I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by anambrang: 5:52pm
The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State , Mr Fatai Owoseni , on Wednesday said he was not aware of the appointment of a new police commissioner for the state .
Owoseni told newsmen at the Lagos State Police Command , Ikeja , that he was yet to receive any directive concerning a new police commissioner in the state .
“ When we get the information , we will let you know , ” Owoseni told journalists , in reaction to reports of his reassignment , which was published by some online media organisations .
Some online media organisations had reported that the Inspector General of Police , Ibrahim Idris , has appointed a new police commissioner for Lagos State .
Owoseni , on Wednesday , also spoke at a conference on security challenges in health institutions scientific Lagos University Teaching Hospital in his capacity as the Lagos police commissioner.
(NAN)
http://punchng.com/im-still-lagos-police-commissioner-owoseni-says/
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by PehaKaso: 5:57pm
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by PehaKaso: 5:57pm
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by PehaKaso: 5:58pm
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by ChangetheChange: 6:09pm
Oga park well, u have been transferred to Sambisa Forest Police Comand
10 Likes
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by lightheart(m): 7:22pm
Hmmm...this is serious something!
1 Like
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by Firgemachar: 7:31pm
This is the second time...
20 Likes 1 Share
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by LoveJesus87(m): 8:04pm
Y
1 Like
|Re: I’m Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by Riosystem: 8:06pm
The best CP in lagos till date,Very smart & Hardworking.
PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE FOR DETAILS ON :
ACCESS CONTROL,CCTV & SOLAR INVERTER SYSTEM E.T.C
24 Likes 1 Share
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by soberdrunk(m): 8:06pm
Hehehe!! Lagos don sweet am.....
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by Sunofgod(m): 8:06pm
Reshuffled..... whilst you were sleeping,
1 Like
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by GreatMahmud: 8:06pm
Oga when news like this come, expect your deployment any moment from now.
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by shadrach77: 8:07pm
Firgemachar:
True. This is the second time his removal will be falsely announced. Someone somewhere hates his guts
6 Likes
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by AUTOCRATIC(m): 8:07pm
Its certain he will serve in Lagos in the next 16- 20 months....haters keep hating
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by Baloselly(m): 8:07pm
Mr commissioner call ur Boys to order
1 Like
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by pointstores(m): 8:07pm
nawa
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by Sniper12: 8:08pm
Only God know how much this man don make. Every company or individual making use of mopol and police dey settle these ogas in millions
1 Like
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:09pm
He should kukuma die der like say na im inheritance
1 Like
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by EASY39(m): 8:09pm
Cp, Go Going Gone
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by anyimontana(m): 8:09pm
in buhari led government,if media tell u to run,better stand
5 Likes
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by KayDEAN: 8:10pm
Wetin consrn us
1 Like
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by HMZi(m): 8:10pm
OWOSENI are you sure??
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by daddyrich: 8:10pm
D man no won go again
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by Raziii(m): 8:11pm
Why everything for Naija these days come be drama
2 Likes
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by hardywaltz(m): 8:11pm
Ok
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by favourmic(m): 8:13pm
The rate police and civil government they do juju you go run
1 Like
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by miqos02(m): 8:14pm
cool
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by MrOwonikoko: 8:14pm
I knew corruption will never go out of sights of d police ogas
Birds of d same...
1 Like
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by Raziii(m): 8:15pm
AUTOCRATIC:He has haters too?
Re: I'm Still Lagos Police Commissioner, Owoseni Says by adezjamz(m): 8:17pm
