|Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by Danny287(m): 6:27pm On Sep 29
"Where is the money going to?"-President Buhari's daughter, Zahra, raises concern over poor state of the villa clinic despite N3bn budgetary allocation
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/9/where-is-the-money-going-to-president-buharis-daughter-zahra-raises-concern-over-poor-state-of-the-villa-clinic-despite-n3bn-budgetary-allocation.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by OLUTOYOSI15(m): 6:36pm On Sep 29
is like something is doing her in head or her brain is paining her. She should ask her father what the billions of Naira allocated to the hospital have been used for.
174 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by DrChukzy(m): 6:39pm On Sep 29
I don't want to believe she posted this but if na true, the question should be directed to the dullard -in-Chief Bullhari.
The level of corruption in this administration will make GEJ and PDP Saints. Make another party take over first.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by shekauvsbuhari: 6:40pm On Sep 29
Baby, take that matter to your father na.
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by tuniski: 6:41pm On Sep 29
OLUTOYOSI15:Head must be paining her!
78 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by eagleeye2: 6:42pm On Sep 29
tuniski:You forgot she is the daughter of the 'suicide bomber from yola'
55 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by SalamRushdie: 6:43pm On Sep 29
Hahahaha , when I maintain that Buhari is the is the most disorganised person alive and every thing he touched returns to the caveman days somebody will say I am hating on him ..This is the man that zombies hope will fix Nigeria yet even state house clinic with a huge budget under his nose has been run completely aground ..Abi is it low oil prices that stopped them from buying common syringe too ? I dey Laff oooo
69 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by Danny287(m): 6:45pm On Sep 29
DrChukzy:
I tell you one thing if this is true then it means one thing which is there is no fight against CORRUPTION
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by ZombieTAMER: 6:48pm On Sep 29
OLUTOYOSI15:Haba
Have a little mercy on the lady
You and I know that the president is not in charge
The man dosent know his left from right
It's open season for all the thieves in APC to enrich themselves....
It's time for all the Fulani men to help themselves with the nations treasury
The zombies of nairaland please come and tell this lady how wonderful and well funished the aso rock clinic is...
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by ZombieTAMER: 6:52pm On Sep 29
shekauvsbuhari:
She will do no such thing because she knows her father is not in charge
5 Likes
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by giftq: 6:53pm On Sep 29
OLUTOYOSI15:i thought they are fighting kwarapshon
12 Likes
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by SalamRushdie: 6:53pm On Sep 29
samebony1 I remember you not believing it was Buhari's poor administration that ran our hospitals Aground in the 80s ..Here is a state house trailer for you
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by Ojiofor: 6:54pm On Sep 29
SMH for Mr integrity!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by Chikpat(m): 6:54pm On Sep 29
This z bitchy of Zahra.... dont ask us...go tell ur papa
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by dodelight(m): 6:55pm On Sep 29
Oh, dear Zahra, most Nigerians are more disappointed in your father than you!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by solid3(m): 6:56pm On Sep 29
I weep for Nigeria.
This is the same clinic they defended spending N3.2 billion on in 2016 and another N42 billion earmarked in 2017 for same useless clinic serving useless set o people.
As for Zahra, she can rant to the moon and back.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by Paperwhite(m): 6:58pm On Sep 29
Abeg spare Nigerians that BS and direct that to your papa that loves the cosy comfort of a London hospital than a heavily budgeted but non-functional State House Clinic while poor citizens cant get a simple PCM.Meanwhile where did Buhari got the made-in-Nigeria drugs that Lai Muhammed said he was using while in London Government of hypocrisy and corruption.Hope the government will proscribe her as a terrorist? Zombies come defend your oga.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by UduMgbo1: 7:34pm On Sep 29
Shameless harlot
2 Likes
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by SalamRushdie: 7:35pm On Sep 29
UduMgbo1:
Oh so she is a harlot now for stating the obvious
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by ajepako(f): 7:39pm On Sep 29
Even the girl is disappointed in her father's administration...
29 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by patval(f): 7:40pm On Sep 29
your papa scrotum there! una wan start another blame game as if na Patience Jonathan be Aso Clinic CMD.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by deji68: 7:50pm On Sep 29
SalamRushdie:
1 Like
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by Houseofglam7(f): 8:10pm On Sep 29
Dis gal brain dey overheat ni
Adon gerrit
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by Iyajelili(f): 8:52pm On Sep 29
Wail wailer wailest. Your eye go soon clear
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by jeeqaa7(m): 9:32pm On Sep 29
Y
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by klassykute(m): 9:32pm On Sep 29
Lol
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by lilprinze: 9:32pm On Sep 29
she should better go and ask her father and stop disturbing us.
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by lonelydora(m): 9:33pm On Sep 29
Who is she asking? Why will they stock it when her father treats himself in London clinic? No need to spend twice, all the money is going for her father's trip to London. Iranu!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by zenmaster: 9:33pm On Sep 29
ajepako:Sai change
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by Desyner: 9:33pm On Sep 29
This girl dull. She should ask her father now or is it pictures alone they are permitted to take with their papa?
2 Likes
|Re: Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State by samyyoung1(m): 9:34pm On Sep 29
Lol
2 Likes
