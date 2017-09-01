Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) (26463 Views)

Also, a cousin to the “groom” shared the photos on Facebook, while wishing her “kid bro” well.



She wrote: “D lord doing …..join me to celebrate d newest youngest couple in town….am so glad you guys said I Do today…God bless your marriage my amiable kid bro…. Enjoy…”



Op, are you OK?!



Modified.....

Congrats to them...

5 different photos, and my guy no smile

I hope she doesn't become a grandmum at 38 45 Likes 1 Share

Yes, its fixed. Cheers.

The boy is not smiling.

Quick question.

Was he forced?

Did he impregnate her?

Either way happy married life, wish you the very best and a fruitful marriage. 30 Likes 1 Share

The boy is not smiling.

Quick question.

Was he forced?

Did he impregnate her?

Either way happy married life, wish you the very best and a fruitful marriage.

that's best age for Marriage that's best age for Marriage that's best age for Marriage 13 Likes

I think say na Regina Daniels 7 Likes

Both are too immature for marriage. Pregnancy is most likely involved. Wishing them HML 33 Likes 1 Share

cool 4 Likes





This is not cool at all....



This marriage is sure to crumble....



They are too immature for marriage, they would surely have fights and quarrels, how would they handle that??



If its due to pregnancy, no wahala, how would that "boy" be responsible enough to take care of them?? I mean both mother and child??



Well, all the same, I wish them all the very best..... Did someone above me say coolThis is not cool at all....This marriage is sure to crumble....They are too immature for marriage, they would surely have fights and quarrels, how would they handle that??If its due to pregnancy, no wahala, how would that "boy" be responsible enough to take care of them?? I mean both mother and child??Well, all the same, I wish them all the very best..... 35 Likes 3 Shares

unhappy couple.

wow...it's amazing!

Oya Lalasticlala over 2u

Nnkan be 6 Likes

This is not cool at all....



This marriage is sure to crumble....



This marriage is sure to crumble....



If its due to pregnancy, no wahala, how would that "boy" be responsible enough to take care of them?? I mean both mother and child??



Well, all the same, I wish them all the very best.....



Well, all the same, I wish them all the very best.....

Sure to crumble?



Na you wan crumble am? Sure to crumble?Na you wan crumble am? 82 Likes 6 Shares

if this isnt love...tell me what is it...cos..... 3 Likes

Please I'm missing something. Can somebody tell me how this is news? 1 Like

For real I don't get this..



Is this kid matured enough to raise a family?



Was he forced or were they betrothed to each other?



What happens to school?



More than a thousand questions that need to be answered!



Anyway, none of my business. Nonetheless, Happy married life. 3 Likes

This 18yr old girl is a pedophile and child molester regardless of whatever customs her people observe. A 17 year old boy is undeage and should be dating his age mates or immediate junior.



The girl should be found and arrested immediately, and quite honestly should be sent to life imprisonment for endangering the welfare a child, aggravated rape and pedophilia.



These are the kind of issues the government should focus its attention, instead they are busying chasing after multi billion dollar looters. This issue affects the common man more so than all the efforts spent chasing after looters. 3 Likes

Contracts to them. 3 Likes 2 Shares

No hard feelings for the girl, some have married at younger ages.

But this yeye boy. At 18, you want to be tied down with a woman? 4 Likes 1 Share

end time marriage 4 Likes 1 Share

Looks like a case of 'playing penalty to throwing'.... 1 Like

May God bless their union 1 Like

oya make una start suffer

interesting.

Disadvantages of unwanted pregnancy.

This is nice inasmuch as they can maintain the relationship 1 Like

Hehehe....

Seems they just had to marry because of pregnancy. If it's that case, good, they avoid abortion. 6 Likes

This is the side effect of operation python dance 6 Likes