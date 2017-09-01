₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by lightblazingnow(m): 3:41pm
Governor Ben Ayade rushes home to avoid impeachment
http://www.nigerianeye.com/2017/09/governor-ben-ayade-rushes-home-to-avoid.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Nigerianeye+%28NigerianEye%29
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Airtimex(m): 3:42pm
good for him
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by hatchy: 4:43pm
Even those you think will reason with their brains because of their educational background are the ones that will disappoint you since they seem to reason thru their anus.
Ben Ayade has done nothing in Cross River other than appointment of 5000 political aids.
Nigeria is a circus!
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by marooh(m): 4:52pm
So? What is the next action now
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by fergie001(m): 5:05pm
And I thought this one,will be different.
Was it not this same f.oolish man that falsified his age at UI here,yet our Souprim Court validated?
To be Professor no be to get sense.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by thundafire: 6:08pm
The worst thing to happen to Cross river state
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Ogashub(m): 6:12pm
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Narldon(f): 6:12pm
ISSORITE
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by ricsman(m): 6:12pm
I doubt if this can stop him from embarking on another trip very soon....
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Opistorincos(m): 6:13pm
Even in football R1 is the surest
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by oake(m): 6:14pm
Too much money to flex, loot and enjoy. The governor de flex traveling up and down, forgetting his constitutional duties.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by emeijeh(m): 6:14pm
The prof is a big disgrace
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by BuhariNaWah: 6:15pm
C
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Blue3k(m): 6:15pm
Lol clown Ayame belongs in circus. These guys should be on his case like they are with Buhari if this is true.
Agbor said, “Since Ayade came on board, he has spent more days in Abuja and abroad than he has spent in the state, adding that out of 365 days in a year he spends less than 100 days in office”.
The coordinator of the group, Comrade Jonathan Agbor, said it has become imperative for the State House of Assembly to impeach Ayade for violating constitutional provisions of frequently travelling abroad without handing over to his deputy just as he squanders state funds on such trip.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by PehaKaso: 6:16pm
Like Buhari, Like Ayade.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by RoyalBoutique(m): 6:16pm
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by policy12: 6:16pm
...Like President like Governor.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by junkiesneverdie: 6:17pm
Brruhhhhaaaaaa Only in Nigeria will you hear this kind of story
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by eddieguru(m): 6:17pm
lightblazingnow:who is lalasticlala?
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by bonylaxxy: 6:17pm
who tell the bloggers
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Mopolchi: 6:18pm
Why he rush back na?
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by ajalawole(m): 6:18pm
U stay out of work for almost a month and u expect nothing to happnd
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by loneatar: 6:20pm
The fear of impeachment is the beginning of wisdom
1 Like
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by ipobarecriminals: 6:20pm
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by ekems2017(f): 6:21pm
When I thought that CRS saw it all during the tenure of Imoke, I never knew that the worst is yet to come. This man's projects and work is only on paper and media. It baffles me that a young man who is suppose to have the interest of his people at heart is this clueless.
I weep for CRS
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by iberrylee(m): 6:23pm
they will vote for clueless goats like them who after one year in office will be gallivanting up and down the countries of world searching for what's not lost making his people to migrate like Bees to south west for good governance and greener pasture, if u want to attack me, first explain wat u do with the 13% derivation
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by naijalions: 6:23pm
Ayam watching ur life. You will soon b in trouble.
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by holutee(m): 6:24pm
Breaking News:
FIFA cancels Nigeria-Cameroun match where Nigeria scored 4:0 against Cameroun.
Reason: Cameroun protested that it was two nation that played them.
How can Biafra and Nigeria play against one country?
���
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by bewla(m): 6:25pm
wahala
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Lexusgs430: 6:26pm
He is simply following Bubu's footsteps ..............
|Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Klington: 6:27pm
He travels to Save his state allocation oversea, like most Nigerian polithiefians.
2 Likes 1 Share
