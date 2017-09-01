₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by Blue3k(m): 6:08pm
By Gabriel Ewepu ABUJA – THE Federal Government on Wednesday, wooed investors with nickel discovery in the country and tax holiday at the opening session of the Africa Down Under (ADU) Conference in Perth, Australia.
Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/fg-woos-investors-nickel-discovery-tax-holiday-australia/
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by Blue3k(m): 6:27pm
Hopefully someone decides to invest at end of day. The incentives are Nigeria ≥ some Latin American countries.
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by tysontim(m): 6:30pm
Welcome dev
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by greatiyk4u(m): 6:33pm
This a good way to diversify faster!
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by brainpulse: 7:10pm
Very good one. One of the good things this government is doing is to create policies to woo investors. Like the visa policy and relaxing immigration processes for genuine investors.
IPod wailers, you can have the floor
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by Connectz: 7:10pm
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by Gangster1ms: 7:10pm
Hmm..that's how they talked about gold and some gemstones during gej administration but till now man dey suffer.. Ordinary agege bread I no fit chop
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by modelmike7(m): 7:11pm
Great one
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by okway: 7:11pm
I hope Kaduna aint close to Borno.
Investing in the North is like investing in the SE right now....very risky and foolish investment
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by NothingDoMe: 7:13pm
Security is the main issue.
With Boko Haram and violent tendencies of some unscrupulous groups.
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by 9japrof(m): 7:13pm
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by cosby02(m): 7:13pm
Good
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by cosby02(m): 7:14pm
brainpulse:Must every thread involve this
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by Akanbibabatunde(m): 7:14pm
Only if the money gotten will be spent wisely
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by seunAccount: 7:15pm
Am still thinking on where to invest.
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by NothingDoMe: 7:15pm
cosby02:What are you saying? How many IPOBs commented before you?
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by Maslow80: 7:16pm
Is okay
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by niyi20(m): 7:17pm
Finally mining engineers will smile in this country.. ...its a welcome development. For ur info we have a deposit of bitumen in Ondo state... Nigeria is blessed with both solid and liquid mineral
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by cosby02(m): 7:17pm
NothingDoMe:Am saying you are making IPOB more popular daily while you masturbate with their issues.
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by Phonefanatic: 7:17pm
Lazy country and leaders. Now let's start digging......Technology and Education is the way to go but no we rather dig and search for deposits.
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:20pm
Good luck has returned; blessing fall on us. We have a president that, whenever he's out there, shops for investors like a man looking for the second leg of his shoe
God bless PMB
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!!
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by okerekeikpo: 7:21pm
Can anything good come out of Nigeria and Apc?I Think it's impossible
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by GavelSlam: 7:21pm
Gangster1ms:In 3 years time you would be complaining about how it is dominated by people outside your tribe, how government sold the rights to themselves..the usual Nigerian story.
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by erico2k2(m): 7:21pm
I'm more worried about 2040 when petrol and diesel cars would seized to be produced .
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by Robbin7(m): 7:22pm
Nice move
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by Bluffly: 7:23pm
Why can't we develop these things ourselves and keep our wealth within ourselves. What researches and projects are been embarked upon by our universities. It's okay if they come and do not repatriate incomes anyhow as they wish.
One major key to development is to keep our wealth within ourselves.
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by brainpulse: 7:26pm
cosby02:Let me ask Ifa if it's paining you
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by LoveJesus87(m): 7:27pm
U
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by cosby02(m): 7:28pm
brainpulse:You can also ask your destiny and your creator.
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by michytluv: 7:28pm
Also remember to share the proceeds to the Niger Delta region once established. As in Crude oil
Re: FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:30pm
okerekeikpo:Your moniker says it all
