₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,868,781 members, 3,756,124 topics. Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2017 at 04:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister (1751 Views)
If I Were You,i'd Be Too Ashamed To Mock Change: Oby Ezekwesili (photo) / Oshiomhole Fires Back At Okonjo-Iweala "You Should Be Ashamed..." / Why APC Can’t Be Ashamed Of Aregbesola – Lai Mohammed (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by ThisTrend(f): 2:24pm
South Africa’s Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has criticised African leaders for seeking medical treatment abroad.
Speaking in Zimbabwe at a World Health Organization (WHO) meeting of African health ministers, Mr Motsoaledi said Africa must be the only continent where the leaders travel abroad for health reasons.
He was addressing the conference hours after President Robert Mugabe, who himself makes regular trips to Singapore for eye treatment, opened the meeting. Mugabe had left the event by the time Mr Motsoaledi spoke.
Newsday newspaper quoted South Africa's health minister as saying: "I have said this before and I will say it again: we are the only continent that has its leaders seeking medical services outside the continent, outside our territory. We must be ashamed of that. This is called health tourism. We must promote our own."
In the past year five African heads of state have gone overseas for medical reasons, they are:
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe
Benin's President Patrice Talon
Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos
Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/08/sa-health-minister-says-africa-should.html
cc; lalasticlala
9 Likes
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by ritababe(f): 2:29pm
he is right? especially Nigeria the so called giant of Africa.
sometimes I wonder which affrica.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by DonaldJTrump: 2:31pm
buhahari and tifnubu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by Omeokachie: 2:33pm
The worst part being that some of them even refused to go back home unless forced or chased away by their citizens.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by kingxsamz(m): 2:34pm
true
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by kingxsamz(m): 2:37pm
Buhari should be ashamed of himself for travelling abroad for treatment...
our leaders are hypocrites... u want to ban artistes from doing music videos abroad but yet u abandoned ur country and spent 104 bleeping days for treatment abroad... thunder fall on all of them...
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by dhantey324(m): 3:06pm
Which way Africa
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by DutchBruh: 3:07pm
Omeokachie:Who are you refering to
3 Likes
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by guterMann: 3:08pm
Buhari is always making the headlines for the wrong reasons.
To think that he was against medical tourism as a presidential aspirant makes it hypocritical .
To think that billions of Naira was budgeted for Aso rock clinic makes his claim of being a man of Integrity a joke.
THE SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by ZombieTAMER: 3:19pm
Buhari only brings shame to this cow dung of a country......... A man who has nothing to offer except gallivanting in London with taxpayers money
Buhari must pay for impoverisheing Nigerians
A leader who can't lead by example
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by chinoxstock: 3:21pm
Africa is cursed.
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by AkProsper(m): 4:02pm
So buhari is not alone. hmmmmm . .. .
. .. Check my signature⏬⏬⏬
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by headhunter1: 4:26pm
Buhari is a terrorist
aisha is a shameless corrupt prostitute
Thunder scatter Buhari Insha'Allah amin
Thunder scatter aisha masha Allah amin
1 Like
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by chynie: 4:42pm
Mr south African doctor don't say that again, it is a hate speech
u must be an enemy of Nigerian state infact an IPOB
Bubu must go back to London or even Greece or India for treatment next week
Remember he takes Nigerian drugs even in a foreign hospital, according to liar mohammed
we Nigerians support our hale and hearty president, he can be visiting us from there.
shalom
1 Like
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by Keneking: 4:43pm
Seen
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by free2ryhme: 4:43pm
ThisTrend:
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by YelloweWest: 4:43pm
The faces of African leaders have long been licked by dogs that they no longer have an atom of shame.
Buhari who won election riding on the promise to fight corruption has spent more days aboard than his own country since he entered office.
Senator dino abi bingo the dog is on the streets of London celebrating Nottingham carnival as if we no longer have pressing issues facing society.
3 Likes
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by YorubaMuslims: 4:43pm
Buhari is a disgrace to Africa, not only Nigeria
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by ammyluv2002(f): 4:44pm
Agreed!
1 Like
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by Balongrey: 4:44pm
kingxsamz:True sha
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by magoo10: 4:44pm
leaders like buhari who cannot keep to their campaign promises but go on medical tourism and jamboree at the expense of tax payers should bury their heads in shame.
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by Integrityfarms(m): 4:44pm
Is this a shade on pmb?
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by frenzyduchess: 4:44pm
Omeokachie:very shameful indeed,so if not for the protests,thats how he will continue wasting tax payers money chilling in london all in the guise of treatment
1 Like
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by millionboi(m): 4:44pm
Lai Mohamed must hear this.
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by ZombieTAMER: 4:44pm
chinoxstock:Nigeria is cursed
And Buhari is a fraud
1 Like
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by myners007: 4:44pm
headhunter1:.Please any one with cure for this loony. He needs urgent help!
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by onyenze123(m): 4:45pm
Buhari is a big hypocrite
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by Kingluqman89(m): 4:45pm
Indirectly message to Baba Buhari.
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by soberdrunk(m): 4:45pm
'African leaders' and 'shame' cannot be in the same sentence.......
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by trol4i: 4:45pm
u are one of them
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by rozayx5(m): 4:45pm
BMC ohhh
Come
|Re: Africa Should Be "Ashamed" Of Leaders Seeking Treatment Abroad - SA Minister by Lexusgs430: 4:46pm
Very very true....
Is President Jonathan Good Enough To Lead Nigeria / Truckload Of Weapons Heading For Nigeria Seized In Ghana / The Menace In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: bennyrazz, tochievol, njokuemeka, helpee(m), Princegado1(m), jkarmstrong(m), highmood(m), civilserva, MarchLegend, x6blade(m), tee2faith, tobynek, Obalende, StRichard(m), HisMajesty1(m), ipromise, Owodiong(m), Donrissy(m), scoobs, openmine(m), Dlionsheart, ifyboy60(m), youngcole, 175(m), africandollar, dsurest(m), lukesh(m), Enugufirstson(m), ademo1, amazingspiderma, talk2hb1, ehie(f), Xlpacks(m), queenflorish, Bigblogman(m), horchukoh(m), futurewise11(m), AAinEqGuinea, chibike007, TheSociopath(m), Trustme2(m), GSyntax(m), osahon360, Claumy2(m), Funpeter(m), kellyjoesteve(m), Kamobliss, Rachiana(f), kliverpool(m), Tims4all(m), onyenze123(m), Tedassie(m), biosepeter1(m), ernie4life(m), rocketphysicist(m), Bubewilson(m), Yusfunoble(m), diara21(m), damola44(m), reubenobi(m), Rightdan(m), boostdom, Tochytee(m), stiffyme(m), FUNCY22(f) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24