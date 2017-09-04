Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Urobo And Abbi Roads In Enugu In Bad Condition - Lady Cries Out (12852 Views)

A face user Ezugwu Uchenna share these photos and wrote;

This is Urobo and Abbi road , O my God look at my people’s road, I fell down in that river called ebere with OKADA man but I thank God I did wound and am back.

Urobo and Abbi are two communities in Uzo-Uwani LG in Enugu State.



We encourage Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to assist those community in the state.



biafra capital. poto republic biafra capital. poto republic 47 Likes 5 Shares

They will build it after they have finished acquiring houses in the UK, Dubai, Abuja, Lagos and then built at least 1 hotel in a major Naija state. Till then, you guys have to endure that road o. 38 Likes 6 Shares

There are no places in Nigeria without these kind of road.

It may not be in the town though.



I hope these tribal bigots won't take over the thread 16 Likes

ipobarecriminals:

Fixed. yes I will also tell myself that because no matter who is involved or where the person comes from I rather shut my mouth than to make fun of someone's agony

Sometimes I wonder how on earth homo sapiens like u degraded so much to be reasoning like simians yes I will also tell myself that because no matter who is involved or where the person comes from I rather shut my mouth than to make fun of someone's agonySometimes I wonder how on earth homo sapiens like u degraded so much to be reasoning like simians 18 Likes

LoudNdclear:









Leave that lunatic, you should have known by now ..... na hustle he dey, he is trying to be popular. sometimes people are just irritating. And u might be surprised that the Randy might even be an undergraduate or a jobless graduate sometimes people are just irritating. And u might be surprised that the Randy might even be an undergraduate or a jobless graduate 6 Likes

It's almost everywhere in the country. 6 Likes

benjamin7897:

The so called Biafrans should go home and develop their 'country' instead of dragging other people's land with them. 7 Likes 2 Shares

ipobarecriminals:

biafra capital. poto republic 18 Likes

[ quote author=thesicilian post=60111614]The so called Biafrans should go home and develop their 'country' instead of dragging other people's land with them.[/quote]





Afonja must you always comment on our thread 5 Likes

thesicilian:

The so called Biafrans should go home and develop their 'country' instead of dragging other people's land with them.

This is what baffles millions of Nigerians. They don't want to develop that place but want to remain in other Nigerian cities to be tormenting the indigenous population with cries of marginalization. Their matter na siddon look ooo as they can't be challenged verbally as they can insult for Africa. This is what baffles millions of Nigerians. They don't want to develop that place but want to remain in other Nigerian cities to be tormenting the indigenous population with cries of marginalization. Their matter na siddon look ooo as they can't be challenged verbally as they can insult for Africa. 12 Likes 3 Shares

I know in your mind you are blaming Buhari for this, but your governor should be blamed for this road. 2 Likes 1 Share

First of all, is it a federal road, NO. Blame your state Govt 2 Likes 1 Share

It's really difficult to build infrastructures in the East. The soil is cursed and so the people.



The soil is mud, makes their cassava harvests look like carrots and yams the size of apples.



The soil is mud, takes tars off the road and cars look like pigs straight from the mud.



The soil is mud, wells never bring forth water and boreholes need to be as deep as hell.



The soil is cursed and so the people. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Hold your IPOB Nnamdi Kanu responsible...So much for their agitation 2 Likes 2 Shares

Hm 1 Like

That is the Biafran Deep Sea Port 6 Likes 2 Shares

wristbangle:

It's almost everywhere in the country.

it is o God save Nigeria it is o God save Nigeria

Is their no billionaire in that community



Thanks to chief Dr Leo Stan Ekeh



CEO zinox computers



We the entire ubomiri community celebrate this man



Every community is blessed with someone who can single handedly do something without involving government 1 Like

..but thank God i did wound..

This no be road,na river