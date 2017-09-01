Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Photo Of A Young Man, His Cassava & The Girls Got People Talking (13376 Views)

Photos Of Nigerian Man & His Big Girlfriend Trend Online / A Nigerian Man & His Big Oyinbo Lady Got People Talking (Photos) / Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Guys, have you ever been in this type of situation?



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/photo-of-young-man-his-cassava-girls.html?m=1 When the cassava decides to have a mind of its own... LolGuys, have you ever been in this type of situation?

Traits of a one-minute man. 20 Likes 1 Share

He used a forceful smile to hide his national embarrassment!

That thing has just got a Mind of its own! E no dey shame! 3 Likes 2 Shares









Their kisses must be venomous Hahahahaha...chaaai..when his little cassava starts to sproutTheir kisses must be venomous 9 Likes

Stay down

Ah



Who come post am for net

Dat tin no get respect o.

Why him dick no go stand? When Bobby don shook am from left and right 1 Like

Maybe he is sex starved.

Those two girls are twins and probably the man is the brother, SMH 1 Like







Nah stomach pains go finish him...cuz those girls ain't gonna do noffin to help him



What should this young man now do? The mumu dey shine teeth cuz they were caressing him with small boobs...Nah stomach pains go finish him...cuz those girls ain't gonna do noffin to help himWhat should this young man now do? 3 Likes

decatalyst:

The mumu dey shine teeth cuz they were caressing him with small boobs...





Nah stomach pains go finish him...cuz those girls ain't gonna do noffin to help him



Small boobi you will complain big boobi you will still complain kai Small boobi you will complain big boobi you will still complain kai 5 Likes

Kai see embarrassment. 2 Likes

Evablizin:





Small boobi you will complain big boobi you will still complain kai

I like moderate thingz I like moderate thingz

This one no be cassava. Check the shape well na cocoyam be this one

IamKashyBaby:









Their kisses must be venomous Hahahahaha...chaaai..when his little cassava starts to sproutTheir kisses must be venomous



Pls don't post this type of pic next time. I don troway my phone finish. Pls don't post this type of pic next time. I don troway my phone finish. 3 Likes

See the guy preek don dey Sai Baba oh

i go choke u chokwu chokwu





The moment when we now find out that it's his sisters pecking him. 1 Like

Why will I be in this kinda situation and my JT will rise?

The serpent is awake

I first thought d girl at d left put her hand inside. See as his preek shape b like Nokia 3310

Dude doesn't shag regularly

That thing is just in a flaccid state.. Not erect.. He probably have a big cucumber.. 1 Like

mebad:

Stay down

Damn