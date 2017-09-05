Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The IPOB, Hausas And Soldiers Clash In Umuahia: Reason Behind It (9041 Views)

I was in the shop, all of a sudden people started running, I came out to see Hausa men and women running to safety.



I was then meant to understand that IPOBs were beating and chasing them away because they IPOBs alleged that the army officers stationed at isi gate beat up an Ibo man(Keke driver) mercilessly and took him away. The IPOBs were aggravated because all the Army officers stationed there are all Hausas and that led them to beat up the Hausas around there.



The Army officers came back and saw what the IPOBs did to the Hausas, they had to call an Armored vehicle and started chasing the IPOBs away from there, they shot tear gas and guns randomly before they entered into the nearby streets chasing people away and damaging both cars and Keke napep.. it wasn't funny oooo. Some IPOB People lost their goods and other items while the Hausas were left out of the drama as they(hausas) were busy with there business at Isi gate.



NB: I heard what started the fracas was that an army officer was beaten up by a Keke driver who he wanted to punish and that the Keke driver disarmed him and used the bottom of the gun to hit the officer's head. The army officers there poured out there anger on other Keke men... the main message that the IPOBs there said the wanted to send was that they don't need hausa Army officers because the officers don't treat them with respect. 20 Likes 2 Shares

Good for them, they taught they can just create mayhem because they are in their land. Stupid IPOB, stupid leader, Kanu is a pig.

quote me u IPOB sluts and face an early grav 47 Likes 4 Shares

See cowardness, why attacking the Hausas instead of the soldiers? As i said earlier, the excess intake of Cownu's urine is making these IPOB bastards to go nut. 38 Likes 5 Shares

Ordinary 4 soldiers supervise the demolition of a market in IMO state, yet these IPOB bastards are clamouring for war. Its sucks to be an iPod miscreant. Bunch of swines. 37 Likes 3 Shares

This is a very bad omen, the beginning of the bloodshed ahead that some of us repeatedly warned against when the day comes that IPOB finally decide to challenge the state on the streets. May this small incident never happen ever again 18 Likes 1 Share

Frail-looking fulani soldiers that can't defeat boko haram but can fight an unarmed keke man. Frail-looking fulani soldiers that can't defeat boko haram but can fight an unarmed keke man. 77 Likes 5 Shares

Chai. On top this matter alone I done read different versions for nairaland only. Only God knows the true reason for the violent outburst, whether na keke driver beat him passenger or na soldier bully keke driver who over powered and burst his head oh or na soldier way the fight against thugs. Different versions and no way to know the actually story. 3 Likes

I want to know how the Igbo's managed to know that all the soldiers posted at the said gate are only Hausa's? So one idiot go for the soldier's riffle?Why is he still breathing?I want to know how the Igbo's managed to know that all the soldiers posted at the said gate are only Hausa's? 14 Likes 3 Shares

Chai. On top this matter alone I done read different versions for nairaland only. Only God knows the true reason for the violent outburst, whether na keke driver beat him passenger or na soldier bully keke driver who over powered and burst his head oh or na soldier way the fight against thugs. Different versions and no way to know the actually story.

You can imagine what the scenario might have looked like having an unarmed keke rider disarm a soldier and break his head sometimes I really weep for Nigeria. I weep because soldiers have now become a laughing stock , I pray ipobians don't get tempted to Carry arms because innocent women and children will again pau the price for incompetent soldiers. You can imagine what the scenario might have looked like having an unarmed keke rider disarm a soldier and break his head sometimes I really weep for Nigeria. I weep because soldiers have now become a laughing stock , I pray ipobians don't get tempted to Carry arms because innocent women and children will again pau the price for incompetent soldiers. 2 Likes

Frail-looking fulani soldiers that can't defeat boko haram but can fight an unarmed keke man. Very soon they will start using you guys for target practice. Very soon they will start using you guys for target practice. 6 Likes

Another yoruba eye witness account from Oshogbo Idp camp......... 26 Likes

eye witness from oshogbo

He was describing events in Ogbomosho

pigdiots are d most uxeless people on earth. 5 Likes

See cowardness, why attacking the Hausas instead of the soldiers? As i said earlier, the excess intake of Cownu's urine is making these bastards to go nut.

Let's be fair in our assessment here; why will those soldiers of mainly northern extraction be harassing local population? Will they allow that in their domain? Is there any reason why they must use ethnic bias in the operations? Can mainly igbo combine and be beating people up in Kano without reprisals. This is just wrong. Let's be fair in our assessment here; why will those soldiers of mainly northern extraction be harassing local population? Will they allow that in their domain? Is there any reason why they must use ethnic bias in the operations? Can mainly igbo combine and be beating people up in Kano without reprisals. This is just wrong. 15 Likes

OK o. Lemme confirm from Awolowlo the King of pigs. u ar mad.... u ar one of d pig and idiot according to cownu from potor repub of erosion. u ar mad.... u ar one of d pig and idiot according to cownu from potor repub of erosion. 1 Like

Live from Radio Biafra London callers, was that Nizooria army stopped a drive that was having Biafra flag hanged on his dash board.

They started questioning the man & shot him on the leg.

So people stated gathering to rush the man to hospital but they stated shooting & shot two more persons they also destroyed peoples property.

They have failed because their intimidations can't stop us.

Those that claim that call for referendum is call for war are pushing us to the wall.

Those that don't obey court order which they swear to uphold are pushing us to the wall.

They world ears & eyes are open on Nizooria but they don't want to talk or act but when we pick up arms the will be forced to talk.

Biafra is an ideology which can never be subdued by shooting but logically through referendum.

On Biafra no going

Live from Radio Biafra London callers, was that Nizooria army stopped a drive that was having Biafra flag hanged on his dash board.

They started questioning the man & shot him on the leg.

So people stated gathering to rush the man to hospital but they stated shooting & shot two more persons they also destroyed peoples property.



They have failed because their intimidations can't stop us.



Those that claim that call for referendum is call for war are pushing us to the wall.

Those that don't obey court order which they swear to uphold are pushing us to the wall.



They world ears & eyes are open on Nizooria but they don't want to talk or act but when we pick up arms the will be forced to talk.



Biafra is an ideology which can never be subdued by shooting but logically through referendum.



On Biafra no going Live from Radio Biafra London callers, was that Nizooria army stopped a drive that was having Biafra flag hanged on his dash board.They started questioning the man & shot him on the leg.So people stated gathering to rush the man to hospital but they stated shooting & shot two more persons they also destroyed peoples property.They have failed because their intimidations can't stop us.Those that claim that call for referendum is call for war are pushing us to the wall.Those that don't obey court order which they swear to uphold are pushing us to the wall.They world ears & eyes are open on Nizooria but they don't want to talk or act but when we pick up arms the will be forced to talk.Biafra is an ideology which can never be subdued by shooting but logically through referendum.On Biafra no going 24 Likes 1 Share

"keke driver disarmed a Nigerian soldier and use the head of his gun and hit him" ....I no fit laf...Our Nigerian soldiers na beans. 9 Likes

Good for them, they taught they can just create mayhem because they are in their land. Stupid IPOB, stupid leader, Kanu is a pig.

I don't pity you I pity those brave Yoruba's and oba that are still in prison for defending ili ife..its a disgrace that instead of seeking for their freedom you're worried about what goes on in igboland

Ordinary 4 soldiers supervise the demolition of a market in IMO state, yet these IPOB bastards are clamouring for war. Its sucks to be an iPod miscreant. Bunch of swine. hehehe people can lie sha...the soldiers that came to demolish the market can take down your region in 2days cowards. hehehe people can lie sha...the soldiers that came to demolish the market can take down your region in 2days cowards. 4 Likes

This is a very bad omen, the beginning of the bloodshed ahead that some of us repeatedly warned against when the day comes that IPOB finally decide to challenge the state on the streets. May this small incident never happen ever again amen......trying their best to provoke ipob...please they should not take up arms..only the innocents will suffer. amen......trying their best to provoke ipob...please they should not take up arms..only the innocents will suffer.

MY QUESTION IS CAN BUHARI AND KANU EVER DINE TOGETHER?

Ordinary Keke driver disarmed a so called trained soldier? Shame on Nigeria Army! 5 Likes

Nigeria is not working

The country is a killing field. When will the black man get sense?

just pray it doesn't get to running inside market cos no pastor can cure that madness kpele the curse is generational

quote me u IPOB sluts and face an early grav just pray it doesn't get to running inside market cos no pastor can cure that madness kpele the curse is generational just pray it doesn't get to running inside market cos no pastor can cure that madness kpele the curse is generational 1 Like