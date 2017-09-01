₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,023 members, 3,764,905 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 07:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking (13376 Views)
Photos Of Nigerian Man & His Big Girlfriend Trend Online / A Nigerian Man & His Big Oyinbo Lady Got People Talking (Photos) / Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by jesusson22: 3:39pm
When the cassava decides to have a mind of its own... Lol
Guys, have you ever been in this type of situation?
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/photo-of-young-man-his-cassava-girls.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by MediumStout(m): 3:42pm
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by ObaKlaz(m): 3:43pm
Traits of a one-minute man.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by modelmike7(m): 3:44pm
He used a forceful smile to hide his national embarrassment!
That thing has just got a Mind of its own! E no dey shame!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:45pm
Hahahahaha...chaaai..when his little cassava starts to sprout
Their kisses must be venomous
9 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by mebad(m): 3:47pm
Stay down
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by Homeboiy(m): 3:52pm
Ah
Who come post am for net
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by ufuosman(m): 4:04pm
Dat tin no get respect o.
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by vizkiz: 4:11pm
Why him dick no go stand? When Bobby don shook am from left and right
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by MhizzAJ(f): 4:13pm
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by Cladez(m): 4:16pm
Maybe he is sex starved.
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by Kimcutie(m): 4:16pm
Those two girls are twins and probably the man is the brother, SMH
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by decatalyst(m): 4:17pm
The mumu dey shine teeth cuz they were caressing him with small boobs...
Nah stomach pains go finish him...cuz those girls ain't gonna do noffin to help him
What should this young man now do?
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by bentlywills(m): 4:20pm
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by Evablizin(f): 4:38pm
decatalyst:
Small boobi you will complain big boobi you will still complain kai
5 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by Lewaluv(f): 4:40pm
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by Fadiga24(m): 4:45pm
Kai see embarrassment.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by decatalyst(m): 5:37pm
Evablizin:
I like moderate thingz
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by muller101(m): 6:28pm
This one no be cassava. Check the shape well na cocoyam be this one
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by IwantToShashe(m): 6:34pm
IamKashyBaby:
Pls don't post this type of pic next time. I don troway my phone finish.
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by bonylaxxy: 7:16pm
See the guy preek don dey Sai Baba oh
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by benzene00: 7:16pm
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by wayne4loan: 7:16pm
i go choke u chokwu chokwu
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by Next2Bezee(m): 7:17pm
The moment when we now find out that it's his sisters pecking him.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by gurunlocker: 7:17pm
Why will I be in this kinda situation and my JT will rise?
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by lelvin(m): 7:17pm
The serpent is awake
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by EmekaBlue(m): 7:17pm
I first thought d girl at d left put her hand inside. See as his preek shape b like Nokia 3310
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by Lothario(m): 7:17pm
Dude doesn't shag regularly
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by HenryDion: 7:17pm
That thing is just in a flaccid state.. Not erect.. He probably have a big cucumber..
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by tamskings: 7:18pm
mebad:
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by mazizitonene(m): 7:19pm
Damn
|Re: Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking by CompereByMej: 7:19pm
CompereByMej' ...your preferred event host.
Please Holla for your event MC services; Wedding, Corporate & Social events.
Let's warm your guests.
Chat/Call 086108687, comperebymej@gmail.com
Nigerian Honeymoon / How Well Do You Trust Your Spouse! / Number Of Single Ladies Increasing By The Day:
Viewing this topic: Ramos16(m), ADEYHEMI, Uyisoft, StCapital, iammo(m), incofab(m), Today007, manci(m), Arsenalholic(m), sagieramos(m), lipstick2, hemartins(m), Paul6P5(m), goodywady(m), ghanaman5050, michaelokoi(m), peteredo, Haphard(m), eddyline(m), Tmex(m), mogboyelade(f), ohleave(f), Tdarry, Timagex, Iblad0994(m), anyimontana(m), Stanleyville(m), rotexteymie(f), Dopefiend(m), sooklevah(m), meritknight, emmaitive(m), toppyayor, folhenrry4flizzy(m), MEILYN(m), FatherJP(m), REDWINGS55, Hurlarzan139(m), walexy1(m), favouredon(f), ishowdotgmail(m), tanwiz, afamjb, Dericman(m), NextGovernor(m), froshroy(m), lomzy1(m), chichijas(m), adonismuller(m), kennyosein(m), maxjax(m), greatestofall, UAE123(m), flesthy, Silverman42(m), Jozket(m), Fuckadict(m), franklynn(m), uyiekpenm(m), icedfire(m), Isiri, Morikaih, taju4free(m), Fogman(m), Ikiredodo(m), branham890, plaetton, balogz(m), Cheks01(f), PurestBoy(m), Booyakasha(f), chukyrooy(m), mercystreet(m), judestyles, kickman(m), drey076(m), AbubakarOS, arsenal96, Tanimola26, Jumbus31(m), Jerrubabel, wallex1983(m), urgent5050, shfizle(m), faced4tp, Dominionforlife, oluwole2848, mota96(f), secondincommand, adeblow(m), BiafraAmaka(m), prince157, katstyle, BlackMaria, Omeokachie, RaggedyAnn, edoboy33(m), Lorenzena(f), bravozulu, anthonyug, kentochi(m), kindnyce(m), buscojnr, sunnyajaks, kentebemoney, ouigy99(m), dabossman(m), Bonatti(m), Zenas212(m), Chiluv333, evabrite(m), Drealflex(m), kent2cky, Demikky, benardtotti(m), Histrings08(m), ActionsShure, tamzy123(m), wickedworld, Afroking29, Abdulpro1(m), noblePhenom, OBTMOS(m), abuchilag, TROY85(m), Chidonc(m), brainpower(m), japhet1902, Melodyz(m), dwilliams707, Smartmanager(m), donjazet(m), Kingdov(m), Kewuru, marwanafrica(m), chukwudi3(m), wizzywisdom(m), tspun(m), kaybams1(m), Talkingboy, StainlessH(m), Fourcade(m), Mrchippychappy(m), Hollasmall, Fearlez, khain(f), Wised(m), isaiah9(m), Ensho, dejavubobo1(m), proxy20, potent5(m), altercall, Gwaihir, LIBRA002, Singlecliq, LongmanBart(m), winnielle(f), Satansadvocate, mr1759, NembeBoy, Sakaslim(m), Lazo22(m), fedrick4god, kin4real, preciousonwel, opethom(m), kolexy(m), KpStone(m), AleeDee(m), illustrious(m), fubie, femojie(m), kindla(f), oote, farellstone, Ijscarface, tylesh(f), Darammliveth(m), SEHHYTEX(m), opeoluwa20(m), Flashh, Ellyne(f), kaywhy09(m) and 230 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9