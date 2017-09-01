Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Woos Investors With Nickel Discovery, Tax Holiday In Australia (3166 Views)

Ikpeazu Woos Chinese Investors With Corn And Coconuts (photos) / Nigerian Nickel Discovery Is First Of Its Kind - Australian Mining Firm / Buhari Viewing The Aeromagnetic Map Of The Nickel Discovery (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Gabriel Ewepu ABUJA – THE Federal Government on Wednesday, wooed investors with nickel discovery in the country and tax holiday at the opening session of the Africa Down Under (ADU) Conference in Perth, Australia.



This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olayinka Oyebode.



According to the statement the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, made this known to potential investors during his presentation titled, ‘Mining for Shared Prosperity: Why Nigeria, Why Now’, which he maintained that government would support the nickel project and other investors to move from resource find to exploration and processing.



According to him the nickel discovery could be a ‘game changer’ for the economy, investors and host community if properly managed following government’s move to diversify the economy and create wealth and jobs for the people.



He also said the nickel deposit, reputed to be of high grade and a ‘rare find’ covers about 20 kilometer square in Dagoma village in Southern Kaduna, has been secured by the government to ensure successful exploitation of the mineral by investors.



Nickel-containing materials play a major role in everyday life, which include food preparation equipment, mobile phones, medical equipment, transport, buildings, power generation, and others.



Confirming discovery of the mineral in Nigeria, Director of Comet Minerals Limited, Hugh Morgan, attested to it during his presentation, and disclosed that his company has started engaging the host community, including a drawn land ownership map of the areas covered by the nickel deposit.



Also to inform participants at the conference the statement said a Geology Professor, Lousia Lawrence, confirmed that a lot of work had gone into authenticating the high quality nickel deposit and added that exploration and exploitation of nickel deposit in Nigeria could become a ‘game changer’.



Meanwhile, the Minister has outlined various government incentives for potential investors including renewable tax holidays, duty waiver on imported mining equipment, 100 per cent ownership of business concern, among others.



“You need the cooperation of the host communities as well as the state governments. Even when our constitution allows the Federal Government to issue you license, you need the understanding and cooperation of the state government and the host communities whose environment you are going to work.



“The host communities should have a stake in your investment. Once that is done, they would see themselves as part- owners and would ensure none sabotage your efforts. This, we have learnt through experience”, he added.



However, he said that government would insist on best practices with emphasis on enforcement of law and order. He also assured them of government’s efforts to tackle the menace of illegal mining as formalisation of their activities was ongoing in order to solve the problem.

Read more at:



Front Page: Lalasticlala Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/fg-woos-investors-nickel-discovery-tax-holiday-australia/ Front Page: Lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

Hopefully someone decides to invest at end of day. The incentives are Nigeria ≥ some Latin American countries.

Welcome dev 1 Like

This a good way to diversify faster! 2 Likes

Very good one. One of the good things this government is doing is to create policies to woo investors. Like the visa policy and relaxing immigration processes for genuine investors.



IPod wailers, you can have the floor 7 Likes 1 Share

I have the following web applications for sale which you can use to kick-start your online business



1. School Management Information System



2. Sales and Inventory Management System



3. MLM Application



4. Peer to Peer Application



5. Ecurrency Buy and Sell Application



6. Online Gas Sales Web Application



7. MultiVendor Eccomerce Application.



If you need any of the following you can Call/Whats App: O9059866289..

Hmm..that's how they talked about gold and some gemstones during gej administration but till now man dey suffer.. Ordinary agege bread I no fit chop 2 Likes

Great one





Investing in the North is like investing in the SE right now....very risky and foolish investment I hope Kaduna aint close to Borno.Investing in the North is like investing in the SE right now....very risky and foolish investment 1 Like

Security is the main issue.



With Boko Haram and violent tendencies of some unscrupulous groups. 1 Like

Good

brainpulse:

Very good one. One of the good things this government is doing is to create policies to woo investors. Like the visa policy and relaxing immigration processes for genuine investors.





IPod wailers, you can have the floor Must every thread involve this Must every thread involve this 1 Like

Only if the money gotten will be spent wisely

Am still thinking on where to invest.

cosby02:





IPod wailers, you can have the floor

Must every thread involve this What are you saying? How many IPOBs commented before you? What are you saying? How many IPOBs commented before you? 1 Like

Is okay

Finally mining engineers will smile in this country.. ...its a welcome development. For ur info we have a deposit of bitumen in Ondo state... Nigeria is blessed with both solid and liquid mineral 2 Likes 1 Share

NothingDoMe:

What are you saying? How many IPOBs commented before you? Am saying you are making IPOB more popular daily while you masturbate with their issues. Am saying you are making IPOB more popular daily while you masturbate with their issues. 2 Likes

Lazy country and leaders. Now let's start digging......Technology and Education is the way to go but no we rather dig and search for deposits. 1 Like 1 Share



God bless PMB

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!! Good luck has returned; blessing fall on us. We have a president that, whenever he's out there, shops for investors like a man looking for the second leg of his shoeGod bless PMBGod bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!! 3 Likes

Can anything good come out of Nigeria and Apc?I Think it's impossible

Gangster1ms:

Hmm..that's how they talked about gold and some gemstones during gej administration but till now man dey suffer.. Ordinary agege bread I no fit chop In 3 years time you would be complaining about how it is dominated by people outside your tribe, how government sold the rights to themselves..the usual Nigerian story.

I'm more worried about 2040 when petrol and diesel cars would seized to be produced .

Nice move

Why can't we develop these things ourselves and keep our wealth within ourselves. What researches and projects are been embarked upon by our universities. It's okay if they come and do not repatriate incomes anyhow as they wish.

One major key to development is to keep our wealth within ourselves. 1 Like 1 Share

cosby02:



Must every thread involve this Let me ask Ifa if it's paining you Let me ask Ifa if it's paining you

U

brainpulse:



Let me ask Ifa if it's paining you You can also ask your destiny and your creator. You can also ask your destiny and your creator. 1 Like

Also remember to share the proceeds to the Niger Delta region once established. As in Crude oil 1 Like