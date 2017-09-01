₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by celebsnestblog: 8:17pm
Veteran actor Kasimu Yero has died in Kaduna on Sunday at the age of 70. The deceased’s eldest son, Mansur Kasimu Yero, told News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in Kaduna.
The veteran died at at his residence in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, after a protracted illness.
Yero, also known as Uncle Gaga in the 1980s television soap opera, ‘rooster Crow At Dawn’, and lead character in Abubakar Imam’s ‘Magana Jari Ce’, died in Kaduna, on Sunday, aged 70.
Yero, who was buried at Bachama Road Cemetry in Kaduna, is survived by eight children.
Yero would be fondly remembered for his role as ‘Uncle Gaga’ in the now rested ’80s situational comedy, rooster Crow At Dawn, and as one of the lead characters in Abubakar Imam’s TV series, Magana Jari Ce.
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by auntysimbiat(f): 8:21pm
Sad, RIP
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by MrRichy(m): 8:24pm
RIP....
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by ipobarecriminals: 8:46pm
indomie generation nor go know the baba.My favorite back then watching NTA 7,5,10.Those good old days. RIP to him
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by ayxmania: 10:15pm
Rip sir
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by Shortyy(f): 10:15pm
God bless his soul.
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by Firefire(m): 10:15pm
RIP
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by PMWSpirit(m): 10:15pm
Rip As you gaga your way to the land of no return
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by EagleScribes: 10:15pm
RIP Actor. Ensure you entertain them very well in heaven if you get there
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by IAmSkinny: 10:16pm
RIP. Make I no lie, I no know am o..
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by emeijeh(m): 10:16pm
So we even had Uncle Gaga before America even dreamt of having Lady Gaga.
Nigeria we hail thee!
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by RoyalBoutique(m): 10:16pm
Chai ...rip uncle gaga... You will be missed... You entertained us back in the 90's... Always looking forward to your shows on nta
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by Atiku2019: 10:16pm
RIP Sir
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by Merci404: 10:16pm
r.i.p
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by logic102(m): 10:18pm
rip
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by ekems2017(f): 10:19pm
Rip sir. You will be missed by your fans
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by Badboiz(m): 10:20pm
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by unitysheart(m): 10:21pm
Rest on sir.
|Re: Kasimu Yero "Uncle Gaga" Is Dead by RoyalBoutique(m): 10:21pm
Na indomie generation nau
