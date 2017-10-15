₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,953 members, 3,854,681 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 10:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics (6783 Views)
Guy Marries His Girlfriend Of 8 Years / Man Buys A N15million Benz For His Girlfriend Of 4 Years (Photos) / Boyfriend Proposes To His Girlfriend Of 8 Years At Her Birthday (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by contactmorak: 8:43pm
According Hmetro Zimbabwe, in a case of revenge porn, a jilted Harare man threatened to use social media to destroy his ex-girlfriend before he went on to post nude pictures of the girl where he alleged that the latter had infected him with HIV.
He had taken a video of the woman whilst she was not aware. He asked the admin of the Facebook group to hide his identity and gave all the details of the girl, lying that she was HIV positive.
The man, identified as Thompson Khaka, last week in a WhatsApp conversation vowed to use Social Media to tarnish the image of a woman he had dated for almost a year. Two days later, he posted nude pictures of the woman.
Efforts to get a comment from Thompson were fruitless as his mobile number was not getting through while he did not reply questions sent to him by H-Metro by the time of going to print.
The ex-girlfriend who reported to Hmetro was in shock adding that she did not believe that Thompson would go to such length to tarnish her image.
“He had earlier threatened to do this but I thought he was only joking and just wanted us to get back together. I was shocked when I received calls from friends and relatives who had seen the nude pictures and his post.
“I never posed nude for pictures. He took a video of me coming from the bath and I never saw how he did it.
“Why should he use social media to destroy me? It only takes a single post to destroy one’s life. What if my parents see those pictures and the post? I have a life to live and I don’t know why he wants to destroy me like this.”
Following his post, Thompson has come under fire by some social media users who criticised him for his childish behaviour further challenging him to prove that he had been infected with HIV by the ex-girlfriend.
H-Metro helped the victim to have the post pulled down from Facebook and it was removed within an hour, even though some of them had find their way on some sites already.
Cases of revenge porn over the years have been on the rise and activists have already petitioned the Zimbabwe Parliament to consider the ban of revenge pornography.
The law would protect people from having their nude photos or videos leaked (usually by an ex) on internet or social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook where such material easily goes viral.
Globally, some developed countries have Revenge Porn laws although Africa is yet to specifically recognise revenge porn as a crime.
Zimbabwe is currently relying on laws prohibiting the broadcasting and distribution of regular pornography, anti-harassment laws, and the use of mobile phones to send harassing messages.
Unfortunately, we can not post the video and photos on Nairaland as they are too explicit.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/zimbabwe-man-accuses-girlfriend-of-giving-him-hiv-leaks-her-sex-video-pics
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by contactmorak: 8:43pm
Some men are getting more childish everyday. If you see the video, very heartbreaking. Not appropriate for Nairaland.
But you can watch it here sha >> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/zimbabwe-man-accuses-girlfriend-of-giving-him-hiv-leaks-her-sex-video-pics
Heartless man.
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by greatnaija01: 8:48pm
if its ZIMBABWE... there is HOPE ooooo.... He knows what to do.... HIV is a small issue over there
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Ritajovy(f): 8:49pm
Why should he use social media to destroy me? It only takes a single post to destroy one’s life. What if my parents see those pictures and the post? I have a life to live and I don’t know why he wants to destroy me like this.”
Childish n immature. Engaging in premarital sex already destroyed you before he completed the destruction. I don't know how girls do this. Think of the repercussion of whatever you want to do before engaging in it. Be ready to face the brunt of any fallouts!
5 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by bimboan: 8:54pm
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by crackerspub: 10:21pm
Where is the video, am I the only one looking for the link to the video
OP so na how you do for your house, you prepare food no wan give person spoon to chop the food. Abegi provide link to the video
Even vaseline crew are not happy with you right now
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Injiggerwolf(m): 10:21pm
g
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by JoshMedia(m): 10:21pm
Ash ahn
Mr Boyfriend
Why na?
Check my signature
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by EliteBiz: 10:21pm
;Dlol
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by drunkpunk(m): 10:21pm
Issokay
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by MadeInTokyo: 10:22pm
3 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Michaelpresh(m): 10:22pm
No do no do
you no wan hear. Now see the results. Deal with it you brought it upon yourself
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by seunny4lif(m): 10:22pm
Where is the pics and the videos ?
OP
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by koolcat: 10:22pm
I came here to watch the video..buh since there is no video, the story is babash.!
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by crackerspub: 10:22pm
Ritajovy:
LOL kONJI NEVER SEE U
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by kprez: 10:23pm
wia iz d pics
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by yaqq: 10:25pm
wie is her photos na
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Omagzee(m): 10:25pm
where za video.
. . its here www.fototech.com.ng
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Michaelpresh(m): 10:25pm
Ritajovy:
Well said �
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Daeylar(f): 10:26pm
Babies masquerading as men
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Danielspark: 10:26pm
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Pat081: 10:27pm
How cum his head looks like Evans own ?did he cum 4rm dat side of my lp.....................b brother
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:28pm
No pics, no video... Just story.
OP...
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by SMADEvgsg(m): 10:28pm
OP you must be high on Osogbo weed for not adding the photos and video, who explicit epp?
click like if u come here to see photos and watch video
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Ritajovy(f): 10:28pm
crackerspub:
We are not animals bro. That's where self control comes in.
#Delayedgratification!
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by cerowo(f): 10:29pm
That's so bad from the Man
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by crackerspub: 10:30pm
Ritajovy:
Bro ke cha!!!
All does Niggers claiming bae, Na satan go judge una
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by tgmservice: 10:30pm
believe any news from nairaland at your own peril
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Mckandre(m): 10:31pm
G
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by hanassholesolo: 10:33pm
Worst sex tape i've ever seen.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by ikp120(m): 10:38pm
Ritajovy:So those who have had sex before marriage have been destroyed?
What about those who have no plan to be part of the scam called marriage?
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Zimbabwe Man Accuses Girlfriend Of Giving Him HIV, Leaks Her Sex Video & Pics by Ritajovy(f): 10:40pm
ikp120:
Yes!!
But can be undestroyed too!!
Can You Date Someone That Bleaches His/her Skin? / 0love Conquers All / Come Lets Play This Game
Viewing this topic: PrinceCEE(m), kpukpuyenke, betty616(f), mamuzoOMAH(m), lovedatruth(m), azubix(m), earnup, StevDesmond(m), kaypower1(m), PatrickOkunima(m), ahmstrng(m), rinzylee(m), emzry(m), kenn4rill(m), mastech1(m), sheffyUTD(m), seunamode, ayg440(m), jairusben(m), sheffy87, SPH77, lanwrex(m), Raintaker(m), folawalesegun, leffects(m), Hotsemo, 1supremo, cr7lomo, IJOBA2, lawrenceunaa, Chiscomax(m), Jomesh20(m), OliviaPope(f), Johniky19(m), thorpido(m), ebab(m), DelTel(m), reujosh89(m), spardee(m), naijainform, omoobi(m), zeeboss(m), gaeul(f), mykero(m), Ma2seater, TrumpDonald2(m), elmessiahs(m), markkaycee(m), NobleJustice, Michellla(f), maestrojay(m), lanrelagos, yugoo, sulaak, Kenzico(m), Bigabbey22, contactmorak, jannyblue(f), olamega(m), stan83, Moji12(f), val4o, Movichabiodun(m), tomtween1(m), kollysnut(m), macIB(m), solar9190(m), Ugotony93, FatokiFemi48, Macaulay10(m), Thormewah, dennisco4u(m), drI, ndidibabe(f), dadabashua1(m), Herrymax(m), Kimy97(f), samm(m), Joseid, mubrix(m), Abujafinest(m), Tobisco911(m), successking401(m), Apina(m), Abasstoheeb(m), SMADEvgsg(m), juxtabayano(m), Olugbengagad, Horlaleck(m), brightology3, OmoEpe(m), EmperorSixtus(m), joyjooi(f), conquerorb, clemsajayi07(m), DonaldGenes(m), FemiEddy(m), light101, timota(m), lucas12, KelaAgbara(m), elda2303(m), secpowell, Boole3, parcydrix, Lexxyyla(m), awesomesossy(f), For44, Bonjezee(m), jbkomo(m), Sterope(f), pitoski(m), mysteriousman(m), olajide14, Pynkylypz(f), ikp120(m), obarome1, MRLANNISTER(m), Respect55(m), coolcatty, Smony, TCAT, fredoooooo, starpryde, Olyscool, Thisnut(m), AlphikkaTech, Dilinx(m), salexat(m), Elijahseun, Icon79(m), Timkriss(m), captcochrane(m), kunlesufyan(m), engrusmankudu34(m), Danielspark, Mjshexy(f), Osezzua(m), Tonytonex(m), ocheli92(m), ola4real01(m), obajoey(m), adeowo84(m), olafyn(m), Kaisy2017, Pidginwhisper, CaptainBUGGY, johncesc04(m), lanaks(m), deebee13(f), olobatoke01, Marvel1206, SremmLife, tenderheart1241(m), Benissues(m), Akinolore(m), ucc53, ade101(m), Ojobojo1(m), dabrats(f), harri25(m), emeks02, Ayopedro(m), manmind, Lailerh(f), temmytee20(m), mhiztaNexy(m), fikhayo(m), rayval(m), introvertme, Pangea, prodigyevans(m), scoobs, austine4real(m), Realali(f), makavele, amalder, Ehrick(m), iamnicer, kobijacobs(m) and 278 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17