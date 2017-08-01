₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,933,938 members, 3,990,749 topics. Date: Wednesday, 27 December 2017 at 06:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River (27251 Views)
Nela Duke And Asuquo Ekpenyong Wedding Introduction Photos / DSS Bars EFCC From Arresting Ita Ekpenyong / Nse Ekpenyong Arraigned For Certificate ‘Forgery’ (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by Kyliegame: 1:54pm On Aug 30
Just days after news of former governor Donald Duke's daughter Xerona's engagement, it has been revealed that the second daughter of the former governor is also engaged to her Commissioner boyfriend.
August is a month of double blessings indeed for the Duke's family.
Nela Duke, got engaged earlier this month to the serving Commissioner for Finance, Cross River State, Mr Asuquo Ekpeyoung. 31-year-old Mr Ekpeyoung, proposed to Nela at a private dinner with friends and family 4 weeks ago.
They had been dating for over a year and had kept their relationship & recent engagement private. Their dad must be proud.
http://intriguinggirl.blogspot.com.ng/2017/08/it-might-be-double-wedding-donald-dukes.html
See earlier thread about him here
Asuquo Ekpenyong, Nigeria’s Youngest Commissioner At 30 (pic)
http://www.nairaland.com/2788539/asuquo-ekpenyong-nigerias-youngest-commissioner
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by modelmike7(m): 1:56pm On Aug 30
Some memories.. Happy married life beauties
2 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by Kyliegame: 1:58pm On Aug 30
Engaged sisters. More http://intriguinggirl.blogspot.com.ng/2017/08/it-might-be-double-wedding-donald-dukes.html
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by NubiLove(m): 9:36pm On Dec 26
1 Like
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by Flashh: 9:36pm On Dec 26
This thread is useless.
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:37pm On Dec 26
Cute couple. Happy married life
1 Like
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by taiyesoul(m): 9:37pm On Dec 26
You mean this guy I'm seeing is 31 year old?.Even a commissioner?.Well,i comment my reserve sha
20 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by kings09(m): 9:37pm On Dec 26
Money sha
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by Jesse01(m): 9:37pm On Dec 26
d bride to be is ugly, very ugly looking thing
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by YaksonFCA(m): 9:38pm On Dec 26
h
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by Heywhizzy(m): 9:38pm On Dec 26
commissioner for boobs falling.. He has succeeded in turning the girl's boobs to a perfect epitome of Olympus has fallen andThings fall apart
8 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by Robbin7(m): 9:38pm On Dec 26
See commissional do face like Shekau cousin. Mtcheeww
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by ouzo1(m): 9:38pm On Dec 26
31?? The football age is not bad, what about his real age?
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by AryaSand(f): 9:39pm On Dec 26
Awwww! That's nice.
1 Like
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by fadario(m): 9:39pm On Dec 26
That guy looks somehow
11 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by stevesharon: 9:39pm On Dec 26
Congrats to them....The rich getting richer...
3 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by ImpressionsNG: 9:39pm On Dec 26
This kind of beard gang man should be more than capable of doing the bedroom business. We don't want former Miss Duke to complain or grumble about your network issues o.... Otherwise, we would use cutlass to shave your plenty beards.
But in case you are not sure of your network capacity in za oza room, then it is in your own best interest to read the life saving article below, and thank me later, seriously.........
http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by jieta: 9:39pm On Dec 26
1 minutes silent for our falling hero.
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by MhizzAJ(f): 9:40pm On Dec 26
Why can't the rich marry the poor
6 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by ouzo1(m): 9:40pm On Dec 26
Jesse01:
Fine man well done
5 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by emeijeh(m): 9:40pm On Dec 26
I won't call them ugly, but their dad looks way more handsome
3 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by MissAprokoMedia(f): 9:40pm On Dec 26
This guys dick is going to be as small as the head of my pen cover...tufia!! I can't marry such a man
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by Xycinews(m): 9:40pm On Dec 26
See How Fat He Is, Was He Pumped.?
2 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by ibkkk(f): 9:40pm On Dec 26
Okay naw.
Congratulations.
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by nely(m): 9:41pm On Dec 26
Former Governors daughter getting married to a commissioner,Is it that all this politician children don't ever mingle with commoners cos in Nigeria if an elite child/children wants to marry it must be to another elite...
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by OKANGPRECIOUS(f): 9:42pm On Dec 26
[quote[sup][/sup] author=Jesse01 post=63635552]d bride to be is ugly, very ugly looking thing [/quote
E pain you ooooooo uuuuuuuh
1 Like
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by Hedonistically: 9:42pm On Dec 26
So the most newsworthy thing about him is that he is the serving commissioner for finance? So when that appointment inevitably expires pretty soon, he will then be known as what? As former serving commissioner for finance? What is his SELF-EARNED achievement profile prior to the rub-my-belle family affair appointment? Who is he, what is he, and what qualified him for the position?
Youngest commissioner my foot. Bloody numskulls with zero merit whose palm kernels have been cracked for them.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by rhymz(m): 9:42pm On Dec 26
With how pretty Donald Duke and his wife are, one woyld think their children would be drop dead gorgeous but for where.... Just average looking girls.
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by chiksy20: 9:44pm On Dec 26
MhizzAJ:na only movie we they see DAT one
9 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by shammahyaro(f): 9:45pm On Dec 26
money n love... elites eloping with elites
5 Likes
|Re: Asuquo Ekpenyong: Meet Nela Duke's Husband-To-Be & Commissioner In Cross River by jaxxy(m): 9:46pm On Dec 26
MhizzAJ:
Is a commissioner rich?
Quit Notice: El-Rufai Playing With Fire Over Arrest Warrant – Arewa Youths / Boko Haram Sends Out Second Video - "We Will Consume Jonathan In 3 Months" / Full List Of Endangered Agencies To Be Scrapped - Orosanye
Viewing this topic: camaraderi(m), highburygonner, idobolo(m), omamokta, bola565, GideonIdaboh(f), wink2015, ivbarue(m), AyoThanni(m), apeena, aycorporat(m), oye10, Ballack1(m), maviduchez77(m), rhymz(m), fizzy94(m), ugorom, kenp20(m), assyn(m), kunle4toyeyaho, olureignforever, xakakes, FrankLampard, life2017, seunH and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3