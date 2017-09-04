₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by benjamin7897: 7:28am
O’ God look at my people’s road- A lady cries out as she visit her town Abbi in Enugu State
A face user Ezugwu Uchenna share these photos and wrote;
This is Urobo and Abbi road , O my God look at my people’s road, I fell down in that river called ebere with OKADA man but I thank God I did wound and am back.
Urobo and Abbi are two communities in Uzo-Uwani LG in Enugu State.
We encourage Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to assist those community in the state.
http://degolden.com/o-god-look-peoples-road-lady-cries-visit-town-abbi-enugu-state-photos/
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by ipobarecriminals: 7:32am
biafra capital. poto republic
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by delishpot: 7:45am
They will build it after they have finished acquiring houses in the UK, Dubai, Abuja, Lagos and then built at least 1 hotel in a major Naija state. Till then, you guys have to endure that road o.
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:48am
There are no places in Nigeria without these kind of road.
It may not be in the town though.
I hope these tribal bigots won't take over the thread
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by zionmade1: 7:49am
ipobarecriminals:yes I will also tell myself that because no matter who is involved or where the person comes from I rather shut my mouth than to make fun of someone's agony
Sometimes I wonder how on earth homo sapiens like u degraded so much to be reasoning like simians
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by zionmade1: 7:51am
LoudNdclear:sometimes people are just irritating. And u might be surprised that the Randy might even be an undergraduate or a jobless graduate
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by wristbangle(m): 7:55am
It's almost everywhere in the country.
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by Tolexander: 7:57am
benjamin7897:the lady is meant to be blamed!
Why on earth would she board an "okada" over a river?
She should have tried taking a canoe or ferry on the river now!
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by thesicilian: 7:58am
The so called Biafrans should go home and develop their 'country' instead of dragging other people's land with them.
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by tochivitus(m): 10:14am
ipobarecriminals:
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by crackerspub: 10:16am
[
Afonja must you always comment on our thread
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by Alcatraz005: 10:20am
thesicilian:
This is what baffles millions of Nigerians. They don't want to develop that place but want to remain in other Nigerian cities to be tormenting the indigenous population with cries of marginalization. Their matter na siddon look ooo as they can't be challenged verbally as they can insult for Africa.
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by ERockson: 10:52am
I know in your mind you are blaming Buhari for this, but your governor should be blamed for this road.
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by biggerboyc(m): 11:17am
First of all, is it a federal road, NO. Blame your state Govt
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by Amberon11: 11:17am
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by 234ng44uk(m): 11:17am
It's really difficult to build infrastructures in the East. The soil is cursed and so the people.
The soil is mud, makes their cassava harvests look like carrots and yams the size of apples.
The soil is mud, takes tars off the road and cars look like pigs straight from the mud.
The soil is mud, wells never bring forth water and boreholes need to be as deep as hell.
The soil is cursed and so the people.
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by Johnbusky: 11:18am
Hold your IPOB Nnamdi Kanu responsible...So much for their agitation
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by tossie101(f): 11:18am
Hm
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by PearlStreet(m): 11:18am
That is the Biafran Deep Sea Port
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by 1miccza: 11:18am
wristbangle:
it is o God save Nigeria
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by maxiuc(m): 11:18am
Is their no billionaire in that community
Thanks to chief Dr Leo Stan Ekeh
CEO zinox computers
We the entire ubomiri community celebrate this man
Every community is blessed with someone who can single handedly do something without involving government
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by HumorMe(m): 11:18am
..but thank God i did wound..
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by Queenext: 11:19am
This no be road,na river
|Re: Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out by mustymatic(m): 11:20am
Kanu is working to get it fixed don't worry
