure airport was shut down to punish the opposition leaders who had converged for Gov. Fayemi's campaign rally just as Maiduguri Airport was also closed forcing Governor Shettima travel by road, but suddenly a private plane bearing Alimodu Sherrif was allowed to land at the same Airport the same day.The fools know themselves from Jonathanians to Zerothanians to Tanoids to wailers 41 Likes 6 Shares

Nice one… where is thwt my hypocrite award self…. Ah, found it



19 Likes 2 Shares

otitokoroleti:





IRRELEVANT NONSENSE Boy, I have told you to stick to your fifty-fifty Naira Baba Ijebu betting & Ponzi skills, you are very good at it… politic section is way beyond your intellectual capacity 34 Likes 3 Shares