|Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by KEVIND: 6:44am
•Urge President Buhari to urgently review recent appointments
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by SaiNigeria: 6:59am
Enough of the silly talks... expedite actions towards retrieving your assets from the Fulani lords...
Niger deltans irritate me so much... where are the avengers, the MEND IYC.
You guys now have a justified course to take back what belongs to you anyway you deem fit.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by aolawale025: 7:08am
All these and yet some people would shout "one-nigeria". The actions and in actions of this government led to agitations.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by eyeview: 7:10am
Its surprising to me that there are people who actually believe that Buhari can be objective on tribal issues. Wow.
Buhari is a tribalistic human. He cant change. His victory was a tool for the north to take over every reign of power from GEJ who was sharing things equitably for the first time.
Apc merely packaged a hardcore tribal bigot and fools fell for it.
Buhari is the most divisive president in the history of nigeria. All the agitations from separatist ipob, niger delta, etc are all traceable to buhari's words, actions and policies. Anybody stating otherwise is either naive or just lying.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by EmeeNaka: 7:12am
President Buhari's plan to suffocate the SE will fail.
when we were listing his nepotistic activities as a Head of state and PTF chairman, some APC zombies said we should be ignored but now, it's clear to everyone what and where Buhari stands for.
People should not be so much bothered, Buhari can only stay for 8years maximum and get out of Aso rock. Many of us will outlive him and his administration.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by chiscodedon(m): 7:13am
What do you expect from president that nepotism, chauvinism and cronyism are his order of governance.
Bitter truth; does nnpc really need to be headed by northerners?... If tribe has to be considered,I presume that nnpc should be headed by a southerner. why would such commission be headed by mostly northerners?.
You can't keep beating a child,still telling him not to cry,these are reasons why there's agitation for secession, restructuring,hate speech...After he will be saying that the unity of the country is not negotiable,while you are treating some ethnic part of the country with disdain.
buhari needs no military to fight hate speech and secession agitators,only let them feel sense of belonging, you shouldn't be favouring one ethnic group in ur appointments and expect the others to start applauding u in a country u say they belong, is only a coward and fool will do that.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Tkester: 7:25am
Good. Ohnaeze, PANDEF, and co, should not worry themselvez, the disintegration of this damnable republic has been set into motion and nothing I mean NOTHING can stop it!
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by bamite(m): 7:25am
There is genocide and ethnic cleansing looming in Nigeria, unfortunately the hausa fulanis are the ones calling for it with their stupid actions.
What happened in mambilla, tarraba will soon replicate itself in the whole middle belt and southern region, I can guarantee you that.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by obonujoker(m): 7:25am
Buhari na person?? Efile.... by 2019.. oloriburuuku ara e ma jade kuro sit yen....
The man is just whitely foolish....
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Femolacaster(m): 7:33am
Buhari has succeeded in dividing this country more than any other President.The man is an error.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Dillusionist(f): 7:33am
southerners are getting wiser! !all thanks to the leader of IPOB..mazi Nnamdi Kanu,before now everyone would have shove it down their throat,,but looking at how NK challenges the government with truth gives alot of people voices to talk about the injustice being meted on the people of south. ..even the whole souther region couldn't be equated with the number of appointments being given to the people from the north
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Omeokachie: 7:34am
Buhari will never change.
He hoodwinked the gullible with his reformed democrat BS.
Dude is an ethnic bigot and a sectional leader.
Nigerians elected a candidate for the throne of Daura to come lead a multi-ethnic/cultural entity like ours.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Splashme: 7:37am
Buhari is the worst President to ever rule Nigeria
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by ZombieTAMER: 7:41am
they said a leopard cannot lose its spots
So I don't really blame buhari
When a mad man dances to a sweet tune and runs into the market square.... It's the people beating the drums for him that should be held accountable
All the zombies are enemies of state and progress .. They detest equity and justice... Especially the zombies of nairaland who have sold their senses all because of crumbs falling on their laps
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by ZKOSOSO(m): 7:42am
The more you think God has taught Buhari some lessons on the need to always carry everyone along inclusively, the more he shows his true colour of a non repentant Fulani supremacist of the highest Order...
Life Patron of HateSpeech......97/5% code...
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Ngokafor(f): 7:46am
I am not surprised by what buhari is doing right now...i am only surprised people are surprised!!
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by ajepako(f): 7:47am
This old bigot is not even hiding his hatred towards other ethnic and religious groups anymore
Seems he is letting Nigerians know they can go fuucckk themselves as far as his sectional and nepotic appointments are concerned
I wonder what would be on the minds of those who sold him as the next best thing to happen after chocolate ice cream to all Nigerians..
We are in for a long haul...
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by moninuola65: 7:56am
afenifere & co were political jobber it concern them!
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by olaolulazio(m): 8:05am
Una never see anything.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by hotswagg12: 8:05am
This is just too bad.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by 01mcfadden(m): 8:05am
Afenifere and Ohaneze are fighting together, foolish ones here are calling each other names.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Firefire(m): 8:06am
General Mohomodu Buhary can never change.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Firefire(m): 8:07am
Omeokachie:
Buhary is the biggest bigot Nigeria ever had as President.
The more I refrain from attacking his administration, the more the sectional ruler make me have reasons to do.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Nascad: 8:07am
"One nation" indeed
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Nwodosis(m): 8:07am
That's why the North is against restructuring! But we can't remain fools for ever. Kudos to Kanu for awakening the spirit and the removal of cobwebs in our eyes.
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by 2016v2017: 8:08am
KEVIND:good to let all the morons supporting buhari and saying one Nigeria to see buhari idiotic ass.
It's because Nnamdi Kanu have exposed buhari evil deeds that the north are against Nnamdi Kanu and calling for his re-arrest.
SW/SS/SE wake up,it's time to face the northerners and tell them that other ethnic tribes in Nigeria are not their slaves,rather the north should be slaves to others because of their illiteracy.
Yorubas are more educated than the hausas/fulanis ,likewise other ethnic tribes in Nigeria are more educated than them,yet they want the yorubas to be under their control,why?
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by bamite(m): 8:08am
Ngokafor:
Sarrki what is your take on this?
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by Femjonsonn: 8:09am
Make them chill
|Re: Appointments In NNPC: Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Senators, Others Kick by richidinho(m): 8:09am
