₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,551 members, 3,773,857 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 08:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar (5339 Views)
2019: APC Group Rules Out Buhari, Endorses Kwankwaso / More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) / BREAKING: APC Headquarters Shut Down, As Obasanjo, (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by Joel3(m): 6:35pm On Sep 06
could you believe that obasanjo kicked against restructuring because of atiku stands on restructured?
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/05/2019-obasanjo-plotting-bring-el-rufai-buharis-replacement-abdullahi-sugar/amp/
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by sarrki(m): 6:38pm On Sep 06
Nada
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by gbegemaster(m): 6:39pm On Sep 06
Thought this is old news.
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by sarrki(m): 6:41pm On Sep 06
Only if pmb is not contesting will a northern candidate could win
In addition the candidate be it any party must have the support of pmb
Don't argue with your key board argue with your brain
Buhari is now a movement in the north and among the progressives
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by madridguy(m): 6:42pm On Sep 06
Wash
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by HajimeSaito: 8:09pm On Sep 06
sarrki:
Buhari is a movement in the North? The only noticeable movement Buhari has made since he became President is regularly moving from Aso Rock to a London Hospital.
As for his chances in 2019 ( if he's still alive), the only election Buhari can probably win is the Daura Local Government Chairmanship.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by leofab(f): 9:12pm On Sep 06
Tears ke
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by adem30: 9:20pm On Sep 06
HajimeSaito:
You said more than this before last election
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by quiverfull(m): 11:01pm On Sep 06
How does Atiku honestly think Nigerians will vote for him as president?
Everyone who struggles for that office never gets there, but those who are not interested have it thrusted upon them.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by HoluwarTohbar: 11:21pm On Sep 06
quiverfull:Like London dry gin bah?
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by timilehin007(m): 8:18am
I know you are working for Atiku. Just like ur name u have been paid that's why ur mouth sweet like Sugar..even if Atiku rig the election it wouldn't be enough to put him on the presidential seat..he's outdated and expired..
All Nigeria support Atiku? lol I think his jazz man is doing him strong thing to let him have that mindset. .so Atiku can also be scam lol
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by holatin(m): 8:18am
Sugar, who said Atiku would
contest in 2019, stated that
Nigerians from all parts of the
country were in support of his
ambition.
is sugar mad ? which Nigerian is he taking about, when did he become our spokesman.
if you think obasanjo is bad then you don't know atiku.
infact at this moment, I nominate Vic o as president and chindinma okeke as VP.
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by Kositeddy: 8:18am
Obasanjo will just be putting Nigeria in more mess
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by chibike69: 8:18am
Old soldiers
make una leave us
wetin we do una
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by Joel3(m): 8:20am
lalasticlala. i see you
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by nairavsdollars: 8:20am
No be only Sugar
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by bonechamberlain(m): 8:20am
dead on arrival, no more extremists leading this country.
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by bjayx: 8:20am
I support Atiku!
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by vibratingpenis: 8:21am
God what have we done wrong that you've decided to punish us this way.
Reveal our sins o'lord to us so that we can do away with it and let your mercy find our path.
Amen
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by Joel3(m): 8:21am
atiku was one of them who fought and kicked against obj 3rd team in office. and this angered obj and he gave it to yaradua instead of atiku.
obj val that atiku will never be president because of his 3rd term failure atiku never supported.
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by HottestFire: 8:21am
God is still on the throne. He alone has the final say.
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by ipobarecriminals: 8:21am
ATIKU/That dwarf Rufai dey waste their time. Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by donbrowser(m): 8:21am
Obasanjo can never endorse El-Rufai, quote me anywhere. Atiku, El-Rufai and Fayose are in Obasanjo's black book.
sarrki:Bros you dey fumble big time. Do you think Buhari would have gone anywhere without Kwankwaso, he should just have Rabiu by his side.
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by cristianisraeli: 8:21am
hell rufai will never win anything..i tot old western ota farmer and the god father of corruption will understand better..well hes a military man and not a politician.in politics you give the people what they want and not want you ota farmer wants.i see atiku winning in 2019...god father of corruption in nigeria stay in your ota farm.atiku is not as cool as gej.am not a northerner but i will glady vote and support atiku.he would be loved the way the people loved gej
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by richidinho(m): 8:21am
Sugar ko
Honey ni
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by AnkaraStyles(f): 8:21am
this is how these people would kill Nigeria,
That is how endorsed Bubu, now look where we are.
This old should already be rendered politically inconsequential, he's done more harm tk Nigeria than good.
Anyway, see the only fashion material I endorse for your outings in My Signature
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by 9jayes: 8:22am
madridguy:
|Re: "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar by LexngtonSteele: 8:22am
sarrki:
Very true...
I have worked in several Northern States and in spite of Buhari's below average performance, if you speak ill of him in any market square in the North, you would be lynched
And this is why Saraki might never be President. If a Northerner can emphasize Bukola's "treachery" against Buhari in becoming Senate President...the whole North would vote against him
2 Likes 1 Share
Should Elected Leader's Immediate Family Be Allowed To Live Outside Nigeria? / Agusto, Lagos Ministerial Nominee Not Confirmed By Senate / Ibori Wins Against London Police, Recovers £35m Assets. Deltans Rejoice!
Viewing this topic: favouredbeing, Jagabanmonerry, Xkriz, sanandreas(m), brianok(m), sosasatire(m), berberjyde(m), Mynd44, koolaid87, luveth(m), Montaque(m), Hongbenga(m), Namzy(m), LordKO(m), supaduma, oyewinlegbenga, joewiezi(m), nejifresh(m), dominech, juman(m), muhsain299(m), folik121, lailo, farihafaheemah(m), mema900, zeemo2007, theuniqueone(m), lallana11, ADUBA1(m), ozento, Bitken, skak(m), asalink, Midgut(m), solbamm, Kei144(m), folamsimper, frenchman(m), santa62(m), lekan208(m), sammydoe, BluntBoy(m), AKINOLABADMUS(m), Kyase(m), Harrypotter13, CORE(m), Micholo22, informsuda(m), Ayo7, slimgeez, talk2percy, kelEmi(m), olayinkajnr(m), hiltop2, uchman80(m), Otogah, Larryomooba(m), PentiumPro(f), tgmac24, Justice1997, kokoboy4life(m), Pozzy(m), Stevengerd(m), olaposii, amSTARboy, alienvirus, cloudview(m), lisimmo(m), bignero, banzuz(m), SpaceAngel, aged, nobilie, inkon, frankijege(m), Ademoore07(m) and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6