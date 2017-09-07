Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography (3209 Views)

Some days back I was reading an interview granted by the self-acclaimed Nigerian Porn King, KingTblack who said many Nigerian ladies approach him daily of their intentions to be a part of his porn shoots. Due to the kind of environment we are as Africans and Nigerians, you wonder if really some girls are ready to bear the insults, shame and all of bearing their Unclad body on screen for millions to see, including their loved ones.



As Nigerians, we are quick to judge people due to our social believe and moral standard, but secretly most of us do what we criticize others from.



Here are 4 reasons I think so many Nigerian girls nowadays are opting to shoot porn movie.



Money: In this period of recession that some amateur porn actress are paid up to N100,000 for a shoot, sometimes their face are even covered with mask. So many ladies would dive into it just to make cool cash with probably just 20-30minutes of shoot. So money is a reason some girls are delving into the business.



Exploration/Adventure: Many ladies just want to explore new sexual adventures. Some ladies would be feeling they have a boring sex life, they want to explore new ways and methods, sweet sexual adventures that they have been having crazy imagination.



Accessories: some ladies are not satisfied with what they have, they are in competition with other ladies, they want what other ladies have even though they can’t afford it. They want the latest human hair, cloths, shoes and others. So they had to go act porn, get money to buy accessories.



Choice: many a times, it’s all about the choice people make. The lady just chose the path, they don’t care about what people think.

https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1407-4-reasons-why-some-nigerian-girls-are-desperately-going-into-nigerian-porn-movies

Nic one 1 Like

Hmmmm... 1 Like



The way some people copy their friends ehn!



























Show me your friend Many girls also do it because of copy copy!!!The way some people copy their friends ehn!Show me your friend 2 Likes

Too bad 1 Like

KingTblack self now don turn counselor now. Na wa ooo 1 Like



Pórn movies are the most positive movies. No murders no wars no cheating, no racism, no language problem, good cooperation, natural acting. Everybody enjoys the climax, lots of love, always have a very very happy endings and the best part. No matter which point you start watching you will understand the story... 6 Likes 1 Share

The terrible state of the Nigerian economy 1 Like

I blame government for this boom in the naija porn industry. 1 Like

Money. Money is the reason. The fact that they wear masks erases all other school of thought. It is easy money. "I get banged for 20-30 minutes for 100K; that is better than prostitution or any other job". To these girls they still keep their pride intact by not revealing their faces.They eat their cake and have it; They enjoy the sex and the money; a win-win for them. Money is the driving factor and when they have made a few bucks, they won't even care as to what we think. They'd put their faces out there. 2 Likes

Nutase:

I blame government for this boom in the naija porn industry.

America with its large economy still faces the same situation. Infact they silently encourage it; it boosts their economy by creating jobs and improving the standard of living.

McBrooklyn:



Pórn movies are the most positive movies. No murders no wars no cheating, no racism, no language problem, good cooperation, natural acting. Everybody enjoys the climax, lots of love, always have a very very happy endings and the best part. No matter which point you start watching you will understand the story... Ode. . Porn Advocate of Nigeria. Ode.. Porn Advocate of Nigeria. 3 Likes

d list is summed up under one thing nd datz "MONEY".. Nice writeup tho.. 1 Like



Ehiscotch:

Ode. . Porn Advocate of Nigeria.



Money and moral depravity are the sole reasons why most of our ladies are engaging into this lewd act.

Moral bankruptcy tops the list as someone that is need of financial strengthening can still indulge in lots of other meaningful and prestigious endeavors to make ends meet.



Few days ago, a post surfaced on front-page about a lady that is installing POP as a means to generate income. She could have been jostling to be an IndecentStar in the ill soughted-after, nascent Nigeria porn industry but she chose to trod the path of a more honourable career. She wouldn't have taken this track had it been she has thrown away her pride, dignity and moral standards to the bins.



Most of these ladies should retract their steps into the industry as it doesn't hold any good for them. 3 Likes 1 Share

OP, your 1st & 3rd reason are the same

your 2nd & 4th reason are same also.

However, you made a good observation. Porn stars are not different from runs babes.





I think most guys will happily go into porn even for half the price, at least they get free punny I think most guys will happily go into porn even for half the price, at least they get free punny 1 Like

1) Money 2) Money 3) Money 4) Money

You have a point !

let them do it, it is a good source of income

Greed Greed Greed



Is it every broke girl that's into it?



Also blame the guys....The demand creates a need for supply 1 Like

Greed and poverty yes I agree, I doubt if it will never be choice of any contented lady to go into pornography ,



my heart is pained each time I see the ones dancing Unclad to market some unknown products. I think Government need to stop this ASAP

What do u mean by NIGERIAN GIRLS, are they doing the porn with goats or dogs? It takes two to make that happen, a male and a female! Except of course you're talking about lesbian porn which I assume not to be.

I agree..

Maxcollins042:

Moral bankruptcy tops the list as someone that is need of financial strengthening can still indulge in lots of other meaningful and prestigious endeavors to make ends meet.



Few days ago, a post surfaced on front-page about a lady that is installing POP as a means to generate income. She could have been jostling to be an IndecentStar in the ill soughted-after, nascent Nigeria porn industry but she chose to trod the path of a more honourable career. She wouldn't have taken this track had it been she has thrown away her pride, dignity and moral standards to the bins.



Most of these ladies should retract their steps into the industry as it doesn't hold any good for them.[/quote]

You should have graced this post with some photographs which serve as example

