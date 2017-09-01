₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,871,665 members, 3,767,357 topics. Date: Monday, 04 September 2017 at 09:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide (10904 Views)
BREAKING: NNPC “crashes Price Of Petrol, Cooking Gas” Nationwide / NNPC Crashes Diesel Price Nationwide By 42% / Senate Recommends Increase In Prices Of Petrol And Diesel (1) (2) (3) (4)
|NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by martin123: 2:59pm On Sep 03
Abuja – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), on Sunday, said its sustained, strategic intervention in the supply and distribution of petroleum products, has led to significant price fall of products nationwide.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/nnpc-says-sustained-supply-petrol-gas-crashes-products-prices-nationwide/
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by Immatex(m): 3:01pm On Sep 03
This is old news na.
I don dey buy fuel at N142 for NNPC station for like 2months now na
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by nickxtra(m): 3:16pm On Sep 03
AYM Ashafa Petrol station at Tipper Garage, Bwari Road, Dutse, Abuja, sells @ 141.50 per litre
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by Omeokachie: 3:21pm On Sep 03
Is this the N40 per litre they promised in the run-up to the elections?
Let them take it back to the N97 it was at when they came on board.
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by Firefire(m): 4:15pm On Sep 03
Buhary & APC 'Goberment'
Government of propaganda and falsification.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by sarrki(m): 4:15pm On Sep 03
This is the change I voted for
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by sarrki(m): 4:16pm On Sep 03
Firefire:
The Grand patron of wailers is here
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by Keneking: 4:17pm On Sep 03
Nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by Firefire(m): 4:17pm On Sep 03
sarrki:
Fraudulent being, please continue in your enterprise. Posterity will judge you all.
You can see I lost appetite to continue to engage people of no conscience.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by seunmsg(m): 4:19pm On Sep 03
Larwin:
Very convenient. It the price was increased by N1, you will come here and write a long epistle about how Buhari is the worst president in the history of humanity.
There is nothing bad in criticising the government but at the same time, we should also acknowledged when they are getting some things right.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by MadamExcellency: 4:29pm On Sep 03
Firefire:
My compatriot, you still have the time and courage to address these stupidities rampant on Nairaland these days. I salute your courage, for many of us, we have moved on to better things other than online squabbles.
How is your side?
By the way, I breezed in to read why N87 wasn't a fair price in December, 2014 rather something in the bracket between N40 to N50 according to most sycophants then.
11 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by go4speed(m): 4:30pm On Sep 03
Why part of Nigeria was the price slashed?? E no reach calabar o [color=#006600][/color]
1 Like
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by sarrki(m): 4:31pm On Sep 03
Firefire:
Mechonu
Its because your hero lost
No Free money to waste on sycophants again
That's why you turned overnight activist
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by madridguy(m): 4:37pm On Sep 03
The wailers will still wail as usual.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by Firefire(m): 4:50pm On Sep 03
MadamExcellency:
Madam, I greet you.
My side is fine jare...we bless God.
6 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by greatiyk4u(m): 4:53pm On Sep 03
Immatex:
Yet you have gotten the joy to praise the Government abi?
Ain't you an in grate like that?
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by MadamExcellency: 5:08pm On Sep 03
Firefire:
Stay safe.
One thing is necessary, important and even expedient, until slaves understand that they are actually heirs and that every human is a Freeborn, nothing will change.
4 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by dre11(m): 5:21pm On Sep 03
I bought petrol for 140 Naira at Ibadan this afternoon...... So, I guess the reduction is long overdue because of the crash in crude oil and stability of the exchange rate for naira
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by Immatex(m): 5:21pm On Sep 03
greatiyk4u:
You must be drunk to call me an in grate.
I pay my tax duely to government.
Government increased price of PMS from N97 to N142 one of the highest for any oil producing nation and you think I should say thank you to them. You are ridiculous.
Who told you we should thank government when they do their job Their job is to utilize taxes in a beneficial way. They are paid for that, I can never say thank you if I am paying for a service.
18 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by greatiyk4u(m): 5:25pm On Sep 03
Immatex:
Make proper use of you google
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by unohbethel(m): 5:37pm On Sep 03
Immatex:
wow some peopl are born as savages...
see as u knock that guy..this one na below the belt o
7 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by toideve(m): 5:51pm On Sep 03
Omeokachie:
It was N87 mehn
4 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by Donpresh95(m): 6:28pm On Sep 03
Do they expect me to start shouting sai Baba when the difference between the former and the later is not up to 10 naira. Ndi ara
6 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by marsoden: 6:32pm On Sep 03
MadamExcellency:
Please kindly change the term from "slaves" to "zombies". Might probably change someone's life.
2 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by mansakhalifa(m): 7:14pm On Sep 03
Op It has become abunantly clear to me that you don't know what a CRASH really is. #145 to 142/3 is hardly a crash but a slight/quantum drop in price. A proper crash would mean a drop from 145 to say around 100-40 naira. Roger that?
8 Likes
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by Xfemt(m): 8:48pm On Sep 03
sarrki:chairman BMC nation wide is here, a round of applause, u re welcome sir
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by ProjectNaija(m): 9:29pm On Sep 03
I hope government will do the sensible thing and take advantage of these low prices to deregulate the price of all petroleum products once and for all.
|Re: NNPC Crashes The Prices Of Petrol And Cooking Gas Nationwide by cremedelacreme: 5:57am
Rubbish. So crashing the price of petrol is from 145 to 143 Naira per litre? Let them keep deceiving themselves. Nigerians would only take this government serious when the price drops to 70 naira or below.
3 Likes
Ibb Calls For Decentralisation Of Power / How Nigeria Loses N3.7tr On Illegal Bunkering / The Senate President Should Be A Southerner Otherwise...
Viewing this topic: garfufu, onome442, eagleeye2, Profbukky, momoloso, LockDown69(m), Saifullah01, Dejavue, AmehHAS, category(m), LGISREAL, prolifik83(m), Celino(f), keepholdingon, Pedagogue, ATK4Joy(f), braimeddy, flimzy24, abdulsalaam01, Ayowolemi(f), austinereds(m), mutualrespect, dejjythomas(m), ishowdotgmail(m), trustee20, fehintola1424, Uyi168(m), Jerryjabani(m), arak4love(m), Maser, bishopken, vIckyy10, spardee(m), Gboyeboy(m), Wonberi(m), BrainCONCEPTZ(m), sleemfesh, Maxpower, ejibaba(m), mishodukisic, crouch2014(m), abluck(m), Adedolapo1, inwangobio(m), cyrilamx(m), Igzhbt(m), Tvegas(m), vicog2014(m), PhoenixPhil, Lilshesh(m), emperormossad(m), kay9(m), beeveepee, austin360, remzor(m), deolu2000(m), Twemi(m), xpool(m), chillbabe(f), iyke926(m), rainylad(f), Segunmartins123, Perfectdanny(m), ultimatebas(m), Sankabson(m), Andrewabah(m), chyseth(m), sojiguy(m), just2endowed, Atsinafepeter, coolexz7(m), Amaobi07(m), greatseed, ijustdey, Asology(m), ahnie(f), whitemambal, openmine(m), adeoba2008(m), mayowa558(m), yim(f), piroski09(m), Determinism, salemdv(m), CECEOO, 1EmmyKay, liftedc(m), shegspearl(m), Wyse1, greatestofall, ken19, dicefrost(m), ezeonline2(m), Chukwuemeka007(m), faithvisualsAHG1, donteddy(m), MansaHenry(m), Khutie, dultmax(m), cosfrac, Richardquest23, fwallex4truth, Milo96(m), Och77(m), SexytorresE, magoo10, Genevievejasper(f), Mutab4u(m), cefizo, dapsylee(m), toyetade, geo4c, ProfSule(m), efonat(m), egbuwe, bowile4u, SHISUI(m), emesv26(m), Caulay(m), Pavore9, dbelovd, Sectis(m), sleamzy06(m), angelawoko(m), slimdick(m), goingape1, omoloba123(m), joygreT, xelalexis, koolbe(m), Chikebrain, HolyTitus(m), markanthony123, Suprnov3r(m), sophiathefirst, MizTyna(f), khorlynz(m), Oddyjoyce, Naijasimplenews, Snowkel(m), ibinaboonline, Snails, sunmike065(m), arcniyi(m), Oyindidi(f), hceejay, joelpeters, eghuan1(m), bengambo(m), cashmyles(f), donproject(m), fjjc(m), incognita, AdeniyiA(m), Tbagwell1(m), Ccarlos, Tocynone(m), Ayemco(f), Alexcollins(m), Tamaris1, DJejehimself(m), fidelity09, seanery, swaggzDawg, okine4real, sunnysmile80, lahwizzy, galaxi(m), Impulse80(m), toocoded, Flaghouse1(m), duroc(m), Vic74real, Petlowalex(m), SafetyFirst(m), JohnXcel, WiseBukoye(m), Chine12(m), Finger5(m), Slyamadi, Emperor100(m), ramatintin(m), kurt09(m), awocad14, richardakinawe(m), crazygod(m), Bennycollins, SIRKAY98(m), CentaurXLV, Dmanlex(m), Binb, nini007(m), Jssamuel33(m), Amedian, jayne8585yahoo(f), ozilo1chance(m), tchimatic(m), 1Nairaboy(m), seyekan(m), greggng, lollytk, yankeezconcept and 297 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22