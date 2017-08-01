₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by bamisepeters(m): 4:13pm On Aug 28
I know many men will not agree with me on this but it bothers me not.
As it should be, you shouldn't be sexually related to every opposite gender you come in contact with as you need to be able to control your lust and negative desires.
Some men don’t even usually think about their woman whom you have promised never to betray with another woman.
Apart from the fact that some women are not sex-able possibly because they carry some sexually transmitted disease or some other unseen spiritual bodies, the fact that she is not yours and that she is already taken you don’t need to want to have a taste of her.
You approach her and she turned deaf hears to your approach doesn’t make her immature like most of us usually term those that say no to our approach.
This is not to say if she is not taken you are free to ask her out with hidden and deceptive motive especially if you are already in another relationship.
I think we will be better when we start putting ourselves in our partner’s shoes.
When we start considering their feelings when we get caught and when we assume our self as the victim and not our partner who is still loyal against all odds.
As men we are more jealous, yet, we are caught in the act more. We most times cannot even imagine how it is when another man is sleeping with our woman but we are always over excited to sleep with someone else’s woman.
This is not to justify any woman’s infidelity irrespective of her status and I know some times women tempt some men and we give up when the temptation becomes irresistible.
Believe me, no one is a saint, we are all striving to be better and it is our wish to stay glued to one woman.
Most of we men usually say we get tired of eating one particular food all the time which is why we cannot stay with just one woman for a long time, but the moment we realize that women are not food and some foods are poisenous to our good health is when we will learn to control what and how we eat what we eat.
This time let’s forget the fact that she accept our own approach despite the fact that she is already in a relationship, let’s consider the feelings of the man she is in relationship with, remember it could be you too as you don’t know what your own woman is doing behind you which you don’t want to bother yourself to think about because of trust, but have you forgotten the man of the lady you are going nude with also trust her?
The moment we all start resisting this temptations the better the human race will be, remember kamal is a bitch like many will say, protect your daughter's future with your good acts towards other ladies out there, don’t be over-protective of your own daughter when you try different styles with other ladies out there, she will get to that stage one day and it is very possible she receives all you have done with other women. She is the best to receive either the reward or punishment of your deeds.
This is my opinion, kindly add your contribution as it is important to me.
Source: http://www.bamisepeter.com/2017/08/o-guys-if-she-is-not-single-dont-go.html
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by iamJ(m): 4:23pm On Aug 28
bia keep this preaching for ur church members
Come and collect my phone when next i receive nudes
Bad Belle People Inc.
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by TINALETC3(f): 4:39pm
coming from a male ?, am impressed, nice one. Op
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by rockcitie: 4:39pm
Most men feel cheating is their birthright.
Shout out to all faithful men out there. We're truly proud of y'all.
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by Sirpaul(m): 4:39pm
Noted...... note taken
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by Japhet04(m): 4:39pm
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by hos4x(m): 4:39pm
So if she con send me nudes, make I no view am abi..
Make I ignore them
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by Adaumunocha(f): 4:40pm
I'm sure the mod that pushed this to FP did not even understand the Post.
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by Dubby6(m): 4:40pm
Wetin this one dey preach self
Don't worry man..we won't go nude next time we want to kpansh
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by fergie001(m): 4:40pm
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by 9jvirgin(m): 4:40pm
Gobe
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by kaziblake(f): 4:40pm
Tell them o
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by Champele(m): 4:40pm
If am a woman and found out my partner is cheating on me, i will cheat on him with his friends. It hurt men die! Lol
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by Hedonistically: 4:40pm
Which kind mumu talk be this one again biko nu?
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by emmanwandud(m): 4:40pm
Noted
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by YourCoffin: 4:41pm
So OP, how do I keep to my moral code of not dating who I haven't slept with?
Don't tell me not to sleep with them before dating them cos I won't take it.
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by NERDYDREAMS(m): 4:41pm
Story for the God's!!!
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by Diesella(m): 4:41pm
Lol.... I guess you're heading to abstinence it still good though. I've secretly love this bae(shop keeper) then i tryna make the first move..... She come tok sey "I've got a fiancée" lol... Like then she still into me somehow.... Like discussing intimacy, and others but i still respected myself... Cos man no dey know!!!
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by MhizzAJ(f): 4:41pm
Wonderful
I like this topic
Weldone bamisepeters
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by joyfavour(f): 4:41pm
seen
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by baike: 4:42pm
if I may ask, (WHY)
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by asdfjklhaha(f): 4:42pm
Good write up...hope guys will listen.
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by Tinie: 4:42pm
All this long talk, OP just started dating
Dont worry we will leave her for you
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by OrestesDante: 4:42pm
I'd try downloading a patch to this post maybe I'll understand.
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by zuby4real10(m): 4:42pm
So far all the people above me has nothing to contribute. Let me wait for those below b4 start reading comments.
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by xamiel: 4:42pm
Alright
|Re: To The Guys: If She Is Not Yours Don't Go Nude With Her - Bamisepeter's Blog by Neyoor(m): 4:42pm
in essence, say no to premarital sex.
