I chose my deputy to succeed me in line with God's leading - Fayose

africanspotlight.com



Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said that his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, emerged as the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 governorship election through God’s direction.



He described the endorsement by stakeholders in Ekiti State PDP as a landmark decision which will be of immense benefit to the state in the immediate future.



The governor made the remark at a training session organised for members of the party at the Government House Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.



Mr. Fayose who said the stakeholders' decision was in line with God's leading urged party members to remain united adding that Prof. Olusola will soon begin a wide consultation with party members and Ekiti people in general so as to earn their confidence.



"I took the decision in line with God's leading, Prof. Kolapo will be the next governor of Ekiti State, if this is the decision of God, it shall stand! The battle has just begun but we have to take a decision. There is a battle ahead but we'll be victorious.



"I have people that are closer to me than Kolapo but that is God's direction and to other aspirants, this is not the end of the world, in unity, we'll have a better Ekiti", Mr. Fayose said.











I am wondering if you are really sure or you are just led by your permutations





God Almighty isn't confused Fayose... after the billions uncle Jonathan gave you during your last Election



I am also sure you'd say God Almighty gave you



Stop using the Holy name of the lord in vain politicians



Play your cards and reap your consequences...



In the end you must go and face true justice 27 Likes 2 Shares

Pastor prophet oracle Peter Ayodele Fayose... Na so.. 1 Like

End of Discussion. 3 Likes 1 Share

Africans are easily swayed around when they hear "God said"....gullibility, anyways...it is Ekiti people's decision to decide 6 Likes

You have fought a good fight of faith, mentor 1 Like

God indeed!!!

you can only deceive the gullible and uneducated not intellectuals 3 Likes 1 Share

Dats my man fayose bt no complain later say e betray you 1 Like

Trying so hard to continue ruling ekiti via proxy. Fayose should ask Kwankwaso and Peter Obi how far. Power intoxicates，thus this gentle Prof. may not be that gentle once he becomes the governor.

APC will even win。 7 Likes 1 Share

God chooses Leaders and their Vices and Deputies good and bad, according to His Purposes for them.

Don't you know that God chose Osinbajo for Buhari? This is all Fayiose is saying!!!

Just say you want to cover your track



But just know that it won't be easy again





No more FG might, no Obanikoro loot sharing





No military rigging help





Buhari must make sure APC win Ekiti by hook or crook 2 Likes 1 Share

Fayose matter don tire me. 4 Likes 1 Share

Naxo...man of God.....lol

never knew fayose don become prophet, so he now know what God want and his plan.



politician - direct descendant of satan 8 Likes 2 Shares

And please don't rig so we can confirm 3 Likes 1 Share

OK no problem

Really?

Oyedepo - God told him how much fees to charge ......

Fayose - God also lead him to choose his deputy ........





God should now tell us who our next president is ................. 1 Like 1 Share

Ok, time will tell.

All the best to the gubernatorial candidates.

Fayose for senator 2019. If you're with me say I....

Fayose is such a joke And a mad man.. ����Fayose is such a joke And a mad man..

captleonerd:

God indeed!!!



you can only deceive the gullible and uneducated not intellectuals Wehdonsa, Mr intelle Wehdonsa, Mr intelle

kaycyor:

Fayose for senator 2019. If you're with me say I.... Naaaaaaaaay!!!!!!!!!!!! Naaaaaaaaay!!!!!!!!!!!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Even the Deputy's dirty armpit will tell you he's not the will of Fayose's god 2 Likes 1 Share

This man wey dey always run mouth like tap

#FAYOSE4PRESIDENT 1 Like

It's a good appointment. The man must have learnt some grassroots politics too.



How do you intend to pay the workers you owe and hope the pastor will not owe salaries too?