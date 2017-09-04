Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Jay Z & Others Perform At Tidalxbmia Concert (Photos) (6427 Views)

#TIDALXBMIA : Tiwa Savage , Maleek Berry & Others Perform Live at TIDAL XBMIA Concert in USA - Pictures



Checkout the Pictures from the #TIDALXBMIA (Made in America) Concert ft. Nigerian Top Celebrities Tiwa Savage & Maleek Berry , Together with Other world Celebrities ... see pictures below



baby fresh on d beat n it killing dem all of course 8 Likes 2 Shares





Is this ftc Tiwa, rolling with the industry current owners. Up you girl.Is this ftc

huzzein, tundexmania, mkido, teemiror, jayzeed *awon tiwa ni bbf i wish u guyz to quick break into limelight #back 2d topic tiwa's position can invite devil kai!

international something

Tiwa savage why are u making things difficult for Tbillz , that guy guy man dey suffer inside.

Go back to your husband 2 Likes 3 Shares

if is davido or wizkid somebody wee not hia

Maleek Berry is going places 1 Like

So Wizkid decided to not show for this concert after been listed. Nawa for that dude oh.the show wea some ppl dey pray for.

Well wizkid was also listed to perform, he just decided not to show up. Well wizkid was also listed to perform, he just decided not to show up.

Go back to your husband To please you abi and displease herself. Because that is how you are living your own life To please you abi and displease herself. Because that is how you are living your own life

To please you abi and displease herself. Because that is how you are living your own life I concur I concur

Tiwa look good



if she was from america she would be on Beyonce and rihanna level 1 Like

Tiwa, Always a cutie! Looks really adorable



Proud Sugar Mummy

Rock nation

Next.....

Proudly 9ja

Tiwa...you are exposing too much ooo



Remember you are sombori's wife.

nice one.tiwa

I love tiwa, Iam gonna work with her someday





Leader of the New school.



The guy is slowly making waves..



Tiwa is gaining more fame