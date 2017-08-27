Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ignore IPOB, You Are Safe In The North - Arewa Youths Tell Igbos (7285 Views)

In a strange turn around, the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has urged Igbo people in the north to stay and assured them of safety.



The youths also asked Igbos to ignore the directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that they should leave the region.



Calling on the federal government to arrest Nnamdi Kanu, they stated that they had withdrawn their notice to quit issued to the Igbo living in the North after consultations with elders in the region.



According to Punch, Arewa youth leader, Yerima Shettima, said that after extensive consultations, they made the decision to withdraw the October 1 ultimatum.

Shettima said:“There is no need for them (Igbo) to go anywhere. They can ignore IPOB; they are not even popular. We have a culture; we have a background and when we say something we stand by it. We are not like IPOB that talks from both sides of the mouth.

“Before we arrived at our decision, we consulted widely. Our people are not violent. We have leaders and when they speak, we obey them. It is part of our culture.”

Shettima also stated that his group would insist on a referendum for the Igbo, adding that they were working with National Assembly members to make it a part of the constitution amendment.

“Our focus is to unify the country and for the nation to remain one. It is left for the political elite and the traditional rulers to get them to embrace peace.

"For us, we have demonstrated our patriotism to the country. But we still insist on the call for a referendum for the Igbo to leave the country; we are working on it. We want a referendum to be enshrined in the constitution,”he said.

The CNYG’s decision to withdraw the quit notice followed series of meetings with numerous stakeholders. .

Source: https://phcitybreed.wordpress.com/2017/08/27/ignore-ipob-you-are-safe-in-the-north-arewa-youths-tell-igbos/

Before you arrest Kanu again;

1. Arrest Buhari for failed leadership and hate speeches

2. Arrest Ango Abdullahi for inciting/supporting the quite notice

3. Arrest Inusa Saidu the police office who promised to kill more than 200 people should anything happens to Daura master

4. Arrest Yerima Shettima for treason.



The above listed zombies are walking unhurt in Nigeria without being questioned or arrested.



What a country

Hope so because trusting almajiris and their slave master that kept them in perpetual poverty is like believing that Islam is not promoting terrorism. 34 Likes 2 Shares

Good development. 1 Like

if only I have a nuke no idiot ll be alive over there bunch of useless cattle rearers 10 Likes

at the rate igbos in the north are buying land and building houses outside onitsha right now, even Nnamdi Kanu can't convince them to trust their lives and lives of their family members Into the hands of northern muslims by not relocating. by 2019 elections, very few igbos men would be in the north after relocating their families back home. 38 Likes

Everyone I know in the core north is coming home before Oct 1, those with properties are documenting them.



Mr Abookis , you listen to me very carefully, the days are over when you think you can use the lives of Easterners/ Southerners/ Christians in north as a bargaining chip to armtwist them politically due to your greed and get undeserved dues from the zoogerian state.



The rest of the country will now unite against your megalomania and arbitary use of violence (except maybe your will tools in left hand side of the map who believe your were ordained by Allah to view the moon for them), even the middle belt are rearing to go against you.



Buhari's ascendancy will be the last time you will be allowed to violently armstwist other regions to hand you power.



Next time when you lose election there will be no southerners, christians and Igbos for you to kill in your region but yourselves and nobody will give a damn. IPOB will make sure of that. 46 Likes 2 Shares

lalasticlala

I just don't understand why restructuring is so bleeping hard for this country to achieve..



Nigeria's current foundation is seriously faulty! honestly, if we must continue as one nation we will all have to come together and discuss the terms of our relationship.

Why can't the country be divided into 6 federating regions that will all act as semi-independent regions all within nigeria?



If nothing is done to address the grievances of people in this so called nigeria, the country will still come to an end regardless, and in a very violent explosive way that will lead to the loss of many lives. 18 Likes

Every body in Nigeria is confuse.. .



Please if re-incarnation is true, I want to be born in Ghana or Nouth Korea.

Nigeria is Finished. 6 Likes

Confused fellows 4 Likes 1 Share

Mad and confused Arewa Elders Youth

There are few things more embarrassing than a mouth speaking from both sides of his mouth

Shame!

I wouldn't take this new stance for it's face value though 10 Likes 1 Share

Are they now begging the same people to stay back after threatening them with violence?





The fear of the UN Human rights watch is the beginning of wisdom. 27 Likes 2 Shares

Now Arewa are begging Igbos to stay 22 Likes

Igbo must leave the north was a decoy; the real target is the impending Yoruba presidency- Now, let's explain it out.



The whole idea is to cause a civil crisis by chasing the Igbo's around in inner northern communities, this will then lure the military in, to carry out a coup, and end the Osinbajo nightmare.



The northerners have recently lost all their strategic allies (middle belt, Niger delta and Yoruba, due to their serial abuse) and Yoruba are poised to, and will constitutionally take Over from a sick and incapacitated Buhari.



They need a civil crisis to bring in the military and hold on to power, waste some time, before planning a fresh democratic process that will favour them yet again. A kind of reset button. This must be the reason behind the recent coup rumours, and in testing that water, they realized it will be unacceptable to the west, as military intervention is fading across the world. But if you throw in a law and order breakdown, it will be justified.



Remember, Nigeria military is an all northern affair presently.



If their plans succeed and there's a civil crisis via the "igbo must go crisis", they expect the international community to even plead with the military to step in and restore normalcy.



Make no mistake about it, the northerners can't threaten to scatter Nigeria, because they need the present state of things like oxygen. So, this is a clear classic decoy 13 Likes

I laugh in Chinese 2 Likes 1 Share

Be careful my southerners in the north Now wayBe careful my southerners in the north 3 Likes

Lies! Lies!! Lies!!! Igbos living up north be warned..Do not sleep with both eyes closed from October 1. These northerners are strategic in their tactics and plans to throw sudden surprises in dealing with u Igbos..Be warned and prepared. Dont let yourself be taken by surprise..Remember how the northerners killed Aguiyi Ironsi in 1966 at Ibadan without any preceeding suspicion..Igbos in the north be warned once again..Some Arewa touts and riff raffs anxiously waiting to cause destruction will still take the law into their hands and cause mayhem on Igbos living up north any time after Oct 1..It is far easier for northerners to locate and massacre Igbos even the rich ones in the north than Igbos touching even a suya seller down in d south. 10 Likes 1 Share

Safe for Suya....



Flee negroes, FLEE!!!!!



Let's develop our lands ourselves....why don't we want to stay in our own lands? 8 Likes

The story of the cat who loves the fish so much more than the cat-mother 1 Like

IPOB are enemies of state







We have good Igbo's that believe in one Nigeria









Ipob are clowns

иσятнєяиєяѕ αяє мσяє ѕмαятєя тнαи єαѕтєяиєяѕ

smartty68:

Before you arrest Kanu again;

1. Arrest Buhari for failed leadership and hate speeches

2. Arrest Ango Abdullahi for inciting/supporting the quite notice

3. Arrest Inusa Saidu the police office who promised to kill more than 200 people should anything happens to Daura master

4. Arrest Yerima Shettima for treason.



The above listed zombies are walking unhurt in Nigeria without being questioned or arrested.



What a country



Nigeria is as confuse as these people. Nigeria is as confuse as these people. 4 Likes 1 Share

The self acclaimed arewa Youths are bunch of low lifers





The ipobs are just not helping matters either, Nigeria should just break and let everyone go their separate ways





No tribe or race has monopoly of violence 4 Likes

The problem for the unity Nigeria since day one have been the chestbeaters.

They started the first civil war. They want to fight another again. They don't care if they lose or their children are massacred. They just want their Biafra.

Abeg which kind people be this? 1 Like

Good news

Haba na by force to stay north again? Oya una carry una transistor radio stay una own. 9 Likes

Any igbo that listens to this people and stay in North is an idiot.



He who has ears better listen now. If you die there, noone would mourn because as far as the rest of us igbo are concerned you committed suicide. 12 Likes

My uncle here at Minna just sold his house for 3.6milliom we are going home. North is messed up 18 Likes 2 Shares

Arewa=TRASH 9 Likes

Nonaira1:

Any igbo that listens to this people and stay in North is an idiot.



He who has ears better listen now. If you die there, noone would mourn because as far as the rest of us igbo are concerned you committed suicide.

There is a higher probability dying to kidnappers, armed robbers, fake drugs and wicked people in Igboland than your kindred in the hands of Northerners. There is a higher probability dying to kidnappers, armed robbers, fake drugs and wicked people in Igboland than your kindred in the hands of Northerners.