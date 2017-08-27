More than 400 witnesses passed out, of the 7000 attendees according to the angolan press, when they breathe toxic gas.Abraham Kituxi, one of the eyewitnesses, revealed that one of the first people to go wrong and fell unconscious was a sister-in-law, that is to say, was immediately transferred to the municipal hospital, where he was assisted. "before, she had been told that she felt uncomfortable with an unpleasant smell and I assumed it would have been from some trash from solid waste trucks that passed near the temple", revealed. However, when he fainted, he did not take very seriously, judging that it is one of those crises that afflict him when he inhales some very active odor, and regardless of chemical composition, he easily recovers.But his deduction fell on the ground when he suddenly saw other people who occupied the last seats near, complaining of the same annoyance, while others even fell into cascade. The fact was a widespread panic among the community that attended the conference subordinate to the "do not desist" subject, those who resisted complained of chest pains and the nearby people asked for water to drink. The congregation of the congregation immediately triggered the police and firemen who sent four ambulances and three policemen who joined the faithful by evacuating patients in private vehicles to the nearest sanitary units, such as the municipal hospital of and the hospital of The Cajueiros.

Police arrested alleged offenders



The toxic product that triggered the situation has been spread by a group presumably consisting of seven older individuals, three of whom are already in police custody. After seeing his concrete attempts, some went to one of the spas for the purpose of changing clothes to not be recognized, but for his great chance, the grim smell caused the same reaction to the faithful who made the protocol to protocol The entrance to these enclosures.



"one of the defendants was arrested in one of the bathrooms changing clothes, the other to try to enter one of the ladie s' bathrooms with the same purpose and the third to transpose the door", said Manuel Ricardo , another eyewitness. Everyone did not show the buttons that were distributed to participants in the event by the organization, and one of them was carrying a paste containing various garments. The toxic substance caused by the fainting, whose chemical composition has not yet been found, was in containers of 750 thousand litres of various colors, scattered in strategic locations, which is already in possession of the experts of the provincial research service Criminal of luanda and central crime lab.



Demarcated of the fainting in schools



The Clinical Director of the municipal hospital, panda dombaixi, revealed, the opaís, that of the 45 patients who attended, aged over 15 years, some complained of lack of air, chest pains and They had purple eyes. Most of them were put into recovery in the hospital yard and those who had a more serious state were delivered to the infirmary. " Clinically there were no worrying cases because some patients recovered as they talked to the service medical team. Some even only with natural oxygen exposure ", he explained.





Many political party robbers invade the assembly place fumigating with toxic gases to the brothers and sisters, accusing them of having lost the election because of their neutrality. Many brothers swoon by gases

We have no confirmation of any death at the moment. The police have arrested several of the extremists