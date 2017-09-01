₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by 0luwajuwon(m): 8:02pm On Sep 16
An 18-year-old boy, got married to the “Love of his life” in a ceremony that happened in Aba, Abia State.
Also, a cousin to the “groom” shared the photos on Facebook, while wishing her “kid bro” well.
She wrote: “D lord doing …..join me to celebrate d newest youngest couple in town….am so glad you guys said I Do today…God bless your marriage my amiable kid bro…. Enjoy…”
CC; lalasticlala
SEE MORE PHOTOS @http://www.connectwarri.com.ng/2017/09/wow-18yrs-old-boy-weds-his-17yrs-old.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:05pm On Sep 16
Op, are you OK?!
Modified.....
Congrats to them...
5 different photos, and my guy no smile
I hope she doesn't become a grandmum at 38
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by 0luwajuwon(m): 8:11pm On Sep 16
emeijeh:Yes, its fixed. Cheers.
2 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by Kowor(f): 8:16pm On Sep 16
The boy is not smiling.
Quick question.
Was he forced?
Did he impregnate her?
Either way happy married life, wish you the very best and a fruitful marriage.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 8:18pm On Sep 16
Kowor:
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 8:22pm On Sep 16
that's best age for Marriagethat's best age for Marriagethat's best age for Marriage
13 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:28pm On Sep 16
I think say na Regina Daniels
7 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by dominique(f): 8:31pm On Sep 16
Both are too immature for marriage. Pregnancy is most likely involved. Wishing them HML
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:35pm On Sep 16
cool
4 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by Lagusta(m): 8:35pm On Sep 16
Did someone above me say cool
This is not cool at all....
This marriage is sure to crumble....
They are too immature for marriage, they would surely have fights and quarrels, how would they handle that??
If its due to pregnancy, no wahala, how would that "boy" be responsible enough to take care of them?? I mean both mother and child??
Well, all the same, I wish them all the very best.....
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by Emodeee: 8:52pm On Sep 16
unhappy couple.
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by simultaneousboi(m): 9:02pm On Sep 16
wow...it's amazing!
Oya Lalasticlala over 2u
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by donbrowser(m): 9:06pm On Sep 16
Nnkan be
6 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by acevic(m): 10:11pm On Sep 16
Lagusta:
Sure to crumble?
Na you wan crumble am?
82 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by deb303(f): 10:11pm On Sep 16
if this isnt love...tell me what is it...cos.....
3 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by ameri9ja: 10:28pm On Sep 16
Please I'm missing something. Can somebody tell me how this is news?
1 Like
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 10:28pm On Sep 16
For real I don't get this..
Is this kid matured enough to raise a family?
Was he forced or were they betrothed to each other?
What happens to school?
More than a thousand questions that need to be answered!
Anyway, none of my business. Nonetheless, Happy married life.
3 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by rentAcock(m): 10:28pm On Sep 16
This 18yr old girl is a pedophile and child molester regardless of whatever customs her people observe. A 17 year old boy is undeage and should be dating his age mates or immediate junior.
The girl should be found and arrested immediately, and quite honestly should be sent to life imprisonment for endangering the welfare a child, aggravated rape and pedophilia.
These are the kind of issues the government should focus its attention, instead they are busying chasing after multi billion dollar looters. This issue affects the common man more so than all the efforts spent chasing after looters.
3 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 10:29pm On Sep 16
Contracts to them.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by Catalyst4real: 10:29pm On Sep 16
No hard feelings for the girl, some have married at younger ages.
But this yeye boy. At 18, you want to be tied down with a woman?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by samwise180: 10:30pm On Sep 16
end time marriage
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:30pm On Sep 16
Looks like a case of 'playing penalty to throwing'....
1 Like
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:30pm On Sep 16
May God bless their union
1 Like
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by cappinjerry(m): 10:30pm On Sep 16
oya make una start suffer
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by slimpoppa(m): 10:30pm On Sep 16
interesting.
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by ivolt: 10:30pm On Sep 16
Disadvantages of unwanted pregnancy.
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by Iamvictor(m): 10:30pm On Sep 16
This is nice inasmuch as they can maintain the relationship
1 Like
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by jashar(f): 10:31pm On Sep 16
Hehehe....
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by Flashh: 10:31pm On Sep 16
Seems they just had to marry because of pregnancy. If it's that case, good, they avoid abortion.
6 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by fk001: 10:31pm On Sep 16
This is the side effect of operation python dance
6 Likes
|Re: 17-Year-Old Girl Weds 18-Year-Old Boy In Abia (Photos) by Verami(f): 10:32pm On Sep 16
Explain please, are they dating??
2 Likes
