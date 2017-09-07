₦airaland Forum

Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography

Romance / Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography

Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by onismate: 1:46pm
Some days back I was reading an interview granted by the self-acclaimed Nigerian Porn King, KingTblack who said many Nigerian ladies approach him daily of their intentions to be a part of his porn shoots. Due to the kind of environment we are as Africans and Nigerians, you wonder if really some girls are ready to bear the insults, shame and all of bearing their Unclad body on screen for millions to see, including their loved ones.

As Nigerians, we are quick to judge people due to our social believe and moral standard, but secretly most of us do what we criticize others from.

Here are 4 reasons I think so many Nigerian girls nowadays are opting to shoot porn movie.

Money: In this period of recession that some amateur porn actress are paid up to N100,000 for a shoot, sometimes their face are even covered with mask. So many ladies would dive into it just to make cool cash with probably just 20-30minutes of shoot. So money is a reason some girls are delving into the business.

Exploration/Adventure: Many ladies just want to explore new sexual adventures. Some ladies would be feeling they have a boring sex life, they want to explore new ways and methods, sweet sexual adventures that they have been having crazy imagination.

Accessories: some ladies are not satisfied with what they have, they are in competition with other ladies, they want what other ladies have even though they can’t afford it. They want the latest human hair, cloths, shoes and others. So they had to go act porn, get money to buy accessories.

Choice: many a times, it’s all about the choice people make. The lady just chose the path, they don’t care about what people think.

https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1407-4-reasons-why-some-nigerian-girls-are-desperately-going-into-nigerian-porn-movies
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by RELAN2446(m): 1:54pm
Nic one

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by mhizesther(f): 1:55pm
Hmmmm...

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by AngelicDamsel(f): 1:58pm
Many girls also do it because of copy copy!!!
The way some people copy their friends ehn!













Show me your friend grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by paiz(m): 2:02pm
Too bad

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by OrestesDante: 2:13pm
KingTblack self now don turn counselor now. Na wa ooo

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by McBrooklyn(m): 2:14pm
Pórn movies are the most positive movies. No murders no wars no cheating, no racism, no language problem, good cooperation, natural acting. Everybody enjoys the climax, lots of love, always have a very very happy endings and the best part. No matter which point you start watching you will understand the story... grin

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by sunshineG(m): 2:17pm
The terrible state of the Nigerian economy grin

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Nutase(f): 3:08pm
I blame government for this boom in the naija porn industry.

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by McBrooklyn(m): 3:12pm
grin grin
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Ehiscotch(m): 3:14pm
Money. Money is the reason. The fact that they wear masks erases all other school of thought. It is easy money. "I get banged for 20-30 minutes for 100K; that is better than prostitution or any other job". To these girls they still keep their pride intact by not revealing their faces.They eat their cake and have it; They enjoy the sex and the money; a win-win for them. Money is the driving factor and when they have made a few bucks, they won't even care as to what we think. They'd put their faces out there.

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Ehiscotch(m): 3:15pm
Nutase:
I blame government for this boom in the naija porn industry.
sunshineG:
The terrible state of the Nigerian economy grin
America with its large economy still faces the same situation. Infact they silently encourage it; it boosts their economy by creating jobs and improving the standard of living.
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Ehiscotch(m): 3:27pm
McBrooklyn:
Pórn movies are the most positive movies. No murders no wars no cheating, no racism, no language problem, good cooperation, natural acting. Everybody enjoys the climax, lots of love, always have a very very happy endings and the best part. No matter which point you start watching you will understand the story... grin
Ode. grin. Porn Advocate of Nigeria.

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Prefola: 4:04pm
d list is summed up under one thing nd datz "MONEY".. Nice writeup tho..

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Alexbrain(m): 5:12pm
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by McBrooklyn(m): 5:20pm
Ehiscotch:
Ode. grin. Porn Advocate of Nigeria.

grin grin
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Maxcollins042(m): 6:03pm
Money and moral depravity are the sole reasons why most of our ladies are engaging into this lewd act.
Moral bankruptcy tops the list as someone that is need of financial strengthening can still indulge in lots of other meaningful and prestigious endeavors to make ends meet.

Few days ago, a post surfaced on front-page about a lady that is installing POP as a means to generate income. She could have been jostling to be an IndecentStar in the ill soughted-after, nascent Nigeria porn industry but she chose to trod the path of a more honourable career. She wouldn't have taken this track had it been she has thrown away her pride, dignity and moral standards to the bins.

Most of these ladies should retract their steps into the industry as it doesn't hold any good for them.

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by IamFranco: 10:27pm
OP, your 1st & 3rd reason are the same
your 2nd & 4th reason are same also.
However, you made a good observation. Porn stars are not different from runs babes.
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by SuperSuave(m): 10:27pm
undecided

I think most guys will happily go into porn even for half the price, at least they get free punny grin

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by motun2017(f): 10:27pm
1) Money 2) Money 3) Money 4) Money
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Flexherbal(m): 10:28pm
You have a point !
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Holyfield1(m): 10:28pm
H
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Iamvictor(m): 10:28pm
let them do it, it is a good source of income
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by supersystemsng: 10:28pm
Greed Greed Greed

Is it every broke girl that's into it?

Also blame the guys....The demand creates a need for supply

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by sainty2k3(m): 10:29pm
Greed and poverty yes I agree, I doubt if it will never be choice of any contented lady to go into pornography ,

my heart is pained each time I see the ones dancing Unclad to market some unknown products. I think Government need to stop this ASAP
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by classicB(f): 10:29pm
What do u mean by NIGERIAN GIRLS, are they doing the porn with goats or dogs? It takes two to make that happen, a male and a female! Except of course you're talking about lesbian porn which I assume not to be.

Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:29pm
grin
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by 9jayes: 10:30pm
mhizesther:
Hmmmm...
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Mryacks(m): 10:30pm
I agree..
quote author=Maxcollins042 post=60230618]Moneyouand moral depravity are the sole reasons why most of our ladies are engaging into this lewd act.
Moral bankruptcy tops the list as someone that is need of financial strengthening can still indulge in lots of other meaningful and prestigious endeavors to make ends meet.

Few days ago, a post surfaced on front-page about a lady that is installing POP as a means to generate income. She could have been jostling to be an IndecentStar in the ill soughted-after, nascent Nigeria porn industry but she chose to trod the path of a more honourable career. She wouldn't have taken this track had it been she has thrown away her pride, dignity and moral standards to the bins.

Most of these ladies should retract their steps into the industry as it doesn't hold any good for them.[/quote]
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:30pm
You should have graced this post with some photographs which serve as example
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by favourmic(m): 10:30pm
Gu
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Lexusgs430: 10:31pm
POVERTY

POVERTY

POVERTY

POVERTY

