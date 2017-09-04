Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This (16524 Views)

I was dating this guy whom I loved so much but he double date behind my back...I recall I that I came here seeking for advice, so I decided to forget about him .

my greatest surprise is that he has been logging into my Facebook account, my gmail and the rest

reading all my chats,an afterwards he will call me to asked who I was chatting with....

please guys what should I do because am confused



change all your passwords, if he keeps bothering you, lemme know

Who are you?

THis must be the guy OP is dating



THis must be the guy OP is dating

OP, e don be for you! the guy is even on Nairaland still stalking you like monitoring spirit. Ntoorrrr

THis must be the guy OP is dating



OP, e don be for you! the guy is even on Nairaland still stalking you like monitoring spirit. Ntoorrrr

someone you don't need to know

the guy is a member of your village people association...



Humans sef. You fall in love, start dating, they begin to mess up, you try to move on and forget them despite being hurt, and just when they see you're happy without them, they suddenly realise how precious you are and start disturbing.

Aunty, block his number so he stops calling you or you're still in love with the guy ni?

Use word, number and symbol i.e Africa2017&~\] It will make your password....make sure you don't forget the password.



Go and change all your passwords again.Use word, number and symbol i.e Africa2017&~\] It will make your password....make sure you don't forget the password.





Go and change all your passwords again.Use word, number and symbol i.e Africa2017&~\] It will make your password....make sure you don't forget the password.

either you are ignorant or you are still in love





either you are ignorant or you are still in love





Ah agree with d latter.



Any1 wit common sense shuld knw 2 change passwords immediately.



Be security conscious na, he is no longer in your life. Or do you like as he is invading your privacy You sound like you are not entirely over him, if not you wouldn't even need to ask. Do you even need to ask? Follow everyone's advice and change all your passwords asap.

Is your brain capacity 5mb?,Just change all your passwords that's all.

Change your password and forget about him..he's not worth it

Nawa simpu sturv you can nor do.... Change ya password immediately.

reading comments in 3D