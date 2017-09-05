₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by lightblazingnow(m): 4:57pm
God will choose my successor - Fayose - The Nation Nigeria
http://thenationonlineng.net/god-will-choose-successor-fayose/amp/
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by lightblazingnow(m): 4:57pm
Don't trust human being to promote you, promotion comes from above...
Only the chosen one will rise up and be upheld by CHRIST JESUS
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by simplyhonest(m): 5:03pm
seems God now votes in Ekiti abi? ...just come out and tell us ur chosen candidate...
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Jostico: 5:04pm
And that other one is vying for 2022
1 Like
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by lightblazingnow(m): 6:06pm
He knows
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by rattlesnake(m): 7:30pm
Ode
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Johngla(m): 7:30pm
.
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by SOLMICHAEL(m): 7:31pm
Jargons of thieves!!
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Omagzee(m): 7:31pm
God will not choose anything bros. APC will do the needful
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by maxiuc(m): 7:32pm
..
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by 9jvirgin(m): 7:32pm
Sad. Someone like you should not even be a school principal but Ekiti people lost it. How can God speak to a nuisance with no moral records or values?
Appears Nigeria is not ripe to practice democracy.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by johnteddy(m): 7:33pm
OK with God
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by 9jayes: 7:33pm
very funny
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by romoruyi(m): 7:33pm
lightblazingnow:
Amen
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by dolphinife: 7:33pm
Lol...so God speaks to Fayose directly....
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by xammy(m): 7:34pm
Lol
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by dechriscool(m): 7:34pm
Allow a transparent and varied Congress for delegates to choose candidate of their choice.This will transcend into the people's choice during the gubernatorial election proper ,by extention a win f0r your party.
Hmmm been a while i comment on this forum.Welcome back .cheers fam
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by fait10(m): 7:34pm
This man again
1 Like
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by oshe11(m): 7:34pm
before fa
Abeg wats the meaning of ABOKI AND RANKA DEDE
1 Like
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Chascop: 7:34pm
I just like this man..
he's brave and bold..
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by tunjijones(m): 7:35pm
This man shd Jst shut up already...
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by 9jvirgin(m): 7:35pm
dolphinife:
The thing tire me o.
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Chascop: 7:35pm
dolphinife:
God speaks to anyone who's ready to hear from him
3 Likes
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Yinxies(f): 7:35pm
romoruyi:
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Benekruku(m): 7:35pm
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by DrShiffy: 7:36pm
Jester of a Governor
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by abbeyty(m): 7:36pm
I thought he wanted to contest again, has he given up ?oops, I forgot he is eyeing presidental seat
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Pavore9: 7:38pm
When a Politician says he is seeking God's consent!
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by bedspread: 7:38pm
9jvirgin:
3 Likes
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by wordproof: 7:39pm
I really pity for his successor, the pressure to indict Fayose won't be easy for him escape...
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Wiseandtrue(f): 7:39pm
Good! When the righteous are in authority , the people rejoice:
I love that you haveplace God first!
Kayode Osho? I will be on the lookout for him
|Re: God Will Choose My Successor - Fayose - The Nation by Lothario(m): 7:40pm
So it's now a coronation instead of an election which way Nigeria
