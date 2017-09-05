₦airaland Forum

God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation - Politics

Politics / God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation

God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by lightblazingnow(m): 4:57pm
God will choose my successor - Fayose - The Nation Nigeria
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, said on Monday he has been having private discussion with potential governorship aspirants in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), telling them “to allow him seek God’s consent” on the choice of a successor.

He said although aspirants have the right to aspire for the state’s number one seat, he (Fayose) also has the right to support whoever God asks him to support for the 2018 governorship race.

Fayose said he had invited aspirants like his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola; former Commissioner for Works, Mr. Kayode Oso and former Wema Bank Group Managing Director, Mr. Adebisi Omoyeni “into the room” to allow him seek the face of God on his successor.

The governor spoke on Tuesday at his Afao-Ekiti country home during a meeting with PDP aspirants and leaders from Ikole, Ijero and Ise/Orun local government areas of the state.

His alleged opposition to the governorship ambition of Deputy Senate Minority Whip, Senator Biodun Olujimi; former Deputy Governor, Chief Abiodun Aluko, party’s national spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and others has been causing tension in the party.

Fayose said: “Followers need not create a wedge between me and gubernatorial aspirants. As much as aspirants have the right to aspire, I also reserve the right to support whoever God asks him to support.

“If I were asked to pick a candidate to succeed me, I would have picked Kayode Oso straight off. But I have called him into the room and told him to allow me seek God’s consent concerning it.

“I have called my deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola. I have also called Bisi Omoyeni into the room and asked him to allow me seek God’s consent. Whoever God chooses, we will support among the aspirants. Whoever that is not the one, the spirit of sportsmanship should be embraced.

“I have nothing against Prince Adedayo Adeyeye. I have great respect for him, from ministerial appointment to chairmanship (of the Governing Council) at Ekiti State University and then his recommendation to the party at the national level.

“I have always stood by him. I wouldn’t have done that for someone I don’t love, so mischief makers had better looked elsewhere to play their game.”

Fayose also appealed to party members to downplay personal agenda and ensure the party’s interest is put on the front burner, adding that “never will any candidate be imposed on the people.







Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by lightblazingnow(m): 4:57pm
Don't trust human being to promote you, promotion comes from above...

Only the chosen one will rise up and be upheld by CHRIST JESUS
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by simplyhonest(m): 5:03pm
seems God now votes in Ekiti abi? ...just come out and tell us ur chosen candidate...

Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Jostico: 5:04pm
angry And that other one is vying for 2022

Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by lightblazingnow(m): 6:06pm
He knows
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by rattlesnake(m): 7:30pm
Ode
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Johngla(m): 7:30pm
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:31pm
Jargons of thieves!!
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Omagzee(m): 7:31pm
God will not choose anything bros. APC will do the needful just like how this bloody photography secret was revealed. Don't open if you are not a photographer please. Don't say I didn't warn you http://www.fototech.com.ng/excellent-photos-kit-lens/
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by maxiuc(m): 7:32pm
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by 9jvirgin(m): 7:32pm
Sad. Someone like you should not even be a school principal but Ekiti people lost it. How can God speak to a nuisance with no moral records or values?

Appears Nigeria is not ripe to practice democracy.

Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by johnteddy(m): 7:33pm
OK with God
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by 9jayes: 7:33pm
very funny
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by romoruyi(m): 7:33pm
lightblazingnow:
Amen

Amen
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by dolphinife: 7:33pm
Lol...so God speaks to Fayose directly....
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by xammy(m): 7:34pm
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by dechriscool(m): 7:34pm
Allow a transparent and varied Congress for delegates to choose candidate of their choice.This will transcend into the people's choice during the gubernatorial election proper ,by extention a win f0r your party.

Hmmm been a while i comment on this forum.Welcome back .cheers fam
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by fait10(m): 7:34pm
This man again

Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by oshe11(m): 7:34pm
before fa




Abeg wats the meaning of ABOKI AND RANKA DEDE

Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Chascop: 7:34pm
I just like this man..
he's brave and bold..
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by tunjijones(m): 7:35pm
This man shd Jst shut up already...
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by 9jvirgin(m): 7:35pm
dolphinife:
Lol...so God speaks to Fayose directly....


The thing tire me o.
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Chascop: 7:35pm
dolphinife:
Lol...so God speaks to Fayose directly....


God speaks to anyone who's ready to hear from him

Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Yinxies(f): 7:35pm
romoruyi:


Amen

Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Benekruku(m): 7:35pm
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by DrShiffy: 7:36pm
Jester of a Governor
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by abbeyty(m): 7:36pm
I thought he wanted to contest again, has he given up ?oops, I forgot he is eyeing presidental seat
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Pavore9: 7:38pm
When a Politician says he is seeking God's consent! cheesy
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by bedspread: 7:38pm
9jvirgin:
Sad. Someone like you should not even be a school principal but Ekiti people lost it. How can God speak to a nuisance with no moral records or values?

Appears Nigeria is not ripe to practice democracy.

Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by wordproof: 7:39pm
I really pity for his successor, the pressure to indict Fayose won't be easy for him escape...
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:39pm
Good! When the righteous are in authority , the people rejoice:

I love that you haveplace God first!

Kayode Osho? I will be on the lookout for him wink
Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Lothario(m): 7:40pm
So it's now a coronation instead of an election which way Nigeria undecided

