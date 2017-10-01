Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Your Partner Does Not Deserve Your TRUST And This is The Reason Why! (3582 Views)

I find it very laughable that people believe that once they are In a relationship with you, trust automatically comes along as added advantage.



Sorry to burst your bubbles, TRUST is something else and it is a beast, but so everyone can follow, I will leave beast out of this.



Every one of us now have mobile phones, let’s call the PHONE our RELATIONSHIP then TRUST becomes the BATTERY.



As you know already, your phone cannot function without its battery, so your relationship cannot stand without trust.



We all know that already, but the issue we have now is on how people view trust, some just think of it as pizza that you just pick up as your own so far you have the cashor made an order.



Trust does not just come in one fell sweep, you can actually fall for someone immediately and love them with all your life but TRUST has to be built, you just do not fall in trust.



Like your phone battery, trust has to be charged continuously and if left on its own, the battery depletes and your phone or relationship in this case becomes null, void, and totally useless then it dies.



BUILDING TRUST IN YOUR RELATIONSHIP



Just like a house, you have to build your trust in your relationship step by step, block by block.



No one has a monopoly to it and once you are in a relationship, it becomes the duty of you and your partner to cater for the trust you share and charge it to 100% percent and nothing less!



There is a common deception in relationships, where one partner says you cannot touch their phones you just have to trust them, SERIOUSLY ? That is the greatest scam of the century.



Trust grows on actions and perception, and one of those is being able to know what your partner is up to and not lost in the dark, have you seen a hunter in the night without his headlamp, he will just keep shooting blanks.



You cannot just trust anyone because you love them or you believe them a lot, they need to show you evidence in their actions and words, why they should be seen as trustworthy.



No one should demand for trust out of thin air, it is not your birth right and if anyone does that to you, that person is a fake, a sham, a con artist, a thief, a scammer and the list goes on.



If you are trustworthy enough, you should not be bothered about someone snooping through your phone, this is not just anyone but your partner, your WIFE, your HUSBAND and yet you hide chats and delete call history and you demand TRUST? Something is definitely wrong with you upstairs.



They will say what you do not know will not kill you, REALLY? People who die from food poisoning, were they aware that they are eating poison? People who get assassinated, did they know about the impending assassination? did the "Evans tha Kidnappers" victim know about their impending kidnap?



I could go on and on and show you why that logic is flawed, knowing everything you can about your partner will save you heart ache in the future, take that to the bank.



Do not ever be with anyone who demands for trust without working for it!



You cannot keep late nights and want trust.

You cannot keep all your friends as the opposite sex and expect trust

You cannot be secretive and expect trust.

You cannot hide your phone and expect anyone to trust you.

You cannot talk down on your partner and expect to be trusted.

You cannot keep telling bold faced lies and expect trust.

Loving you alone does not equals to trusting you.

Trust is not something you pick off the ground, you work for it.



Stop demanding to be trusted and make yourself TRUSTWORTHY!



SOURCE: How TRUST is the new SCAM: Stop this blatant lies about TRUST!



This will serve as a reminder to those who trust blindly 1 Like

Word!

Its funny how people lie to you, steal from you then act offended when you dont trust them. Trie words there man 3 Likes

Jaqenhghar:

Word!

Its funny how people lie to you, steal from you then act offended when you dont trust them. Trie words there man

You have been there my Guy,



They want you to just TRUST them. You have been there my Guy,They want you to just TRUST them. 3 Likes

Prec1ous:





You have been there my Guy,



They want you to just TRUST them.

Ive been there. Funny enough iys not just in relationships. Evenyour friends acquaintances. Someone swindles you and steals from you tuen wants you to trust. I jist tire Ive been there. Funny enough iys not just in relationships. Evenyour friends acquaintances. Someone swindles you and steals from you tuen wants you to trust. I jist tire 1 Like

speaking from experience, i don't trust my own biological father whose blood runs in my vein not to talk of guy make i jam for junction, trust ke believe ni. 3 Likes

I can't even trust myself much less someone else.

Sometimes I try to outsmart my shadow. 6 Likes

internationalman:

I can't even trust myself much less someone else.

Sometimes I try to outsmart my shadow. 1 Like

I couldn't agree less. Some people think because you love them, you should automatically trust them, some think because they're being nice to you, you should trust them too. Things don't work that way. Some peeps will be like, "so you don't trust me" and get offended. Who your trust epp? Mtcheew.



Cc lalasticlala.

[quote author=makydebbie post=60054500][/quote] laughing at me or laughing at my comment

internationalman:



laughing at me or laughing at my comment Your comment lol. Your comment lol. 1 Like

my trust eh is the hardest thing i can give away, i ready cut my kidney than give u my trust 1 Like 1 Share

Lemme digest it first. I will be back

i have never read this before but this is exactly what i keep telling any lady that comes to me for advice and talk about that word "trust", if a man dont trust you, then you have a questionable character, same goes to men.. trust is one big issue in relationship, i pray God help us get our right partner who we can trust even when we aint around.

iamJ:

my trust eh is the hardest thing i can give away, i ready cut my kidney than give u my trust



Roger that...i will print this and post it to my wall so i will not forget

You earn trust.

If your actions are one kind, you begin to lose the trust.

You don't expect that trust to be served to you on a platter.



My ex used to be like, you don't trust me...you don't trust.



Guy wey fit lock im airtime balance join.



The day I hacked into his WhatsApp ehn.

Chai! Endtime guy...

IamKashyBaby:







Roger that...i will print this and post it to my wall so i will not forget u knw every u knw every

elyna:

speaking from experience, i don't trust my own biological father whose blood runs in my vein not to talk of guy make i jam for junction, trust ke believe ni.

Asin ehn, I think say na only me oh! Asin ehn, I think say na only me oh!

pocohantas:

You earn trust.

If your actions are one kind, you begin to lose the trust.

You don't expect that trust to be served to you on a platter.



My ex used to be like, you don't trust me...you don't trust.



Guy wey fit lock im airtime balance join.



The day I hacked into his WhatsApp ehn.

Chai! Endtime guy...

Hmmm gentle babe like you. So u can hack somebody's whatsapp.



So this how you used to do Ehn ! Issokay Hmmm gentle babe like you. So u can hack somebody's whatsapp.So this how you used to do Ehn ! Issokay

makydebbie:

Your comment lol. What's funny about it? What's funny about it?

pocohantas:

You earn trust.

If your actions are one kind, you begin to lose the trust.

You don't expect that trust to be served to you on a platter.



My ex used to be like, you don't trust me...you don't trust.



Guy wey fit lock im airtime balance join.



The day I hacked into his WhatsApp ehn.

Chai! Endtime guy...

True talk.



So the guy turn you to sherlock holmes True talk.So the guy turn you to sherlock holmes

I don't trust, but I give people benefits of doubt. In as much we all know not all humans can be trusted, but for the purpose of not hurting and loosing some emotional and good people,We have to learn to give chances.We still have some good people out there. 6 Likes 3 Shares

RuthDaniels:

I don't trust, but I give people benefits of doubt. In as much we all know not all humans can be trusted, but for the purpose of not hurting and loosing some emotional and good people,We have to learn to give chances.We still have some good people out there.

Everyone has the chance to prove themselves.

They get the benefits but they mostly misuse it. Lalasticlala Everyone has the chance to prove themselves.They get the benefits but they mostly misuse it. Lalasticlala 1 Like

Truly, to each his own. @OP, a thought process like yours is the reason why I do say that the word "love" (true love not love as in either of the single constituents fancy or compassion) is ambiguous, therefore, what constitutes love for you for example would surely be different from what constitutes mine. Personally, I don't see love or friendship where there's no trust.



What's true is that trust is transient and its earned not given. Therefore, it need to be maintained and sustained in order to retain it - unlike confidence which one gives adventurously before or without merit.



In summary, sane and sound partners (wife/husband) must merit each others trust before they can become spouse. . . I insist I don't see love or friendship where there's no trust, therefore, partners deserve each other's trust.

LordKO:

Truly, to each his own. @OP, a thought process like yours is the reason why I do say that the word "love" (true love not love as in fancy) is ambiguous, therefore, what constitutes love for you for example would surely be different from what constitutes mine. Personally, I don't see love or friendship where there's no trust.



What's true is that trust is transient and its earned not given. Therefore, it need to be maintained and sustained in order to retain it - unlike confidence which one gives adventurously before or without merit.



In summary, sane and sound partners (wife/husband) must merit each others trust before they can become spouse. . . I insist I don't see love or friendship where there's no trust.

We are towing the Same line.



Off course, they ought to merit each other and like you stated, trust has to be maintained. It is not just a one time package.



Trusting someone blindly, can be likened to vouching for someone entirely when you really don't know them and cannot even attest to their character and capabilities. We are towing the Same line.Off course, they ought to merit each other and like you stated, trust has to be maintained. It is not just a one time package.Trusting someone blindly, can be likened to vouching for someone entirely when you really don't know them and cannot even attest to their character and capabilities.

Prec1ous:





We are towing the Same line.



Off course, they ought to merit each other and like you stated, trust has to be maintained. It is not just a one time package.



Trusting someone blindly, can be likened to vouching for someone entirely when you really don't know them and cannot even attest to their character and capabilities.

No, we aren't towing the same line. LOL.



My position is that whosoever one termed as friend or partner automatically deserves one's trust. Because such trust must have been earned before the two parties ascribed either of the revered words to each other. And I posit that the trust must be constantly maintained and sustained in order to retain it.



Prejudice and mistrust are acts of insult. Personally, anyone I take as a friend or partner automatically lose my friendship and whatever bond that hold us together the very moment s/he mistrust me when I've not given reason to mete out such insult towards me vice versa.



A partner or friend that betrays me the shame is on him or her but if s/he outsmart me the shame is on me. I'm never afraid of losing so long as I lose honorably, so I see no reason why someone I termed a friend or partner shouldn't deserve my trust.



I don't subscribe to the popular norm of trust no one. No, we aren't towing the same line. LOL.My position is that whosoever one termed as friend or partner automatically deserves one's trust. Because such trust must have been earned before the two parties ascribed either of the revered words to each other. And I posit that the trust must be constantly maintained and sustained in order to retain it.Prejudice and mistrust are acts of insult. Personally, anyone I take as a friend or partner automatically lose my friendship and whatever bond that hold us together the very moment s/he mistrust me when I've not given reason to mete out such insult towards me vice versa.A partner or friend that betrays me the shame is on him or her but if s/he outsmart me the shame is on me. I'm never afraid of losing so long as I lose honorably, so I see no reason why someone I termed a friend or partner shouldn't deserve my trust.I don't subscribe to the popular norm of trust no one.

LordKO:





No, we aren't towing the same line. LOL.



My position is that whosoever one termed as friend or partner automatically deserves one's trust. Because such trust must have been earned before the two parties ascribed either of the revered words to each other. And I posit that the trust most be constantly maintained and sustained in order to retain it.



Prejudice and mistrust are acts of insult. Personally, anyone I take as a friend or partner automatically lose my friendship and whatever bond that hold us together the very moment s/he mistrust me when I've not given reason to mete out such insult towards me vice versa.



A partner that betrays me the shame is on her but if she outsmart me the shame is on me. I'm never afraid of losing so long as I lose honorably, so I see no reason why someone I termed a friend or partner doesn't deserve my trust.



I don't subscribe to the popular norm of trust no one.







Now I get your picture.



If you read the article more patiently, you will realize that I was not referring to the trust you share with someone before they come into your life.



Yes, you have to trust someone to begin something, you cannot lay claim to it when your actions says otherwise.



This is my context...



I am talking of a relationship that is ongoing and the need to maintain the trust and not feeling or assuming that the initial trust propagated at the first meeting is enough to sustain the relationship.



Yes, your friend can mistrust you when you start to prove untrustworthy, you cannot sit on the divide.



Except for the paranoid, people can doubt your trust and loyalty, it is left to you to prove them wrong or bounce, depending on how much the relationship means to you.



Anyways, I also learnt something from you. Now I get your picture.If you read the article more patiently, you will realize that I was not referring to the trust you share with someone before they come into your life.Yes, you have to trust someone to begin something, you cannot lay claim to it when your actions says otherwise.This is my context...I am talking of a relationship that is ongoing and the need to maintain the trust and not feeling or assuming that the initial trust propagated at the first meeting is enough to sustain the relationship.Yes, your friend can mistrust you when you start to prove untrustworthy, you cannot sit on the divide.Except for the paranoid, people can doubt your trust and loyalty, it is left to you to prove them wrong or bounce, depending on how much the relationship means to you.Anyways, I also learnt something from you. 1 Like

I've gat trust issues, God help me.

Prec1ous:





Now I get your picture.



If you read the article more patiently, you will realize that I was not referring to the trust you share with someone before they come into your life.



Yes, you have to trust someone to begin something, you cannot lay claim to it when your actions says otherwise.



This is my context...



I am talking of a relationship that is ongoing and the need to maintain the trust and not feeling or assuming that the initial trust propagated at the first meeting is enough to sustain the relationship.



Yes, your friend can mistrust you when you start to prove untrustworthy, you cannot sit on the divide.



Except for the paranoid, people can doubt your trust and loyalty, it is left to you to prove them wrong or bounce, depending on how much the relationship means to you.



Anyways, I also learnt something from you.



Confidence vs trust. You don't give people trust to begin something with them but you only place confidence on them. An objection to this postulation will nullify your previously held belief (which I shared with you) that trust is earned not given. Trust is superior to confidence.



Don't take my opposition to heart. LOL. Confidence vs trust. You don't give people trust to begin something with them but you only place confidence on them. An objection to this postulation will nullify your previously held belief (which I shared with you) that trust is earned not given. Trust is superior to confidence.Don't take my opposition to heart. LOL.

LordKO:





Confidence vs trust. You don't give people trust to begin something with them but you only place confidence on them. An objection to this postulation will nullify your previously held belief (which I shared with you) that trust is earned not given. Trust is superior to confidence.



Don't take my opposition to heart. LOL.





I actually took it to heart because I am getting enlightened from a different perspective and I don't shy from that.



"I have confidence in you " sounds like a build up



"I trust you" sounds final



So I agree with your postulation.



Do you notice the inter-relation and yet the different emotions they trigger?



We have only gone circular. Both ways, one need to work for them.



It is not a versus, if my confident level reaches a threshold, it is safe to say, I trust you, but you need to earn that.



Another dimension? I actually took it to heart because I am getting enlightened from a different perspective and I don't shy from that."I have confidence in you " sounds like a build up"I trust you" sounds finalSo I agree with your postulation.Do you notice the inter-relation and yet the different emotions they trigger?We have only gone circular. Both ways, one need to work for them.It is not a versus, if my confident level reaches a threshold, it is safe to say, I trust you, but you need to earn that.Another dimension?

People look at me like I am crazy when I tell them that I will rather marry who I trust than spend an eternity with who I love.



Love isn't trust and trust isn't love.

Open your eyes and mind