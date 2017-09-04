₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by 36govs: 8:11am
@VivianGist
#TIDALXBMIA : Tiwa Savage , Maleek Berry & Others Perform Live at TIDAL XBMIA Concert in USA - Pictures
Checkout the Pictures from the #TIDALXBMIA (Made in America) Concert ft. Nigerian Top Celebrities Tiwa Savage & Maleek Berry , Together with Other world Celebrities ... see pictures below
Source : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/tiwa-savage-maleek-berry-others-perform-live-at-tidal-xbmia-concert-in-usa-pictures
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by 36govs: 8:12am
More : http://www.viviangist.com.ng/tiwa-savage-maleek-berry-others-perform-live-at-tidal-xbmia-concert-in-usa-pictures
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by pizzylee(m): 8:14am
baby fresh on d beat n it killing dem all of course
8 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Obiohai: 8:15am
Tiwa, rolling with the industry current owners. Up you girl.
Is this ftc
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:19am
huzzein, tundexmania, mkido, teemiror, jayzeed *awon tiwa ni bbf i wish u guyz to quick break into limelight #back 2d topic tiwa's position can invite devil kai!
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:20am
international something
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by PROPUNTER(m): 8:24am
Tiwa savage why are u making things difficult for Tbillz , that guy guy man dey suffer inside.
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by thesicilian: 8:26am
Go back to your husband
2 Likes 3 Shares
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Arthurwinner(m): 9:07am
if is davido or wizkid somebody wee not hia
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:32am
Maleek Berry is going places
1 Like
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Effizy12(m): 10:16am
So Wizkid decided to not show for this concert after been listed. Nawa for that dude oh.the show wea some ppl dey pray for.
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Effizy12(m): 10:17am
Arthurwinner:
Well wizkid was also listed to perform, he just decided not to show up.
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by mars123(m): 10:38am
thesicilian:To please you abi and displease herself. Because that is how you are living your own life
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Obikemmi: 11:36am
mars123:I concur
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Briansill: 11:37am
Elnino4ladies:
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by realestniggah: 11:37am
Tiwa look good
if she was from america she would be on Beyonce and rihanna level
1 Like
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by SugarMummyUSA(f): 11:38am
Tiwa, Always a cutie! Looks really adorable
Proud Sugar Mummy
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by femo122: 11:39am
Rock nation
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 11:40am
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by rofanx13: 11:40am
Next.....
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by bamite(m): 11:40am
Proudly 9ja
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by sotall(m): 11:41am
Tiwa...you are exposing too much ooo
Remember you are sombori's wife.
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by nwoye72: 11:41am
nice one.tiwa
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by silvermania(m): 11:42am
I love tiwa, Iam gonna work with her someday
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Fkforyou(m): 11:42am
Maleek Berry..
Leader of the New school.
The guy is slowly making waves..
Headies Next Rated Artist.
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by femijay8271(m): 11:42am
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by lordsharks(m): 11:42am
Tiwa is gaining more fame
Re: Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) by Thylord(m): 11:42am
xxx7554:nice one
