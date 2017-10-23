Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / More Revelations On Maina's Reinstatement By Sahara Reporters (32547 Views)

FLASH: Buhari's AGF, Abubakar Malami authored a memo in April 2017 to the office of Head of Service, calling for Maina's reinstatement





FLASH: Min of Interior, Dambazau set up an in-house "reinstatement committee" that recommended Maina's recall and this was backdated to 2013

https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/922532614296268801 More revelations are coming out on the controversial reinstatement of Mains. Sahara reporters in series of tweets have claimed the presidency orchestrated his reinstatement. Bellow are their tweets: 1 Like

BMC crew are having difficult time with their duties recently. The more they try to defend their paymaster, the more heavier damages are been done. Some times I feel pity for them. Their pay is not commiserate with the work they do. 105 Likes 7 Shares

Bubu and the angelic theiving cabal appointed in six months are pighting kwarruption 37 Likes 4 Shares





We warned them but over sabi too much for our country Atiku2019 come follow me laugh the change way they smell nowWe warned them but over sabi too much for our country 97 Likes 7 Shares





Lies, Forgery and Backdating, these are the trademark

of our "honorable" ministers. This is more like a cabinet

of fraudsters.



SMH Lies, Forgery and Backdating, these are the trademarkof our "honorable" ministers. This is more like a cabinetof fraudsters.SMH 12 Likes 2 Shares

I think that tinubu's media squad is now out to show Nigeria as a zoo under buhari and they have just hit a soft spot. 11 Likes

Walahi, the corruption in this government is more advanced that the one of the previous govt.



This is Corruption version 2.0. This recent update was released on May 29, 2015.



Abeg we need to downgrade to a lower version in 2019 or simply do a factory restore to 1999 or a more favourable period. 46 Likes 4 Shares

Corruption swims in this administration.... The person at the top is definitely super clueless. 14 Likes 1 Share

Chai this APC government just won't stop disgracing themselves and their zombie followers here on Nairaland and at large



Where is Sarrki sef, he seems to have abandoned his duty

Well nobody wants to be associated with failure 37 Likes 6 Shares

This is the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria. Abacha was a learner 20 Likes 2 Shares

Now I believe APC is more corrupt than PDP.... So the devil someone know is actually better than the angel one does not know.... 18 Likes

mtchew...what's the news here

God bless GEJ 28 Likes 3 Shares

Zombies and idoits that were defending rubbish yesterday may God forgive you. 13 Likes 2 Shares

LoL. This Is really embarrassing for Buhari and his anti-corruption mantra. 13 Likes 1 Share

This country is so messed up by the so called CABAL... 6 Likes

I be buhari supporter,but nowadays I no dey understand bubu again. 15 Likes 3 Shares

buahari will sack him no need to point accusing fingers on who reinstate him

Foul Nyash DON dey open 3 Likes

So why did SR keep quite on this matter April?





In wailers mind, Buhari should just forget about the judiciary and go by SR allegations





He did the best thing by sacking the man 1 Like

Maina was stronger than GEJ. With Buhari, he is a chicken feed. Sai Baba! 1 Like

they accused pdp of corruption. lies and deceit brought apc Into power lies and deceit will still remove them from power 4 Likes 1 Share

Buari can't do it all ....





We need military gov

Lol...I no fit laugh

Maina with PMB and Saraki 20 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria. Anything to keep the masses distracted, while they loot the Nation dry. God help us 7 Likes 1 Share

These allegations are weighty, I think Buhari’s incompetence is a stench, how can one explain that all his appointees do whatever they dim fit and he looks away, he doesn’t care to even address these issues and they keep piling up. This old man should please go and arrest. When you think you have heard the worst ... 8 Likes 2 Shares

And these ministers were the Saints PMB took some many months to appoint!....Make I laugh! 8 Likes 1 Share

This administration has already assumed to epochal position of the worst government in the history of this nation. E V E R Y D A Y, there's horrid news of stealing, lies, nepotism, ethnic discrimination, intimidation, killings, and unbarred corruption.



One of my life's greatest mistake is voting for the mistake called Buhari. 5 Likes