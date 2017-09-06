I don't know what the people of Ubahu-Ozu in Nkanu east local government are of Enugu state did to the government. Ever since the existence of Ubahu as a community, this road have never witnessed coalter on it. Ubahu is bordered with Amankanu, Owo and Amechi Idodo. When Chimaroke was the governor of Enugu state, it was showed on television that Ubahu road was tarred but I don't know if there was another Ubahu in Nkanu east they were referring to because we were very surprised when we saw that on television. Under Suliven Chime's government, it was once again announced on radio and television that the road will be constructed but up till today nothing have been done. This is how dilapidated the road leading to my town, Ubahu is. I beg the new government of Enugu state to come to our rescue because we have suffered so much due to this road both during rainy and dry seasons. The worst part of is that this road is the only major road that leads to Ubahu and Amankanu communities. Please, I plead with our able lalasticlala to move this thread to the front page.

Tenx 4 adhering 2 ma advice bigbro,still praying dat d Mod wil move dis thread to d frontpage.

Itz very calous of our past Chairman 2 have ignored dis road dis way....he rather skipped d real deal n went n constructed a very neat route to his residence in Omulo. Wont posterity judge dis selfish act? I was quite elated wen i learnt dat Ubahu road was under construction tinking itz gon' be a consumated done deal but i was extremely puzzled wen i travelled 2 Nigeria dis past yuletide season n saw dat d road was actually half-baked. I was like wtf z dis??

May God rescue us 4rm dis ugly menace.



