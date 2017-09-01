Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide (10904 Views)

Abuja – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Sunday, said its sustained, strategic intervention in the supply and distribution of petroleum products, has led to significant price fall of products nationwide.



A statement by Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division in Abuja, noted that the fall was in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas.



Ughamadu stated that in the last few weeks, the price of petrol fell steadily from N145 per litre to between N142 and N143 per litre in some filling stations across the country.



He said a recent survey by the NNPC Oil and Gas forum showed that NNPC mega and affiliate stations across the country, sold PMS for N143 per litre, while some major and independent marketers in Lagos, Abuja, Sokoto, Enugu, Delta sold between N142 and N145 per litre.



He added that an independent marketer in Mosimi, Emeka Ikechukwu, said the going ex-depot prices of PMS dropped from N138 to N133.28 per litre in NNPC depots and between N130 and N131 per litre in private depots.



He, however, said prices remained constant in Aba and Umuahia in Abia and Calabar in Cross River, where most independent fuel stations and major marketers were selling the product at N145 per litre.



Ughamadu said the survey showed a similar trend of drop in price for cooking gas with the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N2,215.96 from the former price of N2,500.



He said states with the lowest average price for the 5kg LPG refill were Kaduna and Niger at N2,000; Kogi at N2,005 and Oyo at N2,033.33.



“At the NNPC Mega and retail stations nationwide, a 12.5kg of cooking gas that was sold for N4,500 few months ago is now sold for N3,800, while other retail outlets sell the same quantity for N4,000.



“NNPC has sustained its interventions through sustained improvement in the supply of products and remodeling of distribution channels to address sufficiency issues across the country.



“The corporation has also stepped up resuscitation of some of its critical pipelines and depots such as the Atlas Cove – Mosimi Depot Pipeline, Port-Harcourt Refinery – Aba Depot Pipeline, Kaduna – Kano Pipeline and the Kano Depot which enhanced efficiency in products distribution.



“Efforts are also ongoing by the NNPC to revamp and re-commission other critical pipelines and depots across the country to further push down the prices of petroleum products for the benefit of consumers.”



Meanwhile, a check around Abuja metropolis by a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent showed that though most filling stations retained the old price of N145 per liter, the A.Y.M Shafa filling stations in Apo, Airport road and Kubwa expressway and Lumia Petrol sell the product at N141 per litre. (NAN)



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/nnpc-says-sustained-supply-petrol-gas-crashes-products-prices-nationwide/

This is old news na.



I don dey buy fuel at N142 for NNPC station for like 2months now na 12 Likes 1 Share

AYM Ashafa Petrol station at Tipper Garage, Bwari Road, Dutse, Abuja, sells @ 141.50 per litre 7 Likes 2 Shares

Is this the N40 per litre they promised in the run-up to the elections?



Let them take it back to the N97 it was at when they came on board. 59 Likes 2 Shares







Government of propaganda and falsification. Buhary & APC 'Goberment' 16 Likes 1 Share

This is the change I voted for 6 Likes 2 Shares

Firefire:

Buhary & APC 'Goberment'

The Grand patron of wailers is here The Grand patron of wailers is here 10 Likes 2 Shares

Nonsense 2 Likes

sarrki:





The Grand patron of wailers is here

Fraudulent being, please continue in your enterprise. Posterity will judge you all.



You can see I lost appetite to continue to engage people of no conscience. Fraudulent being, please continue in your enterprise. Posterity will judge you all.You can see I lost appetite to continue to engage people of no conscience. 28 Likes 2 Shares

Larwin:

I didn't even notice any price switch



Very convenient. It the price was increased by N1, you will come here and write a long epistle about how Buhari is the worst president in the history of humanity.



There is nothing bad in criticising the government but at the same time, we should also acknowledged when they are getting some things right. Very convenient. It the price was increased by N1, you will come here and write a long epistle about how Buhari is the worst president in the history of humanity.There is nothing bad in criticising the government but at the same time, we should also acknowledged when they are getting some things right. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Firefire:

Buhary & APC 'Goberment'

My compatriot, you still have the time and courage to address these stupidities rampant on Nairaland these days. I salute your courage, for many of us, we have moved on to better things other than online squabbles.



How is your side?



By the way, I breezed in to read why N87 wasn't a fair price in December, 2014 rather something in the bracket between N40 to N50 according to most sycophants then. My compatriot, you still have the time and courage to address these stupidities rampant on Nairaland these days. I salute your courage, for many of us, we have moved on to better things other than online squabbles.How is your side?By the way, I breezed in to read why N87 wasn't a fair price in December, 2014 rather something in the bracket between N40 to N50 according to most sycophants then. 11 Likes

Why part of Nigeria was the price slashed?? E no reach calabar o [color=#006600][/color] 1 Like

Firefire:





Fraudulent being, please continue in your enterprise. Posterity will judge you all.



You can see I lost appetite to continue to engage people of no conscience.

Mechonu



Its because your hero lost



No Free money to waste on sycophants again



That's why you turned overnight activist MechonuIts because your hero lostNo Free money to waste on sycophants againThat's why you turned overnight activist 10 Likes 3 Shares

The wailers will still wail as usual. 4 Likes 2 Shares

MadamExcellency:





My compatriot, you still have the time and courage to address these stupidities rampant on Nairaland these days.



I salute your courage, for many of us, we have moved on to better things other than online squabbles.



How is your side?



By the way, I breezed in to read why N87 wasn't a fair price in December, 2014 rather something in the bracket between N40 to N50 according to most sycophants then.

Madam, I greet you.



My side is fine jare...we bless God. Madam, I greet you.My side is fine jare...we bless God. 6 Likes

Immatex:

This is old news na.



I don dey buy fuel at N142 for NNPC station for like 2months now na



Yet you have gotten the joy to praise the Government abi?





Ain't you an in grate like that? Yet you have gotten the joy to praise the Government abi?Ain't you an in grate like that?

Firefire:





Madam, I greet you.



My side is fine jare...we bless God.

Stay safe.



One thing is necessary, important and even expedient, until slaves understand that they are actually heirs and that every human is a Freeborn, nothing will change. Stay safe.One thing is necessary, important and even expedient, until slaves understand that they are actually heirs and that every human is a Freeborn, nothing will change. 4 Likes

I bought petrol for 140 Naira at Ibadan this afternoon...... So, I guess the reduction is long overdue because of the crash in crude oil and stability of the exchange rate for naira

greatiyk4u:







Yet you have gotten the joy to praise the Government abi?





Ain't you an in grate like that?

You must be drunk to call me an in grate.



I pay my tax duely to government.



Government increased price of PMS from N97 to N142 one of the highest for any oil producing nation and you think I should say thank you to them. You are ridiculous.



Who told you we should thank government when they do their job Their job is to utilize taxes in a beneficial way. They are paid for that, I can never say thank you if I am paying for a service. You must be drunk to call me an in grate.I pay my tax duely to government.Government increased price of PMS from N97 to N142 one of the highest for any oil producing nation and you think I should say thank you to them. You are ridiculous.Who told you we should thank government when they do their jobTheir job is to utilize taxes in a beneficial way. They are paid for that, I can never say thank you if I am paying for a service. 18 Likes

Immatex:





You must be drunk to call me an in grate.



I pay my tax duely to government.



Government increased price of PMS from N97 to N142 one of the highest for any oil producing nation and you think I should say thank you to them. You are ridiculous.



Who told you we should thank government when they do their job Their job is to utilize taxes in a beneficial way. They are paid for that, I can never say thank you if I am paying for a service.







Make proper use of you google Make proper use of you google

Immatex:





You must be drunk to call me an in grate.



I pay my tax duely to government.



Government increased price of PMS from N97 to N142 one of the highest for any oil producing nation and you think I should say thank you to them. You are ridiculous.



Who told you we should thank government when they do their job Their job is to utilize taxes in a beneficial way. They are paid for that, I can never say thank you if I am paying for a service.





wow some peopl are born as savages...



see as u knock that guy..this one na below the belt o wow some peopl are born as savages...see as u knock that guy..this one na below the belt o 7 Likes

Omeokachie:

Is this the N40 per litre they promised in the run-up to the elections?





Let them take it back to the N97 it was at when they came on board.

It was N87 mehn It was N87 mehn 4 Likes

Do they expect me to start shouting sai Baba when the difference between the former and the later is not up to 10 naira. Ndi ara 6 Likes

MadamExcellency:





Stay safe.



One thing is necessary, important and even expedient, until slaves understand that they are actually heirs and that every human is a Freeborn, nothing will change.

Please kindly change the term from "slaves" to "zombies". Might probably change someone's life. Please kindly change the term from "slaves" to "zombies". Might probably change someone's life. 2 Likes

Op It has become abunantly clear to me that you don't know what a CRASH really is. #145 to 142/3 is hardly a crash but a slight/quantum drop in price. A proper crash would mean a drop from 145 to say around 100-40 naira. Roger that? 8 Likes

sarrki:

This is the change I voted for chairman BMC nation wide is here, a round of applause, u re welcome sir chairman BMC nation wide is here, a round of applause, u re welcome sir

I hope government will do the sensible thing and take advantage of these low prices to deregulate the price of all petroleum products once and for all.