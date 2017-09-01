₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,023 members, 3,764,903 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 September 2017 at 07:56 PM

Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment (17011 Views)

Ben Ayade's Appointees Live In Dilapidated Conditions (Pics) / Gov Ben Ayade Hails The First Indigenous Monorail Driver In Cross River. Photos / Ben Ayade: 'I Married My Wife A Virgin' (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by lightblazingnow(m): 3:41pm
Governor Ben Ayade rushes home to avoid impeachment
nigerianeye.com

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State arrived Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar on Wednesday after staying away from the State for over a month. Investigations revealed that the Governor hurriedly returned to the State after the threat by Cross River Transparency Network International, (CRTNI) which called on Cross River State House of Assembly to immediately commence his impeachment process over alleged illegal foreign trips.

The group had alleged that since assumption of office, Governor Ayade had traveled overseas more than any governor in the history of this country under the pretext of looking for investors for the state.

The coordinator of the group, Comrade Jonathan Agbor, said it has become imperative for the State House of Assembly to impeach Ayade for violating constitutional provisions of frequently travelling abroad without handing over to his deputy just as he squanders state funds on such trip.

Agbor said, “Since Ayade came on board, he has spent more days in Abuja and abroad than he has spent in the state, adding that out of 365 days in a year he spends less than 100 days in office”.

Consequent upon this, the Governor according to them has abandoned his constructional duties of administering the state to the deputy governor, Prof Ivara Esu, just as he left unattended to major issues that needed his attention.

The group, however, threatened, that failure of the State House of Assembly to commence impeachment process on the Governor, they will be left with no other option than to organise a one-million man march to protest against mal-administration and illegal travelling.

Sadly, when our correspondent visited the Governor’s office on Thursday, the place looked scanty, there was no presence of governance, and only security personnel and few junior staff were seen. All the offices our correspondent saw had their doors and windows opened as there was no electricity to power the air conditioners and fans. The giant generator in the complex we were told had no diesel.

Besides no diesel, the entire environment was unkempt, even as sources hinted that the private firm that won the contractor to keep the place clean have not been paid for several months. At various offices visited, plain sheets to write memo were not available as the workers claimed “We have not been given impress for several months, we recycled plain sheet, that is, we use the back that had already been used, we just cross the first page and continue with the back”

On August 19, 2017, a Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints embarked on All Africa Service Project where members cleared bushes that harboured dangerous animals including snakes and other reptiles in the Governor’ office and Ministry of Finance and removed gutters.

Regretting the attitude of government functionaries for not keeping the affected areas clean, the President of the Nigeria Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dr Victor Bassey said “Governor’s office is part of our community and haven seen what have been left unclear for quite a long time, we deem it necessary to come and start the service project here, before moving on to Psychiatric Hospital. There is much to be done here”

At the time of filling this report, Governor Ben Ayade and some principal officers were not in the office. He was alleged to have been very angry with some of his staff over the way things were being run while he was away. It was gathered that there could be cabinet reshuffle within the next few weeks.




http://www.nigerianeye.com/2017/09/governor-ben-ayade-rushes-home-to-avoid.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Nigerianeye+%28NigerianEye%29

1 Like

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Airtimex(m): 3:42pm
good for him

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by hatchy: 4:43pm
Even those you think will reason with their brains because of their educational background are the ones that will disappoint you since they seem to reason thru their anus.

Ben Ayade has done nothing in Cross River other than appointment of 5000 political aids.

Nigeria is a circus!

46 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by marooh(m): 4:52pm
So? What is the next action now
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by fergie001(m): 5:05pm
And I thought this one,will be different.
Was it not this same f.oolish man that falsified his age at UI here,yet our Souprim Court validated?

To be Professor no be to get sense.

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by thundafire: 6:08pm
The worst thing to happen to Cross river state

2 Likes

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Ogashub(m): 6:12pm
grin
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Narldon(f): 6:12pm
ISSORITE
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by ricsman(m): 6:12pm
I doubt if this can stop him from embarking on another trip very soon....

2 Likes

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Opistorincos(m): 6:13pm
Even in football R1 is the surest
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by oake(m): 6:14pm
Too much money to flex, loot and enjoy. The governor de flex traveling up and down, forgetting his constitutional duties.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by emeijeh(m): 6:14pm
The prof is a big disgrace

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by BuhariNaWah: 6:15pm
C
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Blue3k(m): 6:15pm
Lol clown Ayame belongs in circus. These guys should be on his case like they are with Buhari if this is true.

Agbor said, “Since Ayade came on board, he has spent more days in Abuja and abroad than he has spent in the state, adding that out of 365 days in a year he spends less than 100 days in office”.
 
The coordinator of the group, Comrade Jonathan Agbor, said it has become imperative for the State House of Assembly to impeach Ayade for violating constitutional provisions of frequently travelling abroad without handing over to his deputy just as he squanders state funds on such trip.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by PehaKaso: 6:16pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin


Like Buhari, Like Ayade.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by RoyalBoutique(m): 6:16pm
grin
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by policy12: 6:16pm
...Like President like Governor.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by junkiesneverdie: 6:17pm
Brruhhhhaaaaaa cheesy Only in Nigeria will you hear this kind of story

1 Like

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by eddieguru(m): 6:17pm
lightblazingnow:
Cc lalasticlala
who is lalasticlala?
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by bonylaxxy: 6:17pm
angry who tell the bloggers
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Mopolchi: 6:18pm
Why he rush back na?

1 Like

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by ajalawole(m): 6:18pm
U stay out of work for almost a month and u expect nothing to happnd sad

1 Like

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by loneatar: 6:20pm
The fear of impeachment is the beginning of wisdom grin

1 Like

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by ipobarecriminals: 6:20pm
grin
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by ekems2017(f): 6:21pm
When I thought that CRS saw it all during the tenure of Imoke, I never knew that the worst is yet to come. This man's projects and work is only on paper and media. It baffles me that a young man who is suppose to have the interest of his people at heart is this clueless.

I weep for CRS
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by iberrylee(m): 6:23pm
they will vote for clueless goats like them who after one year in office will be gallivanting up and down the countries of world searching for what's not lost making his people to migrate like Bees to south west for good governance and greener pasture, if u want to attack me, first explain wat u do with the 13% derivation
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by naijalions: 6:23pm
Ayam watching ur life. You will soon b in trouble.

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by holutee(m): 6:24pm
Breaking News:

FIFA cancels Nigeria-Cameroun match where Nigeria scored 4:0 against Cameroun.

Reason: Cameroun protested that it was two nation that played them.

How can Biafra and Nigeria play against one country?
���

2 Likes

Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by bewla(m): 6:25pm
wahala
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Lexusgs430: 6:26pm
He is simply following Bubu's footsteps ..............
Re: Governor Ben Ayade Rushes Home To Avoid Impeachment by Klington: 6:27pm
He travels to Save his state allocation oversea, like most Nigerian polithiefians.

2 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (Reply)

Interview With Okonjo-Iweala's Mother's Kidnap Suspect / Dame Patience Jonathan's Top 10 Blunders / Boko Haram Spokeman - Nigeria Belongs To ALLAH

Viewing this topic: AceRoot(m), oshomo200, KOMBE, TheFreeOne, CHOPUP411(m), Unsad(m), Bullet1234(m), Kenny4lyfe(m), tipan(m), Idyllwhizz(m), Chukkyboi, adeememman(m), Davidhero(m), iblaw, mistayeancah(m), ibodom, akejuvictor, Yahoogirl, trigar12(m), ginikagreene, klax(m), uscofield, Jdesilentkiller(m), Webman007, ademoladeji(m), FixNaija, jdenila, goldincome(m), fof1, tino22(m), BabaAduras, haykay33, M12345, YoungExec, teeymix16, ahoyLT(m), Parosho(m), DonManuel01(m), chakula(m), pasroland, sweetmusictv, timibare, Dsuckers, Ojeilevbare(m), Moyinoluwa35, tewoayo(m), oluk04(m), cjbaba2011, Maser, arinzeasika(m), Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), Samabu07(m), lollybee15, Bolaji25, jojo2020, Antipob777(f), comgabo, Deniolami, Soundmind(m), MrNetwork(m), ojutiku1, femijunior4, MostRanking(m), desire44, nanceelaja, boringdraw, nobilie, innocentrich, berryprety(f), BibiBasy(f), Kennyedmund, Ekakamba, saintcasmir(m), byna, fallazbboi, Colynx(m), janeso(f), shigoawesu(m), Bykz(m), lagosapple, erasergozy and 148 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.