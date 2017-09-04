Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kayode Fayemi Leads Nigerian Delegation To Australia, September 6 (2948 Views)

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, is leading the Nigerian delegation to the Africa Down Under Conference, holding in Perth, Australia, between September 6th to 8th, 2017.



Widely regarded as a conference that attracts significant interest from organisations prospecting for business opportunities in the mining sector in Africa, the Nigerian delegation includes critical stakeholders, notably, officials of some state governments in charge of minerals and mining; financial experts, investors and operators.



The Minister will also deliver a paper “Mining for Shared Prosperity: Why Nigeria, Why Now” on the opening day of the conference which is renowned as one of the leading fora for facilitating discussions on how to grow investments and participation in the African Mining space.



Nigeria was a major focus at the conference last year following the discovery, by an Australian firm, of a huge deposit of Nickel in Kaduna State. The Minister is expected to provide an update on the mineral among other issues, during the conference.





According to a statement by the Ministry, Nigeria’s participation at this year’s conference is expected to serve the following strategic objectives: “Signal to the international mining community, the country’s economic policy priorities which focus on the diversification of Nigeria’s revenue base by repositioning the mining sector for greater productivity.



“Showcase to potential investors, investment opportunities in the mining sector in Nigeria, existing incentives and on going reforms.



“Take advantage of the attendance of key decision makers and influencers in the industry from all over the world to engage in high-level Economic Diplomacy, to address the misconceptions about Nigeria’s mining industry and business environment in general, that accounts for her low ranking on the global mining policy perception and ease-of-doing-business indices.



“Network with other government delegates (especially of African countries) and representatives of multilateral organizations, to explore potential areas of cooperation and to ensure Nigeria takes a lead and visible role in advancing the objectives of the African Mining Vision (AVM).





“Ensure robust tracking of the competitive activities of other mining countries towards identifying ways through which Nigeria can improve the marketability and competitiveness of our mining industry.



“Use the opportunity to learn best industry practices around the globe as well as new and improved technology or techniques adopted for mining operations and geological data gathering in other mining jurisdictions.”



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/fayemi-leads-nigerian-delegation-to-adu/amp/

Two years after awarding billions into the sector, Fayemi is busy sleeping and fighting fayose...

God punish APC . 9 Likes 2 Shares

JKF doing us proud...Ride on sire...

I don't understand, must we always use 'foreign investors'? No local mining companies in Nigeria? 2 Likes

Let's hope something reasonable come out of it

While Nigeria is forging ahead, the potor people are busy clashing with soldiers & wasting away the little left of their biafuro lives.



Diversification in progress. We need to put oil in its place.Mining is capable of spinning far more revenues & development than oil 5 Likes 1 Share

Fayemi is an eloquent man, i belv he will represent us well in d conference





I hope this isn't just activity 1 Like

Waste of public funds as usaul to pursue what will never materialize.... 3 Likes 1 Share

I kno what this man is doing.



If there are commercial viable reserves glencore and co would have come. For now only d chinese tongyi allied dey make am in the sector here. What happened to the nickel wey dem discover. Bubu nd dis guy are plain useless 2 Likes 1 Share

Another chunk from the taxpayer's purse. Another chunk from the taxpayer's purse. 2 Likes 1 Share

Another waste of taxpayers funds....



Another misplaced priority, abi they think these whites are fools.



You don't need to waste money all in the guise of attracting investors. The whites and Chinese are smart Businessmen, if your environment is right, they would come and invest. They have portfolio managers and investment bankers who give them insights on where's smart to invest, abeg all the brouhaha about the Chinese bilateral agreement that would help us reduce our over dependence on oil, what's up with that one.



Abeg fayemi, codedly dey chop ur money, they collect travel allowance, they "jalinvate" up and down, no be your fault, na ur oga ajala the traveler na e show una way. With the recent reshuffling looming, if you no dey shake body, they fit shuffle u commot thinking say u no dey work.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Another jamboree! 1 Like 1 Share

NextGovernor:

Waste of public funds as usaul to pursue what will never materialize .... .The significance of the conference has been well detailed .The significance of the conference has been well detailed 1 Like 1 Share

soberdrunk:

I don't understand, must we always use 'foreign investors'? No local mining companies in Nigeria?

That is why it is good to read...this below answers ur question



Ensure robust tracking of the competitive activities of other mining countries towards identifying ways through which Nigeria can improve the marketability and competitiveness of our mining industry.



“Use the opportunity to learn best industry practices around the globe as well as new and improved technology or techniques adopted for mining operations and geological data gathering in other mining jurisdictions.” That is why it is good to read...this below answers ur questionEnsure robust tracking of the competitive activities of other mining countries towards identifying ways through which Nigeria can improve the marketability and competitiveness of our mining industry.“Use the opportunity to learn best industry practices around the globe as well as new and improved technology or techniques adopted for mining operations and geological data gathering in other mining jurisdictions.” 1 Like

That is why it is good to read...this below answers ur question



Ensure robust tracking of the competitive activities of other mining countries towards identifying ways through which Nigeria can improve the marketability and competitiveness of our mining industry.



“Use the opportunity to learn best industry practices around the globe as well as new and improved technology or techniques adopted for mining operations and geological data gathering in other mining jurisdictions.”



Uncle 'Reading' you did not read this part "Showcase to potential investors, investment opportunities in the mining sector in Nigeria", and since you are so knowledgeable, why dont you mention five 'local' mining companies in Nigeria......... Uncle 'Reading' you did not read this part "Showcase to potential investors, investment opportunities in the mining sector in Nigeria", and since you are so knowledgeable, why dont you mention five 'local' mining companies in Nigeria.........

A PhD holder should tell us what plans he has for developing local skills and research capacity in these areas instead of using this as a cover up for stashing our scarce foreign exchange abroad while doing propaganda.

How many foreign investors have resulted from all the foreign trips by overpaid public servants since 1999?

How many? How much foreign investment? 1 Like

Jamboree, He was a state Governor for four years, when he was the Alpha and Omega, he couldn't attract igbo business men to the state, when he now works under someone authority, he is wooing investment. I tired for my country. 1 Like

seguno2:

A PhD holder should tell us what plans he has for developing local skills and research capacity in these areas instead of using this as a cover up for stashing our scarce foreign exchange abroad while doing propaganda.

How many foreign investors have resulted from all the foreign trips by overpaid public servants since 1999? How many? How much investment?

What skill?



The local skills would be burnished by the same local players who have never made any meaningful contribution.



When the government goes on a road trip to encourage foreign players you the usual usurpers would do everything to frustrate them. Yet, you cry that there are no investors or opportunities.



Can't you mine gold or uranium yourself?