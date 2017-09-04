₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by sojiboy(m): 7:27pm
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, is leading the Nigerian delegation to the Africa Down Under Conference, holding in Perth, Australia, between September 6th to 8th, 2017.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/fayemi-leads-nigerian-delegation-to-adu/amp/
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by fashrola(m): 8:04pm
Nice
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by MisterSols: 8:05pm
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by richidinho(m): 8:05pm
Mttcheeew
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by favourmic(m): 8:05pm
Fiksgbkj
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by lathrowinger: 8:05pm
Afonja do the best... yolicom is ahead every body. Smart player. I hail onye yoruba...
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by coolestchris(m): 8:05pm
hmm
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by Bashliveon(m): 8:06pm
Two years after awarding billions into the sector, Fayemi is busy sleeping and fighting fayose...
God punish APC .
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by gurunlocker: 8:06pm
I laugh in kuvuki....
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by PhilAmadeus: 8:07pm
JKF doing us proud...Ride on sire...
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by soberdrunk(m): 8:07pm
I don't understand, must we always use 'foreign investors'? No local mining companies in Nigeria?
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by besticality: 8:07pm
Let's hope something reasonable come out of it
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by cepha4: 8:07pm
Why go to Australia when he can lead them to my house?
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by gberra: 8:11pm
While Nigeria is forging ahead, the potor people are busy clashing with soldiers & wasting away the little left of their biafuro lives.
Diversification in progress. We need to put oil in its place.Mining is capable of spinning far more revenues & development than oil
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by nairavsdollars: 8:11pm
Another jamboree
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by Abdulsalaam9(m): 8:11pm
Fayemi is an eloquent man, i belv he will represent us well in d conference
ASUU pls am fed up, ds is d 4rh week 4 God's sake
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by jaxxy(m): 8:11pm
I hope this isn't just activity
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by NextGovernor(m): 8:12pm
Waste of public funds as usaul to pursue what will never materialize....
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by demsid(m): 8:12pm
I kno what this man is doing.
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by Sniper12: 8:15pm
If there are commercial viable reserves glencore and co would have come. For now only d chinese tongyi allied dey make am in the sector here. What happened to the nickel wey dem discover. Bubu nd dis guy are plain useless
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by tkObserver(m): 8:17pm
sojiboy:
Another chunk from the taxpayer's purse.
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by 9japrof(m): 8:19pm
Another waste of taxpayers funds....
Another misplaced priority, abi they think these whites are fools.
You don't need to waste money all in the guise of attracting investors. The whites and Chinese are smart Businessmen, if your environment is right, they would come and invest. They have portfolio managers and investment bankers who give them insights on where's smart to invest, abeg all the brouhaha about the Chinese bilateral agreement that would help us reduce our over dependence on oil, what's up with that one.
Abeg fayemi, codedly dey chop ur money, they collect travel allowance, they "jalinvate" up and down, no be your fault, na ur oga ajala the traveler na e show una way. With the recent reshuffling looming, if you no dey shake body, they fit shuffle u commot thinking say u no dey work..
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by Pavore9: 8:21pm
Another jamboree!
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by gberra: 8:21pm
NextGovernor:.The significance of the conference has been well detailed
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by mayze: 8:26pm
soberdrunk:
That is why it is good to read...this below answers ur question
Ensure robust tracking of the competitive activities of other mining countries towards identifying ways through which Nigeria can improve the marketability and competitiveness of our mining industry.
“Use the opportunity to learn best industry practices around the globe as well as new and improved technology or techniques adopted for mining operations and geological data gathering in other mining jurisdictions.”
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by soberdrunk(m): 8:32pm
mayze:
Uncle 'Reading' you did not read this part "Showcase to potential investors, investment opportunities in the mining sector in Nigeria", and since you are so knowledgeable, why dont you mention five 'local' mining companies in Nigeria.........
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by seguno2: 8:37pm
A PhD holder should tell us what plans he has for developing local skills and research capacity in these areas instead of using this as a cover up for stashing our scarce foreign exchange abroad while doing propaganda.
How many foreign investors have resulted from all the foreign trips by overpaid public servants since 1999?
How many? How much foreign investment?
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by igirabata123(m): 8:47pm
Jamboree, He was a state Governor for four years, when he was the Alpha and Omega, he couldn't attract igbo business men to the state, when he now works under someone authority, he is wooing investment. I tired for my country.
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by GavelSlam: 8:47pm
seguno2:
What skill?
The local skills would be burnished by the same local players who have never made any meaningful contribution.
When the government goes on a road trip to encourage foreign players you the usual usurpers would do everything to frustrate them. Yet, you cry that there are no investors or opportunities.
Can't you mine gold or uranium yourself?
|Re: Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 by Keneking: 8:51pm
Fayose can't achieve this
