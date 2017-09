Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Largest Edible Oil Refinery In Sub-saharan Africa Launched In Ibadan. (7503 Views)

Largest edible oil refinery in Sub-Saharan Africa launched in Ibadan.



































The firm, Rom Oil Mills Limited, a subsidiary company of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, is expected to refine crude palm kernel oil, crude palm oil and crude soybean oil into refined oil and distilled fatty acids.



Speaking at the ceremony, Ajimobi said the effect of the employment generation that the company would give the people of the state would be a reference point of his administration.



“This, indeed, is our idea of the so-called stomach infrastructure. We thank the management of the company for its trust and confidence in our state. You have indeed vindicated our stance,” he said.



The governor added that the cumulative effects of his administration’s developmental drive and consequent influx of investors into the state would result in employment generation and empowerment of the people.



According to him, the establishment of the firm, a-400 metric tonnes per day universal refinery is another testimony to his administration’s leadership and investors-baiting policies.



Ajimobi said, “This development is the dividend of the peaceful atmosphere which this administration brought back to the state at its inception as well as the enabling environment which had been attracting foreign investment. “The management of this company would never have invested their billions of naira in a violent-prone and dirty Oyo State of the past.”





This is nice. 6 Likes



Largest palm oil refinery in Ibadan



No wonder Britain granted them self rule in 1957 before other regions!



Yorubas are naturally ahead.No be by empty chest beat,claiming 75% ownership outside southwest,posting ewedu and tribal mark pictures!







God bless yorubas and yorubaland.

Cc:Lalasticlala....front page things! Thank you sir. 3 Likes 1 Share

.

this is what am talking about, the value chain will be enormous, rather than sell the crude raw material to the outside world, we hope the government will keep encouraging this kind of investors across board



cocoa should be another area of interest the Governor should be looking at wooing investors with huge potential value chain 13 Likes 1 Share

Nice one.



Politicians will always bring in politics into everything, see this man ascribing the investment of a private company as an achievement of his administration. Won't be surprised if during campaigns they include "we built the biggest oil mill in Africa". 10 Likes 1 Share

God bless Nigeria 1 Like

goodone



not the ones that will be shouting reconstrution up-and-down , making noise and disturbing the peace of Nigeria 8 Likes 1 Share

Nice 1 Like

Where else would the world largest edible oil plant be if not where it is needed to cook the world largest draw soup 8 Likes

Happy to hear this.... Many many of this by God grace 4 Likes

Yes o...I love those Yoruba demons mehn 7 Likes

Good one sha

This is lovely 1 Like

doesn't mean anything

Nice...

God bless the Southwest more.

God bless Yorubaland!

Amen! 19 Likes

I heard something like stomach infrastructure ....



Ayam not understanding

It's not by chest-beating!



Actions speaks!



Omo Youruba ni wa!



Proudly Afonja!



A very welcome development..we need more factories like this all over the country...thumbs up to the governor..

Commendable 1 Like

Nice







Haters of Ibadan will soon come...



We keep telling them that Ibadan is developing faster than they can comprehend..... Their hate and criticism of Ibadan [old Yoruba capital] caused Yorubas to start developing Ibadan. Your hate makes us grow.



Ibadan Pictures & Development, The Fastest growing and Largest City in Nigeria : http://www.nairaland.com/3941777/ibadan-pictures-development-fastest-growing





Soon it will be Lagos > Ogun > Oyo



Watchout for the Lagos-Ibadan rail.....Ibadan will just take off mehn.....



Kini so re, omo Ibadan? 8 Likes

Ibadan 4 Likes

see why most politicians are vagabonds? They love to take glory on private investments even when they've done absolutely nothing to improve governance. Rather than thank the investors for remembering Ibadan, an almost desolate destination for investors, this unfortunate "constituted authority" already turned the whole thing to campaign. 1 Like

We are moving forward, the only thing way we need now is restructuring 1 Like

demarc001:

Nice one.



Politicians will always bring in politics into everything, see this man ascribing the investment of a private company as an achievement of his administration. Won't be surprised if during campaigns they include "we built the biggest oil mill in Africa". Yeah, providing the enabling environment for business to strive is an enormous achievement. Yeah, providing the enabling environment for business to strive is an enormous achievement. 2 Likes

DEXTROVERT:

Sorry o.... onitsha-aba blogger. Is your father's coconut oil shop the largest?