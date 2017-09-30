Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Zahra Buhari Complains About The Clinic In Aso Rock That Is In Bad State (25151 Views)

"Where is the money going to?"-President Buhari's daughter, Zahra, raises concern over poor state of the villa clinic despite N3bn budgetary allocation







Zahra took to her IG page to raise concerns over the poor state of the hospital in the villa despite the N3 billion budgeted for the hospital in the 2017 budget. She is asking where all the money is going to. See her comments below









is like something is doing her in head or her brain is paining her. She should ask her father what the billions of Naira allocated to the hospital have been used for. 174 Likes 8 Shares

I don't want to believe she posted this but if na true, the question should be directed to the dullard -in-Chief Bullhari.





The level of corruption in this administration will make GEJ and PDP Saints. Make another party take over first. 31 Likes 1 Share

Baby, take that matter to your father na. 52 Likes 3 Shares

OLUTOYOSI15:

tuniski:

Hahahaha , when I maintain that Buhari is the is the most disorganised person alive and every thing he touched returns to the caveman days somebody will say I am hating on him ..This is the man that zombies hope will fix Nigeria yet even state house clinic with a huge budget under his nose has been run completely aground ..Abi is it low oil prices that stopped them from buying common syringe too ? I dey Laff oooo 69 Likes 5 Shares

DrChukzy:

I don't want to believe she posted this

OLUTOYOSI15:

is like something is doing her in head or her brain is paining her. She should ask her father what the billions of Naira allocated to the hospital have been used for. Haba

Have a little mercy on the lady

You and I know that the president is not in charge

The man dosent know his left from right



It's open season for all the thieves in APC to enrich themselves....

It's time for all the Fulani men to help themselves with the nations treasury



shekauvsbuhari:

Baby, take that matter to your father na.

OLUTOYOSI15:

samebony1 I remember you not believing it was Buhari's poor administration that ran our hospitals Aground in the 80s ..Here is a state house trailer for you 12 Likes 2 Shares

SMH for Mr integrity! 3 Likes 1 Share

This z bitchy of Zahra.... dont ask us...go tell ur papa 1 Like 1 Share

Oh, dear Zahra, most Nigerians are more disappointed in your father than you! 7 Likes 1 Share

I weep for Nigeria.



This is the same clinic they defended spending N3.2 billion on in 2016 and another N42 billion earmarked in 2017 for same useless clinic serving useless set o people.



As for Zahra, she can rant to the moon and back. 27 Likes 1 Share

Shameless harlot 2 Likes

UduMgbo1:

Shameless harlot

Even the girl is disappointed in her father's administration... 29 Likes 2 Shares

your papa scrotum there! una wan start another blame game as if na Patience Jonathan be Aso Clinic CMD. 8 Likes 1 Share



SalamRushdie:

samebony1 I remember you not believing it was Buhari's poor administration that ran our hospitals Aground in the 80s ..Here is a state house trailer for you 1 Like









Wail wailer wailest. Your eye go soon clear

Y

Lol

she should better go and ask her father and stop disturbing us.

Who is she asking? Why will they stock it when her father treats himself in London clinic? No need to spend twice, all the money is going for her father's trip to London. Iranu!!! 2 Likes

ajepako:

Even the girl is disappointed in her father's administration...









This girl dull. She should ask her father now or is it pictures alone they are permitted to take with their papa? 2 Likes