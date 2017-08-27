₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by MrRationaL(m): 9:34am
In a strange turn around, the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has urged Igbo people in the north to stay and assured them of safety..
Source: https://phcitybreed.wordpress.com/2017/08/27/ignore-ipob-you-are-safe-in-the-north-arewa-youths-tell-igbos/
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by smartty68(m): 9:39am
Before you arrest Kanu again;
1. Arrest Buhari for failed leadership and hate speeches
2. Arrest Ango Abdullahi for inciting/supporting the quite notice
3. Arrest Inusa Saidu the police office who promised to kill more than 200 people should anything happens to Daura master
4. Arrest Yerima Shettima for treason.
The above listed zombies are walking unhurt in Nigeria without being questioned or arrested.
What a country
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by Luckylife(m): 9:40am
Hope so because trusting almajiris and their slave master that kept them in perpetual poverty is like believing that Islam is not promoting terrorism.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by madridguy(m): 9:44am
Good development.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by odduduwa: 9:47am
if only I have a nuke no idiot ll be alive over there bunch of useless cattle rearers
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by abouzaid: 9:48am
at the rate igbos in the north are buying land and building houses outside onitsha right now, even Nnamdi Kanu can't convince them to trust their lives and lives of their family members Into the hands of northern muslims by not relocating. by 2019 elections, very few igbos men would be in the north after relocating their families back home.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by DocHMD: 9:50am
Everyone I know in the core north is coming home before Oct 1, those with properties are documenting them.
Mr Abookis , you listen to me very carefully, the days are over when you think you can use the lives of Easterners/ Southerners/ Christians in north as a bargaining chip to armtwist them politically due to your greed and get undeserved dues from the zoogerian state.
The rest of the country will now unite against your megalomania and arbitary use of violence (except maybe your will tools in left hand side of the map who believe your were ordained by Allah to view the moon for them), even the middle belt are rearing to go against you.
Buhari's ascendancy will be the last time you will be allowed to violently armstwist other regions to hand you power.
Next time when you lose election there will be no southerners, christians and Igbos for you to kill in your region but yourselves and nobody will give a damn. IPOB will make sure of that.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by DocHMD: 10:25am
lalasticlala
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by scholes0(m): 5:38pm
I just don't understand why restructuring is so bleeping hard for this country to achieve..
Nigeria's current foundation is seriously faulty! honestly, if we must continue as one nation we will all have to come together and discuss the terms of our relationship.
Why can't the country be divided into 6 federating regions that will all act as semi-independent regions all within nigeria?
If nothing is done to address the grievances of people in this so called nigeria, the country will still come to an end regardless, and in a very violent explosive way that will lead to the loss of many lives.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 5:38pm
Every body in Nigeria is confuse.. .
Please if re-incarnation is true, I want to be born in Ghana or Nouth Korea.
Nigeria is Finished.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by massinola(m): 5:39pm
Confused fellows
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by maberry(m): 5:39pm
Mad and confused Arewa
There are few things more embarrassing than a mouth speaking from both sides of his mouth
Shame!
I wouldn't take this new stance for it's face value though
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by Omeokachie: 5:40pm
Are they now begging the same people to stay back after threatening them with violence?
The fear of the UN Human rights watch is the beginning of wisdom.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by lincolnj88: 5:40pm
Now Arewa are begging Igbos to stay
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by kufre2010: 5:40pm
Igbo must leave the north was a decoy; the real target is the impending Yoruba presidency- Now, let's explain it out.
The whole idea is to cause a civil crisis by chasing the Igbo's around in inner northern communities, this will then lure the military in, to carry out a coup, and end the Osinbajo nightmare.
The northerners have recently lost all their strategic allies (middle belt, Niger delta and Yoruba, due to their serial abuse) and Yoruba are poised to, and will constitutionally take Over from a sick and incapacitated Buhari.
They need a civil crisis to bring in the military and hold on to power, waste some time, before planning a fresh democratic process that will favour them yet again. A kind of reset button. This must be the reason behind the recent coup rumours, and in testing that water, they realized it will be unacceptable to the west, as military intervention is fading across the world. But if you throw in a law and order breakdown, it will be justified.
Remember, Nigeria military is an all northern affair presently.
If their plans succeed and there's a civil crisis via the "igbo must go crisis", they expect the international community to even plead with the military to step in and restore normalcy.
Make no mistake about it, the northerners can't threaten to scatter Nigeria, because they need the present state of things like oxygen. So, this is a clear classic decoy
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by MyNewJackeT: 5:40pm
I laugh in Chinese
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by leofab(f): 5:40pm
Now way Be careful my southerners in the north
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by GreatMahmud: 5:40pm
Lies! Lies!! Lies!!! Igbos living up north be warned..Do not sleep with both eyes closed from October 1. These northerners are strategic in their tactics and plans to throw sudden surprises in dealing with u Igbos..Be warned and prepared. Dont let yourself be taken by surprise..Remember how the northerners killed Aguiyi Ironsi in 1966 at Ibadan without any preceeding suspicion..Igbos in the north be warned once again..Some Arewa touts and riff raffs anxiously waiting to cause destruction will still take the law into their hands and cause mayhem on Igbos living up north any time after Oct 1..It is far easier for northerners to locate and massacre Igbos even the rich ones in the north than Igbos touching even a suya seller down in d south.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by GeneralOjukwu: 5:40pm
Safe for Suya....
Flee negroes, FLEE!!!!!
Let's develop our lands ourselves....why don't we want to stay in our own lands?
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by cantok: 5:41pm
The story of the cat who loves the fish so much more than the cat-mother
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by fk001: 5:41pm
IPOB are enemies of state
We have good Igbo's that believe in one Nigeria
Ipob are clowns
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by coolestchris(m): 5:41pm
иσятнєяиєяѕ αяє мσяє ѕмαятєя тнαи єαѕтєяиєяѕ
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 5:42pm
smartty68:
Nigeria is as confuse as these people.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by ALAYORMII: 5:42pm
The self acclaimed arewa Youths are bunch of low lifers
The ipobs are just not helping matters either, Nigeria should just break and let everyone go their separate ways
No tribe or race has monopoly of violence
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by kingthreatz: 5:42pm
The problem for the unity Nigeria since day one have been the chestbeaters.
They started the first civil war. They want to fight another again. They don't care if they lose or their children are massacred. They just want their Biafra.
Abeg which kind people be this?
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by apesinola001(m): 5:42pm
Good news
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by omogin(f): 5:42pm
Haba na by force to stay north again? Oya una carry una transistor radio stay una own.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by Nonaira1: 5:43pm
Any igbo that listens to this people and stay in North is an idiot.
He who has ears better listen now. If you die there, noone would mourn because as far as the rest of us igbo are concerned you committed suicide.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by Guilderland1: 5:44pm
My uncle here at Minna just sold his house for 3.6milliom we are going home. North is messed up
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by CHANNELStv2020: 5:44pm
Arewa=TRASH
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by kingthreatz: 5:44pm
Nonaira1:
There is a higher probability dying to kidnappers, armed robbers, fake drugs and wicked people in Igboland than your kindred in the hands of Northerners.
|Re: Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos by maberry(m): 5:44pm
Of all countries
I had to be in Nigeria
What did I do to deserve this?!!!
