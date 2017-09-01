₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by BlaiseBankss(m): 3:16am
Mine was a lady to be precise my bursary(junior school). She was very fierce and lemme say over strict that the students started calling her "TEMPLE RUN"
While one was given" FIGHT LION" because of his multiple tribal marks on his face...
Nairalanders let's hear yours.. Keep it rolling
Cc. Lalasticlala Richiez
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by donproject(m): 4:20am
we have a lot of them being given funny names. Kayinsoro, roundneck, SOHCAHTOA, you will surely know that this one teaches mathematics. Then the notorious among them back then was Jogunomi, he can beat whole of Africa, he moves around the school premises with whips and he will even load them in his 1964 Toyota Corolla.
2 Likes
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by Benjom(m): 6:55am
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by soberdrunk(m): 7:14am
Aunty Medusa"
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by morganist99(m): 7:15am
t
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by rioh: 7:15am
Albino witch.
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by barnas5real: 7:15am
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by princechurchill(m): 7:16am
My physics/further mathematics teacher in SCC Onitsha.. We call him Mr ojimkpo
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by wildchild02: 7:16am
Agric Teacher - Fido Dido
Biology Teacher - Jaggasam
Economics Teacher - Gosheen
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by 2undexy(m): 7:17am
lol...Mr Amala
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by MrRichy(m): 7:17am
Temple Run ? op is a member of the indomie generation.
nicknamed our principal Kwachai...
OMGS NNEWI
10 Likes
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by STOKLOSA: 7:17am
ISI MONKEY(MONKEY'S HEAD)
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by illitrate(m): 7:18am
Almagamation: the only topic he taught all day. Flogging was his food. Even other nearby schools came to borrow him to go and flog for them
12 Likes
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by ALPHAGUY: 7:18am
some body taught us integrated science in Jss2 and introduced us chemistry and we found it fascinating when we were taught about what makes bones strong in animals. Ever since, we started calling the man Calcium 2.
Another Hausa Guy was called Mai Goro
One was called Langa because he used to drink too much Burukutu
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by Etizz: 7:19am
Kobo-leg
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by chemystery: 7:19am
Sir fly - very agile PHE teacher with grey hair but he can chase any student to any extent and still get hold of you
Ijiebe (meaning "a perching fly") - Chases after everything that wears skirt
blablabla - He talks to much and very fast that you can hardly pick a single word
1 Like
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by Claracuzio: 7:19am
Lady vandam. FGC PH
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by BroZuma: 7:19am
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by Franco93: 7:19am
There is the one we call HITLER bscause he can flog very well. Whenever he wants to flog, he usually say; ''If I HIT you this cane''
Another one we call OSTRISH, that one dey very thin
Another we call WANDE COAL... You need to see the pics to confirm the reason for the name
Another we call BOKO HARAM, because he get a dangerous heart. he shows no mercy at the slightest provocation and always report easily to Rector for expulsion
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by Fernandowski(m): 7:21am
C. R. K teacher talks very fast
Nicknamed him BUSTA RHYMES
1 Like
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by paymentvoucher(m): 7:22am
Computer Science Teacher: PALA
Fine Art Teacher: Van Damme
Vice Principal: JASPER
Principal's Driver: AJA OGA
CRK Teacher: OPA MOSE
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by Joshrob(m): 7:22am
Oshomo- womanizer(intro - tech teacher)
Point- after a student push him and one his got swollen( agric teacher)
Marry the wall- our maths teacher when he want to flog students
Yanchouse- she got big ass,she's pretty and fair too( economics teacher)
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by apholaryn: 7:22am
Igun (vulture)...the man get bald head
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by Franktejiri(m): 7:23am
Op Temple Run As Nick For A Teacher.....Abeg When Did You Finish Junior School
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by MhizzAJ(f): 7:23am
Mr red shoe
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by nellybadas: 7:24am
Economics teacher. ...A lion.
because he had a big head, chest and a very small waist.
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by esanabiodun: 7:24am
Maths Teacher - Ade Monkey
Computer sci teacher- oookay!
Chemistry teacher- Sing out Idris Premier college, Akure.
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by nuti(m): 7:24am
Pastor
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by julietkcee(f): 7:25am
Haha..
Physics teacher: red marshal.. His complexion z nt dark nor fair..
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by Austema(m): 7:25am
Anty character..............she usually use the word ''Character''
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by JoeMaddog: 7:25am
|Re: What Was The Nickname You Gave To Your Teacher In School. by PrecisionFx: 7:26am
Mantissa
