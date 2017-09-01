Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Mother & Daughter Born On Same Month & Date Celebrate Birthday (Photos) (9985 Views)

Nigerian Mum's Facial Expression As Her Son Kisses His Bride At The Altar (Photo / Genius! One Husband With 13 Wives, All Pregnant At The Same Time & Same Month / Hilarious Tweets As NIGERIAN MUM Trends On Twitter. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Happy birthday to them.Mum and daughter born the same date and the same month.What a divine bound 7th September!





Source: On the 7th day of September 198..(she did not mention the exact year but it is obvious that it is in the 1980s),a queen was born named Nneoma Ukazu (Jesusbaby).On the 7th day of September 201... the queen gave birth to an Angel .Happy birthday to them.Mum and daughter born the same date and the same month.What a divine bound 7th September!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/see-how-nigerian-mum-and-daughter-born.html?m=1 4 Likes 2 Shares





Happy Birthday to the Duo



But for the kissing aspect is a NO NO NO for me Ouch! How lovelyHappy Birthday to the DuoBut for the kissing aspect is a NO NO NO for me 14 Likes 1 Share

The daughter is beautiful. are kisses on the lips okay like that? 4 Likes



HBD,wow lovely HBD,wow lovely

if she doesn't kiss her daughter, should she leave the kiss for you? what about those that uses their nose to blow away catarrh ? which one worse pass 23 Likes

And Wetin make I come do

ladies will love ds thread! guys will just be wondering what's going on! 2 Likes

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Just like me and my mum, my dad and my younger sister. Same day. The joy is so much...... 2 Likes

So cute

Hbd 1 Like

I reserve my comment

SuperSuave:

The daughter is beautiful. are kisses on the lips okay like that?

Only strange in Africa, that's why we are still far behind... Only strange in Africa, that's why we are still far behind... 13 Likes 1 Share

it is nice one



But, it can never not concerned, I will not saw people finished and it was only birthday that I see. It is only them that do birthday today?

columbus007:

And Wetin make I come do 1 Like 1 Share

Na my wife

. 1 Like

Happy birth date, Mother and Daughter...

But for that direct kiss on the lips, I disapprove

HBD

Too cute..I want mbok

Happy birthday to them.God bless them real good.

Wrong thread...

SuperSuave:

The daughter is beautiful. are kisses on the lips okay like that?

Sense fall on you 1 Like

Make I wait make that girl breasts grow because that woman own don too fall for me to press 1 Like

It's not right. Kissing on the lips

Why the mum ugly

gele

stephenduru:

On the 7th day of September 198..(she did not mention the exact year but it is obvious that it is in the 1980s),a queen was born named Nneoma Ukazu (Jesusbaby).On the 7th day of September 201... the queen gave birth to an Angel .



Happy birthday to them.Mum and daughter born the same date and the same month.What a divine bound 7th September!





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/see-how-nigerian-mum-and-daughter-born.html?m=1 Lesbian mother teaching her daughter the ropes! Catch them young indeed! Lesbian mother teaching her daughter the ropes! Catch them young indeed!

MurderEnglish:

it is nice one



But, it can never not concerned, I will not saw people finished and it was only birthday that I see. It is only them that do birthday today?

Happy birthday to them.

I pray the daughter achieves double continuously of what her mother achieved when she was her age.

gurunlocker:





Only strange in Africa, that's why we are still far behind... thank u thank u

Cool, happy birthday to them 1 Like