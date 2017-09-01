₦airaland Forum

Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:54am
On the 7th day of September 198..(she did not mention the exact year but it is obvious that it is in the 1980s),a queen was born named Nneoma Ukazu (Jesusbaby).On the 7th day of September 201... the queen gave birth to an Angel .

Happy birthday to them.Mum and daughter born the same date and the same month.What a divine bound 7th September!


Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by smartty68(m): 8:59am
Ouch! How lovely smiley

Happy Birthday to the Duo

But for the kissing aspect is a NO NO NO for me

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by SuperSuave(m): 9:00am
The daughter is beautiful. are kisses on the lips okay like that? undecided

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:01am
grin
HBD,wow lovely
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by Jostico: 9:06am
if she doesn't kiss her daughter, should she leave the kiss for you? what about those that uses their nose to blow away catarrh ? which one worse pass

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by columbus007(m): 9:16am
And Wetin make I come do undecided
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by yaqq: 9:31am
ladies will love ds thread! guys will just be wondering what's going on!

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 11:45am
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 11:46am
Just like me and my mum, my dad and my younger sister. Same day. The joy is so much...... kiss

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 11:46am
So cute
Hbd

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:47am
I reserve my comment undecided
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by gurunlocker: 11:47am
SuperSuave:
The daughter is beautiful. are kisses on the lips okay like that? undecided

Only strange in Africa, that's why we are still far behind...

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by MurderEnglish(m): 11:47am
it is nice one

But, it can never not concerned, I will not saw people finished and it was only birthday that I see. It is only them that do birthday today? undecided
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by josielewa(m): 11:47am
columbus007:
And Wetin make I come do undecided

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by RexEmmyGee: 11:47am
Na my wife
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by iamtardey: 11:47am
.

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by Asology(m): 11:48am
Happy birth date, Mother and Daughter...
But for that direct kiss on the lips, I disapprove
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by PSVITA: 11:48am
HBD
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by beautiful232(f): 11:48am
Too cute..I want mbok
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by Chiccly(f): 11:48am
Happy birthday to them.God bless them real good.
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:48am
Wrong thread...
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by stcool(m): 11:48am
SuperSuave:
The daughter is beautiful. are kisses on the lips okay like that? undecided

Sense fall on you grin

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by ILuvBreasts: 11:49am
Make I wait make that girl breasts grow because that woman own don too fall for me to press

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 11:49am
It's not right. Kissing on the lips
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by sunshineV(m): 11:49am
Why the mum ugly
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by bewla(m): 11:49am
gele
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by Donjazzy12(m): 11:50am
stephenduru:
On the 7th day of September 198..(she did not mention the exact year but it is obvious that it is in the 1980s),a queen was born named Nneoma Ukazu (Jesusbaby).On the 7th day of September 201... the queen gave birth to an Angel .

Happy birthday to them.Mum and daughter born the same date and the same month.What a divine bound 7th September!


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/see-how-nigerian-mum-and-daughter-born.html?m=1
Lesbian mother teaching her daughter the ropes! Catch them young indeed!
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by smartty68(m): 11:50am
MurderEnglish:
it is nice one

But, it can never not concerned, I will not saw people finished and it was only birthday that I see. It is only them that do birthday today? undecided

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by GreatOlu1: 11:51am
Happy birthday to them.
I pray the daughter achieves double continuously of what her mother achieved when she was her age.
Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by barallanee(f): 11:52am
gurunlocker:


Only strange in Africa, that's why we are still far behind...
thank u

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 11:52am
Cool, happy birthday to them

Re: Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) by Tonyberries30(m): 11:54am
Wow happy birthday duo enjoy ur day

