Mine was a lady to be precise my bursary(junior school). She was very fierce and lemme say over strict that the students started calling her "TEMPLE RUN" While one was given" FIGHT LION" because of his multiple tribal marks on his face... Nairalanders let's hear yours.. Keep it rolling

we have a lot of them being given funny names. Kayinsoro, roundneck, SOHCAHTOA, you will surely know that this one teaches mathematics. Then the notorious among them back then was Jogunomi, he can beat whole of Africa, he moves around the school premises with whips and he will even load them in his 1964 Toyota Corolla.

Almagamation: the only topic he taught all day. Flogging was his food. Even other nearby schools came to borrow him to go and flog for them

some body taught us integrated science in Jss2 and introduced us chemistry and we found it fascinating when we were taught about what makes bones strong in animals. Ever since, we started calling the man Calcium 2. Another Hausa Guy was called Mai Goro One was called Langa because he used to drink too much Burukutu

Sir fly - very agile PHE teacher with grey hair but he can chase any student to any extent and still get hold of you Ijiebe (meaning "a perching fly") - Chases after everything that wears skirt blablabla - He talks to much and very fast that you can hardly pick a single word