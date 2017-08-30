



Owoseni told newsmen at the Lagos State Police Command , Ikeja , that he was yet to receive any directive concerning a new police commissioner in the state .



“ When we get the information , we will let you know , ” Owoseni told journalists , in reaction to reports of his reassignment , which was published by some online media organisations .



Some online media organisations had reported that the Inspector General of Police , Ibrahim Idris , has appointed a new police commissioner for Lagos State .



Owoseni , on Wednesday , also spoke at a conference on security challenges in health institutions scientific Lagos University Teaching Hospital in his capacity as the Lagos police commissioner.



(NAN)





http://punchng.com/im-still-lagos-police-commissioner-owoseni-says/



