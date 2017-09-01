₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by lightblazingnow(m): 4:22pm
I chose my deputy to succeed me in line with God's leading - Fayose
http://www.africanspotlight.com/2017/09/i-chose-my-deputy-to-succeed-me-in-line.html
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by lightblazingnow(m): 4:22pm
I am wondering if you are really sure or you are just led by your permutations
God Almighty isn't confused Fayose... after the billions uncle Jonathan gave you during your last Election
I am also sure you'd say God Almighty gave you
Stop using the Holy name of the lord in vain politicians
Play your cards and reap your consequences...
In the end you must go and face true justice
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by eezeribe(m): 4:23pm
Pastor prophet oracle Peter Ayodele Fayose... Na so..
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by eezeribe(m): 4:24pm
lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by KingBelieve: 4:35pm
Prof. Kolapo will be the next governor of Ekiti State, if this is the decision of God, it shall stand! The battle has just begun but we have to take a decision. There is a battle ahead but we'll be victorious.
"I have people that are closer to me than Kolapo but that is God's direction and to other aspirants, this is not the end of the world, in unity, we'll have a better Ekiti", Mr. Fayose said.
End of Discussion.
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by Marcelo290(m): 4:37pm
Africans are easily swayed around when they hear "God said"....gullibility, anyways...it is Ekiti people's decision to decide
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by dunkem21(m): 4:39pm
You have fought a good fight of faith, mentor
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by lightblazingnow(m): 4:44pm
Grace church
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by captleonerd(m): 5:07pm
God indeed!!!
you can only deceive the gullible and uneducated not intellectuals
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by ufuosman(m): 5:08pm
Dats my man fayose bt no complain later say e betray you
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by rexnuelll: 5:30pm
Trying so hard to continue ruling ekiti via proxy. Fayose should ask Kwankwaso and Peter Obi how far. Power intoxicates，thus this gentle Prof. may not be that gentle once he becomes the governor.
APC will even win。
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by orisa37: 5:33pm
God chooses Leaders and their Vices and Deputies good and bad, according to His Purposes for them.
Don't you know that God chose Osinbajo for Buhari? This is all Fayiose is saying!!!
From afgg(Apostle for good government).
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by greatiyk4u(m): 5:38pm
Just say you want to cover your track
But just know that it won't be easy again
No more FG might, no Obanikoro loot sharing
No military rigging help
Buhari must make sure APC win Ekiti by hook or crook
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by Odianose13(m): 5:48pm
Fayose matter don tire me.
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by glosplendid(f): 5:49pm
Naxo...man of God.....lol
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by holatin(m): 5:49pm
never knew fayose don become prophet, so he now know what God want and his plan.
politician - direct descendant of satan
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by ifeelgood: 5:50pm
And please don't rig so we can confirm
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by apesinola001(m): 5:50pm
OK no problem
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by GreenNegro(m): 5:50pm
Really?
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by Lexusgs430: 5:51pm
Oyedepo - God told him how much fees to charge ......
Fayose - God also lead him to choose his deputy ........
God should now tell us who our next president is .................
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:51pm
Ok, time will tell.
All the best to the gubernatorial candidates.
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by kaycyor: 5:52pm
Fayose for senator 2019. If you're with me say I....
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by bayelsaowei: 5:52pm
����
Fayose is such a joke And a mad man..
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by softworker(m): 5:52pm
#
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by SenorRex: 5:53pm
captleonerd:Wehdonsa, Mr intelle
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by ifeelgood: 5:53pm
kaycyor:Naaaaaaaaay!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by Barondenigeria: 5:54pm
Even the Deputy's dirty armpit will tell you he's not the will of Fayose's god
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by SirLakes: 5:54pm
This man wey dey always run mouth like tap
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by AfonjaConehead: 5:54pm
#FAYOSE4PRESIDENT
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by donbrowser(m): 5:55pm
It's a good appointment. The man must have learnt some grassroots politics too.
How do you intend to pay the workers you owe and hope the pastor will not owe salaries too?
|Re: Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" by Icon79(m): 5:55pm
Wow. This is the first time I have seen you funny. First ever!
Well, let's see if it continues....
O pari
glosplendid:
