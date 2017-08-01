Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River (27251 Views)

August is a month of double blessings indeed for the Duke's family.



Nela Duke, got engaged earlier this month to the serving Commissioner for Finance, Cross River State, Mr Asuquo Ekpeyoung. 31-year-old Mr Ekpeyoung, proposed to Nela at a private dinner with friends and family 4 weeks ago.



They had been dating for over a year and had kept their relationship & recent engagement private. Their dad must be proud.



Some memories.. Happy married life beauties 2 Likes

1 Like

This thread is useless. 33 Likes 2 Shares

Cute couple. Happy married life 1 Like

You mean this guy I'm seeing is 31 year old?.Even a commissioner?.Well,i comment my reserve sha 20 Likes

Money sha 2 Likes 1 Share

d bride to be is ugly, very ugly looking thing 8 Likes 1 Share

commissioner for boobs falling.. He has succeeded in turning the girl's boobs to a perfect epitome of Olympus has fallen andThings fall apart 8 Likes

See commissional do face like Shekau cousin. Mtcheeww 5 Likes 1 Share

31?? The football age is not bad, what about his real age? 18 Likes 1 Share

Awwww! That's nice. 1 Like

That guy looks somehow 11 Likes

Congrats to them....The rich getting richer... 3 Likes





Why can't the rich marry the poor 6 Likes

d bride to be is ugly, very ugly looking thing



Fine man well done Fine man well done 5 Likes

I won't call them ugly, but their dad looks way more handsome 3 Likes

This guys dick is going to be as small as the head of my pen cover...tufia!! I can't marry such a man 2 Likes 1 Share

See How Fat He Is, Was He Pumped.? 2 Likes

Congratulations.

Former Governors daughter getting married to a commissioner,Is it that all this politician children don't ever mingle with commoners cos in Nigeria if an elite child/children wants to marry it must be to another elite...

E pain you ooooooo uuuuuuuh [quote[sup][/sup] author=Jesse01 post=63635552]d bride to be is ugly, very ugly looking thing[/quoteE pain you ooooooo uuuuuuuh 1 Like

So the most newsworthy thing about him is that he is the serving commissioner for finance? So when that appointment inevitably expires pretty soon, he will then be known as what? As former serving commissioner for finance? What is his SELF-EARNED achievement profile prior to the rub-my-belle family affair appointment? Who is he, what is he, and what qualified him for the position?



Youngest commissioner my foot. Bloody numskulls with zero merit whose palm kernels have been cracked for them. 9 Likes 1 Share

With how pretty Donald Duke and his wife are, one woyld think their children would be drop dead gorgeous but for where.... Just average looking girls.

Why can't the rich marry the poor na only movie we they see DAT one na only movie we they see DAT one 9 Likes

money n love... elites eloping with elites 5 Likes