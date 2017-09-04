₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by rittyray(f): 5:47pm On Sep 02
I was dating this guy whom I loved so much but he double date behind my back...I recall I that I came here seeking for advice, so I decided to forget about him .
my greatest surprise is that he has been logging into my Facebook account, my gmail and the rest
reading all my chats,an afterwards he will call me to asked who I was chatting with....
please guys what should I do because am confused
what should I do
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Juliette05(f): 5:49pm On Sep 02
rittyray:change all your passwords, if he keeps bothering you, lemme know
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by RuthDaniels(f): 5:50pm On Sep 02
Sigh!
Change your passwords and move on!
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by greatnaija01: 5:50pm On Sep 02
either you are ignorant or you are still in love
rittyray:
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by DouglasH92(m): 5:51pm On Sep 02
Juliette05:
Who are you?
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Juliette05(f): 5:51pm On Sep 02
DouglasH92:someone you don't need to know
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by madridguy(m): 5:52pm On Sep 02
Change your password or you change your facebook email address.
You can call me on my nitel line for more inquiry
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by pato405(m): 5:52pm On Sep 02
DouglasH92:
THis must be the guy OP is dating
OP, e don be for you! the guy is even on Nairaland still stalking you like monitoring spirit. Ntoorrrr
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by rittyray(f): 5:53pm On Sep 02
I have,but I do not know how he hacks my accounts
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by DouglasH92(m): 5:54pm On Sep 02
pato405:
Lol, I'm not the guy.
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Nma27(f): 5:55pm On Sep 02
Monitoring spirit.
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by DouglasH92(m): 5:57pm On Sep 02
Juliette05:
Why? What's so special about you that would evoke fear or dread? Are you a witch? Are you a ghost? Are you a serial killer? Do you work with the Secret Service? Are you a vampire? Do you have mystical powers? If you are not any of the following then you are just bluffing.
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by IamKashyBaby(f): 5:57pm On Sep 02
Or you can deactivate your fb..change ur password and create another one..
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by MrRichy(m): 6:01pm On Sep 02
the guy is a member of your village people association...
deactivate your social media account and create a new one
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Juliette05(f): 6:03pm On Sep 02
DouglasH92:the last Paragraph describes me for now, till then?
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Lewaluv(f): 6:03pm On Sep 02
Let a new guy toast you.
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Dillusionist(f): 6:13pm On Sep 02
lol..na better monitoring spirit be that oo,,change your password
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Yuneehk(f): 6:14pm On Sep 02
Humans sef. You fall in love, start dating, they begin to mess up, you try to move on and forget them despite being hurt, and just when they see you're happy without them, they suddenly realise how precious you are and start disturbing.
Aunty, block his number so he stops calling you or you're still in love with the guy ni?
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Harbeyg09(m): 6:19pm On Sep 02
Children of nowadays
Is that your book
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Rorachy(f): 6:21pm On Sep 02
Change your password na
It seems you are not over him, if you are over him, you won't be bothered about it.
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by gratefulheart(m): 6:21pm On Sep 02
Go and change all your passwords again.
Use word, number and symbol i.e Africa2017&~\] It will make your password....make sure you don't forget the password.
rittyray:
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by gratefulheart(m): 6:23pm On Sep 02
Go and change all your passwords again.
Use word, number and symbol i.e Africa2017&~\] It will make your password....make sure you don't forget the password.
rittyray:
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Patented: 6:28pm On Sep 02
greatnaija01:
Ah! the only true answer
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by handsomebanana(m): 7:17pm On Sep 02
greatnaija01:
Ah agree with d latter.
Any1 wit common sense shuld knw 2 change passwords immediately.
Make I jst dey watch d supah story
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by DanseMacabre(m): 7:24pm On Sep 02
Kill the motherfucker.
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Next2Bezee(m): 7:26pm On Sep 02
Do you even need to ask? Follow everyone's advice and change all your passwords asap.
Be security conscious na, he is no longer in your life. Or do you like as he is invading your privacy You sound like you are not entirely over him, if not you wouldn't even need to ask.
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by ItsPeeJayy(m): 7:49pm On Sep 02
Is your brain capacity 5mb?,Just change all your passwords that's all.
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Odes202(f): 7:50pm On Sep 02
Change your password and forget about him..he's not worth it
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by oluwashedy: 7:54pm On Sep 02
Nawa simpu sturv you can nor do.... Change ya password immediately.
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by mofeoluwadassah: 7:54pm On Sep 02
reading comments in 3D
|Re: He Broke Up With Me.... When He Noticed Am Over Him,he Did This by Sniper12: 10:02pm On Sep 02
See as op hot. Mumu still cheat on am
