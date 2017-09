A junior steward, Peter Udoh who allegedly drugged and robbed former finance minister, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu has been declared wanted and on the trail of the police.



According to report by newsmakersng.com , the incident occurred late August at the former minister’s Lagos residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.



The suspect, a native of Ogoja, Cross River State, was working as a steward in the Kalu’s household at the time of the incident.



Family sources said the suspect laced the septuagenarian former minister’s coffee with an unknown substance that made him fall deeply asleep immediately after drinking it.







He thereafter invited accomplices who were already on standby to ransack the house for items they considered valuable.



Some of the items they stole included, money, wrist watches, jewelry, mobile phones, laptops, an iPad and documents.



It was learned that some of the stolen items had been recovered from a shop in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos.



Spokesman for the police in Lagos, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, could however not confirm the number of suspects in custody over the incident.



The former minister reportedly travelled to the United States immediately after the incident.



http://pmexpressng.com/steward-drugged-robbed-ex-finance-minister-kalu/