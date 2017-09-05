Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Obasanjo Endorses Kwankwaso, El-Rufai For 2019" - Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar (5339 Views)

Alhaji Abdullahi Sugar, a political associate of erstwhile Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has warned northerners against the alleged moves of former president Olusegun Obasanjo to force one of his ‘boys’ on the North in 2019 for the presidency.



Sugar told Daily Trust that the former president was working hard to force either Governor Nasir el-Rufai or Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso on the region.





“We, northerners, must be wary of these antics. It has happened before and we should not allow it to happen again. He, Obasanjo, should allow the people’s will to prevail.



“Why is he plotting for Kwankwaso and El-Rufai when more, better politicians are on ground? He should allow the people’s will to prevail and not his.



“Tell him that Nigerians are now more enlightened politically than in 2007,” he said.



Sugar, who said Atiku would contest in 2019, stated that Nigerians from all parts of the country were in support of his ambition.





“Obasanjo had on many occasions said Atiku will not in his lifetime become president. We are praying for him to live long so that he can witness the emergence of Atiku as president.



“Atiku is not looking for presidency from Obasanjo, but from Allah, who gives power to anybody He wishes, without the endorsement of people like Obasanjo,” he said.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/09/05/2019-obasanjo-plotting-bring-el-rufai-buharis-replacement-abdullahi-sugar/amp/ could you believe that obasanjo kicked against restructuring because of atiku stands on restructured?

Thought this is old news.

Only if pmb is not contesting will a northern candidate could win



In addition the candidate be it any party must have the support of pmb



Don't argue with your key board argue with your brain



Buhari is now a movement in the north and among the progressives

sarrki:

Only if pmb is not contesting will a northern candidate could win



In addition the candidate be it any party must have the support of pmb



Don't argue with your key board argue with your brain



Buhari is now a movement in the north and among the progressives

Buhari is a movement in the North? The only noticeable movement Buhari has made since he became President is regularly moving from Aso Rock to a London Hospital.

As for his chances in 2019 ( if he's still alive), the only election Buhari can probably win is the Daura Local Government Chairmanship.

HajimeSaito:





Buhari is a movement in the North? The only noticeable movement Buhari has made since he became President is regularly moving from Aso Rock to a London Hospital.

As for his chances in 2019 ( if he's still alive), the only election Buhari can probably win is the Daura Local Government Chairmanship.

You said more than this before last election You said more than this before last election

How does Atiku honestly think Nigerians will vote for him as president?

Everyone who struggles for that office never gets there, but those who are not interested have it thrusted upon them.

quiverfull:

How does Atiku honestly think Nigerians will vote for him as president?

Like London dry gin bah? Like London dry gin bah?

I know you are working for Atiku. Just like ur name u have been paid that's why ur mouth sweet like Sugar..even if Atiku rig the election it wouldn't be enough to put him on the presidential seat..he's outdated and expired..

All Nigeria support Atiku? lol I think his jazz man is doing him strong thing to let him have that mindset. .so Atiku can also be scam lol

Sugar, who said Atiku would

contest in 2019, stated that

Nigerians from all parts of the

country were in support of his

ambition.





is sugar mad ? which Nigerian is he taking about, when did he become our spokesman.

if you think obasanjo is bad then you don't know atiku.



infact at this moment, I nominate Vic o as president and chindinma okeke as VP.

Obasanjo will just be putting Nigeria in more mess

Old soldiers



make una leave us



wetin we do una

lalasticlala. i see you

dead on arrival, no more extremists leading this country.

I support Atiku!

God what have we done wrong that you've decided to punish us this way.

Reveal our sins o'lord to us so that we can do away with it and let your mercy find our path.

Amen

atiku was one of them who fought and kicked against obj 3rd team in office. and this angered obj and he gave it to yaradua instead of atiku.





obj val that atiku will never be president because of his 3rd term failure atiku never supported.





God is still on the throne. He alone has the final say.







ATIKU/That dwarf Rufai dey waste their time. Nonsense ATIKU/That dwarf Rufai dey waste their time. Nonsense







sarrki:

Only if pmb is not contesting will a northern candidate could win



In addition the candidate be it any party must have the support of pmb



Don't argue with your key board argue with your brain



Bros you dey fumble big time. Do you think Buhari would have gone anywhere without Kwankwaso, he should just have Rabiu by his side. Obasanjo can never endorse El-Rufai, quote me anywhere. Atiku, El-Rufai and Fayose are in Obasanjo's black book.Bros you dey fumble big time. Do you think Buhari would have gone anywhere without Kwankwaso, he should just have Rabiu by his side.

hell rufai will never win anything..i tot old western ota farmer and the god father of corruption will understand better..well hes a military man and not a politician.in politics you give the people what they want and not want you ota farmer wants.i see atiku winning in 2019...god father of corruption in nigeria stay in your ota farm.atiku is not as cool as gej.am not a northerner but i will glady vote and support atiku.he would be loved the way the people loved gej





this is how these people would kill Nigeria,

That is how endorsed Bubu, now look where we are.



This old should already be rendered politically inconsequential, he's done more harm tk Nigeria than good.





Anyway, see the only fashion material I endorse for your outings in My Signature

madridguy:

