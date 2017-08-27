₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by cantok: 6:22pm
More than 400 witnesses passed out, of the 7000 attendees according to the angolan press, when they breathe toxic gas.
Abraham Kituxi, one of the eyewitnesses, revealed that one of the first people to go wrong and fell unconscious was a sister-in-law, that is to say, was immediately transferred to the municipal hospital, where he was assisted. "before, she had been told that she felt uncomfortable with an unpleasant smell and I assumed it would have been from some trash from solid waste trucks that passed near the temple", revealed. However, when he fainted, he did not take very seriously, judging that it is one of those crises that afflict him when he inhales some very active odor, and regardless of chemical composition, he easily recovers.
But his deduction fell on the ground when he suddenly saw other people who occupied the last seats near, complaining of the same annoyance, while others even fell into cascade. The fact was a widespread panic among the community that attended the conference subordinate to the "do not desist" subject, those who resisted complained of chest pains and the nearby people asked for water to drink. The congregation of the congregation immediately triggered the police and firemen who sent four ambulances and three policemen who joined the faithful by evacuating patients in private vehicles to the nearest sanitary units, such as the municipal hospital of and the hospital of The Cajueiros.
https://www.theworldnewsmedia.org/gallery/image/930-400-jehovahs-witnesses-pass-out-due-to-toxic-gas-at-a-convention/
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by immortalcrown(m): 6:23pm
Death everywhere.
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by cantok: 6:24pm
Police arrested alleged offenders
The toxic product that triggered the situation has been spread by a group presumably consisting of seven older individuals, three of whom are already in police custody. After seeing his concrete attempts, some went to one of the spas for the purpose of changing clothes to not be recognized, but for his great chance, the grim smell caused the same reaction to the faithful who made the protocol to protocol The entrance to these enclosures.
"one of the defendants was arrested in one of the bathrooms changing clothes, the other to try to enter one of the ladie s' bathrooms with the same purpose and the third to transpose the door", said Manuel Ricardo , another eyewitness. Everyone did not show the buttons that were distributed to participants in the event by the organization, and one of them was carrying a paste containing various garments. The toxic substance caused by the fainting, whose chemical composition has not yet been found, was in containers of 750 thousand litres of various colors, scattered in strategic locations, which is already in possession of the experts of the provincial research service Criminal of luanda and central crime lab.
Demarcated of the fainting in schools
The Clinical Director of the municipal hospital, panda dombaixi, revealed, the opaís, that of the 45 patients who attended, aged over 15 years, some complained of lack of air, chest pains and They had purple eyes. Most of them were put into recovery in the hospital yard and those who had a more serious state were delivered to the infirmary. " Clinically there were no worrying cases because some patients recovered as they talked to the service medical team. Some even only with natural oxygen exposure ", he explained.
Many political party robbers invade the assembly place fumigating with toxic gases to the brothers and sisters, accusing them of having lost the election because of their neutrality. Many brothers swoon by gases
We have no confirmation of any death at the moment. The police have arrested several of the extremists
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by johncallidon(m): 6:38pm
people are mean'ooo.
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by cantok: 6:52pm
@lalasticlala I guess this is a human angle story and a lesson for social media users
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by rottennaija(m): 6:54pm
This is inhumane
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by cantok: 6:58pm
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by enimooko: 7:14pm
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by roldee(m): 10:09pm
Hmmmm.
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by leksmedia: 10:09pm
what? So someone cannot even serve his God in peace again?
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by JoshMedia(m): 10:09pm
God console their relatives
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by Akshow: 10:09pm
Religion has so damaged us. Can't people just see d faceless of religion?
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by easzypeaszy(m): 10:09pm
Could it be Cyanide..whc gas just kill instantly
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by baike(m): 10:10pm
let someone pay the money for her haba
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by Franco93: 10:10pm
This set of people have the most awkward believe.
They don't carry out blood transfusion no matter the condition - believing that bible condemns it
They believe they're the only people that will inherit the earth when everyone might have died.
They believe the world will end after Jehovah might have taken 144,000 of his righteous ones from their church
They don't believe in Christmas celebration and so many other believes that I find awkward
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by veacea: 10:10pm
Haaaaa
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by soberdrunk(m): 10:10pm
Op Thank you for the headache.........
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by seunny4lif(m): 10:11pm
This one strong oooooh
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by emeijeh(m): 10:12pm
Hhhhhmmmm Auschwitz things
Was the suspect trying to replicate what Adolf Hitler did to JW members during WW II?
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by oluwaseyi000(m): 10:12pm
a terrorist attack or , just something fishy
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by headhunter1: 10:12pm
thanks to God is just a pass out not death
Buhari is a terrorist
he's now terrorising Angolans
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by Unimaginable123: 10:13pm
immortalcrown:they fainted. Not died
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by Lexusgs430: 10:13pm
The ---- ------ is touching them ........
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by mostyg(m): 10:14pm
Hmmm
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by Rursh(m): 10:14pm
Oh Jehovah, may your kingdom come. Too many evils abound. May Jah console our bereaved brothers there.
*sobs
I hope nairalanders won't joke with this.
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by shinarlaura(f): 10:14pm
Hmmmm.... na wa ooo
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by martineverest(m): 10:15pm
Really sad
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by Chamberli: 10:15pm
Heartless beings everywhere. Oluwa save ur children
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by philGeo(m): 10:15pm
The heart of human is desperately wicked.
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by Wisdomistic(m): 10:16pm
Too Bad
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by EternalTruth: 10:18pm
Buhari you will never know peace
|Re: 400 Jehovah's Witnesses In Angola Pass Out Due To Toxic Gas At A Convention by unitysheart(m): 10:19pm
Rursh:
Amen, brother.
