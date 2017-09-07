₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by onismate: 1:46pm
Some days back I was reading an interview granted by the self-acclaimed Nigerian Porn King, KingTblack who said many Nigerian ladies approach him daily of their intentions to be a part of his porn shoots. Due to the kind of environment we are as Africans and Nigerians, you wonder if really some girls are ready to bear the insults, shame and all of bearing their Unclad body on screen for millions to see, including their loved ones.
https://www.hovabuzz.com/frontline/1407-4-reasons-why-some-nigerian-girls-are-desperately-going-into-nigerian-porn-movies
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by RELAN2446(m): 1:54pm
Nic one
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by mhizesther(f): 1:55pm
Hmmmm...
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by AngelicDamsel(f): 1:58pm
Many girls also do it because of copy copy!!!
The way some people copy their friends ehn!
Show me your friend
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by paiz(m): 2:02pm
Too bad
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by OrestesDante: 2:13pm
KingTblack self now don turn counselor now. Na wa ooo
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by McBrooklyn(m): 2:14pm
Pórn movies are the most positive movies. No murders no wars no cheating, no racism, no language problem, good cooperation, natural acting. Everybody enjoys the climax, lots of love, always have a very very happy endings and the best part. No matter which point you start watching you will understand the story...
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by sunshineG(m): 2:17pm
The terrible state of the Nigerian economy
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Nutase(f): 3:08pm
I blame government for this boom in the naija porn industry.
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by McBrooklyn(m): 3:12pm
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Ehiscotch(m): 3:14pm
Money. Money is the reason. The fact that they wear masks erases all other school of thought. It is easy money. "I get banged for 20-30 minutes for 100K; that is better than prostitution or any other job". To these girls they still keep their pride intact by not revealing their faces.They eat their cake and have it; They enjoy the sex and the money; a win-win for them. Money is the driving factor and when they have made a few bucks, they won't even care as to what we think. They'd put their faces out there.
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Ehiscotch(m): 3:15pm
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Ehiscotch(m): 3:27pm
McBrooklyn:Ode. . Porn Advocate of Nigeria.
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Prefola: 4:04pm
d list is summed up under one thing nd datz "MONEY".. Nice writeup tho..
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Alexbrain(m): 5:12pm
Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.
Check out this free online book that will help you with that
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738
http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751#
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by McBrooklyn(m): 5:20pm
Ehiscotch:
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Maxcollins042(m): 6:03pm
Money and moral depravity are the sole reasons why most of our ladies are engaging into this lewd act.
Moral bankruptcy tops the list as someone that is need of financial strengthening can still indulge in lots of other meaningful and prestigious endeavors to make ends meet.
Few days ago, a post surfaced on front-page about a lady that is installing POP as a means to generate income. She could have been jostling to be an IndecentStar in the ill soughted-after, nascent Nigeria porn industry but she chose to trod the path of a more honourable career. She wouldn't have taken this track had it been she has thrown away her pride, dignity and moral standards to the bins.
Most of these ladies should retract their steps into the industry as it doesn't hold any good for them.
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by IamFranco: 10:27pm
OP, your 1st & 3rd reason are the same
your 2nd & 4th reason are same also.
However, you made a good observation. Porn stars are not different from runs babes.
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by SuperSuave(m): 10:27pm
I think most guys will happily go into porn even for half the price, at least they get free punny
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by motun2017(f): 10:27pm
1) Money 2) Money 3) Money 4) Money
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Flexherbal(m): 10:28pm
You have a point !
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Holyfield1(m): 10:28pm
H
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Iamvictor(m): 10:28pm
let them do it, it is a good source of income
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by supersystemsng: 10:28pm
Greed Greed Greed
Is it every broke girl that's into it?
Also blame the guys....The demand creates a need for supply
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by sainty2k3(m): 10:29pm
Greed and poverty yes I agree, I doubt if it will never be choice of any contented lady to go into pornography ,
my heart is pained each time I see the ones dancing Unclad to market some unknown products. I think Government need to stop this ASAP
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by classicB(f): 10:29pm
What do u mean by NIGERIAN GIRLS, are they doing the porn with goats or dogs? It takes two to make that happen, a male and a female! Except of course you're talking about lesbian porn which I assume not to be.
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by LadyGoddiva(f): 10:29pm
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by 9jayes: 10:30pm
mhizesther:
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Mryacks(m): 10:30pm
I agree..
quote author=Maxcollins042 post=60230618]Moneyouand moral depravity are the sole reasons why most of our ladies are engaging into this lewd act.
Moral bankruptcy tops the list as someone that is need of financial strengthening can still indulge in lots of other meaningful and prestigious endeavors to make ends meet.
Few days ago, a post surfaced on front-page about a lady that is installing POP as a means to generate income. She could have been jostling to be an IndecentStar in the ill soughted-after, nascent Nigeria porn industry but she chose to trod the path of a more honourable career. She wouldn't have taken this track had it been she has thrown away her pride, dignity and moral standards to the bins.
Most of these ladies should retract their steps into the industry as it doesn't hold any good for them.[/quote]
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Tajbol4splend(m): 10:30pm
You should have graced this post with some photographs which serve as example
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by favourmic(m): 10:30pm
Gu
Re: Four Reasons Why Some Nigerian Girls Are Going Into Pornography by Lexusgs430: 10:31pm
POVERTY
POVERTY
POVERTY
POVERTY
