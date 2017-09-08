Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Help! My Girlfriend Has Been Acting Strange Lately (10821 Views)

If Your Girlfriend Has One Of These Jobs, She Might Be Cheating On You. / What If you find out Your Girlfriend Has A Compromizing Video / My Boyfriend Started Acting Strange...help! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Let me not bother you with too much stories, I will keep it short and concise.



My girlfriend has been acting strange lately and I couldn't find the reason why she's doing so. We started dating last year while I was still looking for admission, things has been going smoothly for us not until after ileya festival.



Before then, she celebrated her birthday on the 23rd of August this year had to sent a message to wish her, although I was around for ileya holiday as we both live in ibadan but am schooling in osun state.

She came to visit me on ileya festival(friday) which we talk extensively about her birthday, we both discuss on how to celebrate her birthday since I wasn't around then so we resorted to go to the cinema and have some few drinks.



Also, I promised to get her some women undies as a gifts before I left for school.



I ought to have been in school by now because the festive holiday has come and gone but have told her that I would love to spend some days with her before I leave. Before she left my house of friday I asked where she will be for the weekend, she told me she won't be around on saturday but sunday will be okay so I made up my mind to visit her on sunday and use the opportunity to see her mom and sibling.



I called on saturday to check on her but she inform me that she couldn't go out due to headache, the following day which was sunday I called her severally she didn't pick my call neither return all the messages I sent to her not until yesterday when she picked and told me that she intentionally not to pick my call because I wasn't caring enough for her. Asjed her what exactly have I done wrong, she said I didn't care for her meanwhile have been calling since sunday just to check on her but she didn't pick my call, mehn I was shocked!!.



As a gentle guy wey I be I asked for frogiveness and repeatedly told her "I'm very sorry" countless of time she cut off the line on three occassion, I was very furious by her action yet I keep cool had to call her once again she told me there's nothing she wants to discuss with me anymore except what she just did.



Till now, she hasn't pick all call neither reply my messages.



Now, have bought those things I promise to get her like pads, panties, bra, bum-short, and those girly things I even sent a text to inform her that have gotten her my promises she didn't reply me.



Pls I need your advice on how to go about this because it making me so sad.



below is the screenshot of my text messages I sent her

Help me to move it to the front page 1 Like 2 Shares

You are a sissy 81 Likes 5 Shares

Baba, leave the girl for a while! you've done enough calling. When she's done with her normal girls forming, she will call you and then u should demand an explanation. i'm sure this is ur first relationship. Easy man! 30 Likes

Daviewonder:

Baba, leave the girl for a while! you've done enough calling. When she's done with her normal girls forming, she will call you and then u should demand an explanation. i'm sure this is ur first relationship. Easy man! Yes bro, this is my first relationship and am scared of heartache, my stduies will suffer because am so engrossed with her Yes bro, this is my first relationship and am scared of heartache, my stduies will suffer because am so engrossed with her 6 Likes





All this struggle and the reward is poo-see

at the end of the day, The way it is you're gonna need a new girl to USE those things you bought.



18 Likes

Ok

eyah! why nt let her be?

she has already told u she's out of the relatnshp, isnt dat obvious enof to decipher? 1 Like 1 Share

We've said it and keep saying it still.



It's okay to be in love but don't ever make it look like you'd die off without your partner



The average human would want to exploit it to their advantage. You can't help it, it's nature.



Nobody wakes up to utter words like "YOU'RE NOT CARING ENOUGH FOR ME"



Don't ever force yourself on someone. Sometimes all a man needs is to shed the old skin so as to give way to a better one. 26 Likes 3 Shares

I swear down, I can never be this soft for a lady. See this guy calling, texting, begging her as if his life and hers have been entwined. What do you stand to gain out of all this wahala wey you put yourself? pūssy or something else? or has her father promise you a secured future? I just don't understand why you can't move on with your life guy.



To imagine you are a fresher in school dey vex me sef, you have so many things ahead of you in life yet you're so worked up on girl issue, I weak for you I swear. 35 Likes 2 Shares

I'm sorry bro, i think its time for you to give her some space so that she can use the time to develop small sense, but if she doesn't, leave her improve yourself and i guarantee she'll be begging to have you back. 6 Likes

just ignore her for now,wen she calls again biko let her do d apologizing,dont tell her sorry 6 Likes



U acted like a lil bïîtch! Bro , lemme try to say dz in d nicest way possible..U acted like a lil bïîtch! 8 Likes

FutureLeader00:

Let me not bother you with too much stories, I will keep it short and concise.

My girlfriend has been acting strange lately and I couldn't find the reason why she's doing so. We started dating last year while I was still looking for admission, things has been going smoothly for us not until after ileya festival. Before then, she celebrated her birthday on the 23rd of August this year had to sent a message to wish her, although I was around for ileya holiday as we both live in ibadan but am schooling in osun state.

She came to visit me on ileya festival(friday) which we talk extensively about her birthday, we both discuss on how to celebrate her birthday since I wasn't around then so we resorted to go to the cinema and have some few drinks. Also, I promised to get her some women undies as a gifts before I left for school.

I ought to have been in school by now because the festive holiday has come and gone but have told her that I would love to spend some days with her before I leave. Before she left my house of friday I asked where she will be for the weekend, she told me she won't be around on saturday but sunday will be okay so I made up my mind to visit her on sunday and use the opportunity to see her mom and sibling.

I called on saturday to check on her but she inform me that she couldn't go out due to headache, the following day which was sunday I called her severally she didn't pick my call neither return all the messages I sent to her not until yesterday when she picked and told me that she intentionally not to pick my call because I wasn't caring enough for her. Asjed her what exactly have I done wrong, she said I didn't care for her meanwhile have been calling since sunday just to check on her but she didn't pick my call, mehn I was shocked!!.

As a gentle guy wey I be I asked for frogiveness and repeatedly told her "I'm very sorry" countless of time she cut off the line on three occassion, I was very furious by her action yet I keep cool had to call her once again she told me there's nothing she wants to discuss with me anymore except what she just did. Till now, she hasn't pick all call neither reply my messages.

Now, have bought those things I promise to get her like pads, panties, bra, bum-short, and those girly things I even sent a text to inform her that have gotten her my promises she didn't reply me.

Pls I need your advice on how to go about this because it making me so sad.

below is the screenshot of my text messages I sent her

Help me to move it to the front page

Mynd44, farano, lalasticlala, seun

What you should do is just so simple... Drop her like its hot and focus on your grades,besides your school should have at least 3000 girls in attendance,you can find another amongst em. What you should do is just so simple... Drop her like its hot and focus on your grades,besides your school should have at least 3000 girls in attendance,you can find another amongst em. 5 Likes

FutureLeader00:



Yes bro, this is my first relationship and am scared of heartache, my stduies will suffer because am so engrossed with her

And you call yourself a "future leader" And you call yourself a "future leader" 7 Likes 2 Shares

SuperSuave:

I swear down, I can never be this soft for a lady. See this guy calling, texting, begging her as if his life and hers have been entwined. What do you stand to gain out of all this wahala wey you put yourself? pūssy or something else? or has her father promise you a secured future? I just don't understand why you can't move on with your life guy.



To imagine you are a fresher in school dey vex me sef, you have so many things ahead of you in life yet you're so worked up on girl issue, I weak for you I swear. Bro, its not my fault am just a gentle guy maybe I should give her some space or what do you think? Bro, its not my fault am just a gentle guy maybe I should give her some space or what do you think? 1 Like

Preetiex:

just ignore her for now,wen she calls again biko let her do d apologizing,dont tell her sorry Noted! Thanks a lot ma Noted! Thanks a lot ma

FutureLeader00:



Yes bro, this is my first relationship and am scared of heartache, my stduies will suffer because am so engrossed with her As a rule, give a lady attention but don't suffocate her with it. As long as u didn't do anything wrong to her, let her be for some days, you could call her back after then. First relationship is always like this, take things easy and don't overwork yourself with thoughts of it. she will eventually come around. #CheersMan As a rule, give a lady attention but don't suffocate her with it. As long as u didn't do anything wrong to her, let her be for some days, you could call her back after then. First relationship is always like this, take things easy and don't overwork yourself with thoughts of it. she will eventually come around. #CheersMan 7 Likes

FutureLeader00:

Let me not bother you with too much stories, I will keep it short and concise.

My girlfriend has been acting strange lately and I couldn't find the reason why she's doing so. We started dating last year while I was still looking for admission, things has been going smoothly for us not until after ileya festival. Before then, she celebrated her birthday on the 23rd of August this year had to sent a message to wish her, although I was around for ileya holiday as we both live in ibadan but am schooling in osun state.

She came to visit me on ileya festival(friday) which we talk extensively about her birthday, we both discuss on how to celebrate her birthday since I wasn't around then so we resorted to go to the cinema and have some few drinks. Also, I promised to get her some women undies as a gifts before I left for school.

I ought to have been in school by now because the festive holiday has come and gone but have told her that I would love to spend some days with her before I leave. Before she left my house of friday I asked where she will be for the weekend, she told me she won't be around on saturday but sunday will be okay so I made up my mind to visit her on sunday and use the opportunity to see her mom and sibling.

I called on saturday to check on her but she inform me that she couldn't go out due to headache, the following day which was sunday I called her severally she didn't pick my call neither return all the messages I sent to her not until yesterday when she picked and told me that she intentionally not to pick my call because I wasn't caring enough for her. Asjed her what exactly have I done wrong, she said I didn't care for her meanwhile have been calling since sunday just to check on her but she didn't pick my call, mehn I was shocked!!.

As a gentle guy wey I be I asked for frogiveness and repeatedly told her "I'm very sorry" countless of time she cut off the line on three occassion, I was very furious by her action yet I keep cool had to call her once again she told me there's nothing she wants to discuss with me anymore except what she just did. Till now, she hasn't pick all call neither reply my messages.

Now, have bought those things I promise to get her like pads, panties, bra, bum-short, and those girly things I even sent a text to inform her that have gotten her my promises she didn't reply me.

Pls I need your advice on how to go about this because it making me so sad.

below is the screenshot of my text messages I sent her

Help me to move it to the front page

Mynd44, farano, lalasticlala, seun Stop being a pussy and focus on yourself.

FutureLeader00:



Bro, its not my fault am just a gentle guy maybe I should give her some space or what do you think? Bro, forget this your "gentle guy" anthem, she perceives you as WEAK, someone she can control. Most girls like bad guys if you don't know. I think you're afraid of losing her probably because of the stress of meeting another girl and asking her out hence the reason for being paranoid.



Something similar happened to me during my secondary school days, the only difference is that she was just my friend tho I wanted more.



There are some questions you should ask yourself. What were you gaining from the relationship, what are the things you stand to lose if you breakup? will you get these things from/in another lady? (nobody is indispensable) Is she worth all these stresses?



You just have to man up, nobody should hold the key to your happiness. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. Bro, forget this your "gentle guy" anthem, she perceives you as WEAK, someone she can control. Most girls like bad guys if you don't know. I think you're afraid of losing her probably because of the stress of meeting another girl and asking her out hence the reason for being paranoid.Something similar happened to me during my secondary school days, the only difference is that she was just my friend tho I wanted more.There are some questions you should ask yourself. What were you gaining from the relationship, what are the things you stand to lose if you breakup? will you get these things from/in another lady? (nobody is indispensable) Is she worth all these stresses?You just have to man up, nobody should hold the key to your happiness. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger. 11 Likes 2 Shares

If she is snubbing you, snub her back when she comes to her senses she will be the one to apologize

First rule of life love no one more than yourself 7 Likes

FutureLeader00:



Yes bro, this is my first relationship and am scared of heartache, my stduies will suffer because am so engrossed with her

Face your studies. She probably got tired of you. Don't call her again for now. Either of these things would happen:



1. She would come back to you.



or



2. She would never come back.



If the second one happens, you have to take it like a man. Face your studies. She probably got tired of you. Don't call her again for now. Either of these things would happen:1. She would come back to you.or2. She would never come back.If the second one happens, you have to take it like a man. 5 Likes

Daviewonder:



As a rule, give a lady attention but don't suffocate her with it. As long as u didn't do anything wrong to her, let her be for some days, you could call her back after then. First relationship is always like this, take things easy and don't overwork yourself with thoughts of it. she will eventually come around. #CheersMan I didn't do anything wrong, I kept asking myself what have I done wrong I couldn't get it..Thanks big bro I didn't do anything wrong, I kept asking myself what have I done wrong I couldn't get it..Thanks big bro

snubbing me is actually a turn off for me

Proudlyblack:

If she is snubbing you, snub her back when she comes to her senses she will be the one to apologize

First rule of life love no one more than yourself beht I love you more than myself na beht I love you more than myself na

SuperSuave:

beht I love you more than myself na Good evening

Do you know me that you are now loving? Good eveningDo you know me that you are now loving?

Proudlyblack:



Good evening

Do you know me that you are now loving? are you not that lady I always copy from in the examination hall? are you not that lady I always copy from in the examination hall?

guy you no get work sha.....you come dey waste precious time and money on one girl wey go soon drop ur ass if you dont allow sense to fall on you now

At this young age you want to kill yourself by having high bp over a lady you won't marry. You better hustle tight, Chase and make money, then you will see how women will run after you.





Signed.



Vice Chairman, Bachelors Club Lagos. 6 Likes

You owe yourself your own happiness.

Don't let no body take that from you.

I'll advise you stop all contacts with her and just focus on ur studies..



I know how your feeling now, (been in ur shoes before) like u can't find someone else like her again.

But trust me, there are more of her out there even way better.

Just forget about her.

buh u said it's short and precise.... oponu this one is long nd lengthy 1 Like

Mumu.. Lover boy.. Face your book joor and leave the underage gal alone 1 Like