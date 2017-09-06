₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by myhobbies(m): 9:47am
I don't know what the people of Ubahu-Ozu in Nkanu east local government are of Enugu state did to the government. Ever since the existence of Ubahu as a community, this road have never witnessed coalter on it. Ubahu is bordered with Amankanu, Owo and Amechi Idodo.
When Chimaroke was the governor of Enugu state, it was showed on television that Ubahu road was tarred but I don't know if there was another Ubahu in Nkanu east they were referring to because we were very surprised when we saw that on television.
Under Suliven Chime's government, it was once again announced on radio and television that the road will be constructed but up till today nothing have been done.
This is how dilapidated the road leading to my town, Ubahu is. I beg the new government of Enugu state to come to our rescue because we have suffered so much due to this road both during rainy and dry seasons. The worst part of is that this road is the only major road that leads to Ubahu and Amankanu communities.
Please, I plead with our able lalasticlala to move this thread to the front page.
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by rehipok23: 9:49am
this too bad
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by makdcash(m): 9:57am
Chai! This country don tire me
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by OrestesDante: 10:16am
Lol. Na Nigeria we dey
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by myhobbies(m): 10:20am
Our people in government is something else. You can imagine that they did some little work from Owo to where Ubahu bordered with Owo then stop there. The most annoying part is that the immediate past chairman of the local government is from Ubahu.
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by 3pointz(m): 10:58am
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by xpressng(m): 12:49pm
They must be waiting for Nigerian government, when they are Biafra
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by andymofia(m): 12:50pm
is this a road?
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by ruggedised: 12:50pm
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by midehi2(f): 12:51pm
Chai
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by sukkot: 12:51pm
red earth. edom
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by vaqtorz(m): 12:51pm
the road looks like road to HELL
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by Sniper12: 12:52pm
so much poto
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by tansderi60: 12:52pm
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by gift01: 12:52pm
Biafra road
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by rozayx5(m): 12:52pm
the money for the road is in Dubai
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by Elnino4ladies: 12:53pm
Poto poto republic lol
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by chukxie(m): 12:53pm
Chai! Nigeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeria! This country is totally messed up. When shall we have the death penalty for corrupt politicians?
Re: This Is How Dilapidated Ubahu-Ozu Road In Enugu Is Right Now! by IYANGBALI: 12:54pm
No wonder they are always running to develop South West
