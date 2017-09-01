



Veteran actor Kasimu Yero has died in Kaduna on Sunday at the age of 70. The deceased’s eldest son, Mansur Kasimu Yero, told News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Kaduna.



The veteran died at at his residence in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, after a protracted illness.



Yero, also known as Uncle Gaga in the 1980s television soap opera, ‘rooster Crow At Dawn’, and lead character in Abubakar Imam’s ‘Magana Jari Ce’, died in Kaduna, on Sunday, aged 70.



Yero, who was buried at Bachama Road Cemetry in Kaduna, is survived by eight children.



Yero would be fondly remembered for his role as ‘Uncle Gaga’ in the now rested ’80s situational comedy, rooster Crow At Dawn, and as one of the lead characters in Abubakar Imam’s TV series, Magana Jari Ce.

