|More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by massinola(m): 7:43pm
More revelations are coming out on the controversial reinstatement of Mains. Sahara reporters in series of tweets have claimed the presidency orchestrated his reinstatement. Bellow are their tweets:
FLASH: Buhari's AGF, Abubakar Malami authored a memo in April 2017 to the office of Head of Service, calling for Maina's reinstatement
https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/922532614296268801
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by massinola(m): 7:55pm
BMC crew are having difficult time with their duties recently. The more they try to defend their paymaster, the more heavier damages are been done. Some times I feel pity for them. Their pay is not commiserate with the work they do.
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Ohammadike: 8:32pm
Bubu and the angelic theiving cabal appointed in six months are pighting kwarruption
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by OZAOEKPE(m): 8:34pm
Atiku2019 come follow me laugh the change way they smell now
We warned them but over sabi too much for our country
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by ivolt: 9:02pm
Lies, Forgery and Backdating, these are the trademark
of our "honorable" ministers. This is more like a cabinet
of fraudsters.
SMH
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by mgbadike81: 9:02pm
I think that tinubu's media squad is now out to show Nigeria as a zoo under buhari and they have just hit a soft spot.
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by eleojo23: 9:03pm
Walahi, the corruption in this government is more advanced that the one of the previous govt.
This is Corruption version 2.0. This recent update was released on May 29, 2015.
Abeg we need to downgrade to a lower version in 2019 or simply do a factory restore to 1999 or a more favourable period.
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by gurunlocker: 9:03pm
Corruption swims in this administration.... The person at the top is definitely super clueless.
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by maberry(m): 9:03pm
Chai this APC government just won't stop disgracing themselves and their zombie followers here on Nairaland and at large
Where is Sarrki sef, he seems to have abandoned his duty
Well nobody wants to be associated with failure
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Edygrin(m): 9:03pm
This is the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria. Abacha was a learner
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by honey001(m): 9:03pm
Now I believe APC is more corrupt than PDP.... So the devil someone know is actually better than the angel one does not know....
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by M7even(m): 9:03pm
mtchew...what's the news here
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Gulderbottle85: 9:03pm
God bless GEJ
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Letslive: 9:03pm
Zombies and idoits that were defending rubbish yesterday may God forgive you.
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by umar745(m): 9:04pm
LoL. This Is really embarrassing for Buhari and his anti-corruption mantra.
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Giddiebabalaw(m): 9:04pm
This country is so messed up by the so called CABAL...
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by ezebunafo(m): 9:05pm
I be buhari supporter,but nowadays I no dey understand bubu again.
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Sir03(m): 9:05pm
buahari will sack him no need to point accusing fingers on who reinstate him
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by chesterlee(m): 9:05pm
Foul Nyash DON dey open
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by OGACLO(m): 9:05pm
So why did SR keep quite on this matter April?
In wailers mind, Buhari should just forget about the judiciary and go by SR allegations
He did the best thing by sacking the man
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by MrBigiman: 9:05pm
Maina was stronger than GEJ. With Buhari, he is a chicken feed. Sai Baba!
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Abfinest007(m): 9:05pm
they accused pdp of corruption. lies and deceit brought apc Into power lies and deceit will still remove them from power
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by easyfem: 9:05pm
Buari can't do it all ....
We need military gov
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Akwadefender1: 9:05pm
Lol...I no fit laugh
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by PaChukwudi44: 9:06pm
Maina with PMB and Saraki
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Willy7(m): 9:06pm
Nigeria. Anything to keep the masses distracted, while they loot the Nation dry. God help us
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Dwizeone: 9:07pm
These allegations are weighty, I think Buhari’s incompetence is a stench, how can one explain that all his appointees do whatever they dim fit and he looks away, he doesn’t care to even address these issues and they keep piling up. This old man should please go and arrest. When you think you have heard the worst ...
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Pavore9: 9:07pm
And these ministers were the Saints PMB took some many months to appoint!....Make I laugh!
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by Egein(m): 9:07pm
This administration has already assumed to epochal position of the worst government in the history of this nation. E V E R Y D A Y, there's horrid news of stealing, lies, nepotism, ethnic discrimination, intimidation, killings, and unbarred corruption.
One of my life's greatest mistake is voting for the mistake called Buhari.
|Re: More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters by AburoBuhari: 9:07pm
Nigeria for Sale -Buhari
please is Tinubu,Bakare still in this country
*AburoBuhari*
