Speaking in Zimbabwe at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting of African health ministers, Mr Motsoaledi said Africa must be the only continent where the leaders travel abroad for health reasons.



He was addressing the conference hours after President Robert Mugabe, who himself makes regular trips to Singapore for eye treatment, opened the meeting. Mugabe had left the event by the time Mr Motsoaledi spoke.



Newsday newspaper quoted South Africa's health minister as saying: "I have said this before and I will say it again: we are the only continent that has its leaders seeking medical services outside the continent, outside our territory. We must be ashamed of that. This is called health tourism. We must promote our own."



In the past year five African heads of state have gone overseas for medical reasons, they are:



Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe

Benin's President Patrice Talon

Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos

Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika



Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/sa-health-minister-says-africa-should.html



he is right? especially Nigeria the so called giant of Africa.



sometimes I wonder which affrica. 20 Likes 1 Share

buhahari and tifnubu 1 Like 1 Share

The worst part being that some of them even refused to go back home unless forced or chased away by their citizens. 13 Likes 3 Shares

true

Buhari should be ashamed of himself for travelling abroad for treatment...

our leaders are hypocrites... u want to ban artistes from doing music videos abroad but yet u abandoned ur country and spent 104 bleeping days for treatment abroad... thunder fall on all of them... 7 Likes 2 Shares

Which way Africa

Omeokachie:

The worst part being that some of them even refuse to go back home unless forced or chased away by their citizens. Who are you refering to Who are you refering to 3 Likes

Buhari is always making the headlines for the wrong reasons.



To think that he was against medical tourism as a presidential aspirant makes it hypocritical .



To think that billions of Naira was budgeted for Aso rock clinic makes his claim of being a man of Integrity a joke.



THE SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN. 3 Likes 1 Share

Buhari only brings shame to this cow dung of a country......... A man who has nothing to offer except gallivanting in London with taxpayers money





Buhari must pay for impoverisheing Nigerians

A leader who can't lead by example 4 Likes 1 Share

Africa is cursed.

So buhari is not alone. hmmmmm . .. .

Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

Thunder scatter aisha masha Allah amin 1 Like



u must be an enemy of Nigerian state infact an IPOB

Bubu must go back to London or even Greece or India for treatment next week

Remember he takes Nigerian drugs even in a foreign hospital, according to liar mohammed

we Nigerians support our hale and hearty president, he can be visiting us from there.

Seen

why should they be ashamed knowing that is how they steal money through medical tourism



The faces of African leaders have long been licked by dogs that they no longer have an atom of shame.



Buhari who won election riding on the promise to fight corruption has spent more days aboard than his own country since he entered office.



Senator dino abi bingo the dog is on the streets of London celebrating Nottingham carnival as if we no longer have pressing issues facing society. 3 Likes

Buhari is a disgrace to Africa, not only Nigeria

Agreed! 1 Like

kingxsamz:

Buhari should be ashamed of himself for travelling abroad for treatment...

our leaders are hypocrites... u want to ban artistes from doing music videos abroad but yet u abandoned ur country and spent 104 bleeping days for treatment abroad... thunder fall on all of them... True sha True sha

leaders like buhari who cannot keep to their campaign promises but go on medical tourism and jamboree at the expense of tax payers should bury their heads in shame.

Is this a shade on pmb?

Omeokachie:

The worst part being that some of them even refused to go back home unless forced or chased away by their citizens. very shameful indeed,so if not for the protests,thats how he will continue wasting tax payers money chilling in london all in the guise of treatment very shameful indeed,so if not for the protests,thats how he will continue wasting tax payers money chilling in london all in the guise of treatment 1 Like

Lai Mohamed must hear this.

chinoxstock:

Africa is cursed. Nigeria is cursed

And Buhari is a fraud Nigeria is cursedAnd Buhari is a fraud 1 Like

headhunter1:

Buhari is a terrorist

aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute

Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin

Thunder scatter aisha masha Allah amin .Please any one with cure for this loony. He needs urgent help! .Please any one with cure for this loony. He needs urgent help!

Buhari is a big hypocrite

Indirectly message to Baba Buhari.

'African leaders' and 'shame' cannot be in the same sentence.......

