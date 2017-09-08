₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,635 members, 3,777,886 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 11:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately (10821 Views)
If Your Girlfriend Has One Of These Jobs, She Might Be Cheating On You. / What If you find out Your Girlfriend Has A Compromizing Video / My Boyfriend Started Acting Strange...help! (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by FutureLeader00: 8:05pm On Sep 07
Let me not bother you with too much stories, I will keep it short and concise.
My girlfriend has been acting strange lately and I couldn't find the reason why she's doing so. We started dating last year while I was still looking for admission, things has been going smoothly for us not until after ileya festival.
Before then, she celebrated her birthday on the 23rd of August this year had to sent a message to wish her, although I was around for ileya holiday as we both live in ibadan but am schooling in osun state.
She came to visit me on ileya festival(friday) which we talk extensively about her birthday, we both discuss on how to celebrate her birthday since I wasn't around then so we resorted to go to the cinema and have some few drinks.
Also, I promised to get her some women undies as a gifts before I left for school.
I ought to have been in school by now because the festive holiday has come and gone but have told her that I would love to spend some days with her before I leave. Before she left my house of friday I asked where she will be for the weekend, she told me she won't be around on saturday but sunday will be okay so I made up my mind to visit her on sunday and use the opportunity to see her mom and sibling.
I called on saturday to check on her but she inform me that she couldn't go out due to headache, the following day which was sunday I called her severally she didn't pick my call neither return all the messages I sent to her not until yesterday when she picked and told me that she intentionally not to pick my call because I wasn't caring enough for her. Asjed her what exactly have I done wrong, she said I didn't care for her meanwhile have been calling since sunday just to check on her but she didn't pick my call, mehn I was shocked!!.
As a gentle guy wey I be I asked for frogiveness and repeatedly told her "I'm very sorry" countless of time she cut off the line on three occassion, I was very furious by her action yet I keep cool had to call her once again she told me there's nothing she wants to discuss with me anymore except what she just did.
Till now, she hasn't pick all call neither reply my messages.
Now, have bought those things I promise to get her like pads, panties, bra, bum-short, and those girly things I even sent a text to inform her that have gotten her my promises she didn't reply me.
Pls I need your advice on how to go about this because it making me so sad.
below is the screenshot of my text messages I sent her
Help me to move it to the front page
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by dingbang(m): 8:08pm On Sep 07
You are a sissy
81 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by Daviewonder(m): 8:12pm On Sep 07
Baba, leave the girl for a while! you've done enough calling. When she's done with her normal girls forming, she will call you and then u should demand an explanation. i'm sure this is ur first relationship. Easy man!
30 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by FutureLeader00: 8:17pm On Sep 07
Daviewonder:Yes bro, this is my first relationship and am scared of heartache, my stduies will suffer because am so engrossed with her
6 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by falconey(m): 8:17pm On Sep 07
All this struggle and the reward is poo-see
at the end of the day, The way it is you're gonna need a new girl to USE those things you bought.
18 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by BlackDBagba: 8:17pm On Sep 07
Ok
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by dayo2me(m): 8:17pm On Sep 07
eyah! why nt let her be?
she has already told u she's out of the relatnshp, isnt dat obvious enof to decipher?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by VargasVee(m): 8:19pm On Sep 07
We've said it and keep saying it still.
It's okay to be in love but don't ever make it look like you'd die off without your partner
The average human would want to exploit it to their advantage. You can't help it, it's nature.
Nobody wakes up to utter words like "YOU'RE NOT CARING ENOUGH FOR ME"
Don't ever force yourself on someone. Sometimes all a man needs is to shed the old skin so as to give way to a better one.
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by SuperSuave(m): 8:22pm On Sep 07
I swear down, I can never be this soft for a lady. See this guy calling, texting, begging her as if his life and hers have been entwined. What do you stand to gain out of all this wahala wey you put yourself? pūssy or something else? or has her father promise you a secured future? I just don't understand why you can't move on with your life guy.
To imagine you are a fresher in school dey vex me sef, you have so many things ahead of you in life yet you're so worked up on girl issue, I weak for you I swear.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by sauceandsound(m): 8:22pm On Sep 07
I'm sorry bro, i think its time for you to give her some space so that she can use the time to develop small sense, but if she doesn't, leave her improve yourself and i guarantee she'll be begging to have you back.
6 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by Preetiex(f): 8:25pm On Sep 07
just ignore her for now,wen she calls again biko let her do d apologizing,dont tell her sorry
6 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by heryurh(m): 8:29pm On Sep 07
Bro , lemme try to say dz in d nicest way possible..
U acted like a lil bïîtch!
8 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by Dshocker(m): 8:29pm On Sep 07
FutureLeader00:
What you should do is just so simple... Drop her like its hot and focus on your grades,besides your school should have at least 3000 girls in attendance,you can find another amongst em.
5 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by Dshocker(m): 8:31pm On Sep 07
FutureLeader00:
And you call yourself a "future leader"
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by FutureLeader00: 8:33pm On Sep 07
SuperSuave:Bro, its not my fault am just a gentle guy maybe I should give her some space or what do you think?
1 Like
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by FutureLeader00: 8:36pm On Sep 07
Preetiex:Noted! Thanks a lot ma
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by Daviewonder(m): 8:44pm On Sep 07
FutureLeader00:As a rule, give a lady attention but don't suffocate her with it. As long as u didn't do anything wrong to her, let her be for some days, you could call her back after then. First relationship is always like this, take things easy and don't overwork yourself with thoughts of it. she will eventually come around. #CheersMan
7 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by wiringdpt(m): 8:45pm On Sep 07
Stop being a pussy and focus on yourself.
FutureLeader00:
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by SuperSuave(m): 8:50pm On Sep 07
FutureLeader00:Bro, forget this your "gentle guy" anthem, she perceives you as WEAK, someone she can control. Most girls like bad guys if you don't know. I think you're afraid of losing her probably because of the stress of meeting another girl and asking her out hence the reason for being paranoid.
Something similar happened to me during my secondary school days, the only difference is that she was just my friend tho I wanted more.
There are some questions you should ask yourself. What were you gaining from the relationship, what are the things you stand to lose if you breakup? will you get these things from/in another lady? (nobody is indispensable) Is she worth all these stresses?
You just have to man up, nobody should hold the key to your happiness. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by Proudlyblack(f): 8:53pm On Sep 07
If she is snubbing you, snub her back when she comes to her senses she will be the one to apologize
First rule of life love no one more than yourself
7 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by BluntBoy(m): 8:54pm On Sep 07
FutureLeader00:
Face your studies. She probably got tired of you. Don't call her again for now. Either of these things would happen:
1. She would come back to you.
or
2. She would never come back.
If the second one happens, you have to take it like a man.
5 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by FutureLeader00: 8:58pm On Sep 07
Daviewonder:I didn't do anything wrong, I kept asking myself what have I done wrong I couldn't get it..Thanks big bro
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by Davidlekkzy(m): 9:00pm On Sep 07
snubbing me is actually a turn off for me
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by SuperSuave(m): 9:02pm On Sep 07
Proudlyblack:beht I love you more than myself na
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by Proudlyblack(f): 9:04pm On Sep 07
SuperSuave:Good evening
Do you know me that you are now loving?
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by SuperSuave(m): 9:09pm On Sep 07
Proudlyblack:are you not that lady I always copy from in the examination hall?
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by mofeoluwadassah: 9:10pm On Sep 07
guy you no get work sha.....you come dey waste precious time and money on one girl wey go soon drop ur ass if you dont allow sense to fall on you now
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by schumastic(m): 9:22pm On Sep 07
At this young age you want to kill yourself by having high bp over a lady you won't marry. You better hustle tight, Chase and make money, then you will see how women will run after you.
Signed.
Vice Chairman, Bachelors Club Lagos.
6 Likes
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by IamZod(m): 9:27pm On Sep 07
You owe yourself your own happiness.
Don't let no body take that from you.
I'll advise you stop all contacts with her and just focus on ur studies..
I know how your feeling now, (been in ur shoes before) like u can't find someone else like her again.
But trust me, there are more of her out there even way better.
Just forget about her.
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by smardray(m): 9:30pm On Sep 07
buh u said it's short and precise.... oponu this one is long nd lengthy
1 Like
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by fatymore(f): 9:43pm On Sep 07
Mumu.. Lover boy.. Face your book joor and leave the underage gal alone
1 Like
|Re: Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately by crunchyDope: 9:48pm On Sep 07
mayb she saw u saved her name as "work" dats y she is acting up.
for reals tho berra face book
1 Like
What's The Big Deal In A Girl Asking A Boy Out? / The Kind Of Picture That Ladies Would Like To See Everyday / My Long Gone Girlfriend Comes Back, Want Me To Disvirgin Her By Force
Viewing this topic: Unekz(m), sooperrescue(m), kanicorp9(m), ateret(m), IronBoi(m), Rumobaba, RedArrow, acevic(m), yvonnelynx, alwaysemmy(m), Knight2(m), opatzy(m), benedictjohn(m), Saint83(m), Bmnazazuri, Areaboyfriend(m), olascottpeter(m), martinmiller(m), orimsamsam(m), neejay1986(m), delequake(m), DPCHUKS1, secondincommand, ayomill62(m), BiafraMyAss(m), skyface00(m), ademijuwonlo(f), Wealth7(m), henryguy9944, otosa(m), klassd(m), nmama(f), DrWhizy(m), Eldomingo, DaintyJenny(f), valenu(m), ip2121918021(m), omeiza49ja, Endison, doublehonor, DonShalex(m), pasroland, EHIRIMCHA(m), MMMuazu(m), pessu4life(m), Quoran, Ehbless(f), tugrow(m), sKeetz(m), Ifiegboria(m), folahann(m), sonofdgods, deenee, debque(m), RealZizou(m), momoloso, xxgig(m), ebonge1, straight123, paulista(m), Khaliyah(m), Trinity213, jesi800, gbesky(m), XavierBlue(m), Lollysuave(m), bezimo(m), liquidmetall, brightdave, LMAyedun(m), tomiee(m), dapaiks, Gentlephysique, MisterSols, lade007(m), laithanman, BoosBae(f), pojophilius(m), EliteGyang(m), Sunnylovesil, Hongbenga(m), fglowzz(f), 9jacodedgist(m), deltapikin(m), Midgut(m), emmy99(m), Emmasonic4me(m), PerryRICHIE(m), PowerDeals, mubarak23, MrDoGood, agabusta, Ysboy(m), snowwhyte607, freshinko, Cheekah212(m), Tinaflux(f), ken19, opih, tglobal08(m), doggskull, Olonade02(m), Tnykul, Rencent(m), toxxnoni(m), Tynasparks(f), dre44k(m), dotunibrahim7(m), keitharina(f), xedyl(m), Krystaal(m), Legendaryd, punche(m), lilmax(m), adeinfinit(m), Zzyco, leke12(m), Notatribalist(m), jessetom(m), MDGsVISIBLE, tartarus(m), Novelle, akamba01(m), Milaxx, mizzytan(m), Succinct1(m), Xzbit91, Esetim(f), wasbas(f), Freeko4(m), rashmond2007, Myfinewine, LastlyFREEDOM, klebson(m), CoolChinex07, Mypeople2(m), solemn86, bigapplelass(f), Holabhodey, yakflowz(m), adeblow(m), bobofati(m), Goodlyhrt(m), Optofrank, thingsyoudo123(m), nnatobryno(m), guardian09(m), Biolaone, yungEX(m), efjay, divinepen, freezy(m), snoppyd111(m), AlhajiAbdul, koyeni(m), kimewills(f), agabaI23(m), Taidi(m), naughtyendowed(m), obarichie, obuksjr(m), Rollindollars(m), tahoe(m), Crixina(f), FoolishBoy419, hokafor(m), fumiswtpusy(f), Yomit71, taylor88(m), Itimkpataka2, promiselala, iFirst, mancityguy, LordKO(m), chris20000, Jovieeee(f), scondab(m), swizzy2k(m), tempel(m), Sowhizy(f), aumeehn, kayultimate(m), wilbow2k3(m), emsco91(m), liciouspee(f), AsapBentley, Salligreen, Orestino(m), toseen7, Boybreezy(m), Fedora2, Adonis8296(m), Pyramid1212, valx2, lord19(m), Narthy201(m), AnaMezza, andychrist(m), HAkorehdeh(m), princeade86(m), layezee1, hitman22(m), petrelli07, dexterautonomy(m), Olumidzti(m), mimik2, maxzee, Adipom, marwanafrica(m), Gus57(m), sultanfortune(m), Lazgiddy(m), okiki1, Nonywendy(m), UD101(m), birdmansoho, kenx1(m), Gurumaharaji(m), samsard(m), Azeesco, Ewilonco, ayox1, EmmanuelCena(m), Marvel1206, yomibelle(f), lamex20(m), arena07, moatacad, xpensivethony, Phi001(m), Chivil20, killaskillz, JONNYSPUTE(m), purples25(f), PEPPERified and 220 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20