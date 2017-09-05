₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by centoke30(m): 9:20pm On Sep 04
I was in the shop, all of a sudden people started running, I came out to see Hausa men and women running to safety.
I was then meant to understand that IPOBs were beating and chasing them away because they IPOBs alleged that the army officers stationed at isi gate beat up an Ibo man(Keke driver) mercilessly and took him away. The IPOBs were aggravated because all the Army officers stationed there are all Hausas and that led them to beat up the Hausas around there.
The Army officers came back and saw what the IPOBs did to the Hausas, they had to call an Armored vehicle and started chasing the IPOBs away from there, they shot tear gas and guns randomly before they entered into the nearby streets chasing people away and damaging both cars and Keke napep.. it wasn't funny oooo. Some IPOB People lost their goods and other items while the Hausas were left out of the drama as they(hausas) were busy with there business at Isi gate.
NB: I heard what started the fracas was that an army officer was beaten up by a Keke driver who he wanted to punish and that the Keke driver disarmed him and used the bottom of the gun to hit the officer's head. The army officers there poured out there anger on other Keke men... the main message that the IPOBs there said the wanted to send was that they don't need hausa Army officers because the officers don't treat them with respect.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by Remimadrid(m): 9:31pm On Sep 04
Good for them, they taught they can just create mayhem because they are in their land. Stupid IPOB, stupid leader, Kanu is a pig.
quote me u IPOB sluts and face an early grav
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by GameGod(m): 9:34pm On Sep 04
See cowardness, why attacking the Hausas instead of the soldiers? As i said earlier, the excess intake of Cownu's urine is making these IPOB bastards to go nut.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by GameGod(m): 9:37pm On Sep 04
Ordinary 4 soldiers supervise the demolition of a market in IMO state, yet these IPOB bastards are clamouring for war. Its sucks to be an iPod miscreant. Bunch of swines.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by GoroTango: 9:42pm On Sep 04
This is a very bad omen, the beginning of the bloodshed ahead that some of us repeatedly warned against when the day comes that IPOB finally decide to challenge the state on the streets. May this small incident never happen ever again
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by Conductorr1: 9:46pm On Sep 04
GameGod:
GoroTango:
Remimadrid:
Frail-looking fulani soldiers that can't defeat boko haram but can fight an unarmed keke man.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by Angel196(f): 9:53pm On Sep 04
Chai. On top this matter alone I done read different versions for nairaland only. Only God knows the true reason for the violent outburst, whether na keke driver beat him passenger or na soldier bully keke driver who over powered and burst his head oh or na soldier way the fight against thugs. Different versions and no way to know the actually story.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by Danny287(m): 9:54pm On Sep 04
Just observing
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by zenmaster: 9:57pm On Sep 04
Conductorr1:
Na only them waka come
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by AntiIPOB: 10:02pm On Sep 04
Remimadrid:So one idiot go for the soldier's riffle?
Why is he still breathing?
I want to know how the Igbo's managed to know that all the soldiers posted at the said gate are only Hausa's?
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by kettykin: 10:03pm On Sep 04
Angel196:
You can imagine what the scenario might have looked like having an unarmed keke rider disarm a soldier and break his head sometimes I really weep for Nigeria. I weep because soldiers have now become a laughing stock , I pray ipobians don't get tempted to Carry arms because innocent women and children will again pau the price for incompetent soldiers.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by AntiIPOB: 10:05pm On Sep 04
Conductorr1:Very soon they will start using you guys for target practice.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by Eastfield1: 10:10pm On Sep 04
.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by brize(m): 10:22pm On Sep 04
Another yoruba eye witness account from Oshogbo Idp camp.........
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by dudebuck: 10:31pm On Sep 04
centoke30:eye witness from oshogbo
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by zenmaster: 10:44pm On Sep 04
brize:He was describing events in Ogbomosho
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by Yakson09: 10:50pm On Sep 04
pigdiots are d most uxeless people on earth.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by rosebowl01(m): 11:00pm On Sep 04
GameGod:
Let's be fair in our assessment here; why will those soldiers of mainly northern extraction be harassing local population? Will they allow that in their domain? Is there any reason why they must use ethnic bias in the operations? Can mainly igbo combine and be beating people up in Kano without reprisals. This is just wrong.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by Yakson09: 11:05pm On Sep 04
Conductorr1:u ar mad.... u ar one of d pig and idiot according to cownu from potor repub of erosion.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by 9jabull: 11:22pm On Sep 04
centoke30:
Live from Radio Biafra London callers, was that Nizooria army stopped a drive that was having Biafra flag hanged on his dash board.
They started questioning the man & shot him on the leg.
So people stated gathering to rush the man to hospital but they stated shooting & shot two more persons they also destroyed peoples property.
They have failed because their intimidations can't stop us.
Those that claim that call for referendum is call for war are pushing us to the wall.
Those that don't obey court order which they swear to uphold are pushing us to the wall.
They world ears & eyes are open on Nizooria but they don't want to talk or act but when we pick up arms the will be forced to talk.
Biafra is an ideology which can never be subdued by shooting but logically through referendum.
On Biafra no going
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by THUNDER4real(m): 11:28pm On Sep 04
"keke driver disarmed a Nigerian soldier and use the head of his gun and hit him" ....I no fit laf...Our Nigerian soldiers na beans.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by smilingface(m): 11:37pm On Sep 04
Remimadrid:I don't pity you I pity those brave Yoruba's and oba that are still in prison for defending ili ife..its a disgrace that instead of seeking for their freedom you're worried about what goes on in igboland
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by smilingface(m): 11:39pm On Sep 04
GameGod:hehehe people can lie sha...the soldiers that came to demolish the market can take down your region in 2days cowards.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by smilingface(m): 11:43pm On Sep 04
GoroTango:amen......trying their best to provoke ipob...please they should not take up arms..only the innocents will suffer.
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by charpes(m): 11:52pm On Sep 04
MY QUESTION IS CAN BUHARI AND KANU EVER DINE TOGETHER?
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by YoungDaNaval(m): 12:25am
Ordinary Keke driver disarmed a so called trained soldier? Shame on Nigeria Army!
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by Terkimbi01: 4:40am
Nigeria is not working
The country is a killing field. When will the black man get sense?
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by odduduwa: 4:57am
Remimadrid:just pray it doesn't get to running inside market cos no pastor can cure that madness kpele the curse is generational
|Re: The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It by odduduwa: 5:03am
GameGod:north miscreants sacked you in Lagos a major city in your father's compound you didn't fim na army wey get right to wield weapon na you dey complain
